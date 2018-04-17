WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income

WHEELING, W.Va., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of $33.5 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.76, compared to $25.9 million and $0.59 per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2017.  Excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measure) in both periods, net income and diluted earnings per share would have increased 28.7% to $33.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the prior year quarter.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 



2018

2017

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

Net Income

Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

Net income (Non-GAAP)(1)

$      33,722

$       0.76

$      26,205

$       0.60

Less: After tax merger-related expenses

(193)

(0.00)

(319)

(0.01)

Net income (GAAP)

$      33,529

$       0.76

$      25,886

$       0.59

(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

On April 5, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc. ("FTSB"), a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, WV with approximately $700 million in assets.  The merger, which was announced on November 13, 2017, was approved by all appropriate regulatory agencies and the shareholders of FTSB during February.  WesBanco's first quarter results excludes the impact of the FTSB acquisition since it closed after the end of the quarter.

Financial and operational highlights:

  • Continued execution of well-defined long-term growth strategies
  • The merger with FTSB has been successfully completed with conversion planned for later this summer
  • Continued benefit from shale energy-related core funding as demonstrated by strong year-over-year growth in total demand deposits
  • Trust assets exceeded $4 billion for the first time
  • Continued strength across key credit quality metrics
  • Solid expense management as demonstrated by a first quarter efficiency ratio of 55.12% (non-GAAP measure), which was flat sequentially and improved 88 basis points compared to the prior year
  • Strong year-over-year organic growth in pre-tax earnings of 11.0%

"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the first quarter of 2018," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We remain focused on disciplined growth, expense management, and increasing long-term shareholder value through earnings and dividend growth.  Following the record reported earnings during 2017, we reported an 11% year-over-year increase in pre-tax earnings during the first quarter of 2018.  In addition, during February, we announced an 11.5% increase in our quarterly dividend rate to $0.29 per share, representing a 107% increase since 2010."

Mr. Clossin added, "On April 5th, we welcomed the shareholders, customers, and employees of First Sentry into the WesBanco family.  This merger fits perfectly with our strategic growth plans as it combines two institutions with solid credit quality and a strong focus on client service and community banking.  And, most importantly, we are eager to provide our new retail and commercial customers our broad array of products and services while continuing to deliver the exceptional service to which they are accustomed."

Balance Sheet
Portfolio loans of $6.3 billion were flat when compared to the prior year period as targeted reductions in the consumer portfolio to reduce its risk profile offset growth in our strategic focus categories, which, over the past twelve months, grew 1.8% in total commercial loans and 3.0% in home equity loans.  In addition, secondary market loan sales in the residential real estate portfolio continued to increase, which reduced the amount of loans held on the balance sheet.  Reflecting the strength of our legacy footprint, total deposits, excluding CDs, increased 5.1%, driven by 8.0% growth in interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, which now represent 51.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2018 as compared to balances as of March 31, 2017.  Further, average loans to average deposits for the first quarter of 2018 remained consistent to prior quarters at 89.3%, which provides ample funding support for future loan growth.

Credit Quality
The continued strength of our credit quality ratios is reflective of our strong legacy of credit and risk management.  As of March 31, 2018, both non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.42% and non-performing loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans of 0.62% have continued to show improvements and have declined to the lowest levels in at least five quarters.  In addition, net charge-offs as a percentage of average portfolio loans were 0.07%, declining both sequentially and year-over-year.  Further reflecting the consistent high quality of the loan portfolio, the provision for credit losses decreased from $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $2.2 million in the current quarter.

Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2018 declined four basis points year-over-year to 3.38%, reflecting a six basis point reduction, as mentioned last quarter, related to the lower tax-equivalency of the state and local municipal tax-exempt securities resulting from the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act".  The net interest margin continues to benefit from increases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate over the past year, partially offset by higher funding costs as well as a flattening of the yield curve.  The increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities is primarily due to higher rates for interest bearing public funds, and certain Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings.  Accretion from prior acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by approximately six basis points, as compared to eight basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 3.6%, during the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same quarter of 2017 due to a 2.7% increase in average total earning assets.

