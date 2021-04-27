WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the period was $70.6 million, with diluted earnings per share of $1.05, compared to $23.4 million and $0.35 per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $71.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, as compared to $27.5 million and $0.41 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended March 31,







2021

2020

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net income available to common

shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 71,256

$ 1.06

$ 27,476

$ 0.41

Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-

related expenses

(672)

(0.01)

(4,080)

(0.06)

Net income available to common

shareholders (GAAP)

$ 70,584

$ 1.05

$ 23,396

$ 0.35

(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.



WesBanco believes that pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP measure) provides a more comparable year-over-year measure as it removes the provision for credit losses to improve comparability from quarter-to-quarter due to the CECL accounting standard. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, increased 3.6% year-over-year to $64.2 million compared to $62.0 million for the prior period. In addition, on the same basis, the return on average assets was 1.57% for the three month period ending March 31, 2021. WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

Strong year-over-year growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP measure)

Continued expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 56.71% (non-GAAP measure)

Improving macro-economic factors utilized in the CECL calculation drove both the net benefit in the provision for credit losses and the reduction in allowance for credit losses during the quarter

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)

and (based upon the prior four quarters) Total loan growth was 3.4% year-over-year, driven by WesBanco's support of businesses impacted by the pandemic through the Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP")

Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit, was 28.9% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits

Trust assets under management totaled a record $5.2 billion , driven by both market appreciation and organic growth

, driven by both market appreciation and organic growth WesBanco is a well-capitalized financial institution with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet

On April 22, 2021 , WesBanco's Board of Directors authorized the adoption of a new stock repurchase program, which, when combined with the remainder of the previous authorization, represents approximately 5% of outstanding shares

"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the first quarter of 2021 as we are in the early stages of emerging from the pandemic," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "I am proud of our entire organization as it has worked tirelessly to serve our customers and communities throughout the past year. Their outstanding efforts led to WesBanco Bank recently being named, for the third year in a row, one of the world's best banks in an independent ranking based solely on customer satisfaction and feedback. This exceptional ranking is in addition to being named one of the fifteen best banks in America by Forbes magazine, which represents our eleventh year making the list since its inception in 2010."

Mr. Clossin added, "I would also like to recognize Abdul Muhammad, our Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Residential Lending. In addition to his chairing our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, he was recently appointed as one of the eight members of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council. We are excited about our opportunities for the upcoming year as we build upon our well-defined, long-term strategies by leveraging the efforts of Abdul and our Council to further the principles of diversity and inclusion across not just WesBanco but also our communities."

Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $10.7 billion as of March 31, 2021 increased 3.4% when compared to the prior year period, due primarily to participation in the SBA PPP, which totaled approximately 7,750 loans for $824 million. During the first quarter, approximately 2,330 customers applied for and received forgiveness of their Round 1 SBA PPP loans totaling $223 million; while our lenders assisted more than 3,240 businesses with Round 2 SBA PPP loans totaling approximately $344 million.

Total deposits increased 20.3% year-over-year to $13.3 billion due primarily to CARES Act stimulus funds received and increased personal savings, which more than offset a $384.2 million reduction in certificates of deposit. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 28.9% year-over-year, driven by a 36.0% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 57% of total deposits.

