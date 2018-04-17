WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income







For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 33,722

$ 0.76

$ 26,205

$ 0.60 Less: After tax merger-related expenses

(193)

(0.00)

(319)

(0.01) Net income (GAAP)

$ 33,529

$ 0.76

$ 25,886

$ 0.59 (1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

On April 5, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc. ("FTSB"), a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, WV with approximately $700 million in assets. The merger, which was announced on November 13, 2017, was approved by all appropriate regulatory agencies and the shareholders of FTSB during February. WesBanco's first quarter results excludes the impact of the FTSB acquisition since it closed after the end of the quarter.

Financial and operational highlights:

Continued execution of well-defined long-term growth strategies

The merger with FTSB has been successfully completed with conversion planned for later this summer

Continued benefit from shale energy-related core funding as demonstrated by strong year-over-year growth in total demand deposits

Trust assets exceeded $4 billion for the first time

for the first time Continued strength across key credit quality metrics

Solid expense management as demonstrated by a first quarter efficiency ratio of 55.12% (non-GAAP measure), which was flat sequentially and improved 88 basis points compared to the prior year

Strong year-over-year organic growth in pre-tax earnings of 11.0%

"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the first quarter of 2018," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We remain focused on disciplined growth, expense management, and increasing long-term shareholder value through earnings and dividend growth. Following the record reported earnings during 2017, we reported an 11% year-over-year increase in pre-tax earnings during the first quarter of 2018. In addition, during February, we announced an 11.5% increase in our quarterly dividend rate to $0.29 per share, representing a 107% increase since 2010."

Mr. Clossin added, "On April 5th, we welcomed the shareholders, customers, and employees of First Sentry into the WesBanco family. This merger fits perfectly with our strategic growth plans as it combines two institutions with solid credit quality and a strong focus on client service and community banking. And, most importantly, we are eager to provide our new retail and commercial customers our broad array of products and services while continuing to deliver the exceptional service to which they are accustomed."

Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $6.3 billion were flat when compared to the prior year period as targeted reductions in the consumer portfolio to reduce its risk profile offset growth in our strategic focus categories, which, over the past twelve months, grew 1.8% in total commercial loans and 3.0% in home equity loans. In addition, secondary market loan sales in the residential real estate portfolio continued to increase, which reduced the amount of loans held on the balance sheet. Reflecting the strength of our legacy footprint, total deposits, excluding CDs, increased 5.1%, driven by 8.0% growth in interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, which now represent 51.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2018 as compared to balances as of March 31, 2017. Further, average loans to average deposits for the first quarter of 2018 remained consistent to prior quarters at 89.3%, which provides ample funding support for future loan growth.

Credit Quality

The continued strength of our credit quality ratios is reflective of our strong legacy of credit and risk management. As of March 31, 2018, both non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.42% and non-performing loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans of 0.62% have continued to show improvements and have declined to the lowest levels in at least five quarters. In addition, net charge-offs as a percentage of average portfolio loans were 0.07%, declining both sequentially and year-over-year. Further reflecting the consistent high quality of the loan portfolio, the provision for credit losses decreased from $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $2.2 million in the current quarter.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2018 declined four basis points year-over-year to 3.38%, reflecting a six basis point reduction, as mentioned last quarter, related to the lower tax-equivalency of the state and local municipal tax-exempt securities resulting from the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act". The net interest margin continues to benefit from increases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate over the past year, partially offset by higher funding costs as well as a flattening of the yield curve. The increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities is primarily due to higher rates for interest bearing public funds, and certain Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings. Accretion from prior acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by approximately six basis points, as compared to eight basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income increased $2.6 million, or 3.6%, during the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the same quarter of 2017 due to a 2.7% increase in average total earning assets.

