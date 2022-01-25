WesBanco Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $51.6 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.82, compared to $50.2 million and $0.75 per diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, net income was $232.1 million, or $3.53 per diluted share, compared to $119.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, for the 2020 period. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, was $51.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, as compared to $50.6 million and $0.76 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $237.4 million, or $3.62 per diluted share, as compared to $127.1 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2021

2020



2021

2020 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings Per Share



Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 51,757

$ 0.82

$ 50,593

$ 0.76



$ 237,441

$ 3.62

$ 127,083

$ 1.88 Less: After-tax restructuring and merger- related expenses

(140)

-

(383)

(0.01)



(5,306)

(0.09)

(7,683)

(0.11) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 51,617

$ 0.82

$ 50,210

$ 0.75



$ 232,135

$ 3.53

$ 119,400

$ 1.77

(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

Continued expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 58.22% (non-GAAP measure)

Trust assets reached a record level of $5.6 billion , reflecting both market appreciation and organic growth

, reflecting both market appreciation and organic growth Reflecting strong organic growth, residential mortgage originations increased 9% year-over-year, and totaled a record $1.4 billion during 2021, a 7% year-over-year increase

during 2021, a 7% year-over-year increase Improving macro-economic forecasts and hospitality metrics approaching pre-pandemic levels favorably impacted the provision for credit losses under the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology, which drove both the net benefit in the provision for credit losses and the reduction in allowance for credit losses during the quarter

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, criticized and classified loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)

and (based upon the prior four quarters) Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 13.5% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits

During the quarter, we continued to return capital to our shareholders as we purchased approximately 1.6 million shares of our common stock on the open market under existing share repurchase authorizations

"WesBanco had another successful year during 2021 as we remained focused on ensuring a strong organization for our shareholders, and continued to appropriately return capital to them through both long-term, sustainable earnings growth and effective capital management," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "Through the successful execution of our well-defined strategies we generated solid annual pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, while remaining a well-capitalized financial institution with a strong balance sheet and solid credit quality."

Mr. Clossin added, "Most importantly, we are proud of our entire organization as it adhered to our community banking roots and diligently focused on serving the financial needs of our customers and communities through the continuing pandemic, the gradual re-opening of our economies, and the completion of our core banking software system conversion, while still managing to receive numerous national accolades. Lastly, we remain well-positioned for continued success, and are excited about our growth opportunities for the upcoming year."

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2021, total portfolio loans were $9.7 billion, and, when excluding SBA Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans, total loans of $9.6 billion decreased 0.7% sequentially and 4.9% year-over-year. Loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflects the continuation of both SBA PPP loan forgiveness and elevated commercial real estate payoffs. While commercial real estate payoffs of $160 million during the fourth quarter declined by approximately $100 million from the third quarter, they remained above our more historical $85 million quarterly range. This higher level of payoffs negatively impacted total loan growth by approximately one percentage point (non-annualized). Further, the fourth quarter of 2021 included forgiveness of approximately 1,240 SBA PPP loans totaling $109 million (net of deferred fees). As of December 31, 2021, approximately 1,950 SBA PPP loans for $163 million remained in the loan portfolio.

As of December 31, 2021, total deposits were $13.6 billion, which increased both sequentially and year-over-year due primarily to stimulus funds previously received by our customers and increased personal savings, which more than offset a $325.9 million year-over-year reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 13.5% year-over-year, driven by a 15.3% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 59% of total deposits.

Credit Quality

As of December 31, 2021, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 84 basis points year-over-year to 3.75%. For the fourth quarter, we realized net loan charge-offs to average loans of four basis points, on an annualized basis. The allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at December 31, 2021 was $121.6 million, or 1.25% of total loans; or, when excluding SBA PPP loans, 1.27% of total portfolio loans. The improvements in macroeconomic forecasts and hospitality qualitative factors resulted in a negative provision for credit losses of $13.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and a negative provision of $64.3 million for the year-to-date period.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 11 basis points sequentially and 34 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, and a shift to a higher level of securities as a percentage of total assets. As a result of increased cash balances from our customers' higher personal savings, investment securities increased by $1.3 billion year-over-year and, as of December 31, 2021, represented approximately 24% of total assets. Reflecting the continued low interest rate environment, we remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources. We have reduced deposit funding costs 10 basis points year-over-year to 13 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, or just 8 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. When including our continued reductions in FHLB and other borrowings, the costs of total interest-bearing liabilities decreased 25 basis points year-over-year to 20 basis points. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the fourth quarter net interest margin by 9 basis points, as compared to 16 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans benefited the fourth quarter of 2021 net interest margin by a net 9 basis points, as compared to a net 2 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income decreased $9.4 million, or 7.8%, during the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to the same quarter of 2020, reflecting lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, lower accretion from purchase accounting, and lower rates on new investment securities purchased, partially offset by lower interest paid on deposits and borrowings as described above. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, net interest income decreased $21.5 million, or 4.5%, due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the fourth quarter of 2021, non-interest income of $30.7 million decreased $2.0 million, or 6.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2020, driven primarily by lower mortgage banking income, which decreased $2.6 million, or 47.2%, as we continued efforts to retain more residential mortgages on the balance sheet. Residential mortgage originations of $383 million continued to be strong during the quarter, while the amount retained increased from 35% last year to approximately 70%. Bank-owned life insurance increased $1.1 million, or 63.7%, year-over-year due to death benefits during the quarter and new policies purchased during the third quarter. Reflective of macroeconomic improvements, service charges on deposits were higher due to increased general consumer spending, resulting in higher eligible account fees. Lastly, other income decreased $1.9 million, or 28.6%, due to lower loan swap-related income driven by a negative fair market value adjustment as compared to last year, and the sale of the debit card sponsorship business earlier this year.

