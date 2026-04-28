WERIDETOGETHER EARNS NEARLY 20 AWARD NOMINATIONS AND 124+ MILLION VIEWS FOR ITS FOUR-PART PSA CAMPAIGN SERIES "OUT OF BOUNDS"

The series, featuring four PSAs and accompanying subject-matter expert roundtable discussions, explores "what it's like" to be a victim of sexual violence. It's up to all of us to keep the momentum going and turn awareness into action!

WOODSIDE, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- #WeRideTogether, the nonprofit organization behind the powerful Out of Bounds PSA series, has brought the conversation around sexual misconduct in sport out of the shadows and into the spotlight. Through its four-part series, including the viral video " W.T.F. - Wait , That's Fair ?," the organization has given voice to stories too often silenced, sparking dialogue around the world about the survivor experience.

With more than 20 award nominations and wins in the past year alone, including the Anthem Awards Bronze winner for Humanitarian Action & Services; the Cannes World Film Festival, Finalist, Best short film; a Webby Award nomination for Best Public Service & Activism; and a finalist for Shorty Awards Social Good campaign, Out of Bounds has been widely celebrated for its creativity, breakthrough messaging, and cultural relevance.

"We're proud of the recognition we've received and the partnerships we've built, which reflect the growing awareness of the issue of abuse and misconduct in sport, shared Michaela Callie, Executive Director, #WeRideTogether. "At #WeRideTogether, the true measure of success with Out of Bounds has been and will continue to be a global coming together—a collective willingness to engage, learn, and act. That shared momentum is what we will continue to build on as we advance abuse prevention, because creating safer environments requires all of us to recognize that we each have a role to play."

So, here's the question: What will you do next to support survivors? To protect athletes? And to create a safe and healthy environment for all?

Join us in turning recognition into reform, and together our voices will be impossible to ignore:

Watch the " Out of Bounds " PSA series.

" PSA series. Request a free Agano companion for healing and support.

companion for healing and support. Sign the Coach Athlete Pledge .

. Donate to drive meaningful change.

to drive meaningful change. Connect with us to advocate and lead reform in your local community.

Full List of awards and nominations HERE .

Visit WeRideTogether.today to watch compelling PSAs, find educational tools and resources, and learn how you can help keep sports safe for everyone.

About #WeRideTogether

#WeRideTogether, a nonprofit organization, was created to cast light upon the endemic issue of sexual abuse in youth and amateur sports. Sport should be the safest and healthiest place for children and young adults to grow and flourish, and every individual has the right to learn, play, and compete without fear of sexual abuse. #WeRideTogether is committed to creating the radical change needed to fulfill that vision by addressing education and awareness, creating a safe place for survivors to find resources and share their voices, and eliminating the stigma around these necessary conversations.

SOURCE WeRideTogether