Non-Interest Income
For the first quarter of 2018, non-interest income of $24.0 million increased $1.1 million, or 4.8%, from the first quarter of 2017, driven by higher bank-owned life insurance, trust fees, and electronic banking fees, which more than offset lower mortgage banking income and other income.  The $1.6 million, or 141.8%, increase in bank-owned life insurance was due to higher death benefits received during the period.  Trust fees grew $0.4 million from the prior year quarter reflecting improvements in the equity markets as well as organic growth in trust assets.  While the volume of residential mortgage originations sold in the secondary market increased 26% year-over-year, mortgage banking income declined $0.4 million due to a $0.5 million reversal in the mark-to-market on mortgage loans held for sale and commitments that benefited the first quarter of 2017.  Lastly, other income decreased $0.9 million due to income in the prior year period from joint ventures, which were previously dissolved, as well as lower commercial customer loan swap income.

Non-Interest Expense
Total operating expenses were well-controlled during the first quarter of 2018, as strong discretionary expense management continues to be demonstrated.  Excluding merger-related expenses in both years, non-interest expense during the first quarter of 2018 increased $0.4 million, or 0.8%, compared to the prior year period.  The slight increase from the prior year quarter is primarily due to higher salaries and wages, which increased $2.0 million, or 8.7%, year-over-year.  This increase was due to the normal compensation adjustments implemented last summer, as well as the reclassification of $0.7 million related to the service cost component of the pension plan from employee benefits due to a new accounting standard, which was adopted as of January 1, 2018.  The remainder of the year-over-year decrease in employee benefits was from lower deferred compensation expense from associated market and participant activity.

Provision for Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate and associated provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2018 are reflective of the recently enacted "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act", which lowered the Federal income tax rate for corporations to 21%.  During the first quarter, the effective tax rate was 17.28% as compared to 29.09% last year, while the provision for income taxes decreased $3.6 million to $7.0 million, despite higher year-over-year pre-tax income.

Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain strong regulatory capital ratios after the implementation of the BASEL III capital standards.  At March 31, 2018, Tier I leverage was 10.56%, Tier I Risk-Based capital was 14.31%, Total Risk-Based capital was 15.35%%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.33%.  Both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards.  Record earnings achieved during 2017, strong regulatory capital and liquidity positions, solid execution on well-defined long-term operational and growth strategies, and the recent change in Federal tax law enabled WesBanco to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 11.5% to $0.29 per share during February.  This is the eleventh increase over the last eight years, representing a cumulative increase of 107%.

Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2018 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10115492.  The replay will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on April 18, and end at 12 a.m. ET on May 2.  An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.wesbanco.com.  Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A.  Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, that the businesses of WesBanco and FTSB may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than excepted; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and FTSB may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger of WesBanco and FTSB may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; internet hacking; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance.  WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $10.2 billion (as of March 31, 2018).  WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management.  WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.0 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2018), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds.  WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 177 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.  In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.





Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights




Page 4

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)




















For the Three Months Ended

STATEMENT OF INCOME

March 31,

Interest and dividend income

2018

2017

% Change

Loans, including fees

$             69,237

$               64,898

6.7

Interest and dividends on securities:







Taxable 

11,543

9,596

20.3


Tax-exempt

4,834

4,891

(1.2)



Total interest and dividends on securities

16,377

14,487

13.0

Other interest income 

803

539

49.0

          Total interest and dividend income

86,417

79,924

8.1

Interest expense






Interest bearing demand deposits

2,524

1,093

130.9

Money market deposits

878

574

53.0

Savings deposits

189

181

4.4

Certificates of deposit

2,536

2,411

5.2



Total interest expense on deposits

6,127

4,259

43.9

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

4,498

2,836

58.6

Other short-term borrowings

558

297

87.9

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 

1,942

1,813

7.1



Total interest expense

13,125

9,205

42.6

Net interest income 

73,292

70,719

3.6

Provision for credit losses

2,168

2,711

(20.0)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

71,124

68,008

4.6

Non-interest income






Trust fees

6,503

6,143

5.9

Service charges on deposits

4,822

4,853

(0.6)

Electronic banking fees

4,829

4,528

6.6

Net securities brokerage revenue

1,670

1,762

(5.2)

Bank-owned life insurance

2,756

1,140

141.8

Mortgage banking income

1,004

1,440

(30.3)

Net securities (losses)/gains

(39)

12

(425.0)

Net gain/(losses) on other real estate owned and other assets

262

(76)

444.7

Other income

2,173

3,082

(29.5)



Total non-interest income

23,980

22,884

4.8

Non-interest expense






Salaries and wages

25,006

23,002

8.7

Employee benefits

6,912

8,210

(15.8)

