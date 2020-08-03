Werner Introduces New Adjustable Pro Work Platform for Contractors, Painters and Remodelers

ITASCA, Ill., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of a complete line of climbing products and fall protection equipment, introduces the new Aluminum Adjustable Pro Work Platform. This new work platform provides up to a 9' reach and has 10" of height adjustability on both sides, making it easier for professionals to work on uneven surfaces and along stairways. The compact, lightweight aluminum work platform supplies users with a large 46" x 14" work surface that is easy to carry and maneuver on the job.

"The innovative design of the Adjustable Pro Work Platform gives end users an increased sense of stability," said Carla Ramalho, product manager at WernerCo. "The 14" deck and wide stance feet provide a sturdy foundation that minimizes side-to-side movement, giving the user confidence under foot."

A Best in Class Solution

The Adjustable Pro Work Platform can be configured to 10 different height positions with one handed adjustment and locking, accommodating a variety of needs for any job. The aluminum work platform has protective bumpers that help shield contact surfaces from damage and metal pins on the dual locking legs to ensure long-term durability. Once a job is complete, the Adjustable Pro Work Platform easily fits in smaller vehicles, taking up minimal space.

Features on the Adjustable Pro Work Platform include:

Dual self-locking legs that can be adjusted and folded to provide an even surface when working along stairs – one leg can fold in, while the other can be adjusted to the desired height; made to lock in both the open and closed positions for safety and easy storage.

that can be adjusted and folded to provide an even surface when working along stairs – one leg can fold in, while the other can be adjusted to the desired height; made to lock in both the open and closed positions for safety and easy storage. Height Adjustability from 20" to 30" in 1" increments, providing 8' to 9' reach.

from 20" to 30" in 1" increments, providing 8' to 9' reach. EASY-GRAB Handle with a wide opening makes it comfortable to grip and transport.

with a wide opening makes it comfortable to grip and transport. Protective bumpers on the deck and legs of the work platform to keep finished surfaces damage free.

on the deck and legs of the work platform to keep finished surfaces damage free. Easy maneuverability in small spaces and around the jobsite with its lightweight design and deck size.

in small spaces and around the jobsite with its lightweight design and deck size. Wide, non-marring feet provide a stable, non-slip foundation without the need for manual adjustment.

provide a stable, non-slip foundation without the need for manual adjustment. Load capacity of up to 300 lbs. in a compact aluminum design.

The Aluminum Adjustable Pro Platform is now available nationally. For more product details and information, visit wernerladder.com.



ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, Werner provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light-duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry-leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