Non-interest income, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, increased $4.6 million, or 3.6%. The $4.7 million increase in net gain on other real estate owned and other assets was primarily due to a gain earned during the second quarter on an investment made by WesBanco's Community Development Corporation in a start-up firm more than ten years ago that was recently acquired by a public company. Trust fees increased $3.2 million, or 12.1%, to $29.5 million reflecting a 12.3% year-over-year increase in trust assets to $5.6 billion due to both market appreciation and organic growth. In addition, net securities gains decreased $3.2 million, or 73.9%, year-over-year due to higher sales of securities during the prior year. Mortgage banking fees decreased $3.2 million, or 14.1%, compared to the prior year period, net of year-to-date fair value loss adjustments of $1.2 million, from our efforts to keep more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages on the balance sheet.

Non-Interest Expense

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were well-controlled as they increased $0.5 million, or 0.6%, to $88.1 million compared to the prior year period. Salaries and wages increased $1.3 million, or 3.3%, due to higher securities broker and residential mortgage originator commissions and lower loan contra-costs, which more than offset lower year-over-year salary expense of approximately $1.7 million and a net decrease in bonus and stock compensation expense of $0.6 million compared to the prior year period. Equipment and software expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $1.5 million, or 22.6%, year-over-year due primarily to the movement of online banking costs from other operating expenses. Lastly, other operating expenses decreased $2.8 million, or 15.4%, due to the aforementioned move of online banking costs, as well as a reduction in ACH and ATM processing charges related to a change in providers, in conjunction with our core banking software system conversion.

On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the twelve months of 2021 increased just $1.3 million, or 0.4%, compared to the prior year period. The primary drivers of this slight increase were higher equipment and software costs, legal settlement costs incurred during the third quarter, and marketing expense from product advertising and brand awareness campaigns that were delayed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increases were mostly offset by lower FDIC insurance from a refund received during the second quarter and improved risk factors and amortization of intangible asset expense, as well as efficiencies derived from financial center closures during the past year.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At December 31, 2021, Tier I leverage was 10.02%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 14.05%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.77%, and total risk-based capital was 15.91%.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, WesBanco repurchased 1,560,266 shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $54.7 million, or $35.03 per share. During the twelve months of 2021, WesBanco repurchased 5,177,563 shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 1.4 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on August 26, 2021, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 4384990. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on January 26, and end at 12 a.m. ET on February 9. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 205 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.































WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

















































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended Statement of Income December 31,

December 31, Interest and dividend income 2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 97,432

$ 114,582

(15.0)

$ 415,965

$ 465,677

(10.7)

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 12,934

10,892

18.7

50,401

53,594

(6.0)



Tax-exempt 4,236

4,059

4.4

16,161

16,999

(4.9)





Total interest and dividends on securities 17,170

14,951

14.8

66,562

70,593

(5.7)

Other interest income 605

945

(36.0)

2,440

5,007

(51.3) Total interest and dividend income 115,207

130,478

(11.7)

484,967

541,277

(10.4) Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 810

1,099

(26.3)

3,669

7,069

(48.1)

Money market deposits 315

678

(53.5)

1,803

4,616

(60.9)

Savings deposits 261

280

(6.8)

1,031

1,802

(42.8)

Certificates of deposit 1,501

2,797

(46.3)

7,623

13,562

(43.8)





Total interest expense on deposits 2,887

4,854

(40.5)

14,126

27,049

(47.8)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 780

3,719

(79.0)

6,167

24,701

(75.0)

