Wenzel's Farm Attempts GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

Attend the Wenzel's Farm 75th Anniversary Celebration to Witness This Record Setting Attempt

MARSHFIELD, Wis., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wenzel's Farm, an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks is excited to announce that on August 19th they will be attempting to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest meat snack stick. Wenzel's Farm has partnered with Devro, a leading manufacturer of collagen casings and films to create a casing that is long enough and strong enough to withstand such an attempt.

Wenzel's Farm will be making this gigantic meat stick during their 75th Anniversary celebration, with a mid-day official measurement taking place with a Guinness World Records adjudicator to confirm that the record has been set.

A full day of events will take place on Saturday, August 19th in Marshfield, Wisconsin at Wenzel's Park to celebrate Wenzel's Farm 75th Anniversary. The day will kick off at noon and will be filled with plenty of food options, family friendly games, bounce houses, dunk tank, mini-golf, and a karaoke competition. The evening will wrap up with a free concert by nationally acclaimed and chart-topping sibling duo, Jocelyn, and Chris. Please stay tuned to the Wenzel's Farm website and social media channels for further announcements and additional events.

"We are very excited to be working on this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt, it is one of the many events that will be part of our 75th Anniversary celebration, and one that you won't want to miss" stated Wenzel's President Mark Vieth. "As a company we couldn't be more excited and honored to celebrate this incredible milestone, and hopefully a new World Record!"

Wenzel's Farm offers 14 tasty snack stick varieties, and 5 varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally hard wood smoked. A tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel's Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

About Wenzel's Farm:

Tucked away in the heart of dairy land, and still operating on the family farmstead in which the brand originated, Wenzel's Farm is an award winning, premium provider of high quality, hand crafted, small batch meat snacks, and products. Using family recipes that have been handed down for generations, Wenzel's Farm has been producing quality Wisconsin meat products since 1949.