Credit Quality

As of March 31, 2021, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. Furthermore, on a sequential quarter-basis as compared to the quarter ending December 31, 2020, total loans past due declined $7.0 million, total non-performing assets decreased $2.8 million, and total criticized and classified loans declined $39.0 million. In addition, annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans remained low for the quarter at two basis points. Reflecting improved macroeconomic factors in the CECL calculation, the allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2021 was $160.0 million, or 1.50% of total loans; or, when excluding SBA PPP loans, 1.62% of total portfolio loans. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.34% of total loans. The improved factors resulted in a negative provision for credit losses of $28.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.27% for the first quarter of 2021 decreased four and 27 basis points, respectively, from the fourth and first quarters of 2020, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment. As a result of higher cash balances from additional stimulus funds received by our customers and their higher personal savings creating extra liquidity, investment securities increased by $0.9 billion during the first quarter, mostly during March. Reflecting the significantly lower interest rate environment, we aggressively reduced our deposit rates throughout the past year, which helped to lower deposit funding costs 35 basis points year-over-year to 20 basis points for the first quarter of 2021, or 14 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. Further, we lowered the cost of FHLB borrowings 25 basis points year-over-year as we reduced first quarter average borrowings by $1.0 billion, or 66.8%, year-over-year to $0.5 billion, which have a remaining average life of less than one year. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the first quarter net interest margin by 13 basis points, as compared to 22 basis points in the prior year period and 16 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2020. Lastly, the forgiveness of existing and funding of new SBA PPP loans benefited the first quarter of 2021 net interest margin by a net 11 basis points, and will positively impact the net interest margin as the loans are forgiven during the next couple of quarters.

Net interest income decreased $3.7 million, or 3.1%, during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to the same quarter of 2020, reflecting lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, lower related accretion from purchase accounting, and lower rates on investment securities partially offset by lower interest on depostis and borrowings as described above.

Non-Interest Income

For the first quarter of 2021, non-interest income of $33.2 million increased $5.2 million, or 18.6%, from the first quarter of 2020, driven primarily by mortgage banking income and higher commercial customer loan swap-related income, which were partially offset by lower service charges on deposits and net securities gains. Reflecting the low interest rate environment and organic growth, mortgage banking fees increased $3.0 million, or 234.2%, compared to the prior year period, net of fair value adjustments, as residential mortgage origination dollar volume increased approximately 50% year-over-year, with roughly 60% of those originations sold into the secondary market. Loan swap-related income was $4.7 million, an increase of $4.8 million year-over-year, primarily the result of $2.8 million of fair market value adjustments in the current period as compared to a negative $2.8 million adjustment last year. Service charges on deposits were lower due to higher consumer deposits associated with the three rounds of stimulus to-date and lower general consumer spending, resulting in fewer eligible account fees.

WesBanco has jointly executed a purchase agreement in which Pueblo Bank and Trust ("PB&T") will acquire WesBanco's non-essential debit card sponsorship portfolio of clients, which was acquired as part of its Old Line Bancshares, Inc. merger. The all-cash purchase price is for a maximum of $2.8 million, which will be paid monthly over a two-year period based on a 50%-50% split of the monthly gross revenue earned by PB&T.

Non-Interest Expense

Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled through company-wide efforts to effectively manage discretionary costs and full-time equivalent employee counts, as demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 56.71%. Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $0.7 million, or 0.8%, to $85.5 million compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower salaries and wages from the recent financial center closures, as well as continuing cost control measures over certain discretionary expenses. Marketing expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 109.5%, year-over-year due to increased product advertising and brand awareness campaigns that were delayed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At March 31, 2021, Tier I leverage was 10.74%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 14.95%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 13.65%, and total risk-based capital was 17.58%.

On April 22, 2021, WesBanco's Board of Directors authorized the adoption of a new stock repurchase plan for the purchase of up to an additional 1.7 million shares of WesBanco common stock from time to time on the open market. This new stock repurchase authorization is in addition to the existing stock repurchase program approved by WesBanco's Board of Directors on December 19, 2019 which has approximately 1.7 million shares remaining for repurchase and will continue to be utilized until such authorization is completed. The combination of these two authorizations represents approximately 5.0% of outstanding shares.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.2 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights







Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

































For the Three Months Ended

STATEMENT OF INCOME March 31,

Interest and dividend income 2021

2020

% Change



Loans, including fees $ 109,358

$ 119,503

(8.5)



Interest and dividends on securities:















Taxable 11,127

16,986

(34.5)





Tax-exempt 3,910

4,456

(12.3)