Other short-term borrowings 35

275

(87.3)

227

1,729

(86.9)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,178

1,918

(38.6)

6,514

8,318

(21.7)





Total interest expense 4,880

10,766

(54.7)

27,034

61,797

(56.3) Net interest income 110,327

119,712

(7.8)

457,933

479,480

(4.5)

Provision for credit losses (13,559)

(209)

NM

(64,274)

107,741

(159.7) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 123,886

119,921

3.3

522,207

371,739

40.5 Non-interest income























Trust fees 7,441

6,754

10.2

29,511

26,335

12.1

Service charges on deposits 6,592

5,671

16.2

22,412

21,943

2.1

Electronic banking fees 4,465

4,424

0.9

19,318

17,524

10.2

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,579

1,402

12.6

6,896

6,189

11.4

Bank-owned life insurance 2,864

1,750

63.7

8,936

7,359

21.4

Mortgage banking income 2,872

5,442

(47.2)

19,528

22,736

(14.1)

Net securities gains (losses) 372

691

(46.2)

1,113

4,268

(73.9)

Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets (158)

18

(977.8)

4,816

103

NM

Other income 4,682

6,553

(28.6)

20,255

21,728

(6.8)





Total non-interest income 30,709

32,705

(6.1)

132,785

128,185

3.6 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 40,420

39,140

3.3

154,242

153,166

0.7

Employee benefits 10,842

10,608

2.2

41,033

41,723

(1.7)

Net occupancy 6,413

6,771

(5.3)

26,843

27,580

(2.7)

Equipment and software 8,352

6,810

22.6

30,006

24,801

21.0

Marketing 2,601

1,675

55.3

8,634

5,957

44.9

FDIC insurance 1,460

1,278

14.2

4,150

7,734

(46.3)

Amortization of intangible assets 2,834

3,327

(14.8)

11,457

13,411

(14.6)

Restructuring and merger-related expense 177

484

(63.4)

6,717

9,725

(30.9)

Other operating expenses 15,204

17,976

(15.4)

70,061

70,748

(1.0)





Total non-interest expense 88,303

88,069

0.3

353,143

354,845

(0.5) Income before provision for income taxes 66,292

64,557

2.7

301,849

145,079

108.1

Provision for income taxes 12,144

11,703

3.8

59,589

23,035

158.7 Net Income 54,148

52,854

2.4

242,260

122,044

98.5 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,644

(4.3)

10,125

2,644

282.9 Net income available to common shareholders $ 51,617

$ 50,210

2.8

$ 232,135

$ 119,400

94.4



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 111,453

$ 120,790

(7.7)

$ 462,229

$ 483,999

(4.5)





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.82

$ 0.75

9.3

$ 3.54

$ 1.78

98.9 Net income per common share - diluted 0.82

0.75

9.3

3.53

1.77

99.4 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.82

0.76

7.9

3.62

1.88

92.6 Dividends declared 0.33

0.32

3.1

1.32

1.28

3.1 Book value (period end) 40.91

38.84

5.3

40.91

38.84

5.3 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.61

21.75

4.0

22.61

21.75

4.0 Average common shares outstanding - basic 63,045,061

67,238,005

(6.2)

65,520,527

67,260,796

(2.6) Average common shares outstanding - diluted 63,183,411

67,304,442

(6.1)

65,669,970

67,310,584

(2.4) Period end common shares outstanding 62,307,245

67,254,706

(7.4)

62,307,245

67,254,706

(7.4) Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-

150,000

150,000

-





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









































NM - Not Meaningful























WESBANCO, INC.





























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)







































































Selected ratios















































For the Twelve Months Ended



















December 31,



















2021

2020

% Change





















































Return on average assets







1.37 % 0.73 % 87.67 %













Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.40

0.77

81.82















Return on average equity







8.40

4.50

86.67















Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



8.59

4.79

79.33















Return on average tangible equity (1)





14.89

8.61

72.94















Return on average tangible equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



15.22

9.12

66.89















Return on average tangible common equity (1)





16.35

8.94

82.89















Return on average tangible common equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



16.71

9.47

76.45















Yield on earning assets (2)







3.29

3.80

(13.42)















Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.28

0.63

(55.56)















Net interest spread (2)









3.01

3.17

(5.05)















Net interest margin (2)









3.11

3.37

(7.72)















Efficiency (1) (2)









58.22

56.38

3.26















Average loans to average deposits







78.11

91.66

(14.78)















Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.02

0.06

(66.67)















