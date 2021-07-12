Werfen Companies Unite Under One Name And One Brand

Werfen companies Instrumentation Laboratory, Inova Diagnostics and Biokit, are uniting under one name and brand—Werfen. Tweet this

"This transformation represents a natural evolution for Werfen, strengthening our global leadership position in specialized diagnostics, and positively impacting our ability to drive innovation and support our customers," said Carlos Pascual, CEO at Werfen. "By sharing one global identity, with the same vision and strategic objectives, our teams around the world will maximize collaboration to set new standards for products and services in Hemostasis, Acute Care, Autoimmunity and OEM diagnostics."

The strategic hubs for the Company's key business lines will now be led by Chief Operating Officers, and operate as Werfen Headquarters and Technology Centers. These include Hemostasis and Acute Care Diagnostics, in Bedford, MA, USA; Autoimmunity in San Diego, CA, USA; and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) in Barcelona, Spain. Additional Technology Centers are based in Orangeburg, NY, USA; San Diego, CA, USA; and Munich, Germany.

Management and organization of Werfen's Commercial Operations in North America will now be consolidated, covering Hemostasis, Acute Care and Autoimmunity, based in Bedford, MA, and led by Senior Vice President, Brian P. Durkin. Field Service and Customer Service functions will be unified across business lines, while Sales, Applications, Marketing and Technical Support will remain specialized.

With a new logo and brand colors, Werfen adopts a new brand identity—evoking innovation and humanity. The new Werfen logo is modern, strong and singular, signifying unity in the Company's quest to deliver innovation after innovation, for every patient whose life could depend upon the quality of a test result. The new logo will be incorporated into the Company's products and communication vehicles gradually, over time.

Werfen has direct commercial operations in more than 30 countries, and 5,500 employees. Their leading Hemostasis, Acute Care and Autoimmunity products and services are used by thousands of hospitals and commercial laboratories, with more than 1.8 million patient blood samples tested on their systems every day.

The legal names for IL, Inova and Biokit, and any contracts or purchasing agreements, are unaffected by this change.

Werfen (www.werfen.com), founded in 1966, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of specialized diagnostic instruments, related reagents, automation workcells, and data management solutions for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. The Company's business lines include Hemostasis, Acute Care Diagnostics (ACD), Autoimmunity, and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Werfen's Hemostasis portfolio includes ACL TOP® Family 50 Series and ACL TOP Family Hemostasis Testing Systems, ACL AcuStar® system, ACL Elite® systems, HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation, HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager, along with the comprehensive line of HemosIL® assays. The ACD portfolio includes the GEM® Premier™ 5000 system with Intelligent Quality Management 2 (iQM®2), GEM Premier 3500 system with iQM, GEM Premier ChemSTAT™ system, GEMweb® Plus Custom Connectivity, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, Hemochron™ systems, VerifyNow™ platelet function testing system, and Avoximeter™ CO-Oximeters. The Autoimmunity portfolio includes Aptiva®, BIO-FLASH®, NOVA View®, AUTOLoader and QUANTA-Lyser® 3000 systems, and QUANTA Link® data management solutions. The OEM business line offers services for end-to-end development and manufacturing of customized immunoassays and biomaterials for diagnostic companies.

The Werfen logo is a trademark of Werfen. GEM, Premier, GEM Premier ChemSTAT, GEMweb, iQM, ChemSTAT, HemosIL, ACL, ACL TOP, ACL Elite, ACL AcuStar, ReadiPlasTin, RecombiPlasTin, SynthASil, SynthAFax, ROTEM, Hemochron, VerifyNow and Avoximeter are trademarks of Instrumentation Laboratory Company and/or one of its subsidiaries or parent companies, and may be registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other jurisdictions. Aptiva, QUANTA-Lyser, QUANTA Lite, QUANTA Link, QUANTA Flash, NOVA View, NOVA Lite are registered trademarks of Inova Diagnostics, Inc. BIO-FLASH is a registered trademark of Biokit S.A. All other product names, company names, marks, logos, and symbols are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Werfen

Related Links

http://www.werfen.com

