Wendy's Pledges More Than $100,000 in Charitable Commitments Across the U.S., Canada, and United Kingdom

Company Employees Drive Support for 23 Community Organizations

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday, The Wendy's Company is proud to announce that it will make charitable donations to a variety of organizations in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom that align with Wendy's® core categories of charitable support: foster care adoption, hunger and food integrity, youth and families, and vibrant communities.

These contributions are part of Wendy's Community Giving Program , which is celebrating its third year. Through the program, Company employees could request financial support for a charitable organization in the general range of $2,500 - $10,000. In all, 23 organizations were chosen, and Wendy's has pledged a total of $107,500.

"Wendy's believes in a Good Done Right approach to corporate responsibility," said Liliana Esposito, Wendy's Chief Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Officer. "Our Community Giving Program supports organizations and causes that matter most to our employees. This includes members of our seven Employee Resource Groups, each of which nominated a charitable organization that Wendy's is proud to include in this year's giving program."

Employee Resource Group Support

Wendy's has seven volunteer Employee Resource Groups (ERG) dedicated to creating opportunities for learning, inclusion, career growth and leadership development for Company employees. Each ERG secured $5,000 grants for the following organizations:

The following organizations received grants of varying amounts based on need:

With these grants, Wendy's has supported nearly 100 unique organizations through more than $425,000 in donations in local communities across its global footprint through the Community Giving Program.