Effective income tax rate







19.74

15.88

24.31



















































































































































































For the Three Months Ended



















Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,



















2021

2021

2021

2021

2020













































Return on average assets







1.21 % 0.97 % 1.60 % 1.72 % 1.21 %





Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



1.21

1.06

1.62

1.74

1.22







Return on average equity







7.56

5.98

9.74

10.33

7.28







Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



7.58

6.49

9.88

10.43

7.33







Return on average tangible equity (1)





13.62

10.72

17.04

18.22

13.18







Return on average tangible equity, excluding































after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.66

11.57

17.27

18.39

13.28







Return on average tangible common equity (1)





15.00

11.76

18.67

20.00

14.49







Return on average tangible common equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



15.04

12.70

18.92

20.18

14.60







Yield on earning assets (2)







3.10

3.24

3.32

3.51

3.61







Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.20

0.25

0.31

0.37

0.45







Net interest spread (2)









2.90

2.99

3.01

3.14

3.16







Net interest margin (2)









2.97

3.08

3.12

3.27

3.31







Efficiency (1) (2)









61.99

60.52

53.97

56.71

57.06







Average loans to average deposits







72.61

75.46

79.82

85.27

89.64







Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.04

0.03

(0.03)

0.02

0.02







Effective income tax rate







18.32

19.34

20.85

19.93

18.13







Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 5,644,975

$ 5,464,159

$ 5,480,995

$ 5,244,370

$ 5,025,565













































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully













taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt











loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and











provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.



















































































WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

December 31,



September 30, September 30, 2021 Assets





2021

2020

% Change 2021 to December 31, 2021 Cash and due from banks

$ 157,046

$ 184,361

(14.8) $ 201,505 (22.1) Due from banks - interest bearing

1,094,312

721,086

51.8 919,611 19.0 Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

13,466

13,047

3.2 13,451 0.1

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,013,462

1,978,136

52.3 2,986,803 0.9

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,028,452; $768,183

















and $978,494, respectively)

1,004,823

731,212

37.4 953,920 5.3



Allowance for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities

(268)

(326)

17.8 (257) (4.3)

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,004,555

730,886

37.4 953,663 5.3



Total securities

4,031,483

2,722,069

48.1 3,953,917 2.0 Loans held for sale

25,277

168,378

(85.0) 32,308 (21.8) Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

5,538,968

5,705,392

(2.9) 5,657,886 (2.1)

Commercial and industrial

1,590,320

2,407,438

(33.9) 1,707,214 (6.8)

Residential real estate

1,721,378

1,720,961

0.0 1,655,229 4.0

Home equity

605,682

646,387

(6.3) 607,735 (0.3)

Consumer

277,130

309,055

(10.3) 285,101 (2.8) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

9,733,478

10,789,233

(9.8) 9,913,165 (1.8) Allowance for credit losses - loans

(121,622)

(185,827)

34.6 (136,605) 11.0



Net portfolio loans

9,611,856

10,603,406

(9.4) 9,776,560 (1.7) Premises and equipment, net

229,016

249,421

(8.2) 232,134 (1.3) Accrued interest receivable

60,844

66,790

(8.9) 61,895 (1.7) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,151,634

1,163,091

(1.0) 1,154,468 (0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

350,359

306,038

14.5 349,735 0.2 Other assets

215,298

240,970

(10.7) 209,978 2.5 Total Assets

$ 16,927,125

$ 16,425,610

3.1 $ 16,892,111 0.2























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,590,895

$ 4,070,835

12.8 $ 4,531,958 1.3

Interest bearing demand

3,380,056

2,839,536

19.0 3,283,444 2.9

Money market

1,739,750

1,685,927

3.2 1,765,480 (1.5)

Savings deposits

2,562,510

2,214,565

15.7 2,488,180 3.0

Certificates of deposit

1,292,652

1,618,510

(20.1) 1,354,252 (4.5)



Total deposits

13,565,863

12,429,373

9.1 13,423,314 1.1 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

183,920

549,003

(66.5) 208,940 (12.0) Other short-term borrowings

141,893

241,950

(41.4) 152,546 (7.0) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

132,860

192,291

(30.9) 167,711 (20.8)



Total borrowings

458,673

983,244

(53.4) 529,197 (13.3) Accrued interest payable

1,901

4,314

(55.9) 2,495 (23.8) Other liabilities

207,522

251,942

(17.6) 213,122 (2.6) Total Liabilities

14,233,959

13,668,873

4.1 14,168,128 0.5























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized in 2021 and 2020, respectively;

















150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,

















liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively 144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in

















2021 and 2020, respectively; 68,081,306, 68,081,306 and 68,081,306 shares

















issued, respectively; 62,307,245, 67,254,706 and 63,838,549 shares

141,834

141,834

- 141,834 -

outstanding, respectively















Capital surplus

1,635,642

1,634,815

0.1 1,634,086 0.1 Retained earnings

977,765

831,688

17.6 946,746 3.3 Treasury stock (5,774,061, 826,600 and 4,242,757 shares - at cost, respectively)

(199,759)

(25,949)

(669.8) (146,102) (36.7) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(5,120)

31,359

(116.3) 4,463 (214.7) Deferred benefits for directors

(1,680)

(1,494)

(12.4) (1,528) (9.9) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,693,166

2,756,737

(2.3) 2,723,983 (1.1) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,927,125

$ 16,425,610

3.1 $ 16,892,111 0.2

























WESBANCO, INC.



