Net occupancy

4,656

4,327

7.6

Equipment 

3,949

4,042

(2.3)

Marketing

1,116

824

35.4

FDIC insurance 

658

827

(20.4)

Amortization of intangible assets

1,086

1,273

(14.7)

Restructuring and merger-related expense

245

491

(50.1)

Other operating expenses  

10,943

11,388

(3.9)



Total non-interest expense

54,571

54,384

0.3

Income before provision for income taxes

40,533

36,508

11.0

Provision for income taxes 

7,004

10,622

(34.1)

Net Income

$             33,529

$               25,886

29.5










Taxable equivalent net interest income

$            74,577

$            73,353

1.7










Per common share data





Net income per common share - basic

$                 0.76

$                   0.59

28.8

Net income per common share - diluted

0.76

0.59

28.8

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.76

0.60

26.7

Dividends declared

0.29

0.26

11.5

Book value (period end)

31.84

30.92

3.0

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

18.56

17.61

5.4

Average common shares outstanding - basic

44,050,701

43,947,563

0.2

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

44,168,242

44,020,765

0.3

Period end common shares outstanding

44,060,957

43,953,051

0.2










(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses and the net deferred tax asset revaluation.

WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights












Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
































Selected ratios






















For the Three Months Ended







March 31,








2018

2017

% Change
























Return on average assets



1.36

%

1.07

%

27.10

%





Return on average assets, excluding














    after-tax merger-related expenses and














    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)


1.37

1.09

25.69






Return on average equity



9.70

7.73

25.49






Return on average equity, excluding














    after-tax merger-related expenses and














    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)


9.76

7.83

24.65






Return on average tangible equity (1)


17.10

14.03

21.88






Return on average tangible equity, excluding 














    after-tax merger-related expenses and














    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)


17.20

14.20

21.13






Yield on earning assets (2) 



3.98

3.85

3.38






Cost of interest bearing liabilities


0.80

0.57

40.35






Net interest spread (2)



3.18

3.28

(3.05)






Net interest margin (2)



3.38

3.42

(1.17)






Efficiency (1) (2)




55.12

56.00

(1.57)






Average loans to average deposits


89.26

89.21

0.06






Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans


0.07

0.15

(53.33)






Effective income tax rate



17.28

29.09

(40.60)




















































































For the Quarter Ended








Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,








2018

2017

2017

2017

2017




















Return on average assets



1.36

%

0.64

%

1.06

%

1.07

%

1.07

%

Return on average assets, excluding














    after-tax merger-related expenses and














    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)


1.37

1.16

1.06

1.07

1.09


Return on average equity



9.70

4.48

7.50

7.67

7.73


Return on average equity, excluding














    after-tax merger-related expenses and














    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)


9.76

8.17

7.50

7.67

7.83


Return on average tangible equity (1)


17.10

8.05

13.31

13.74

14.03


Return on average tangible equity, excluding 














    after-tax merger-related expenses and














    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)


17.20

14.36

13.31

13.74

14.20


Yield on earning assets (2) 



3.98

3.95

3.99

3.91

3.85


Cost of interest bearing liabilities


0.80

0.71

0.67

0.61

0.57


Net interest spread (2)



3.18

3.24

3.32

3.30

3.28


Net interest margin (2)



3.38

3.43

3.48

3.45

3.42


Efficiency (1) (2) 




55.12

55.08

57.03

57.68

56.00


Average loans to average deposits


89.26

90.26

90.43

89.51

89.21


Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans


0.07

0.16

0.12

0.09

0.15


Effective income tax rate (3)



17.28

59.14

28.54

26.82

29.09


Trust assets, market value at period end


$     4,027,358

$        3,943,519

$        3,908,705

$        3,810,038

$        3,836,107




















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.








(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully 






      taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt 






      loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and





      provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.










(3) The three months ended December 31, 2017 include a $12.8 million tax expense as a result of the net deferred tax asset revaluation.




WESBANCO, INC.







Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights






Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)






% Change

Balance sheets

March 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2017

Assets

2018

2017

% Change

2017

to March 31, 2018

Cash and due from banks

$            91,361

$        101,559

(10.0)

$                97,746

(6.5)

Due from banks - interest bearing

9,484

13,525

(29.9)

19,826

(52.2)

Securities:








     Equity securities, at fair value

13,986

13,241

5.6

13,457

3.9

     Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,728,377

1,219,601

41.7

1,261,865

37.0

     Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,005,502; $1,071,009 







     and $1,023,784, respectively)

1,006,042

1,057,753

(4.9)

1,009,500

(0.3)

          Total securities

2,748,405

2,290,595

20.0

2,284,822

20.3

Loans held for sale

12,962

11,480

12.9

20,320

(36.2)

Portfolio loans:







     Commercial real estate

3,015,226

2,952,603

2.1

2,994,448

0.7

     Commercial and industrial

1,118,333

1,106,719

1.0

1,125,327

(0.6)

     Residential real estate 

1,345,993

1,367,132

(1.5)

1,353,301

(0.5)

     Home equity

523,425

508,411

3.0

529,196

(1.1)

     Consumer 

319,561

377,307

(15.3)

339,169

(5.8)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

6,322,538

6,312,172

0.2

6,341,441

(0.3)

Allowance for loan losses

(46,334)

(44,061)

(5.2)

(45,284)

(2.3)

          Net portfolio loans

6,276,204

6,268,111

0.1

6,296,157

(0.3)

Premises and equipment, net

128,583

134,949

(4.7)

130,722

(1.6)

Accrued interest receivable

31,963

28,923

10.5

29,728

7.5

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

588,339

591,539

(0.5)

589,264

(0.2)

Bank-owned life insurance

191,839

189,286

1.3

192,589

(0.4)

Other assets

166,279

170,914

(2.7)

155,004

7.3

Total Assets

$    10,245,419

$   9,800,881

4.5

$         9,816,178

4.4












Liabilities







Deposits:








     Non-interest bearing demand

$        1,950,619

$      1,844,003

5.8

$           1,846,748

5.6

     Interest bearing demand

1,768,977

1,599,536

10.6

1,625,015

8.9

     Money market

984,429

1,029,440

(4.4)

1,024,856

(3.9)

     Savings deposits

1,314,632

1,253,652

4.9

1,269,912

3.5

     Certificates of deposit

1,207,669

1,419,104

(14.9)

1,277,057

(5.4)

          Total deposits

7,226,326

7,145,735

1.1

7,043,588

2.6

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,166,939

937,104

24.5

948,203

23.1

Other short-term borrowings

207,653

115,643

79.6

184,805

12.4

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 

164,379

164,177

0.1

164,327

0.0

          Total borrowings

1,538,971

1,216,924

26.5

1,297,335

18.6

Accrued interest payable

4,033

2,422

66.5

3,178

26.9

Other liabilities

73,063

76,647

(4.7)

76,756

(4.8)

Total Liabilities

8,842,393

8,441,728

4.7

8,420,857

5.0












Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 







     none outstanding

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in







     2018 and 2017, respectively; 44,060,957;  43,953,051 and 44,043,244 shares







     issued, respectively; 44,060,957; 43,953,051 and 44,043,244 shares

91,793

91,568

0.2

91,756

0.0

     outstanding, respectively







Capital surplus

686,169

681,471

0.7

684,730

0.2

Retained earnings

673,174

611,528

10.1

651,357

3.3

Treasury stock (0; 0 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)

-

-

-

-

-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,076)

(24,841)

(89.5)

(31,495)

(49.5)

Deferred benefits for directors

(1,034)

(573)

(80.5)

(1,027)

(0.7)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,403,026

1,359,153

3.2

1,395,321

0.6

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$    10,245,419

$   9,800,881

4.5

$         9,816,178

4.4

WESBANCO, INC.










Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights






Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)









Average balance sheet and










net interest margin analysis



For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2018

2017






Average 

Average

Average 

Average

Assets




Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing


$                  8,727

2.06

%

$           13,926

0.52

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)


6,339,550

4.43

6,278,718

4.19

Securities: (2)











    Taxable




1,789,336

2.58

1,603,337

2.39

    Tax-exempt (3)




717,624

3.41

726,658

4.14

        Total securities




2,506,960

2.82

2,329,995

2.94

Other earning assets 




50,388

6.02

47,025

4.43

         Total earning assets (3)


8,905,625

3.98

%

8,669,664

3.85

%

Other assets




1,087,739


1,111,813

Total Assets




$          9,993,364


$    9,781,477














Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Interest bearing demand deposits


