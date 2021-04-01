Werner Celebrates 13 Years of Winning Moments as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men and Women's Basketball Championships

ITASCA, Ill., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, is partnering with the NCAA® for a thirteenth year to provide custom ladders for the net-cutting ceremonies in both the Men's and Women's Regional and National Championship games. The special-edition Werner Podium Ladders used to cut down the nets are uniquely designed with wider rungs, a larger platform, and higher guardrail to accommodate taller athletes. In the winning moment, when emotions are at their peak, Werner ladders are trusted to keep coaches and players safe as they leave the ground to climb the ladder of success and commemorate their victory by cutting down the nets.

"It will be wonderful to be back on the court again to celebrate safely together as we continue our partnership with the NCAA," said Stacy Gardella, Vice President of Brand Marketing at WernerCo. "We feel tremendous pride to be part of the winning moment while keeping these talented players and coaches safe as they 'Step Up' and cut down the nets, each and every year."

The NCAA® Division I Women's Championship will take place in San Antonio, TX on Sunday, April 4, while the NCAA® Division I Men's Championship will take place in Indianapolis, IN on Monday, April 5.

Maximizing Fan Access

This year Werner is helping users reach more than just victorious heights by expanding fan access to the championships. The world leader in ladders is sponsoring ESPN's broadcast of the Women's Championship net-cutting ceremony and the Spanish language audio for the Final Four® broadcast on Westwood One.

Werner is also coming directly to fans with a ladder tour in each of the championship host cities. Fans can also get involved through social media for an opportunity to win a unique piece of memorabilia: a custom three-foot replica of the championship Werner Podium Ladder. Fans can participate in the contest by taking photos of themselves with the Werner Championship Podium Ladder, uploading to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, tagging @wernerladderco, and using the hashtag #OfficialLadderOf for a chance to win.

Supporting Great Coaches and Mentors

In addition to the tournament sponsorships, Werner will continue to partner with organizations that recognize and promote outstanding coaches and mentors. The company will reprise its role as title sponsor of the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's and Women's College Coach of the Year awards. Werner has been the title sponsor for the Naismith Awards since 2017, which is presented annually to the men's and women's coaches who achieve outstanding on-court success.

Werner amplified the Coach of the Year program with a Naismith 'Steps to Success' series – a digital marketing program that was created in 2018 in conjunction with the Atlanta Tipoff Club, the organization that manages the Naismith Awards, to highlight successful coaches who have "climbed to the top". These vignettes also highlight the relationships between players and the coaches who help them as they climb the ladder of life. Fans can also watch the spin off series, 'Winners from the Past,' which highlights notable past Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year winners, including Dawn Staley, Anthony Grant, and Jim Boeheim.

ABOUT WERNER®

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the official ladder of NCAA® March Madness® and the world leader in ladders offering a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNER provides a full line of climbing equipment that's engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

About the NCAA®

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Aflac, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, Geico, Great Clips, Invesco, Lowe's, Marriott International, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese's, Uber Eats, Unilever and Wendy's.

NCAA, March Madness, and Final Four are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men's and women's college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men's and women's college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA's Lew Alcindor received the first Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women's recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include Jersey Mike's and Werner Ladder.