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights























Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Average balance sheet and





























net interest margin analysis

For the Three Months Ended December 31,





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,















2021 2020



2021 2020













Average Average



Average Average



Average Average



Average Average



Assets







Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Due from banks - interest bearing





$ 1,028,014 0.16 %

$ 661,696 0.12 %

$ 860,249 0.13 %

$ 548,078 0.21 %

Loans, net of unearned income (1)





9,839,726 3.93



11,056,512 4.12



10,380,605 4.01



10,874,763 4.28



Securities: (2)







































Taxable







3,295,240 1.56



2,144,038 2.02



2,966,745 1.70



2,281,905 2.35



Tax-exempt (3)







696,695 3.05



594,559 3.44



632,187 3.24



616,808 3.49



Total securities







3,991,935 1.82



2,738,597 2.33



3,598,932 1.97



2,898,713 2.59



Other earning assets







16,539 4.69



42,797 6.91



25,481 5.04



60,054 6.38



Total earning assets (3)





14,876,214 3.10 %

14,499,602 3.61 %

14,865,267 3.29 %

14,381,608 3.80 %

Other assets







2,071,448





2,047,159





2,063,110





2,061,096





Total Assets







$ 16,947,662





$ 16,546,761





$ 16,928,377





$ 16,442,704















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Interest bearing demand deposits





$ 3,351,982 0.10 %

$ 2,730,976 0.16 %

$ 3,193,425 0.11 %

$ 2,572,248 0.27 %

Money market accounts





1,748,900 0.07



1,672,597 0.16



1,760,540 0.10



1,611,135 0.29



Savings deposits







2,521,850 0.04



2,181,804 0.05



2,425,527 0.04



2,084,576 0.09



Certificates of deposit







1,326,789 0.45



1,663,558 0.67



1,457,730 0.52



1,814,693 0.75



Total interest bearing deposits





8,949,521 0.13



8,248,935 0.23



8,837,222 0.16



8,082,652 0.33



Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



208,663 1.48



691,183 2.14



343,185 1.80



1,135,934 2.17



Repurchase agreements





138,769 0.10



342,659 0.32



149,001 0.15



357,100 0.48



Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 149,879 3.12



192,200 3.97



180,649 3.61



193,693 4.29



Total interest bearing liabilities (4)



9,446,832 0.20 %

9,474,977 0.45 %

9,510,057 0.28 %

9,769,379 0.63 %

Non-interest bearing demand deposits



4,601,270





4,084,889





4,452,590





3,781,583





Other liabilities







189,778





241,959





201,393





240,340





Shareholders' equity







2,709,782





2,744,936





2,764,337





2,651,402





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$ 16,947,662





$ 16,546,761





$ 16,928,377





$ 16,442,704





Taxable equivalent net interest spread





2.90 %



3.16 %



3.01 %



3.17 %

Taxable equivalent net interest margin





2.97 %



3.31 %



3.11 %



3.37 %





















































































(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $4.7 million and $6.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively and were $26.3 million and $16.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. As part of loan fees, PPP loan fees were $4.3 million and $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and were $25.3 million and $13.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $3.0 million and $4.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and was $13.3 million and $17.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.6 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and was $3.1 million and $9.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.















































WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31, Interest and dividend income 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Loans, including fees $ 97,432

$ 103,206

$ 105,968

$ 109,358

$ 114,582

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 12,934

13,481

12,900

11,127

10,892



Tax-exempt 4,236

4,063

3,952

3,910

4,059





Total interest and dividends on securities 17,170

17,544

16,852

15,037

14,951

Other interest income 605

628

507

659

945 Total interest and dividend income 115,207

121,378

123,327

125,054

130,478 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 810

815

1,009

1,043

1,099

Money market deposits 315

350

551

578

678

Savings deposits 261

244

261

264

280

Certificates of deposit 1,501

1,726

2,026

2,370

2,797





Total interest expense on deposits 2,887

3,135

3,847

4,255

4,854

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 780

1,192

1,781

2,414

3,719

Other short-term borrowings 35

33

40

118

275

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 1,178

1,743

1,804

1,789

1,918





Total interest expense 4,880

6,103

7,472

8,576

10,766 Net interest income 110,327

115,275

115,855

116,478

119,712

Provision for credit losses (13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)

