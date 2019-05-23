Wendi Weiner to Speak About Online Reputation Management at Resume Writing Conference

"Since the resume industry is unregulated, we are at a critical time to educate consumers about the protocols for hiring a resume writer and to protect our digital reputations. My presentation is aimed at helping other resume writers confidentially approach cyberattacks rather than fear them, showing how resume writers can combat negative or false reviews, and arming them with practical strategies to boost their online reputation and visibility. I'm truly honored to speak at this year's conference as the resume industry is unified when it comes to safeguarding against cyberattacks."

According to Virginia Franco, the 2019 President of the NRWA, "A majority of our members are small business owners - they have limited tools and limited budgets to combat cyberbullying and deceptive cyber practices. Wendi's presentations are always rich in information and actionable next steps. She's earned the reputation over the years as a must-see presenter -- and her powerful content will make this year no exception."

Highly respected among colleagues and resume writing organizations, Wendi Weiner credits the strength of her online reputation to her social media and nationwide speaking presence, features and publications in more than 50 major media outlets, resume writing and career coaching credentials, and consistent 5-star reviews. She is also deeply committed to advancing the ethics and integrity of resume writers and helping them grow a positive public image through their own PR efforts.

"It's taken me years to build my authentic brand and digital footprint. I want other resume writers, whether experienced or new to this industry, to have those same tools in their arsenal in case they are faced with a cyberattack from an unsavory competitor, disgruntled client, or a random online troll."

Media Contact:

Wendi Weiner, Esq.

888-285-9982

info@writingguru.net

Website: www.writingguru.net

Twitter: www.twitter.com/thewritingguru

Facebook: facebook.com/thewritingguru

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/thewritingguru

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thewritingguru

SOURCE The Writing Guru LLC

Related Links

writingguru.net

