Werfen Increases Sales by Over 13% and Reaffirms Its Global Leadership in In Vitro Diagnostics

Excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, sales from organic growth grew by 4.6%. With these results, Werfen continues to be a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, providing innovative solutions for hospitals and commercial laboratories with the aim of improving patient care and reducing healthcare costs.

Werfen is reporting net profit of 160 million euros for 2017, representing a 15.1% increase over 2016. EBITDA has grown to 284 million euros, representing an increase of 6%.

Werfen is performing very well in its main areas of expertise. Hemostasis has an increase of 7.5%, Autoimmunity has grown by 6.6%, while the new business line, Acute Care Diagnostics, has achieved organic growth of 4.8%.

The expansion of the product portfolio has been one of the main causes of the increase in sales following the acquisitions of Tem and Accriva Diagnostics. As a result, the Critical Care business line has evolved into Acute Care Diagnostics, providing comprehensive solutions for emergency care, traumatology, and operating rooms.

Werfen has strengthened its presence in all regions, especially in China, where sales have achieved a 21% increase against 2016. Currently, Asia-Pacific accounts for 16% of total revenues.

Western Europe is the strongest market, bringing in 42% of Werfen revenues, while North America accounted for 26%. The areas with the greatest potential for growth are Latin America and EEMEAI (Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and India), each of which generated 8% of total sales.

The objectives set for 2018 are to further strengthen the main areas of expertise, to continue to grow in China, and to boost expansion in the emerging markets of Latin America, Asia-Pacific and EEMEAI.

WERFEN is one of the leading global corporations in IVD through its companies Instrumentation Laboratory (Hemostasis, Acute Care Diagnostics), Inova Diagnostics (Autoimmunity) and Biokit (OEM, infectious disease serology); in addition to clinical software and chemical chemistry. Werfen is also involved in medical devices through its company Leventon and other entities for distribution.

Werfen has a direct presence in around 30 countries and more than 100 territories through distributors. It has a team of over 5,000 people, and its R&D and manufacturing activities are carried out in the United States and Europe.