Non-Interest Income

For the first quarter of 2018, non-interest income of $24.0 million increased $1.1 million, or 4.8%, from the first quarter of 2017, driven by higher bank-owned life insurance, trust fees, and electronic banking fees, which more than offset lower mortgage banking income and other income. The $1.6 million, or 141.8%, increase in bank-owned life insurance was due to higher death benefits received during the period. Trust fees grew $0.4 million from the prior year quarter reflecting improvements in the equity markets as well as organic growth in trust assets. While the volume of residential mortgage originations sold in the secondary market increased 26% year-over-year, mortgage banking income declined $0.4 million due to a $0.5 million reversal in the mark-to-market on mortgage loans held for sale and commitments that benefited the first quarter of 2017. Lastly, other income decreased $0.9 million due to income in the prior year period from joint ventures, which were previously dissolved, as well as lower commercial customer loan swap income.

Non-Interest Expense

Total operating expenses were well-controlled during the first quarter of 2018, as strong discretionary expense management continues to be demonstrated. Excluding merger-related expenses in both years, non-interest expense during the first quarter of 2018 increased $0.4 million, or 0.8%, compared to the prior year period. The slight increase from the prior year quarter is primarily due to higher salaries and wages, which increased $2.0 million, or 8.7%, year-over-year. This increase was due to the normal compensation adjustments implemented last summer, as well as the reclassification of $0.7 million related to the service cost component of the pension plan from employee benefits due to a new accounting standard, which was adopted as of January 1, 2018. The remainder of the year-over-year decrease in employee benefits was from lower deferred compensation expense from associated market and participant activity.

Provision for Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate and associated provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2018 are reflective of the recently enacted "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act", which lowered the Federal income tax rate for corporations to 21%. During the first quarter, the effective tax rate was 17.28% as compared to 29.09% last year, while the provision for income taxes decreased $3.6 million to $7.0 million, despite higher year-over-year pre-tax income.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain strong regulatory capital ratios after the implementation of the BASEL III capital standards. At March 31, 2018, Tier I leverage was 10.56%, Tier I Risk-Based capital was 14.31%, Total Risk-Based capital was 15.35%%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.33%. Both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. Record earnings achieved during 2017, strong regulatory capital and liquidity positions, solid execution on well-defined long-term operational and growth strategies, and the recent change in Federal tax law enabled WesBanco to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 11.5% to $0.29 per share during February. This is the eleventh increase over the last eight years, representing a cumulative increase of 107%.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $10.2 billion (as of March 31, 2018). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.0 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2018), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 177 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.











Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 4 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)









































For the Three Months Ended STATEMENT OF INCOME

March 31, Interest and dividend income

2018

2017

% Change

Loans, including fees

$ 69,237

$ 64,898

6.7

Interest and dividends on securities:















Taxable

11,543

9,596

20.3



Tax-exempt

4,834

4,891

(1.2)





Total interest and dividends on securities

16,377

14,487

13.0

Other interest income

803

539

49.0 Total interest and dividend income

86,417

79,924

8.1 Interest expense













Interest bearing demand deposits

2,524

1,093

130.9

Money market deposits

878

574

53.0

Savings deposits

189

181

4.4

Certificates of deposit

2,536

2,411

5.2





Total interest expense on deposits

6,127

4,259

43.9

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

4,498

2,836

58.6

Other short-term borrowings

558

297

87.9

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

1,942

1,813

7.1





Total interest expense

13,125

9,205

42.6 Net interest income

73,292

70,719

3.6

Provision for credit losses

2,168

2,711

(20.0) Net interest income after provision for credit losses

71,124

68,008

4.6 Non-interest income













Trust fees

6,503

6,143

5.9

Service charges on deposits

4,822

4,853

(0.6)

Electronic banking fees

4,829

4,528

6.6

Net securities brokerage revenue

1,670

1,762

(5.2)

Bank-owned life insurance

2,756

1,140

141.8

Mortgage banking income

1,004

1,440

(30.3)

Net securities (losses)/gains

(39)

12

(425.0)

Net gain/(losses) on other real estate owned and other assets

262

(76)

444.7

Other income

2,173

3,082

(29.5)





Total non-interest income

23,980

22,884

4.8 Non-interest expense













Salaries and wages

25,006

23,002

8.7

Employee benefits

6,912

8,210

(15.8)

