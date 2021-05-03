Werner To Offer On-Site and Virtual Safety Training To Thousands For Annual Safety Stand-Down Initiative

ITASCA, Ill., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and the manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, will offer safety training both on-site and through virtual resources to support the Occupational Safety & Health Administration's (OSHA) National Safety Stand-Down Initiative. The voluntary OSHA event encourages workplaces to take a break and discuss falling hazards during the week of May 3 - 7, though Werner will support the initiative nationwide all month long. As the world returns to work, Werner will help construction pros access a higher standard of safety by making its experts more accessible than ever, both in person and online.

Members of Werner's 36-member National Jobsite Safety and Security Team will be traveling the United States throughout the month of May leading fall protection and ladder safety training sessions. Online, the fall protection category leader is offering two live webinars with the company's top safety professionals. In addition, construction pros can access virtual training options anytime through Werner's global learning platform at MyWernerCo.com.

"Our commitment goes far beyond selling a climbing solution. We are education experts that provide the highest performing products to maximize productivity and safety," said Josh Rizzo, Jobsite Safety & Security Director at WernerCo. "With fall protection as a top OSHA violation, it's more critical than ever for Werner to provide educational safety training that offers a personal approach, while providing hands-on safety tips and practices. Our focus is on our end-users, and we passionately pursue better ways to make them safer."

Werner trains an average of 25,000 individuals each year during OSHA's annual Safety Stand-Down. Safety directors and professionals can sign up to participate at wernerco.com/training .

ACCESS THE WORLD'S BEST EXPERTS

This May, Werner will offer two live webinars with two of the company's safety leaders. The sessions will be led by Kevin Denis, Technical Services Manager at WernerCo and Chad Lingerfelt, Werner's National Jobsite Safety and Security Manager, who will present Understanding the Importance of Fall Protection: Anchorage, Body Support, Connection, Descent, and Education (ABCDE's of Fall Protection).

In an efficient 30 minute session, the two will review the ABCDE's of Fall Protection and take audience questions. Attendees will come away with a refreshed understanding of jobsite safety and an understanding of OSHA's role in keeping safety standards high.

Werner's FREE webinars will be offered on two dates:

May 11, 2021 - 9-9:30 p.m. ET

- May 18, 2021 - 3-3:30 p.m. ET

JOBSITE SAFETY, TAUGHT AT THE JOBSITE

As members of Werner's National Jobsite Safety and Security team travel across the country for in-person trainings, they will share their expertise at locations where safety training is put into practice. OSHA's Safety Stand-Down is a voluntary event for employers to take a break and focus on jobsite fall hazards, and reinforce the importance of fall prevention, in an effort to prevent fall fatalities and injuries in construction. According to OSHA, fatalities caused by falls from elevation continue to be a leading cause of death for construction employees. Despite this, general fall protection violations have been OSHA's most frequent citations for 10 consecutive years.

Werner's trainings will include ladder inspections, fall protection equipment inspections, harness adjustment trainings, fall protection tripod training and more. The Werner team has one goal in mind, to get everyone home safely at the end of the day.

Upon completion of Werner's Safety Stand-Down jobsite trainings, participants will receive a certificate of completion from WernerCo that can be shared with their company's safety director as proof of training and can be used by the company for insurance purposes.

UNLIMITED ACCESS TO SAFETY TRAINING

Werner is proud to offer continued access to its global learning platform which is filled with free virtual training options. The online platform offers Werner's wealth of knowledge, including more than 150 years of combined fall protection expertise, in a convenient, easily accessible package. Users can access the library of training materials anytime by creating a free account at MyWernerCo.com .

Construction pros, safety managers and employers who are interested in accessing a higher standard of safety training are encouraged to participate in OSHA's National Safety Stand-Down with Werner beginning this week. Sign up for a training in-person or virtually through webinars and self-paced classes at wernerco.com/training .

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WernerCo provides a full line of climbing equipment that's engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All WernerCo products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com .

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Clara McDowell, WernerCo, 630-919-6085; [email protected]

Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; [email protected]

SOURCE WernerCo

Related Links

http://www.wernerworldwide.com

