Wendy Bahr Joins Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Board of Directors

News provided by

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

05 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS)  (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Bahr to the Company's Board of Directors. Wendy is a Corporate Executive with global sales experience leading direct and indirect sales channels. Prior to 2019, Wendy served as Senior Vice President at Cisco leading their global partner organization and Meraki global sales. Most recently, Wendy held the role of Chief Commercial Officer at leading cloud security organization Rubrik Inc. She also currently acts as a strategic advisor to several portfolio companies of JCVentures. Wendy will immediately join Converge's Board as an independent Director.

"I am excited to join the Converge team as they have a robust end-to-end portfolio of solutions. Their focus on enabling successful business outcomes for their customers is delivering outstanding growth and customer success." said Wendy Bahr. "I believe my global experience and advisory skills in transforming businesses and sales organizations will contribute to Converge as they scale and grow their services-led practices."

"I am extremely pleased and proud to have Wendy join the Converge board," stated Thomas Volk, Executive Chair of Converge's Board of Directors. "Wendy's experience at Cisco, where she was instrumental in establishing a service-oriented sales and channel partners focus, coupled with her extensive industry and market experience, will complement the board and be a great value to our company."

"I'm thrilled to announce the addition of Wendy to the Converge board," stated Shaun Maine, Group CEO for Converge. "I had the pleasure of working with Wendy during her SVP tenure at Cisco, where she was responsible for leading the channel and generating successful business partner outcomes. Wendy's experience will be a major asset to the Company, and I look forward to working together to drive continued global growth for Converge."

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email:  [email protected], Phone:  416-360-1495

Also from this source

Wendy Bahr Joins Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Board of Directors

Wendy Bahr Joins Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Board of Directors

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: ...
Converge Technology Solutions Named Master Collaboration Specialists by Cisco and 2023 Americas Central Customer Experience Partner of the Year

Converge Technology Solutions Named Master Collaboration Specialists by Cisco and 2023 Americas Central Customer Experience Partner of the Year

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.