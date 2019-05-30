We're Moving: United Airlines Begins Flight Operations at LaGuardia Airport's New Terminal B Eastern Concourse on June 2

"United customers depend on LaGuardia for frequent service to key business cities such as Chicago and Denver and the new Terminal B represents a huge improvement in the facilities we are able to provide, including a gorgeous new United Club," said Jill Kaplan, United's President of New York and New Jersey. "A world-class city like New York deserves a state-of-the-art airport – which is why we are absolutely thrilled to be moving our operations to the spectacular new Terminal B Eastern Concourse at LaGuardia Airport."

"The move of United and its passengers into the first new concourse at Terminal B marks another key milestone of the $8 billion redevelopment of an entirely new LaGuardia Airport," said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. "This is another important step in our ongoing commitment to provide world class facilities that turn Governor Cuomo's vision for a 21st century LaGuardia into reality. And we are undertaking this comprehensive rebuilding of LaGuardia Airport while continuing full operation at LaGuardia and serving record numbers of passengers."

The new concourse features ample gate seating, with charging stations throughout the seating area along with free unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi, offered by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Additional features include a "park area" complete with greenery and benches, an airport themed children's play area which contains a 16-foot interactive display and restrooms with spacious stalls and above sink shelves that will keep belongings dry while washing hands.

As part of the terminal redevelopment, United will open its newest United Club on June 2. Conveniently located after security near United's gates, the new club offers a private oasis of 10,500 square feet with sweeping views of the tarmac. The Club, which is 30 percent larger than the prior LGA United Club location, combines the sleek styles of New York City with the modern touches travelers desire and features more than 200 seats. Customers can enjoy an expanded food menu including distinctly New York selections such as the iconic New York Bagel provider, Ess-a-Bagel, which will be paired with assorted cream cheese, jams and smokehouse salmon spread, a Greek salad bar and rotating hot foods including oven-baked Neapolitan ziti, fast-fired pesto and goat cheese flatbread, bite sized reuben corned beef with sauerkraut and more. Menu options will rotate throughout the day with hot and cold entrees available all-day. Additional amenities include complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, wellness rooms and phone booths.

United Airlines Operations at LGA

Within the new Terminal B Eastern Concourse at LaGuardia Airport, United Airlines will operate out of five gates, offering more than 40 daily flights, including the most flights and seats between LaGuardia Airport and key business markets like Denver and Houston. The airline offers 17 daily flights between LaGuardia Airport and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, more than any other airline at LGA. Additionally, United offers the only service from LaGuardia Airport to Washington-Dulles Airport (IAD) and the Northern Virginia business corridor.

In 2019, United is focusing more than ever on its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently announced that luxury skincare line Sunday Riley will make products exclusively for United customers to experience in amenity kits, released a re-imagined version of the most downloaded app in the airline industry and made DIRECTV free for every passenger on 211 aircraft, offering more than 100 channels on seat back monitors on more than 30,000 seats.

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 355 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 779 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 569 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

