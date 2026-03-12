WesBanco, Inc. Advances Organic Growth Strategy with Commercial Banking Expansion in South Florida

Seasoned banking team with deep market expertise joins to accelerate growth

WHEELING, W.Va., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced the expansion of its commercial banking business across key high-growth South Florida markets, initially including Palm Beach and Broward counties, with the hiring of a seasoned team of commercial banking leaders and support staff. This expansion further advances WesBanco's organic growth strategy and commitment to serving clients in attractive, relationship-driven markets and is additive to its longer-term financial outlook.

Eddy Rodriguez, Executive Vice President and Regional President, WesBanco

"These South Florida markets are significant growth centers, and ones I have come to know well during my banking career," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We are excited to enter these markets with this seasoned team of bankers, whose customer focus and values are well-aligned with our relationship-led approach and strong credit standards. Having worked with these bankers in prior roles, I have seen firsthand their commitment to clients and have great respect for their market reputation. I am confident they will be an exceptional fit as we expand into South Florida."

The new team brings deep relationship management experience and regional market expertise to support middle-market and commercial clients with customized financial solutions, insight, and exceptional service. Leading the South Florida team, Eddy Rodriguez joins WesBanco as Executive Vice President and Regional President. Rodriguez brings nearly 30 years of commercial banking experience with leading financial institutions to WesBanco.

Leading the markets are:

Steven Goldstein , Market President and Senior Commercial Banker, focused on Palm Beach County and with more than three decades of experience in commercial financial services.





, focused on Palm Beach County and with more than three decades of experience in commercial financial services. Tony Mandravellos, Market President and Senior Commercial Banker, focused on Broward County and with nearly 30 years of experience in commercial financial services.

The new South Florida team also includes specialists in commercial lending, credit underwriting and client relationship support – bringing together decades of collective expertise to ensure comprehensive, high-touch service as WesBanco builds its presence in the region.

WesBanco's expansion in South Florida complements its recent growth through strategic acquisitions and the opening of loan production offices. Over the past several years, the Company has expanded its scale and reach in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio through its acquisition of Premier Financial Corp., and in Northern Virginia and Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee through targeted investments in new loan production offices.

"Our South Florida expansion is a thoughtful extension of our long-stated southeastern expansion strategy," said Jay Zatta, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, WesBanco. "Many of our in-footprint clients already have meaningful ties to the region, from second homes to operating interests. Establishing a regional presence with this proven team allows us to support those relationships more directly while advancing our growth strategy through new relationships."

As the regional business develops, WesBanco expects to evaluate additional services and solutions, including retail financial centers, treasury, wealth management, and mortgage offerings, to deliver even greater value to clients.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.7 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.9 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.5 billion through our broker/dealer, as of December 31, 2025. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