$            1,697,755

0.60

%

$      1,536,282

0.29

%

Money market accounts 



1,005,236

0.35

1,038,584

0.22

Savings deposits




1,288,120

0.06

1,227,190

0.06

Certificates of deposit



1,241,228

0.83

1,454,245

0.67

    Total interest bearing deposits


5,232,339

0.47

5,256,301

0.33

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


1,037,441

1.76

949,001

1.21

Other borrowings




204,833

1.10

197,358

0.61

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 

164,334

4.79

163,913

4.49

      Total interest bearing liabilities 


6,638,947

0.80

%

6,566,573

0.57

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits


1,869,624


1,781,513

Other liabilities




83,522


75,789

Shareholders' equity




1,401,271


1,357,602

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$          9,993,364


$    9,781,477

Taxable equivalent net interest spread



3.18

%

3.28

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin 



3.38

%

3.42

%


























(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income.  Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.





Loan fees included in interest income on loans are $0.7 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. 

Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.2 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, 

respectively.











Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from the prior acquisitions was $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost.






(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for each prior period presented.



WESBANCO, INC.








Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights







 Page 8 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)











Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept.  30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Interest income

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Loans, including fees

$                        69,237

$                69,408

$              70,342

$                67,360

$              64,898

Interest and dividends on securities:










Taxable 

11,543

9,948

9,711

9,375

9,596


Tax-exempt

4,834

4,872

4,862

4,864

4,891



Total interest and dividends on securities

16,377

14,820

14,573

14,239

14,487

Other interest income 

803

623

574

561

539

          Total interest and dividend income

86,417

84,851

85,489

82,160

79,924

Interest expense









Interest bearing demand deposits

2,524

2,039

1,814

1,506

1,093

Money market deposits

878

805

751

644

574

Savings deposits

189

189

189

185

181

Certificates of deposit

2,536

2,597

2,610

2,491

2,411



Total interest expense on deposits

6,127

5,630

5,364

4,826

4,259

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

4,498

3,682

3,628

3,145

2,836

Other short-term borrowings

558

489

394

262

297

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

1,942

1,868

1,849

1,788

1,813



Total interest expense

13,125

11,669

11,235

10,021

9,205

Net interest income 

73,292

73,182

74,254

72,139

70,719

Provision for credit losses

2,168

2,376

2,516

2,383

2,711

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

71,124

70,806

71,738

69,756

68,008

Non-interest income









Trust fees

6,503

5,667

5,358

5,572

6,143

Service charges on deposits

4,822

5,278

5,320

5,081

4,853

Electronic banking fees

4,829

4,788

4,883

4,984

4,528

Net securities brokerage revenue

1,670

1,508

1,721

1,680

1,762

Bank-owned life insurance

2,756

1,123

1,164

1,367

1,140

Mortgage banking income

1,004

1,542

1,103

968

1,440

Net securities (losses)/gains

(39)

56

6

494

12

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets

262

649

(298)

342

(76)

Other income

2,173

2,323

1,642

1,634

3,082



Total non-interest income

23,980

22,934

20,899

22,122

22,884

Non-interest expense









Salaries and wages

25,006

25,786

24,957

23,616

23,002

Employee benefits

6,912

6,263

7,728

7,731

8,210

Net occupancy

4,656

4,132

4,132

4,510

4,327

Equipment 

3,949

3,983

3,905

4,097

4,042

Marketing

1,116

1,238

1,599

2,060

824

FDIC insurance 

658

827

945

906

827

Amortization of intangible assets

1,086

1,204

1,223

1,240

1,273

Restructuring and merger-related expense

245

454

-

-

491

Other operating expenses  

10,943

10,950

11,265

11,724

11,388



Total non-interest expense

54,571

54,837

55,754

55,884

54,384

Income before provision for income taxes

40,533

38,903

36,883

35,994

36,508

Provision for income taxes 

7,004

23,006

10,527

9,653

10,622

Net Income

$                        33,529

$                15,897

$              26,356

$                26,341

$              25,886













Taxable equivalent net interest income

$                       74,577

$               75,805

$             76,872

$               74,758

$             73,353













Per common share data








Net income per common share - basic

$                            0.76

$                    0.36

$                  0.60

$                    0.60

$                  0.59

Net income per common share - diluted

$                            0.76

$                    0.36

$                  0.60

$                    0.60

$                  0.59

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

$                            0.76

$                    0.66

$                  0.60

$                    0.60

$                  0.60

Dividends declared

$                            0.29

$                    0.26

$                  0.26

$                    0.26

$                  0.26

Book value (period end)

$                          31.84

$                  31.68

$                31.67

$                  31.29

$                30.92

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

$                          18.56

$                  18.42

$                18.40

$                  17.99

$                17.61

Average common shares outstanding - basic

44,050,701

44,036,416

44,031,813

43,995,749

43,947,563

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

44,168,242

44,109,767

44,086,881

44,061,421

44,020,765

Period end common shares outstanding

44,060,957

44,043,244

44,033,585

44,031,335

43,953,051

Full time equivalent employees

1,939

1,940

1,944

1,959

1,934


























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses and the net deferred tax asset revaluation.



