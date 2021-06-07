Wendy's Brings Back Seasonal Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad

"From our Jalapeño Popper Chicken Salad to our Southwest Avocado Salad and now, our new Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad, we consistently lean into on-trend ingredients to give our customers flavorful salad options they can't find anywhere else," said Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer. "Others have chosen to step away from salads, but we're going to keep being there for our customers when that fresh, summer salad craving hits."

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy's Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad is available NOW at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide.

WHY:

"Wendy's new Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad packs unbeatable and seasonally relevant flavors so fans can not only have a salad they feel good about eating, but one that doesn't sacrifice fresh, craveable flavors or cost a fortune," said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. "The mouthwatering build combines hand-picked strawberries, crisp Applewood smoked bacon and a savory Tuscan cheese blend finished off with warm freshly grilled chicken, praline almonds and a sweet and tangy Champagne Vinaigrette–all on top of a bed of freshly chopped lettuce and spring mix for a sweet and savory experience. We're intentional about crafting our salads for enjoyment, and it shows."

HOW TO STAY FRESH ALL SUMMER LONG:

Snag the summer-packed salad online, via the Wendy's mobile app or in-restaurant at your nearest Wendy's for $6.99.* Not to mention, if you download and order through the Wendy's app, you can earn two times the Wendy's Rewards™ points on all salad purchases from June 7-June 13** (you're welcome).

It gets better–Wendy's fans can get their hands on the new Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad for FREE through Grubhub when they order $15 or more from June 9-13, 2021***, or until supplies last.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Recommended pricing; participation may vary.

**Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's. Wendy's app download, account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value.

***One promotional salad item per day, per diner is available at participating Wendy's restaurant locations on Grubhub until June 13, 2021 or while supplies last.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

