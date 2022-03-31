Werner Teams Up for 14th Year as the Official Ladder of NCAA® March Madness®

Werner celebrates with fans, coaches, and players as they reach new heights throughout March Madness®; Custom Designed Werner Podium Ladders Used in Men's and Women's Regional and Championship Games

ITASCA, Ill., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, is partnering with the NCAA® for the 14th year in a row to provide custom ladders for the net-cutting ceremonies in both the Men's and Women's Regional and National Championship basketball games. The custom Werner Podium Ladders used to cut down the nets are uniquely designed with a larger platform and higher guardrail to accommodate coaches and athletes safely and comfortably.

"The Werner name has stood for innovation for 100 years and we are proud to carry on this legacy through long standing partnerships like the one we have with the NCAA," said Stacy Gardella, Head of Global Marketing Technology & Operations, WernerCo. "We are delighted to be a part of these winning moments and share in these experiences while keeping the players and coaches safe as they cut down the nets every year. And this year, we are pleased to offer additional opportunities for fans to be a part of the tournament experience."

The NCAA® Division I Women's Championship will take place in Minneapolis, MN, on Sunday, April 3, while the NCAA® Division I Men's Championship will take place in New Orleans, LA, on Monday, April 4.

Extending the Fan Experience

This year, Werner is again helping fans reach new heights by expanding access to the champions. Werner has renewed its sponsorship of the exclusive Spanish language broadcast of the Men's Final Four® games with Westwood One, offering fans another way to experience the excitement of the tournament.

Additionally, the NCAA Championship Podium Ladder will be touring in New Orleans and Minneapolis during the Men's and Women's Final Four weekend, extending the opportunity for fans to "Step Up with Werner." Sports enthusiasts can participate in a contest by taking photos of themselves with the Werner Championship Podium Ladder, uploading to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, tagging @wernerladderco, and using the hashtag #OfficialLadderOf for a chance to win a 3' replica of the NCAA Championship Podium Ladder.

Honoring Talented Coaches and Mentors

In addition to the tournament sponsorships, Werner is also a proud sponsor of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), and the Naismith Men's and Women's Coach of the Year awards. Werner has been the title sponsor for the Naismith Awards since 2017, which is presented annually to the men's and women's coaches who achieve outstanding on-court success. Last year, Stanford University's Tara VanDerveer and Gonzaga University's Mark Few were honored as the recipients of the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Women's and Men's College Coach of the Year Awards.

Watch "History of the Net Cutting" to see how the post-game net cutting tradition began. To learn more about the Werner Brand celebrating 100 years, basketball partnerships and new Werner product innovations, visit https://www.wernerco.com/100.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the official ladder of NCAA® March Madness® and the world leader in ladders offering a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNER provides a full line of climbing equipment that's engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT THE NCAA®

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Aflac, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, Geico, Great Clips, Invesco, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese's, Unilever and Wendy's.

NCAA, March Madness, and Final Four are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men's and women's college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men's and women's college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA's Lew Alcindor received the first Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women's recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include Jersey Mike's and Werner Ladder.