Total interest and dividends on securities 15,037

21,442

(29.9)



Other interest income 659

1,503

(56.2)

Total interest and dividend income 125,054

142,448

(12.2)

Interest expense













Interest bearing demand deposits 1,043

3,394

(69.3)



Money market deposits 578

2,352

(75.4)



Savings deposits 264

923

(71.4)



Certificates of deposit 2,370

4,054

(41.5)







Total interest expense on deposits 4,255

10,723

(60.3)



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,414

8,232

(70.7)



Other short-term borrowings 118

870

(86.4)



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,789

2,461

(27.3)







Total interest expense 8,576

22,286

(61.5)

Net interest income 116,478

120,162

(3.1)



Provision for credit losses (27,958)

29,821

(193.8)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses 144,436

90,341

59.9

Non-interest income













Trust fees 7,631

6,952

9.8



Service charges on deposits 4,894

6,617

(26.0)



Electronic banking fees 4,365

4,254

2.6



Net securities brokerage revenue 1,524

1,679

(9.2)



Bank-owned life insurance 1,709

1,769

(3.4)



Mortgage banking income 4,264

1,276

234.2



Net securities gains 279

1,491

(81.3)



Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets 175

169

3.6



Other income 8,367

3,802

120.1







Total non-interest income 33,208

28,009

18.6

Non-interest expense













Salaries and wages 36,890

38,910

(5.2)



Employee benefits 10,266

10,373

(1.0)



Net occupancy 7,177

7,084

1.3



Equipment and software 6,765

6,039

12.0



Marketing 2,384

1,138

109.5



FDIC insurance 1,282

2,113

(39.3)



Amortization of intangible assets 2,896

3,374

(14.2)



Restructuring and merger-related expense 851

5,164

(83.5)



Other operating expenses 17,816

17,138

4.0







Total non-interest expense 86,327

91,333

(5.5)

Income before provision for income taxes 91,317

27,017

238.0



Provision for income taxes 18,202

3,621

402.7

Net Income 73,115

23,396

212.5

Preferred stock dividends 2,531

-

100.0

Net income available to common shareholders $ 70,584

$ 23,396

201.7









































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 117,517

$ 121,346

(3.2)





















Per common share data











Net income per common share - basic $ 1.05

$ 0.35

200.0

Net income per common share - diluted 1.05

0.35

200.0

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 1.06

0.41

158.5

Dividends declared 0.33

0.32

3.1

Book value (period end) 39.25

38.56

1.8

Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.21

21.36

4.0

Average common shares outstanding - basic 67,263,714

67,486,550

(0.3)

Average common shares outstanding - diluted 67,355,418

67,587,446

(0.3)

Period end common shares outstanding 67,282,134

67,058,155

0.3

Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

-

100.0





















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.

WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































































Selected ratios













































For the Three Months Ended















March 31,

















2021

2020

% Change

















































Return on average assets







1.72 % 0.60 % 186.67 %











Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.74

0.70

148.57













Return on average equity







10.33

3.63

184.57













Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



10.43

4.26

144.84













Return on average tangible equity (1)





18.22

7.07

157.71













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



18.39

8.18

124.82













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





20.00

7.07

182.89













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding



























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



20.18

8.18

146.70













Yield on earning assets (2)







3.51

4.19

(16.23)













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.37

0.91

(59.34)













Net interest spread (2)









3.14

3.28

(4.27)













Net interest margin (2)









3.27

3.54

(7.63)













Efficiency (1) (2)









56.71

57.69

(1.70)













Average loans to average deposits







85.27

94.61

(9.87)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.02

0.18

(88.89)













Effective income tax rate







19.93

13.40

48.73









































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

















2021

2020

2020

2020

2020









































Return on average assets







1.72 % 1.21 % 0.98 % 0.11 % 0.60 %



Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.74

1.22

1.05

0.12

0.70





Return on average equity







10.33

7.28

6.17

0.69

3.63





Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



10.43

7.33

6.60

0.75

4.26





Return on average tangible equity (1)