Net occupancy

4,656

4,327

7.6

Equipment

3,949

4,042

(2.3)

Marketing

1,116

824

35.4

FDIC insurance

658

827

(20.4)

Amortization of intangible assets

1,086

1,273

(14.7)

Restructuring and merger-related expense

245

491

(50.1)

Other operating expenses

10,943

11,388

(3.9)





Total non-interest expense

54,571

54,384

0.3 Income before provision for income taxes

40,533

36,508

11.0

Provision for income taxes

7,004

10,622

(34.1) Net Income

$ 33,529

$ 25,886

29.5



















Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 74,577

$ 73,353

1.7



















Per common share data











Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.76

$ 0.59

28.8 Net income per common share - diluted

0.76

0.59

28.8 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.76

0.60

26.7 Dividends declared

0.29

0.26

11.5 Book value (period end)

31.84

30.92

3.0 Tangible book value (period end) (1)

18.56

17.61

5.4 Average common shares outstanding - basic

44,050,701

43,947,563

0.2 Average common shares outstanding - diluted

44,168,242

44,020,765

0.3 Period end common shares outstanding

44,060,957

43,953,051

0.2



















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses and the net deferred tax asset revaluation.

WESBANCO, INC.































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

























Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

































































Selected ratios













































For the Three Months Ended















March 31,

















2018

2017

% Change

















































Return on average assets







1.36 % 1.07 % 27.10 %











Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





1.37

1.09

25.69













Return on average equity







9.70

7.73

25.49













Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





9.76

7.83

24.65













Return on average tangible equity (1)





17.10

14.03

21.88













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





17.20

14.20

21.13













Yield on earning assets (2)







3.98

3.85

3.38













Cost of interest bearing liabilities





0.80

0.57

40.35













Net interest spread (2)







3.18

3.28

(3.05)













Net interest margin (2)







3.38

3.42

(1.17)













Efficiency (1) (2)









55.12

56.00

(1.57)













Average loans to average deposits





89.26

89.21

0.06













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.07

0.15

(53.33)













Effective income tax rate







17.28

29.09

(40.60)









































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

















2018

2017

2017

2017

2017









































Return on average assets







1.36 % 0.64 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.07 %



Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





1.37

1.16

1.06

1.07

1.09





Return on average equity







9.70

4.48

7.50

7.67

7.73





Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





9.76

8.17

7.50

7.67

7.83





Return on average tangible equity (1)





17.10

8.05

13.31

13.74

14.03





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





17.20

14.36

13.31

13.74

14.20





Yield on earning assets (2)







3.98

3.95

3.99

3.91

3.85





Cost of interest bearing liabilities





0.80

0.71

0.67

0.61

0.57





Net interest spread (2)







3.18

3.24

3.32

3.30

3.28





Net interest margin (2)







3.38

3.43

3.48

3.45

3.42





Efficiency (1) (2)









55.12

55.08

57.03

57.68

56.00





Average loans to average deposits





89.26

90.26

90.43

89.51

89.21





Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.07

0.16

0.12

0.09

0.15





Effective income tax rate (3)







17.28

59.14

28.54

26.82

29.09





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 4,027,358

$ 3,943,519

$ 3,908,705

$ 3,810,038

$ 3,836,107









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully













taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt













loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and











provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.





















(3) The three months ended December 31, 2017 include a $12.8 million tax expense as a result of the net deferred tax asset revaluation.











WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheets

March 31,



December 31, December 31, 2017 Assets



2018

2017

% Change 2017 to March 31, 2018 Cash and due from banks

$ 91,361

$ 101,559

(10.0) $ 97,746 (6.5) Due from banks - interest bearing

9,484

13,525

(29.9) 19,826 (52.2) Securities:

















Equity securities, at fair value

13,986

13,241

5.6 13,457 3.9 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,728,377

1,219,601

41.7 1,261,865 37.0 Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,005,502; $1,071,009















and $1,023,784, respectively)