WESBANCO, INC.










Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights







 Page 9 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)














Quarter Ended




Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Asset quality data

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Non-performing assets:











Troubled debt restructurings - accruing

$           6,858

$           6,571

$           6,638

$           6,841

$           7,194

Non-accrual loans:












Troubled debt restructurings

2,397

2,865

2,982

3,158

3,273


Other non-accrual loans

29,989

33,960

32,476

33,077

36,054


    Total non-accrual loans

32,386

36,825

35,458

36,235

39,327


    Total non-performing loans 

39,244

43,396

42,096

43,076

46,521

Other real estate and repossessed assets

4,067

5,297

5,782

6,723

8,033


Total non-performing assets

$         43,311

$         48,693

$         47,878

$         49,799

$         54,554














Past due loans (1):











Loans past due 30-89 days

$         14,536

$         11,172

$         17,292

$         16,605

$         11,426

Loans past due 90 days or more

1,579

2,726

4,856

4,210

2,766


Total past due loans

$         16,115

$         13,898

$         22,148

$         20,815

$         14,192














Criticized and classified loans (2):











Criticized loans

$         33,785

$         36,092

$         34,784

$         39,234

$         36,900

Classified loans

34,566

37,858

44,303

40,468

48,112


Total criticized and classified loans

$         68,351

$         73,950

$         79,087

$         79,702

$         85,012














Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans

0.23

%

0.18

%

0.27

%

0.26

%

0.18

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.02

0.04

0.08

0.07

0.04

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.62

0.68

0.66

0.67

0.74

Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other










real estate and repossessed assets

0.68

0.77

0.75

0.78

0.86

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.42

0.50

0.48

0.50

0.56

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

1.08

1.17

1.24

1.25

1.35














Allowance for loan losses










Allowance for loan losses

$         46,334

$         45,284

$         45,487

$         44,909

$         44,061

Provision for credit losses

2,168

2,376

2,516

2,383

2,711

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs

1,063

2,652

1,888

1,486

2,347














Annualized net loan charge-offs /average loans

0.07

%

0.16

%

0.12

%

0.09

%

0.15

%

Allowance for loan losses / total portfolio loans

0.73

%

0.71

%

0.71

%

0.70

%

0.70

%

Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans

1.18

x

1.04

x

1.08

x

1.04

x

0.95

x

Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans and










loans past due 

0.84

x

0.79

x

0.71

x

0.70

x

0.73

x
































Quarter Ended




Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,




2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Capital ratios










Tier I leverage capital

10.56

%

10.39

%

10.21

%

10.10

%

9.97

%

Tier I risk-based capital

14.31

14.12

13.62

13.37

13.21

Total risk-based capital

15.35

15.16

14.65

14.39

14.22

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

12.33

12.14

11.70

11.45

11.28

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.02

14.19

14.08

14.01

13.88

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

8.46

8.79

8.68

8.53

8.40




























(1) Excludes non-performing loans.










(2) Criticized and classified loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.




(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES







Page 10

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.




Three Months Ended




Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation:










Net income (annualized)

$             135,979

$           63,068

$         104,566

$         105,653

$         104,982

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized)  (1)

784

1,170

-

-

1,294

Plus: net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized) 

-

50,703

-

-

-

Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized)

136,763

114,941

104,566

105,653

106,276















Average total assets

$          9,993,364

$      9,907,944

$      9,897,487

$      9,828,475

$      9,781,477














Return on average tangible assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation

1.37%

1.16%

1.06%

1.07%

1.09%














Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation:










Net income (annualized)

$             135,979

$           63,068

$         104,566

$         105,653

$         104,982

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized)  (1)

784

1,170

-

-

1,294

Plus: net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized) 

-

50,703

-

-

-

Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized)