18.22

13.18

11.56

1.98

7.07





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



18.39

13.28

12.31

2.08

8.18





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





20.00

14.49

12.21

1.98

7.07





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding















.









after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



20.18

14.60

13.00

2.08

8.18





Yield on earning assets (2)







3.51

3.61

3.66

3.75

4.19





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.37

0.45

0.53

0.63

0.91





Net interest spread (2)









3.14

3.16

3.13

3.12

3.28





Net interest margin (2)









3.27

3.31

3.31

3.32

3.54





Efficiency (1) (2)









56.71

57.06

55.23

55.57

57.69





Average loans to average deposits







85.27

89.64

90.88

91.87

94.61





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.02

0.02

(0.00)

0.07

0.18





Effective income tax rate







19.93

18.13

15.66

0.93

13.40





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 5,244,370

$ 5,025,565

$ 4,649,054

$ 4,487,042

$ 4,082,141









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully















taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt













loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and













provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights







Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)





% Change Balance sheets

March 31,



December 31, December 31, 2020 Assets





2021

2020

% Change 2020 to March 31, 2021 Cash and due from banks

$ 209,040

$ 183,138

14.1 $ 184,361 13.4 Due from banks - interest bearing

550,008

410,734

33.9 721,086 (23.7) Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

13,123

11,230

16.9 13,047 0.6

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,775,212

2,262,082

22.7 1,978,136 40.3

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $839,872; $841,120

















and $768,183, respectively)

813,740

814,414

(0.1) 731,212 11.3



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(290)

(236)

(22.9) (326) 11.0

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

813,450

814,178

(0.1) 730,886 11.3



Total securities

3,601,785

3,087,490

16.7 2,722,069 32.3 Loans held for sale

153,520

48,021

219.7 168,378 (8.8) Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

5,712,742

5,604,405

1.9 5,705,392 0.1

Commercial and industrial

2,422,735

1,801,751

34.5 2,407,438 0.6

Residential real estate

1,644,422

1,929,590

(14.8) 1,720,961 (4.4)

Home equity

634,018

650,754

(2.6) 646,387 (1.9)

Consumer

289,395

363,096

(20.3) 309,055 (6.4) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

10,703,312

10,349,596

3.4 10,789,233 (0.8) Allowance for credit losses - loans

(160,040)

(114,272)

(40.1) (185,827) 13.9



Net portfolio loans

10,543,272

10,235,324

3.0 10,603,406 (0.6) Premises and equipment, net

239,863

258,200

(7.1) 249,421 (3.8) Accrued interest receivable

68,896

43,960

56.7 66,790 3.2 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,160,195

1,170,070

(0.8) 1,163,091 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

307,747

301,270

2.1 306,038 0.6 Other assets

223,462

257,365

(13.2) 240,970 (7.3) Total Assets

$ 17,057,788

$ 15,995,572

6.6 $ 16,425,610 3.8























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,460,049

$ 3,191,713

39.7 $ 4,070,835 9.6

Interest bearing demand

3,126,186

2,388,406

30.9 2,839,536 10.1

Money market

1,771,703

1,539,835

15.1 1,685,927 5.1

Savings deposits

2,373,987

1,984,057

19.7 2,214,565 7.2

Certificates of deposit

1,555,074

1,939,321

(19.8) 1,618,510 (3.9)



Total deposits

13,286,999

11,043,332

20.3 12,429,373 6.9 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

433,984

1,585,608

(72.6) 549,003 (21.0) Other short-term borrowings

137,218

333,966

(58.9) 241,950 (43.3) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

192,430

192,008

0.2 192,291 0.1



Total borrowings

763,632

2,111,582

(63.8) 983,244 (22.3) Accrued interest payable

3,224

7,667

(57.9) 4,314 (25.3) Other liabilities

218,411

246,931

(11.5) 251,942 (13.3) Total Liabilities

14,272,266

13,409,512

6.4 13,668,873 4.4























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized in 2021 and 2020, respectively;

















