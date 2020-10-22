Wendy's Rolls Out Instant Classic with Latest Chicken Sandwich

"We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on the New Classic Chicken Sandwich which has the perfect crunch from breading and pickles paired with the juiciness and flavor of the fillet," said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "The Classic joins what customers have already come to know and love in spice and taste from Wendy's via our Spicy Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches."

The new Classic Chicken Sandwich features a premium all-white meat chicken breast that is juicy and crispy, layered with mayo, a slice of tomato, lettuce, and pickles, all placed between a warm, premium toasted bun.

Not only can customers sink their teeth into Wendy's new premium fillet when ordering the Classic Chicken Sandwich, but all premium chicken fillets across Wendy's craveable chicken sandwich lineup will be replaced with the new-and-improved Classic fillet. Fan favorites such as the Bacon Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club or the new Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich, will all feature this new, crispy and juicy fillet. Wendy's premium grilled fillet and trademark spicy chicken remain as staples on the menu.

The Classic Chicken Sandwich is available for $4.99*.

You can order the Classic Chicken Sandwich via Wendy's drive-thru, contactless pickup via mobile order or through delivery with DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates. And don't forget, when you order via Wendy's app, Wendy's website or at a restaurant you'll earn points towards your next Classic Chicken Sandwich with Wendy's Rewards™.

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find every child in the North American foster care system a loving, forever home. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Recommended Pricing; Participation may vary.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