1,006,042

1,057,753

(4.9) 1,009,500 (0.3) Total securities

2,748,405

2,290,595

20.0 2,284,822 20.3 Loans held for sale

12,962

11,480

12.9 20,320 (36.2) Portfolio loans:















Commercial real estate

3,015,226

2,952,603

2.1 2,994,448 0.7 Commercial and industrial

1,118,333

1,106,719

1.0 1,125,327 (0.6) Residential real estate

1,345,993

1,367,132

(1.5) 1,353,301 (0.5) Home equity

523,425

508,411

3.0 529,196 (1.1) Consumer

319,561

377,307

(15.3) 339,169 (5.8) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

6,322,538

6,312,172

0.2 6,341,441 (0.3) Allowance for loan losses

(46,334)

(44,061)

(5.2) (45,284) (2.3) Net portfolio loans

6,276,204

6,268,111

0.1 6,296,157 (0.3) Premises and equipment, net

128,583

134,949

(4.7) 130,722 (1.6) Accrued interest receivable

31,963

28,923

10.5 29,728 7.5 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

588,339

591,539

(0.5) 589,264 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

191,839

189,286

1.3 192,589 (0.4) Other assets

166,279

170,914

(2.7) 155,004 7.3 Total Assets

$ 10,245,419

$ 9,800,881

4.5 $ 9,816,178 4.4























Liabilities















Deposits:

















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 1,950,619

$ 1,844,003

5.8 $ 1,846,748 5.6 Interest bearing demand

1,768,977

1,599,536

10.6 1,625,015 8.9 Money market

984,429

1,029,440

(4.4) 1,024,856 (3.9) Savings deposits

1,314,632

1,253,652

4.9 1,269,912 3.5 Certificates of deposit

1,207,669

1,419,104

(14.9) 1,277,057 (5.4) Total deposits

7,226,326

7,145,735

1.1 7,043,588 2.6 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,166,939

937,104

24.5 948,203 23.1 Other short-term borrowings

207,653

115,643

79.6 184,805 12.4 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

164,379

164,177

0.1 164,327 0.0 Total borrowings

1,538,971

1,216,924

26.5 1,297,335 18.6 Accrued interest payable

4,033

2,422

66.5 3,178 26.9 Other liabilities

73,063

76,647

(4.7) 76,756 (4.8) Total Liabilities

8,842,393

8,441,728

4.7 8,420,857 5.0























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;















none outstanding

-

-

- - - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in















2018 and 2017, respectively; 44,060,957; 43,953,051 and 44,043,244 shares















issued, respectively; 44,060,957; 43,953,051 and 44,043,244 shares

91,793

91,568

0.2 91,756 0.0 outstanding, respectively















Capital surplus

686,169

681,471

0.7 684,730 0.2 Retained earnings

673,174

611,528

10.1 651,357 3.3 Treasury stock (0; 0 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)

-

-

- - - Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(47,076)

(24,841)

(89.5) (31,495) (49.5) Deferred benefits for directors

(1,034)

(573)

(80.5) (1,027) (0.7) Total Shareholders' Equity

1,403,026

1,359,153

3.2 1,395,321 0.6 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 10,245,419

$ 9,800,881

4.5 $ 9,816,178 4.4

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



















Average balance sheet and





















net interest margin analysis







For the Three Months Ended March 31,















2018 2017













Average Average



Average Average

Assets









Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing





$ 8,727 2.06 %

$ 13,926 0.52 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)





6,339,550 4.43



6,278,718 4.19

Securities: (2)























Taxable









1,789,336 2.58



1,603,337 2.39

Tax-exempt (3)









717,624 3.41



726,658 4.14

Total securities









2,506,960 2.82



2,329,995 2.94

Other earning assets









50,388 6.02



47,025 4.43

Total earning assets (3)





8,905,625 3.98 %

8,669,664 3.85 % Other assets









1,087,739





1,111,813



Total Assets









$ 9,993,364





$ 9,781,477





























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Interest bearing demand deposits