150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,

















liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and

















December 31, 2020 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020, respectively

144,484

-

100.0 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in

















2021 and 2020, respectively; 68,081,306, 68,078,116 and 68,081,306 shares

















issued, respectively; 67,282,134, 67,058,155 and 67,254,706 shares

141,834

141,827

0.0 141,834 -

outstanding, respectively















Capital surplus

1,636,103

1,638,122

(0.1) 1,634,815 0.1 Retained earnings

879,786

800,064

10.0 831,688 5.8 Treasury stock (799,172, 1,019,961 and 826,600 shares - at cost, respectively)

(24,989)

(33,714)

25.9 (25,949) 3.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,803

41,141

(76.2) 31,359 (68.7) Deferred benefits for directors

(1,499)

(1,380)

(8.6) (1,494) (0.3) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,785,522

2,586,060

7.7 2,756,737 1.0 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,057,788

$ 15,995,572

6.6 $ 16,425,610 3.8

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



















Average balance sheet and



















net interest margin analysis





For the Three Months Ended March 31,













2021 2020











Average Average



Average Average

Assets







Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing





$ 776,245 0.09 %

$ 133,532 1.21 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)





10,890,370 4.07



10,375,187 4.63

Securities: (2)





















Taxable







2,306,320 1.96



2,576,668 2.65

Tax-exempt (3)







580,199 3.46



646,587 3.51

Total securities







2,886,519 2.26



3,223,255 2.82

Other earning assets







33,240 5.89



69,581 6.37

Total earning assets (3)





14,586,374 3.51 %

13,801,555 4.19 % Other assets







2,049,884





1,983,384



Total Assets







$ 16,636,258





$ 15,784,939



























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Interest bearing demand deposits





$ 2,970,766 0.14 %

$ 2,342,441 0.58 % Money market accounts





1,725,561 0.14



1,543,763 0.61

Savings deposits







2,290,657 0.05



1,953,487 0.19

Certificates of deposit







1,584,152 0.61



1,989,450 0.82

Total interest bearing deposits





8,571,136 0.20



7,829,141 0.55

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



488,388 2.00



1,471,175 2.25

Other borrowings







191,676 0.25



336,042 1.04

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt



192,341 3.77



198,494 4.99

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)



9,443,541 0.37 %

9,834,852 0.91 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits



4,200,793





3,137,279



Other liabilities







221,508





218,739



Shareholders' equity







2,770,416





2,594,069



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$ 16,636,258





$ 15,784,939



Taxable equivalent net interest spread





3.14 %



3.28 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin





3.27 %



3.54 %















































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $8.2 million and $0.7 million for

the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. PPP loan fees, which are included as part of total loan fees, were $7.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $3.5 million and $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost. (3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a federal statutory rate of 21% for each period presented. (4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from the prior acquisitions was $1.1 million and $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, Interest and dividend income 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Loans, including fees $ 109,358

$ 114,582

$ 116,524

$ 115,068

$ 119,503

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 11,127

10,892

11,669

14,047

16,986



Tax-exempt 3,910

4,059

4,182

4,302

4,456





Total interest and dividends on securities 15,037

14,951

15,851

18,349

21,442

Other interest income 659

945

1,282

1,277

1,503 Total interest and dividend income 125,054

130,478

133,657

134,694

142,448 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 1,043

1,099

1,225

1,350

3,394

Money market deposits 578

678

707

879

2,352

Savings deposits 264

280

303

297

923

Certificates of deposit 2,370

2,797

3,197

3,514

4,054





Total interest expense on deposits 4,255

4,854

5,432

6,040

10,723

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,414

3,719

5,457

7,293

8,232

Other short-term borrowings 118

275

304

279

870

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,789

1,918

1,871

2,069

2,461





Total interest expense 8,576

10,766

13,064

15,681

22,286 Net interest income 116,478

119,712

120,593

119,013

120,162

Provision for credit losses (27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

