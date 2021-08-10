Wendy's Ensures No One Is Unlucky This Friday the Thirteenth Weekend with a FREE* Breakfast Croissant

WHEN:

Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14, Wendy's fans can start their day with good fortune in the form of a FREE* Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant - no purchase necessary. That's how you wake up on the right side of the bed.

HOW:

Just show up to a participating Wendy's restaurant during breakfast hours and it's yours. Yep, it's that simple.

WHERE:

Head to a participating Wendy's from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM to score this delicious deal. To find your closest Wendy's location, visit: https://locations.wendys.com. Check your local Wendy's as breakfast hours may vary by location.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*No purchase necessary. Offer valid August 13 – 14, 2021 during breakfast hours only. Limit one (1) free Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant upon request per customer per visit at participating locations while supplies last. Not valid within a combo or with any other offer. Offer excludes Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

