Wendy's is Fueling 'Fry'-nals with FREE Hot & Crispy Fries for Philadelphia-Area College Students

WHAT:

It's finals time, a.k.a. the season of all-nighters in the library. Wendy's® knows late-night cram sessions can leave you hungry for the right answers – and for a late-night snack, so it is 'Fueling Fry-nals' this year with a FREE Medium Size Hot & Crispy Fry with purchase.* That's right, late-night study sessions just got a whole lot more delicious.

Wendy’s is fueling college students for finals with a week of FREE Medium Size Hot & Crispy Fries with any purchase*.

WHERE & WHEN:

From Monday, May 1 through Sunday, May 7, Wendy's is helping hungry Philadelphia-area college students fuel their late-night study sessions from 9 p.m. to midnight via an exclusive in-restaurant and drive-thru offer at participating locations.*

WHY:

Wendy's is always open until midnight or later to fuel students' and fans' late night cravings. Check your local restaurant as hours may vary.

HOW:

No matter your major, Wendy's fans can get this 'Fuel for Fry-nals' deal via by asking for their 'Fuel for Fry-nals' free medium size Hot & Crispy Fry with purchase* and showing their valid student ID at participating Philly-area Wendy's restaurants. Extra credit - don't forget to download the Wendy's mobile app and earn points for free food when ordering with Wendy's Rewards™**. Yep, free food for eating your favorite Wendy's menu items.

An A+ deal to close out the school year. 'Fry'nally, a reason to celebrate!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Limited time only at participating Philadelphia area Wendy's on May 1 – 7 from 9 pm - midnight. Must request a free medium size fry with purchase and show a valid student ID in order to obtain discount. No substitutions. Offer not valid on third-party delivery platforms.

**Wendy's Rewards available at participating U.S. Wendy's. My Wendy's™ account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

