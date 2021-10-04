WernerCo Hosting Employee Appreciation Day and New Truck Box Launch Party in Crystal Lake

The all-day festivities will include music, games, a taco food truck, t-shirts for all employees, and the opportunity to sign the first two new truck boxes from the production line. In addition, Chilo's Mexican Grill will be onsite providing food for the event and then back every Friday, beginning October 15, 2021, to provide free lunch to all employees.

Angie Sheehan, President, North America at WernerCo, will also be onsite to personally deliver a Dodge Ram 1500 Truck – part of an employee giveaway—for all new and current employees. Employees who have perfect attendance from October 2021 – February 2022 will have a chance to win the Dodge Ram Big Horn Truck, fully customized with 4-wheel drive, Hemi-powered V8 with an off-road package.

To appeal to new recruits, the company will be offering a $2,000 signing bonus for new welder and press brake operator hires. WernerCo also has several other open positions for operations personnel in their Crystal Lake facility.

WHEN: Monday, October 4, 2021, at the company's manufacturing facility in Crystal Lake.

The Employee Appreciation Day and Truck Box Launch party will be held from 9-10am and 6-7pm.

WHY: Designed to reward employees for their hard work, celebrate company milestones, and have meaningful time together, WernerCo will be bringing employees together for a one-day celebration of 2021 successes. The company is also showing its employees appreciation announcing the renovation of the employee lounge that will invite employees to relax during breaks and off-hours. The new room will contain arcade machines, a ping-pong table, 4 TVs broadcasting ESPN, and charging stations for mobile devices. The space will be completed in October 2021.

WHERE: The employee appreciation day and WEATHER GUARD truck box launch party will be held at the Crystal Lake manufacturing facility, located at 420 E. Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

WHO: WernerCo is celebrating full and part-time employees, including the morning and evening shifts. In addition, WernerCo is filling multiple positions for qualified candidates, both at the operational level and in the manufacturing facility. For more information on open positions, responsibilities and key competencies, visit WernerCo Careers.

