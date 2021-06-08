Wendy Wahl Joins Guardian Life as Chief Marketing Officer

"We're focused on building high-performing digital marketing capabilities and Wendy will be responsible for accelerating this effort as well as continuing the evolution of our marketing organization into a high-impact revenue engine," said Scanlon. "Guardian is becoming a more contemporary, consumer-focused organization and Wendy will be a key leader in bringing that to life for consumers, clients and partners."

Wahl has nearly 30 years of experience in all aspects of marketing, working in-house and as a consultant for some of the world's largest companies. She joins Guardian from CVS Health where she was most recently Vice President, Commercial Marketing, responsible for marketing strategy and implementation for the $23.9B commercial business, including member experience for their 49 million members. Wahl also led direct-to-consumer and business-to-business performance marketing, distribution partner and broker marketing, and the social, content, digital and multicultural enterprise teams.

"Guardian has made great strides in its transformation and this is an opportune time to join such a storied company," said Wahl. "Putting the consumer first will be top of mind as we build capabilities to better seek and serve consumers in a modern marketing environment."

Prior to her current role at CVS Health/Aetna, Wahl served in numerous leadership roles at Aetna including Head of Enterprise Marketing, CMO of the consumer business, and Head of Marketing for multiple wholly-owned B2B companies and joint ventures. She also has an extensive consulting background in the healthcare, insurance and technology industries as a leader for marketing and advertising stalwarts Omnicom and Publicis. Wahl is a graduate of Syracuse University and works to support her community via her service as a board member of the Connecticut Food Bank.

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2020 included $9.5 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