(209) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 123,886

117,005

136,880

144,436

119,921 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 7,441

7,289

7,148

7,631

6,754

Service charges on deposits 6,592

6,050

4,876

4,894

5,671

Electronic banking fees 4,465

5,427

5,060

4,365

4,424

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,579

1,965

1,829

1,524

1,402

Bank-owned life insurance 2,864

2,656

1,707

1,709

1,750

Mortgage banking income 2,872

4,563

7,830

4,264

5,442

Net securities gains (losses) 372

(15)

477

279

691

Net (loss) / gain on other real estate owned and other assets (158)

785

4,014

175

18

Other income 4,682

4,035

3,171

8,367

6,553





Total non-interest income 30,709

32,755

36,112

33,208

32,705 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 40,420

39,497

37,435

36,890

39,140

Employee benefits 10,842

10,658

9,268

10,266

10,608

Net occupancy 6,413

6,825

6,427

7,177

6,771

Equipment and software 8,352

7,609

7,281

6,765

6,810

Marketing 2,601

1,848

1,802

2,384

1,675

FDIC insurance 1,460

1,227

181

1,282

1,278

Amortization of intangible assets 2,834

2,854

2,873

2,896

3,327

Restructuring and merger-related expense 177

4,467

1,222

851

484

Other operating expenses 15,204

19,716

17,323

17,816

17,976





Total non-interest expense 88,303

94,701

83,812

86,327

88,069 Income before provision for income taxes 66,292

55,059

89,180

91,317

64,557

Provision for income taxes 12,144

10,651

18,592

18,202

11,703 Net Income 54,148

44,408

70,588

73,115

52,854 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,644 Net income available to common shareholders $ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 111,453

$ 116,355

$ 116,906

$ 117,517

$ 120,790

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.82

$ 0.64

$ 1.02

$ 1.05

$ 0.75 Net income per common share - diluted 0.82

0.64

1.01

1.05

0.75 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.82

0.70

1.03

1.06

0.76 Dividends declared 0.33

0.33

0.33

0.33

0.32 Book value (period end) 40.91

40.41

39.96

39.25

38.84 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.61

22.51

22.61

22.21

21.75 Average common shares outstanding - basic 63,045,061

64,931,764

66,894,398

67,263,714

67,238,005 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 63,183,411

65,065,848

67,066,592

67,335,418

67,304,442 Period end common shares outstanding 62,307,245

63,838,549

65,970,149

67,282,134

67,254,706 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,462

2,425

2,459

2,490

2,612

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.































































WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Asset quality data

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing $ 3,746

$ 3,707

$ 5,799

$ 3,563

$ 3,927



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

1,547

1,615

1,664

1,768

1,828





Other non-accrual loans

34,195

34,644

34,548

32,807

35,052





Total non-accrual loans

35,742

36,259

36,212

34,575

36,880





Total non-performing loans

39,488

39,966

42,011

38,138

40,807



Other real estate and repossessed assets -

293

773

393

549





Total non-performing assets

$ 39,488

$ 40,259

$ 42,784

$ 38,531

$ 41,356





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 27,152

$ 32,682

$ 21,233

$ 20,602

$ 31,596



Loans past due 90 days or more

7,804

11,252

8,318

12,824

8,846





Total past due loans

$ 34,956

$ 43,934

$ 29,551

$ 33,426

$ 40,442





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 248,518

$ 290,281

$ 319,448

$ 340,943

$ 362,295



Classified loans

116,013

127,022

136,927

114,884

132,650





Total criticized and classified loans $ 364,531

$ 417,303

$ 456,375

$ 455,827

$ 494,945





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3) 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.29 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.08

0.11

0.08

0.12

0.08

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.41

0.40

0.41

0.36

0.38

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.41

0.41

0.41

0.36

0.38

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.23

0.24

0.25

0.23

0.25

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 3.75

4.21

4.41

4.26

4.59





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 121,622

$ 136,605

$ 140,730

$ 160,040

$ 185,827

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 7,775

7,290

5,766

6,731

9,514

Provision for credit losses

(13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 929

842

(689)

648

524





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.04 % 0.03 % (0.03) % 0.02 % 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.25 % 1.38 % 1.36 % 1.50 % 1.72 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans 1.27 % 1.42 % 1.43 % 1.62 % 1.85 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 3.08 x 3.42 x 3.35 x 4.20 x 4.55 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

1.63 x 1.63 x 1.97 x 2.24 x 2.29 x



























































































Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,









2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

10.02 % 10.10 % 10.42 % 10.74 % 10.51 % Tier I risk-based capital

14.05

14.18

15.15

14.95

14.72

Total risk-based capital

15.91

16.38

17.68

17.58

17.58

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 12.77

12.91

13.83

13.65

13.40

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 15.99

16.28

16.44

16.65

16.59

Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)

9.84

10.04

10.34

10.30

10.52

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.92

9.12

9.43

9.39

9.58

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) Total portfolio loans includes $162.7 million of PPP loans as of December 31, 2021.

