136,763

114,941

104,566

105,653

106,276















Average total shareholders' equity

1,401,271

1,406,263

1,393,965

1,377,266

1,357,602














Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation

9.76%

8.17%

7.50%

7.67%

7.83%














Return on average tangible equity:










Net income (annualized)

$             135,979

$           63,068

$         104,566

$         105,653

$         104,982

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1)

3,479

3,104

3,154

3,233

3,356

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

139,458

66,172

107,720

108,886

108,338















Average total shareholders' equity

1,401,271

1,406,263

1,393,965

1,377,266

1,357,602

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(585,711)

(584,227)

(584,903)

(585,057)

(585,365)

Average tangible equity

$             815,560

$         822,036

$         809,062

$         792,209

$         772,237














Return on average tangible equity

17.10%

8.05%

13.31%

13.74%

14.03%














Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation:










Net income (annualized)

$             135,979

$           63,068

$         104,566

$         105,653

$         104,982

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized)  (1)

784

1,170

-

-

1,294

Plus: net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized) 

-

50,703

-

-

-

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1)

3,479

3,104

3,154

3,233

3,356

Net income before amortization of intangibles and excluding 










    after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized)

140,242

118,045

107,720

108,886

109,632















Average total shareholders' equity

1,401,271

1,406,263

1,393,965

1,377,266

1,357,602

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(585,711)

(584,227)

(584,903)

(585,057)

(585,365)

Average tangible equity

$             815,560

$         822,036

$         809,062

$         792,209

$         772,237














Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation

17.20%

14.36%

13.31%

13.74%

14.20%














Efficiency ratio:












Non-interest expense

$               54,571

$           54,837

$           55,754

$           55,884

$           54,384

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(245)

(454)

-

-

(491)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

54,326

54,383

55,754

55,884

53,893















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

74,577

75,805

76,872

74,758

73,353

Non-interest income

23,980

22,934

20,899

22,122

22,884

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$               98,557

$           98,739

$           97,771

$           96,880

$           96,237

Efficiency Ratio

55.12%

55.08%

57.03%

57.68%

56.00%














Net income, excluding net deferred tax asset revaluation and  after-tax merger-related expenses:










Net income

$               33,529

$           15,897

$           26,356

$           26,341

$           25,886

Add: Net deferred tax asset revaluation 

-

12,780

-

-

-

Add: After-tax merger-related expenses (1)

193

295

-

-

319

Net income, excluding net deferred tax asset revaluation and  after-tax merger-related expenses

$               33,722

$           28,972

$           26,356

$           26,341

$           26,205




























Net Income, excluding net deferred tax asset revaluation and after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share:










Net income per diluted share

$                   0.76

$               0.36

$               0.60

$               0.60

$               0.59

Add: Net deferred tax asset revaluation per diluted share

-

0.29

-

-

-

Add: After-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share (1)

0.00

0.01

-

-

0.01

Net income, excluding net deferred tax asset revaluation and  after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share

$                   0.76

$               0.66

$               0.60

$               0.60

$               0.60
































Period End




Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,




2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Tangible book value per share:











Total shareholders' equity

$          1,403,026

$      1,395,321

$      1,394,558

$      1,377,537

$      1,359,153

Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(585,316)

(583,903)

(584,543)

(585,195)

(585,123)

Tangible equity

817,711

811,418

810,015

792,342

774,030















Common shares outstanding

44,060,957

44,043,244

44,033,585

44,031,335

43,953,051














Tangible book value per share

$                 18.56

$             18.42

$             18.40

$             17.99

$             17.61














Tangible equity to tangible assets:










Total shareholders' equity

$          1,403,026

$      1,395,321

$      1,394,558

$      1,377,537

$      1,359,153

Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(585,316)

(583,903)

(584,543)

(585,195)

(585,123)

Tangible equity

817,711

811,418

810,015

792,342

774,030















Total assets

10,245,419

9,816,178

9,918,277

9,874,010

9,800,881

Less:  goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(585,316)

(583,903)

(584,543)

(585,195)

(585,123)

Tangible assets

$          9,660,103

$      9,232,275

$      9,333,734

$      9,288,815

$      9,215,758














Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.46%

8.79%

8.68%

8.53%

8.40%




























(1) Tax effected at 21% for the periods in 2018 and 35% for all prior periods.









 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-announces-first-quarter-2018-net-income-300631651.html

