WePower Technologies and Focus SB Unveil Battery-Free Wireless Lighting Controller That Eliminates Batteries, Wiring, and Maintenance

New True Edge Style Solution Delivers Wireless Lighting Control with Zero Batteries and Easy Retrofit Installation

Las Vegas and SAGAPONACK, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WePower Technologies, an innovator in energy-harvesting IoT solutions, and Focus SB Ltd, a premium UK manufacturer of architectural wiring and Smarthome solutions, today announced a joint project delivering a battery-free, wireless lighting controller that eliminates the need for batteries, power wiring, and ongoing maintenance. The new solution will be showcased at CES 2026 at booth 8425 in the North Hall.

Designed in line with the Focus SB Ltd Renaissance, Ambassador and True Edge® aesthetic, the light switch assembly integrates Gemns™ G300 energy harvester and mounts directly into an existing in-wall gang box, enabling straightforward retrofit or new installation without modifying building infrastructure.

The result is a fully wireless, battery-free lighting control interface that dramatically reduces installation complexity, eliminates battery replacement, and lowers long-term maintenance costs for residential, hospitality, and commercial environments.

Key benefits of the new solution include:

Battery-free operation, eliminating battery purchases, replacements, and disposal.

No power wiring required, simplifying retrofits, and reducing installation time.

Wireless control, enabling flexible system design without sacrificing aesthetics.

Reduces cost of wiring, conduit, and labor for new and upgrade installs.

Maintenance-free design, making large-scale deployment practical and cost-effective.

Sustainable, battery-free design that reduces electronic waste and supports long-term environmental goals.

The solution uses Gemns energy harvesting technology to convert everyday user interaction into usable electrical energy, which powers the wireless transmission required for lighting control. By removing batteries and wired power from the equation, OEMs, architects, designers, electrical contractors and property owners can deploy elegant, connected lighting controls in locations where wiring access or battery maintenance is costly or impractical.

"Battery replacement and power wiring are two of the biggest hidden costs in modern lighting control," said Larry Richenstein, Founder and CEO of WePower Technologies. "By combining our Gemns G300 energy harvesting platform with the Focus SB Ltd premium Renaissance, Ambassador and True Edge® design, we're delivering a lighting interface that installs easily, looks exceptional, and operates wirelessly without batteries for the life of the product. This collaboration shows how energy harvesting can unlock new freedom in both design and deployment."

The collaboration builds on a longstanding relationship between Focus SB Ltd and WePower leadership through prior product development work in the premium automotive sector, bringing that shared engineering pedigree into the built-environment and architectural lighting space.

"Focus SB Ltd and Gemns share a long history of developing high-quality, engineered products, and we're proud to extend that collaboration into battery-free wireless technology," said Ciaran Mitchell, Managing Director at Focus SB Ltd. "This project allows us to combine the refined aesthetics and build quality of our Renaissance, Ambassador and True Edge® ranges with an innovative energy-harvesting approach that removes batteries and wiring, without compromising the user experience."

Attendees can see the battery-free wireless lighting controller in action at CES 2026, booth 8425 in the North Hall, where Gemns and Focus SB Ltd will demonstrate how energy harvesting enables elegant, sustainable, and maintenance-free control solutions.

About WePower Technologies (Gemns)

WePower Technologies is an innovator in energy-harvesting IoT solutions, pioneering battery-free devices that deliver reliable performance for Smarthome, industrial, and enterprise. Learn more at www.gemns.com.

About Focus SB Ltd

Focus SB Ltd is a premium manufacturer of architectural wiring accessories and Smarthome solutions, renowned for its precision engineering, refined antique aesthetics, and uncompromising build quality. Designed and manufactured in their three factories in Hastings UK, Focus SB Ltd products are specified worldwide across high-end residential, hospitality, and commercial environments. The company's Renaissance, Ambassador and True Edge® ranges exemplifies its commitment to minimalist design, technical excellence, and long-term reliability.

For more information, visit www.focus-sb.co.uk.

