WePower Technologies Announces Industry-First Z-Wave Long Range Device Under New WOEEN Class

LAS VEGAS and SAGAPONACK, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® 2026, North Hall Booth #8425 -- WePower Technologies announced today that its Gemns™ battery-free Leak Detector is the first product to enter precertification under the Z-Wave Alliance's newly approved Wake on Event End Node (WOEEN) device class. This new classification supports Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR)-only devices and enables sensors that remain completely dormant until triggered by an event, paving the way for true battery-free IoT solutions.

WOEEN is a milestone in the Z-Wave certification stack (version 2025B), scheduled for full release January 9, 2026. Devices certified under WOEEN will operate exclusively on ZWLR's extended-range, star-topology network with benefits such as up to 1.5 miles range, support for 4,000 nodes, and low-power operation.

"The introduction of the Wake on Event End Node device type is a major step forward for the Z-Wave ecosystem," said Avi Rosenthal, Chairman of the Board at the Z-Wave Alliance. "Devices like WePower's Gemns Leak Detector showcase how Z-Wave Long Range delivers innovation without compromising security or interoperability."

The Gemns Leak Detector uses a patented electromagnetic energy-harvesting mechanism, storing kinetic energy via a magnetic charger. When the sensor's liquid-sensitive film detects a leak, it releases that energy to instantly power the device and send a ZWLR alert—no batteries, no standby drain, and no maintenance. After use, the film strip is replaced and the unit is re-primed.

"We worked within the Z-Wave Alliance to define WOEEN because battery-free sensors needed a certification pathway," said Larry Richenstein, Founder and CEO of WePower Technologies. "This collaboration shows how member input shapes industry standards and validates the strength of our technology."

The Gemns Leak Detector will debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas at Booth #8425 (North Hall).

About WePower Technologies (Gemns)

Founded in 2019, WePower creates energy-harvesting, battery-free IoT devices powered by its patented Gemns™ kinetic generator. Learn more at www.gemns.com.

