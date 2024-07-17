BCS Honored as "Most Innovative Company of the Year" in the 16th Annual Golden Bridge Awards®

Prestigious award recognizes innovative insurance solutions that support access to gene therapy

CHICAGO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial is proud to announce it has been named "Most Innovative Company of the Year" in the prestigious 16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards®. The Golden Bridge Awards® honor the best in business and innovation across various industries around the world.

BCS earned the award due to its history of innovation, and its new insurance products designed to improve access to, and affordability of, life-saving gene therapy treatments.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Golden Bridge Awards® for our work in innovative gene therapy insurance solutions," said Mehb Khoja, Head of Large Claims Solutions, BCS. "The pipeline for gene therapies is growing rapidly, and our mission has been to help health plans, payers, and ultimately patients gain access to these life-saving treatments. This award is a reflection of our team's dedication to innovative and creative problem-solving, and their hard work in making this vision a reality."

"Congratulations to all the winners of the Golden Bridge Awards for your remarkable innovations and outstanding business achievements," said San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your dedication to excellence and groundbreaking contributions are setting new standards and inspiring others across the globe."

Explore the complete list of 2024 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/winners/

For more information about gene therapy insurance solutions, visit bcsf.com.

About BCS Financial: BCS Financial Corporation has 75 years of experience delivering a wide range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and commercial markets nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.

Media Contact:

Nathan Post

Phone: 630.472.7860.