$ 1,697,755 0.60 %

$ 1,536,282 0.29 % Money market accounts







1,005,236 0.35



1,038,584 0.22

Savings deposits









1,288,120 0.06



1,227,190 0.06

Certificates of deposit







1,241,228 0.83



1,454,245 0.67

Total interest bearing deposits





5,232,339 0.47



5,256,301 0.33

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings





1,037,441 1.76



949,001 1.21

Other borrowings









204,833 1.10



197,358 0.61

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt



164,334 4.79



163,913 4.49

Total interest bearing liabilities





6,638,947 0.80 %

6,566,573 0.57 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits





1,869,624





1,781,513



Other liabilities









83,522





75,789



Shareholders' equity









1,401,271





1,357,602



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$ 9,993,364





$ 9,781,477



Taxable equivalent net interest spread







3.18 %



3.28 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin







3.38 %



3.42 %



















































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.











Loan fees included in interest income on loans are $0.7 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.



Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.2 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.























Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from the prior acquisitions was $0.2 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost.













(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for each prior period presented.









WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, Interest income 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Loans, including fees $ 69,237

$ 69,408

$ 70,342

$ 67,360

$ 64,898

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 11,543

9,948

9,711

9,375

9,596



Tax-exempt 4,834

4,872

4,862

4,864

4,891





Total interest and dividends on securities 16,377

14,820

14,573

14,239

14,487

Other interest income 803

623

574

561

539 Total interest and dividend income 86,417

84,851

85,489

82,160

79,924 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 2,524

2,039

1,814

1,506

1,093

Money market deposits 878

805

751

644

574

Savings deposits 189

189

189

185

181

Certificates of deposit 2,536

2,597

2,610

2,491

2,411





Total interest expense on deposits 6,127

5,630

5,364

4,826

4,259

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 4,498

3,682

3,628

3,145

2,836

Other short-term borrowings 558

489

394

262

297

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,942

1,868

1,849

1,788

1,813





Total interest expense 13,125

11,669

11,235

10,021

9,205 Net interest income 73,292

73,182

74,254

72,139

70,719

Provision for credit losses 2,168

2,376

2,516

2,383

2,711 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 71,124

70,806

71,738

69,756

68,008 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 6,503

5,667

5,358

5,572

6,143

Service charges on deposits 4,822

5,278

5,320

5,081

4,853

Electronic banking fees 4,829

4,788

4,883

4,984

4,528

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,670

1,508

1,721

1,680

1,762

Bank-owned life insurance 2,756

1,123

1,164

1,367

1,140

Mortgage banking income 1,004

1,542

1,103

968

1,440

Net securities (losses)/gains (39)

56

6

494

12

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 262

649

(298)

342

(76)

Other income 2,173

2,323

1,642

1,634

3,082





Total non-interest income 23,980

22,934

20,899

22,122

22,884 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 25,006

25,786

24,957

23,616

23,002

Employee benefits 6,912

6,263

7,728

7,731

8,210

Net occupancy 4,656

4,132

4,132

4,510

4,327

Equipment 3,949

3,983

3,905

4,097

4,042

Marketing 1,116

1,238

1,599

2,060

824

FDIC insurance 658

827

945

906

827

Amortization of intangible assets 1,086

1,204

1,223

1,240

1,273

Restructuring and merger-related expense 245

454

-

-

491

Other operating expenses 10,943

10,950

11,265

11,724

11,388





Total non-interest expense 54,571

54,837

55,754

55,884

54,384 Income before provision for income taxes 40,533

38,903

36,883

35,994

36,508

Provision for income taxes 7,004

23,006

10,527

9,653

10,622 Net Income $ 33,529

$ 15,897

$ 26,356

$ 26,341

$ 25,886

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 74,577

$ 75,805

$ 76,872

$ 74,758

$ 73,353

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.76

$ 0.36

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.59 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.76

$ 0.36

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.59 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) $ 0.76

$ 0.66

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60 Dividends declared $ 0.29

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.26

$ 0.26 Book value (period end) $ 31.84

$ 31.68

$ 31.67

$ 31.29

$ 30.92 Tangible book value (period end) (1) $ 18.56

$ 18.42

$ 18.40

$ 17.99

$ 17.61 Average common shares outstanding - basic 44,050,701

44,036,416

44,031,813

43,995,749

43,947,563 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 44,168,242

44,109,767

44,086,881

44,061,421

44,020,765 Period end common shares outstanding 44,060,957

44,043,244

44,033,585

44,031,335

43,953,051 Full time equivalent employees 1,939

1,940

1,944

1,959

1,934



















































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses and the net deferred tax asset revaluation.









WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Asset quality data

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing

$ 6,858

$ 6,571

$ 6,638

$ 6,841

$ 7,194



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

2,397

2,865

2,982

3,158

3,273





Other non-accrual loans

29,989

33,960

32,476

33,077

36,054





Total non-accrual loans

32,386

36,825

35,458

36,235

39,327





Total non-performing loans

39,244

43,396

42,096

43,076

46,521



Other real estate and repossessed assets

4,067

5,297

5,782

6,723

8,033





Total non-performing assets

$ 43,311

$ 48,693

$ 47,878

$ 49,799

$ 54,554





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 14,536

$ 11,172

$ 17,292

$ 16,605

$ 11,426



Loans past due 90 days or more

1,579

2,726

4,856

4,210

2,766





Total past due loans

$ 16,115

$ 13,898

$ 22,148

$ 20,815

$ 14,192





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 33,785

$ 36,092

$ 34,784

$ 39,234

$ 36,900



Classified loans

34,566

37,858

44,303

40,468

48,112





Total criticized and classified loans

$ 68,351

$ 73,950

$ 79,087

$ 79,702

$ 85,012





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.18 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.02

0.04

0.08

0.07

0.04

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.62

0.68

0.66

0.67

0.74

Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.68

0.77

0.75

0.78

0.86

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.42

0.50

0.48

0.50

0.56

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 1.08

1.17

1.24

1.25

1.35





























Allowance for loan losses





















Allowance for loan losses

$ 46,334

$ 45,284

$ 45,487

$ 44,909

$ 44,061

Provision for credit losses

2,168

2,376

2,516

2,383

2,711

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs 1,063

2,652

1,888

1,486

2,347





























Annualized net loan charge-offs /average loans 0.07 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.15 % Allowance for loan losses / total portfolio loans 0.73 % 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.70 % 0.70 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 1.18 x 1.04 x 1.08 x 1.04 x 0.95 x Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

0.84 x 0.79 x 0.71 x 0.70 x 0.73 x































































Quarter Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,









2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

10.56 % 10.39 % 10.21 % 10.10 % 9.97 % Tier I risk-based capital

14.31

14.12

13.62

13.37

13.21

Total risk-based capital

15.35

15.16

14.65

14.39

14.22

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

12.33

12.14

11.70

11.45

11.28

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.02

14.19

14.08

14.01

13.88

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

8.46

8.79

8.68

8.53

8.40

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.











NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES















Page 10

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons

with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation:





















Net income (annualized)

$ 135,979

$ 63,068

$ 104,566

$ 105,653

$ 104,982



Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1) 784

1,170

-

-

1,294



Plus: net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized) -

50,703

-

-

-



Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized) 136,763

114,941

104,566

105,653

106,276































Average total assets

$ 9,993,364

$ 9,907,944

$ 9,897,487

$ 9,828,475

$ 9,781,477





























Return on average tangible assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation 1.37%

1.16%

1.06%

1.07%

1.09%





























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation:





















Net income (annualized)

$ 135,979

$ 63,068

$ 104,566

$ 105,653

$ 104,982



Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1) 784

1,170

-

-

1,294



Plus: net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized) -

50,703

-

-

-



Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized) 136,763

114,941

104,566

105,653

106,276































Average total shareholders' equity 1,401,271

1,406,263

1,393,965

1,377,266

1,357,602





























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation 9.76%

8.17%

7.50%

7.67%

7.83%





























Return on average tangible equity:





















Net income (annualized)