(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.











































WESBANCO, INC.



























Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 11

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.









Three Months Ended

Year to Date









Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021 2020

Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Net income available to common shareholders $ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 232,135 $ 119,400



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 140

3,529

965

672

383

5,306 7,683



Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 51,757

45,406

69,022

71,256

50,593

237,441 127,083





































Average total assets

$ 16,947,662

$ 17,057,793

$ 17,042,147

$ 16,636,258

$ 16,546,761

$ 16,928,377 $ 16,442,704



































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.21%

1.06%

1.62%

1.74%

1.22%

1.40% 0.77%



































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Net income available to common shareholders $ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 232,135 $ 119,400



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 140

3,529

965

672

383

5,306 7,683



Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 51,757

45,406

69,022

71,256

50,593

237,441 127,083





































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,709,782

$ 2,777,306

$ 2,801,455

$ 2,770,416

$ 2,744,936

$ 2,764,337 $ 2,651,402



































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 7.58%

6.49%

9.88%

10.43%

7.33%

8.59% 4.79%



































Return on average tangible equity:



























Net income available to common shareholders $ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 232,135 $ 119,400



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,239

2,255

2,270

2,288

2,628

9,051 10,595



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 53,856

44,132

70,327

72,872

52,838

241,186 129,995





































Average total shareholders' equity 2,709,782

2,777,306

2,801,455

2,770,416

2,744,936

2,764,337 2,651,402



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,145,882)

(1,148,171)

(1,150,184)

(1,144,698) (1,141,528)



Average tangible equity $ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,655,573

$ 1,622,245

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,619,639 $ 1,509,874



































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 13.62%

10.72%

17.04%

18.22%

13.18%

14.89% 8.61%





































Average tangible common equity $ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,511,089

$ 1,477,736

$ 1,450,243

$ 1,475,155 $ 1,453,363

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 15.00%

11.76%

18.67%

20.00%

14.49%

16.35% 8.94%



































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Net income available to common shareholders $ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 232,135 $ 119,400



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 140

3,529

965

672

383

5,306 7,683



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,239

2,255

2,270

2,288

2,628

9,051 10,595



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles



























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 53,996

47,661

71,292

73,544

53,221

246,492 137,678





































Average total shareholders' equity 2,709,782

2,777,306

2,801,455

2,770,416

2,744,936

2,764,337 2,651,402



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,145,882)

(1,148,171)

(1,150,184)

(1,144,698) (1,141,528)



Average tangible equity $ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,655,573

$ 1,622,245

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,619,639 $ 1,509,874



































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 13.66%

11.57%

17.27%

18.39%

13.28%

15.22% 9.12%





































Average tangible common equity $ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,511,089

$ 1,477,736

$ 1,450,243

$ 1,475,155 $ 1,453,363

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 15.04%

12.70%

18.92%

20.18%

14.60%

16.71% 9.47%



































Efficiency ratio:































Non-interest expense

$ 88,303

$ 94,701

$ 83,812

$ 86,327

$ 88,069

$ 353,143 $ 354,845



Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (177)

(4,467)

(1,222)

(851)

(484)

(6,717) (9,725)



Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 88,126

90,234

82,590

85,476

87,585

346,426 345,120





































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 111,453

116,355

116,906

117,517

120,790

462,229 483,999



Non-interest income

30,709

32,755

36,112

33,208

32,705

132,785 128,185



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 142,162

$ 149,110

$ 153,018

$ 150,725

$ 153,495

$ 595,014 $ 612,184



Efficiency ratio

61.99%

60.52%

53.97%

56.71%

57.06%

58.22% 56.38%





































































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Net income available to common shareholders $ 51,617

$ 41,877

$ 68,057

$ 70,584

$ 50,210

$ 232,135 $ 119,400



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 140

3,529

965

672

383

5,306 7,683

Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 51,757

$ 45,406

$ 69,022

$ 71,256

$ 50,593

$ 237,441 $ 127,083





































































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.82

$ 0.64

$ 1.01

$ 1.05

$ 0.75

$ 3.53 $ 1.77



Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) -

0.06

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.09 0.11

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.82

$ 0.70

$ 1.03

$ 1.06

$ 0.76

$ 3.62 $ 1.88













































































Period End















Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,















2021

2021

2021

2021

2020







Tangible book value per share:



























