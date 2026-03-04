Wendy's to Build More Than 60 New Restaurants in Mexico

Mexico serves as the foundation of Wendy's Latin America growth strategy as the brand accelerates expansion across the region

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company announced today the finalization of two new franchise agreements that will add more than 60 new Wendy's® restaurants in Mexico in the coming years. These commitments mark another significant milestone in advancing the brand's strategic priority to accelerate international net new unit growth and demonstrate that Wendy's is delivering on its stated plans for rapid expansion across Mexico.

MEXICO CITY REGION: Wendy's has entered into a franchise agreement with AJ Group to develop 50 new Wendy's restaurants in Mexico City and the states of Mexico, Hidalgo and Morelos. AJ Group is a great partner for Wendy's and brings extensive experience across real estate development and restaurant operations, including a strong portfolio of international food and beverage brands, positively positioning the organization to grow Wendy's in key urban and high-traffic markets. The first new Wendy's restaurant in Mexico City is planned to open this year, establishing a strong foundation for long-term growth in the region.

NORTHERN REGION: Wendy's has entered into a franchise agreement with WS Pacific to develop 12 new Wendy's restaurants across the states of Sinaloa and Durango, further supporting the brand's expansion in Mexico. WS Pacific is a perfect fit for Wendy's and brings deep experience in operations, construction, and local market development through its diversified business portfolio, a solid foundation on which the group can lean on to successfully grow the Wendy's brand in the region. The first Wendy's in the region is targeted to open by year end, establishing an important foothold for long-term growth.

E.J. Wunsch, President – International, The Wendy's Company: "Wendy's is winning globally because our brand, our food, and our business model deliver. The momentum in Mexico underscores why experienced operators see Wendy's as a strategic platform for growth. As we expand with partners like AJ Group and WS Pacific, we are creating new opportunities for franchisees who want to be part of a fast‑accelerating, globally recognized brand."

Carlos Ribas, SVP, Managing Director – LAC Region, The Wendy's Company: "These agreements reflect the growing consumer demand for Wendy's in Mexico and reinforce the brand's accelerating presence across Latin America. By partnering with experienced franchise groups and continuing to invest in the right local resources, we have built a strong foundation for sustainable growth in the market. We look forward to bringing more Wendy's restaurants to Mexican consumers who appreciate our fresh, high-quality food and welcoming hospitality."

Galdino Palafox, CFO, AJ Group: "We are proud to partner with Wendy's to grow this iconic brand in the Mexico City region. Wendy's is known globally for its fresh, made-to-order food and distinctive brand personality, which we know will resonate well with Mexican consumers. By combining the strength of the Wendy's brand with our local development and operational experience, we will create welcoming restaurants that reflect the energy of Mexico City and surrounding markets."

Rodolfo Silveyra Muñoz, CEO, WS Pacific: "Expanding Wendy's into new markets across the Northern Mexico region is an incredible opportunity that perfectly aligns with our growth ambitions. Wendy's is a globally recognized brand with a strong commitment to quality and hospitality, and consumers in Sinaloa and Durango will welcome the brand in their communities with open arms. We look forward to building high-performing restaurants and introducing a fresh dining experience to Wendy's fans in Mexico."

Founded in 1969, Wendy's is one of the world's leading quick-service restaurant brands. The brand's commitment to serving fresh food while providing high-quality experiences through exceptional hospitality and modern restaurant designs is a differentiator in the industry. Known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, Spicy Chicken sandwiches and nuggets, and the cool, creamy Frosty® dessert, Wendy's high-quality offerings will bring innovation and excitement to the Mexican fast-food scene.

Growth Opportunities in Mexico

To support rapid growth in Mexico, Wendy's has laid a strong foundation for new unit expansion. The state of Chihuahua, where Wendy's has been serving customers for more than 30 years, continues to be a standout market, demonstrating sustained momentum and strong leadership within the QSR burger category.

Wendy's continues to actively recruit franchise partners to build and operate new restaurants in key regions across Mexico. Growing with Wendy's is an attractive opportunity for experienced and well-established franchise candidates in Mexico:

Mexico's burger QSR market reached $2.4 billion in 2024 and has shown impressive momentum, growing at an average annual rate of 14.3% over the past five years. 1

With continued growth projected at 7.1% annually, Mexico presents a strong opportunity for Wendy's to expand and meet rising consumer demand. 2

In areas where Wendy's is already established, 71% of consumers have tried the brand, reflecting strong local engagement. 3

In regions where Wendy's has yet to open a restaurant, Wendy's enjoys 92% awareness and a 46% trial rate, indicating high consumer interest and potential for growth. 4

Learn more about Wendy's franchising opportunities on our website.

1, 2 Based on data from Euromonitor International, 2024

3, 4 Wendy's brand health tracking (MX), Aug. 2025

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef*, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