$ 135,979

$ 63,068

$ 104,566

$ 105,653

$ 104,982



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1) 3,479

3,104

3,154

3,233

3,356



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) 139,458

66,172

107,720

108,886

108,338































Average total shareholders' equity 1,401,271

1,406,263

1,393,965

1,377,266

1,357,602



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (585,711)

(584,227)

(584,903)

(585,057)

(585,365)



Average tangible equity

$ 815,560

$ 822,036

$ 809,062

$ 792,209

$ 772,237





























Return on average tangible equity

17.10%

8.05%

13.31%

13.74%

14.03%





























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation:





















Net income (annualized)

$ 135,979

$ 63,068

$ 104,566

$ 105,653

$ 104,982



Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1) 784

1,170

-

-

1,294



Plus: net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized) -

50,703

-

-

-



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1) 3,479

3,104

3,154

3,233

3,356



Net income before amortization of intangibles and excluding





















after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (annualized) 140,242

118,045

107,720

108,886

109,632































Average total shareholders' equity 1,401,271

1,406,263

1,393,965

1,377,266

1,357,602



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (585,711)

(584,227)

(584,903)

(585,057)

(585,365)



Average tangible equity

$ 815,560

$ 822,036

$ 809,062

$ 792,209

$ 772,237





























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation 17.20%

14.36%

13.31%

13.74%

14.20%





























Efficiency ratio:

























Non-interest expense

$ 54,571

$ 54,837

$ 55,754

$ 55,884

$ 54,384



Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (245)

(454)

-

-

(491)



Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 54,326

54,383

55,754

55,884

53,893































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 74,577

75,805

76,872

74,758

73,353



Non-interest income

23,980

22,934

20,899

22,122

22,884



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 98,557

$ 98,739

$ 97,771

$ 96,880

$ 96,237



Efficiency Ratio

55.12%

55.08%

57.03%

57.68%

56.00%





























Net income, excluding net deferred tax asset revaluation and after-tax merger-related expenses:





















Net income



$ 33,529

$ 15,897

$ 26,356

$ 26,341

$ 25,886



Add: Net deferred tax asset revaluation -

12,780

-

-

-



Add: After-tax merger-related expenses (1) 193

295

-

-

319

Net income, excluding net deferred tax asset revaluation and after-tax merger-related expenses $ 33,722

$ 28,972

$ 26,356

$ 26,341

$ 26,205

























































Net Income, excluding net deferred tax asset revaluation and after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share:





















Net income per diluted share

$ 0.76

$ 0.36

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.59



Add: Net deferred tax asset revaluation per diluted share -

0.29

-

-

-



Add: After-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share (1) 0.00

0.01

-

-

0.01

Net income, excluding net deferred tax asset revaluation and after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share $ 0.76

$ 0.66

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

































































Period End









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,









2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Tangible book value per share:























Total shareholders' equity

$ 1,403,026

$ 1,395,321

$ 1,394,558

$ 1,377,537

$ 1,359,153



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (585,316)

(583,903)

(584,543)

(585,195)

(585,123)



Tangible equity

817,711

811,418

810,015

792,342

774,030































Common shares outstanding

44,060,957

44,043,244

44,033,585

44,031,335

43,953,051





























Tangible book value per share

$ 18.56

$ 18.42

$ 18.40

$ 17.99

$ 17.61





























Tangible equity to tangible assets:





















Total shareholders' equity

$ 1,403,026

$ 1,395,321

$ 1,394,558

$ 1,377,537

$ 1,359,153



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (585,316)

(583,903)

(584,543)

(585,195)

(585,123)



Tangible equity

817,711

811,418

810,015

792,342

774,030































Total assets



10,245,419

9,816,178

9,918,277

9,874,010

9,800,881



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (585,316)

(583,903)

(584,543)

(585,195)

(585,123)



Tangible assets

$ 9,660,103

$ 9,232,275

$ 9,333,734

$ 9,288,815

$ 9,215,758





























Tangible equity to tangible assets

8.46%

8.79%

8.68%

8.53%

8.40%

























































(1) Tax effected at 21% for the periods in 2018 and 35% for all prior periods.





