29,821 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 144,436

119,921

104,305

57,172

90,341 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 7,631

6,754

6,426

6,202

6,952

Service charges on deposits 4,894

5,671

5,332

4,323

6,617

Electronic banking fees 4,365

4,424

4,780

4,066

4,254

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,524

1,402

1,725

1,384

1,679

Bank-owned life insurance 1,709

1,750

2,088

1,752

1,769

Mortgage banking income 4,264

5,442

8,488

7,531

1,276

Net securities gains 279

691

787

1,299

1,491

Net gain / (loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 175

18

(19)

(66)

169

Other income 8,367

6,553

5,005

6,369

3,802





Total non-interest income 33,208

32,705

34,612

32,860

28,009 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 36,890

39,140

38,342

36,773

38,910

Employee benefits 10,266

10,608

10,604

10,138

10,373

Net occupancy 7,177

6,771

7,092

6,634

7,084

Equipment and software 6,765

6,810

6,229

5,722

6,039

Marketing 2,384

1,675

1,577

1,567

1,138

FDIC insurance 1,282

1,278

1,948

2,395

2,113

Amortization of intangible assets 2,896

3,327

3,346

3,365

3,374

Restructuring and merger-related expense 851

484

3,608

468

5,164

Other operating expenses 17,816

17,976

17,198

18,440

17,138





Total non-interest expense 86,327

88,069

89,943

85,502

91,333 Income before provision for income taxes 91,317

64,557

48,974

4,530

27,017

Provision for income taxes 18,202

11,703

7,669

42

3,621 Net Income 73,115

52,854

41,305

4,488

23,396 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,644

-

-

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 117,517

$ 120,790

$ 121,705

$ 120,156

$ 121,346

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 1.05

$ 0.75

$ 0.61

$ 0.07

$ 0.35 Net income per common share - diluted 1.05

0.75

0.61

0.07

0.35 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 1.06

0.76

0.66

0.07

0.41 Dividends declared 0.33

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.32 Book value (period end) 39.25

38.84

38.51

38.23

38.56 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.21

21.75

21.39

21.10

21.36 Average common shares outstanding - basic 67,263,714

67,238,005

67,214,759

67,104,828

67,486,550 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 67,355,418

67,304,442

67,269,303

67,181,756

67,587,446 Period end common shares outstanding 67,282,134

67,254,706

67,216,012

67,211,192

67,058,155 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

-

- Full time equivalent employees 2,490

2,612

2,618

2,676

2,703



















































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Asset quality data

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing $ 3,563

$ 3,927

$ 4,191

$ 5,105

$ 5,434



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

1,768

1,828

1,818

1,339

1,571





Other non-accrual loans

32,807

35,052

35,448

34,119

32,796





Total non-accrual loans

34,575

36,880

37,266

35,458

34,367





Total non-performing loans

38,138

40,807

41,457

40,563

39,801



Other real estate and repossessed assets 393

549

738

1,212

1,083





Total non-performing assets

$ 38,531

$ 41,356

$ 42,195

$ 41,775

$ 40,884





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 20,602

$ 31,596

$ 17,338

$ 30,595

$ 32,805



Loans past due 90 days or more

12,824

8,846

10,170

36,903

14,287





Total past due loans

$ 33,426

$ 40,442

$ 27,508

$ 67,498

$ 47,092





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 340,943

$ 362,295

$ 248,264

$ 148,580

$ 120,801



Classified loans

114,884

132,650

108,594

98,127

95,162





Total criticized and classified loans $ 455,827

$ 494,945

$ 356,858

$ 246,707

$ 215,963





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3) 0.19 % 0.29 % 0.16 % 0.28 % 0.32 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.12

