Wendy's and REEF Announce Development Commitment for 700 Delivery Kitchens Across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom by 2025

DUBLIN, Ohio and MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company and REEF – the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs and kitchens – today announced a new development commitment to open and operate 700 delivery kitchens over the next five years across the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. The commitment builds upon the successful test of eight delivery kitchens in Canada beginning in late 2020. Through this commitment, REEF will become the first Wendy's® franchisee in the United Kingdom.

Wendy's and REEF expect to open approximately 50 delivery kitchens in 2021, with the remainder launched by 2025.

"The demand for convenient delivery solutions means we must look for opportunities beyond our traditional restaurant formats, especially in dense urban areas," said Abigail Pringle, Wendy's President, International and Chief Development Officer. "This partnership with REEF is testimony to our ambitions, the potential we see to grow our beloved brand and our quest to reach more customers in more ways."

"We are proud to partner with Wendy's to show how a restaurant brand can successfully and conveniently scale with REEF's delivery kitchen platform to reach more customers faster and with Wendy's world famous commitment to quality food and service," said Michael Beacham, President of REEF Kitchens. "Wendy's is an incredible brand and we look forward to being a part of their continued success in the future."

REEF's network of delivery kitchens, in over 30 cities around the world, helps reduce traffic congestion and pollution by bringing food closer to the customer. REEF Kitchens are conveniently placed and mean shorter deliveries in your neighborhood.

ABOUT REEF:

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that bring the best goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With an ecosystem of 5,000 locations and a team of over 18,000 people, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery kitchens in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we're making the place you live, the place you love to be.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

