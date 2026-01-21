NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlay, a global new-generation social entertainment platform, announced that its brand image has officially landed on the world-renowned Times Square digital billboard in New York. This landmark achievement marks a pivotal moment in WePlay's journey from regional breakthrough to global stage presence, signaling to the world that the way young people socialize is being fundamentally redefined. On this screen that carries the dreams of global brands, WePlay communicates its core product philosophy through simple yet powerful visual language: "Voice + Entertainment + Connection" — a low-barrier, highly immersive social entertainment ecosystem designed specifically for young people worldwide.

WePlay Lights Up Times Square: Transmitting a Global Social Entertainment Vision

From Regional Light to Global Stage

Since its launch, WePlay has rapidly captured the hearts of young people across multiple markets through its innovative "gamified social" model, including Taiwan region, Japan, Middle East, and Southeast Asia:

Global downloads exceed 800 million, with millions of monthly active users

Multiple #1 rankings on App Store & Google Play free charts

Strategic partnerships with global IP brands (Care Bears, Zanmang Loopy, Chibi Maruko-chan, and more)

Integration of social impact into entertainment, creating a "play with purpose" social experience

This Times Square appearance represents the opening of WePlay's global brand dialogue.

The Deep Logic Behind Brand Evolution

WePlay's breakthrough among numerous social applications stems from its profound understanding of "games" as a universal language:

1. Low-Barrier Social Revolution

Breaking the curse of "you must be good at chatting to make friends," WePlay uses casual games as a bridge, making conversations between strangers feel natural, relaxed, and even joyful. A single game of 《Who's the Spy》 can accomplish more than 100 awkward greetings in bringing people closer together.

2. Glocal Operations: Global Consistency with Local Respect

From integrating Songkran Festival cultural elements in Thailand to collaborating with Jinja Shrine on fortune-slip features in Japan, WePlay respects each region's cultural DNA, allowing global users to feel genuinely seen and understood.

3. Deep Integration of Social Connection and Charitable Impact

Whether supporting youth football training in Turkey or stray dog rescue initiatives in South Korea, WePlay has proven a fundamental truth: real social platforms should shoulder social responsibility. Every game interaction has the potential to change the world.

Times Square: The Global Gathering Place for Young Voices

Times Square is more than a commercial symbol—it's a venue for cultural dialogue. WePlay's appearance here sends a powerful signal to the world:

"The way young people socialize is being fundamentally redefined. We don't need complex social hierarchies or false personas. What we need is the freedom to speak authentically through voice, to naturally connect through games, and to feel genuinely understood in our interactions."

This embodies WePlay's core brand vision: Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment.

An Invitation to Global Youth

From our Singapore headquarters, to thriving operations across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Turkey, to this global Times Square debut — every step of WePlay's journey writes a story of "connection." To every young user worldwide, WePlay wants to say this:

"The WePlay you're using is being seen by the world. Every game you play, every voice message you send, every moment of enthusiasm you share is shaping a warmer, more vibrant, and more inclusive global youth community."

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. With the mission to "bring joy and friendship to young people worldwide," WePlay is dedicated to connecting global youth through voice communication and interactive entertainment. The platform combines gaming, voice rooms, party interaction features, and more, providing users with low-barrier, highly interactive social experiences.

Platform Features:

Innovative combination of voice social communication and gamified interaction

Hit games including 《 Who's the Spy 》, 《 Guess My Drawing 》, 《 Mic Grab 》, and more

》, 《 》, 《 》, and more Immersive social experiences combining online and offline elements

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

Media Contact

Company Name: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Bryant

Email: [email protected]

WePlay Official Website: weplayapp.com

WeJoy Official Website: wejoyhub.com

SOURCE WEJOY PTE. LTD.; WePlay