0.08

0.09

0.33

0.14

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.36

0.38

0.38

0.37

0.38

Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.36

0.38

0.38

0.38

0.39

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.23

0.25

0.26

0.25

0.26

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 4.26

4.59

3.25

2.23

2.09





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 160,040

$ 185,827

$ 185,109

$ 168,475

$ 114,272

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 6,731

9,514

10,829

10,685

5,572

Provision for credit losses

(27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 648

524

(133)

1,942

4,716





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.02 % 0.02 % (0.00) % 0.07 % 0.18 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.50 % 1.72 % 1.68 % 1.52 % 1.10 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans 1.62 % 1.85 % 1.83 % 1.65 % 1.10 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 4.20 x 4.55 x 4.47 x 4.15 x 2.87 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

2.24 x 2.29 x 2.68 x 1.56 x 1.32 x































































Quarter Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,









2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

10.74 % 10.51 % 10.18 % 9.09 % 9.64 % Tier I risk-based capital

14.95

14.72

14.29

12.59

12.51

Total risk-based capital

17.58

17.58

17.18

15.33

14.83

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 13.65

13.40

12.99

12.59

12.51

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 16.65

16.59

15.92

15.57

16.43

Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)

10.30

10.52

10.27

9.09

9.65

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 9.39

9.58

9.33

9.09

9.65

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.







(3) Total portfolio loans includes $823.8 million of PPP loans as of March 31, 2021.















(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.











WESBANCO, INC.















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES











Page 11 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Net income available to common shareholders $ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 672

383

2,850

370

4,080

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 71,256

50,593

44,155

4,858

27,476



























Average total assets

$ 16,636,258

$ 16,546,761

$ 16,719,717

$ 16,715,211

$ 15,784,939

























Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.74%

1.22%

1.05%

0.12%

0.70%

























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Net income available to common shareholders $ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 672

383

2,850

370

4,080

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 71,256

50,593

44,155

4,858

27,476



























Average total shareholders' equity 2,770,416

2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,594,069

























Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 10.43%

7.33%

6.60%

0.75%

4.26%

























Return on average tangible equity:



















Net income available to common shareholders $ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,288

2,628

2,643

2,658

2,665

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 72,872

52,838

43,948

7,146

26,061



























Average total shareholders' equity 2,770,416

2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,594,069

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,148,171)

(1,150,184)

(1,150,549)

(1,152,856)

(1,112,327)

Average tangible equity $ 1,622,245

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,511,964

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

























Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 18.22%

13.18%

11.56%

1.98%

7.07%



























Average tangible common equity $ 1,477,736

$ 1,450,243

$ 1,431,657

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 20.00%

14.49%

12.21%

1.98%

7.07%

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Net income available to common shareholders $ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 672

383

2,850

370

4,080

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,288

2,628

2,643

2,658

2,665

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles



















and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 73,544

53,221

46,798

7,516

30,141



























Average total shareholders' equity 2,770,416

2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,594,069

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,148,171)

(1,150,184)

(1,150,549)

(1,152,856)

(1,112,327)

Average tangible equity $ 1,622,245

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,511,964

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 18.39%

13.28%

12.31%

2.08%

8.18%



























Average tangible common equity $ 1,477,736

$ 1,450,243

$ 1,431,657

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 20.18%

14.60%

13.00%

2.08%

8.18%

























Efficiency ratio:























Non-interest expense

$ 86,327

$ 88,069

$ 89,943

$ 85,502

$ 91,333

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (851)

(484)

(3,608)

(468)

(5,164)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 85,476

87,585

86,335

85,034

86,169



























Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 117,517

120,790

121,705

120,156

121,346

Non-interest income

33,208

32,705

34,612

32,860

28,009

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 150,725

$ 153,495

$ 156,317

$ 153,016

$ 149,355

Efficiency ratio

56.71%

57.06%

55.23%

55.57%

57.69%



















































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Net income available to common shareholders $ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 41,305

