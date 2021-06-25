We're Back in Vegas and Online - BICSI to Host In-Person and Virtual Fall Conference & Exhibition 22 - 26 August

As communities worldwide transition back to an in-person lifestyle, BICSI is fully embracing all the benefits associated with face-to-face learning and networking. Once again, attendees will be able to connect in person while enjoying the full Fall Conference experience in Las Vegas. In addition, those who are unable to attend in person can still take part in the conference via a virtual platform.

On-site keynote speakers in Las Vegas will live-stream to virtual attendees. On Tuesday morning, 24 August, Tom Smith, ENV SP, CAE, FASCE, CEO of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), will sit down with BICSI President Todd W. Taylor, RCDD, NTS, OSP, to discuss how to anticipate, reimagine, and prepare for future changes in "FUTURE WORLD VISION: Infrastructure Reimagined."

On Thursday, 26 August, Lieutenant General Ronald L. Bailey, USMC (Ret.) and National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Vice President of Industry Development, will address both in-person and virtual attendees with "What is Your Leadership Blueprint?" With decades of military and ICT leadership experience, attendees will gain valuable leadership insights that will benefit any organization or individual in the ever-changing business environment.

The Venetian Resort, where every room is a suite, is the official hotel for the 2021 BICSI Fall Conference. Attendees can enjoy pampering amenities including award-winning eats and lounges, a ride down the Grand Canal on a Venetian gondola, shopping in the Grand Canal Shoppes® as well as the gyms, pools, spas, and a 3D gaming room that visitors might expect from a luxury resort. With everything they need essentially under one roof, attendees won't even need to step out into the Nevada heat once they arrive at the hotel. The early-bird hotel discount for attendees will be available through 19 July.

Additionally, BICSI is taking many aspects of their past virtual conferences and applying them to those who cannot physically meet their ICT colleagues in August. Virtual attendees can watch educational sessions from their home office, as well as tour the Exhibit Hall via their computer or mobile device. Companies like Diamond Sponsor Sumitomo Electric Lightwave will be there to share their game-changing advancements.

This year's conference includes more than 35 industry leading presentations covering all areas of ICT including: smart cities, intelligent buildings, Internet of Things (IoT), Power over Ethernet (PoE), data centers, audiovisual technologies, optical fiber, passive optical networks (PON), wireless, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and more.

Professionals seeking career advancement will have several opportunities to explore next steps for their ICT journey while swapping stories with colleagues. Packed with innovative products and subject-matter experts, companies facing industry roadblocks may discover novel solutions.

Past BICSI virtual conference attendee, John Raye, RCDD, OSP, RTPM, INSTF, TECH, said, "I hope that BICSI continues with a hybrid conference moving forward (virtual and in-person options)," he said. "I really like the swag bag option/idea and having access to sessions and exhibits for 30 days after the conference is great."

The conference will also include "What's New, What's It Do?" product presentations in the BICSI Theatre on the exhibit floor. Attendees will be able to watch back-to-back demonstrations from multiple exhibitors, each offering a unique sampling of their specialized area within the ICT industry.

For more information, visit bicsi.org/fall.