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,693,166

$ 2,723,983

$ 2,780,836

$ 2,785,522

$ 2,756,737









Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,140,111)

(1,142,350)

(1,144,604)

(1,146,874)

(1,149,161)









Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)









Tangible common equity 1,408,571

1,437,149

1,491,748

1,494,164

1,463,092











































Common shares outstanding 62,307,245

63,838,549

65,970,149

67,282,134

67,254,706









































Tangible book value per share $ 22.61

$ 22.51

$ 22.61

$ 22.21

$ 21.75









































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:



























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,693,166

$ 2,723,983

$ 2,780,836

$ 2,785,522

$ 2,756,737









Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,140,111)

(1,142,350)

(1,144,604)

(1,146,874)

(1,149,161)









Tangible equity

1,553,055

1,581,633

1,636,232

1,638,648

1,607,576









Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)









Tangible common equity 1,408,571

1,437,149

1,491,748

1,494,164

1,463,092











































Total assets

16,927,125

16,892,111

16,966,867

17,057,788

16,425,610









Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,140,111)

(1,142,350)

(1,144,604)

(1,146,874)

(1,149,161)









Tangible assets

$ 15,787,014

$ 15,749,761

$ 15,822,263

$ 15,910,914

$ 15,276,449









































Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.84%

10.04%

10.34%

10.30%

10.52%









































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.92%

9.12%

9.43%

9.39%

9.58%











































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.

























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.





























































WESBANCO, INC.



























Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Page 12

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.











































Three Months Ended

Year to Date









Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021 2020

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 301,849 $ 145,079



Add: provision for credit losses (13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

(64,274) 107,741

Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 52,733

$ 53,329

$ 68,155

$ 63,359

$ 64,348

$ 237,575 $ 252,820



































Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 301,849 $ 145,079



Add: provision for credit losses (13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

(64,274) 107,741



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 177

4,467

1,222

851

484

6,717 9,725

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 52,910

$ 57,796

$ 69,377

$ 64,210

$ 64,832

$ 244,292 $ 262,545



































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 301,849 $ 145,079



Add: provision for credit losses (13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

(64,274) 107,741



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 177

4,467

1,222

851

484

6,717 9,725

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 52,910

57,796

69,377

64,210

64,832

244,292 262,545





































Average total assets

$ 16,947,662

$ 17,057,793

$ 17,042,147

$ 16,636,258

$ 16,546,761

$ 16,928,377 $ 16,442,704



































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.24%

1.34%

1.63%

1.57%

1.56%

1.44% 1.60%



































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 301,849 $ 145,079



Add: provision for credit losses (13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

(64,274) 107,741



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 177

4,467

1,222

851

484

6,717 9,725

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 52,910

57,796

69,377

64,210

64,832

244,292 262,545





































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,709,782

$ 2,777,306

$ 2,801,455

$ 2,770,416

$ 2,744,936

$ 2,764,337 $ 2,651,402



































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 7.75%

8.26%

9.93%

9.40%

9.40%

8.84% 9.90%



































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 66,292

$ 55,059

$ 89,180

$ 91,317

$ 64,557

$ 301,849 $ 145,079



Add: provision for credit losses (13,559)

(1,730)

(21,025)

(27,958)

(209)

(64,274) 107,741



Add: amortization of intangibles 2,834

2,854

2,873

2,896

3,327

11,457 13,411



Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 177

4,467

1,222

851

484

6,717 9,725

Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 55,744

60,650

72,250

67,106

68,159

255,749 275,956





































Average total shareholders' equity 2,709,782

2,777,306

2,801,455

2,770,416

2,744,936

2,764,337 2,651,402



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,141,307)

(1,143,522)

(1,145,882)

(1,148,171)

(1,150,184)

(1,144,698) (1,141,528)



Average tangible equity $ 1,568,475

$ 1,633,784

$ 1,655,573

$ 1,622,245

$ 1,594,752

$ 1,619,639 $ 1,509,874



































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 14.10%

14.73%

17.50%

16.78%

17.00%

15.79% 18.28%





































Average tangible common equity $ 1,423,991

$ 1,489,300

$ 1,511,089

$ 1,477,736

$ 1,450,243

$ 1,475,155 $ 1,453,363

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 15.53%

16.16%

19.18%

18.42%

18.70%

17.34% 18.99%





































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.















(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.





























































SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.