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 672

383

2,850

370

4,080 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 71,256

$ 50,593

$ 44,155

$ 4,858

$ 27,476



















































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.05

$ 0.75

$ 0.61

$ 0.07

$ 0.35

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.01

0.01

0.05

(0.00)

0.06 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 1.06

$ 0.76

$ 0.66

$ 0.07

$ 0.41



























































Period End







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,







2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Tangible book value per share:



















Total shareholders' equity $ 2,785,522

$ 2,756,737

$ 2,732,966

$ 2,569,521

$ 2,586,060

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,146,874)

(1,149,161)

(1,150,939)

(1,151,523)

(1,154,033)

Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,529)

-

-

Tangible common equity 1,494,164

1,463,092

1,437,498

1,417,998

1,432,027



























Common shares outstanding 67,282,134

67,254,706

67,216,012

67,211,192

67,058,155

























Tangible book value per share $ 22.21

$ 21.75

$ 21.39

$ 21.10

$ 21.36

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets:



















Total shareholders' equity $ 2,785,522

$ 2,756,737

$ 2,732,966

$ 2,569,521

$ 2,586,060

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,146,874)

(1,149,161)

(1,150,939)

(1,151,523)

(1,154,033)

Tangible equity

1,638,648

1,607,576

1,582,027

1,417,998

1,432,027

Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,529)

-

-

Tangible common equity 1,494,164

1,463,092

1,437,498

1,417,998

1,432,027



























Total assets

17,057,788

16,425,610

16,552,140

16,755,395

15,995,572

Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,146,874)

(1,149,161)

(1,150,939)

(1,151,523)

(1,154,033)

Tangible assets

$ 15,910,914

$ 15,276,449

$ 15,401,201

$ 15,603,872

$ 14,841,539

























Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.30%

10.52%

10.27%

9.09%

9.65%

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.39%

9.58%

9.33%

9.09%

9.65%



















































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.

















(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.



















WESBANCO, INC.



















ADDITIONAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and

facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in

WesBanco's financial statements.

































Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:



















Income before provision for income taxes $ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 27,017

Add: provision for credit losses (27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

29,821 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 63,359

$ 64,348

$ 65,262

$ 66,371

$ 56,838

























Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Income before provision for income taxes $ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 27,017

Add: provision for credit losses (27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 851

484

3,608

468

5,164 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 64,210

$ 64,832

$ 68,870

$ 66,839

$ 62,002

























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):



















Income before provision for income taxes $ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 27,017

Add: provision for credit losses (27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 851

484

3,608

468

5,164 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 64,210

64,832

68,870

66,839

62,002



























Average total assets

$ 16,636,258

$ 16,546,761

$ 16,719,717

$ 16,715,211

$ 15,784,939

























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.57%

1.56%

1.64%

1.61%

1.58%

























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):



















Income before provision for income taxes $ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 27,017

Add: provision for credit losses (27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 851

484

3,608

468

5,164 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 64,210

64,832

68,870

66,839

62,002



























Average total shareholders' equity 2,770,416

2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,594,069

























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 9.40%

9.40%

10.29%

10.33%

9.61%

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):



















Income before provision for income taxes $ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 48,974

$ 4,530

$ 27,017

Add: provision for credit losses (27,958)

(209)

16,288

61,841

29,821

Add: amortization of intangibles 2,896

3,327

3,346

3,365

3,374

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 851

484

3,608

468

5,164 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 67,106

68,159

72,216

70,204

65,376



























Average total shareholders' equity 2,770,416

2,744,936

2,662,513

2,602,938

2,594,069

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,148,171)

(1,150,184)

(1,150,549)

(1,152,856)

(1,112,327)

Average tangible equity $ 1,622,245

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,511,964

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 16.78%

17.00%

19.00%

19.47%

17.75%



























Average tangible common equity $ 1,477,736

$ 1,450,243

$ 1,431,657

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 18.42%

18.70%

20.07%

19.47%

17.75%













































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.



(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

















