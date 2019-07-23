WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2019 Net Income

WHEELING, W.Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $44.8 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.82, compared to $33.2 million and $0.71 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $85.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $66.7 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, for the 2018 period. Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019, increased 19.9% year-over-year to $44.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share as compared to $0.80 per diluted share in the prior year quarter, an increase of 2.6% (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 23.2% year-over-year to $87.7 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, up 1.9% when compared to $1.57 per diluted share in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 44,878

$ 0.82

$ 37,445

$ 0.80

$ 87,670

$ 1.60

$ 71,167

$ 1.57 Less: After tax merger-related expenses

(64)

(0.00)

(4,276)

(0.09)

(2,519)

(0.04)

(4,469)

(0.10) Net income (GAAP)

$ 44,814

$ 0.82

$ 33,169

$ 0.71

$ 85,151

$ 1.56

$ 66,698

$ 1.47

(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

On April 5, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc. ("FTSB"), a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, WV with $0.7 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. In addition, on August 20, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with Farmers Capital Bank Corporation ("FFKT"), a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, KY with approximately $1.6 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. Financial results for both FTSB and FFKT have been included in WesBanco's results from their respective merger consummation dates.

Financial and operational highlights:

Strong year-to-date returns on average assets and tangible equity of 1.37% and 16.01%, respectively, and 1.41% and 16.46%, when excluding merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measures)

Solid expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 55.38% (non-GAAP measure)

Stable quarterly net interest margin on both a reported basis and when excluding purchase accounting accretion

Key credit quality metrics, including non-performing assets, past due loans, provision for credit losses, and net loan charge-offs, continue to remain strong

Continued improvement in sequential quarter loan growth in the mid-single digits (annualized)

Total year-over-year organic growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits was 4.0%, reflecting the core strength of our legacy footprint

"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the second quarter of 2019 as we worked diligently to ensure a strong organization for our shareholders," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We continued to see stabilization across loan categories as we generated loan growth on a sequential quarter basis, saw strong production across our commercial loan categories, and our pipelines remain strong."

Mr. Clossin added, "The successful execution of our growth and diversification plans has enabled WesBanco to transform into an emerging regional financial institution built upon a century-old trust business and 150-year old community bank. During the last three years, we have significantly diversified our institution into new, higher-growth markets with great demographics while maintaining a critical focus on expense management and credit quality. We remain well-positioned for continued success and are excited about our growth opportunities for the year."

Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $7.7 billion, as of June 30, 2019, increased 13.9% when compared to the prior year period due to the acquisition of FFKT. Reflecting continued stabilization across loan categories, total portfolio loans increased approximately 1% when compared to both the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018. Total deposits increased 13.4% year-over-year to $8.7 billion due to the FFKT acquisition.

Credit Quality

Our underlying credit fundamentals continue to be reflective of our strong legacy of credit and risk management. During the second quarter of 2019, our credit quality ratios remained strong as we balanced disciplined loan origination in the current environment with our prudent lending standards. As of June 30, 2019, while non-performing loans and non-performing assets remained relatively flat year-over-year on a dollar basis, they both decreased as a percentage of the portfolio. Criticized and classified loan balances increased year-over-year during the second quarter of 2019 to $114.2 million, or 1.48% of total portfolio loans, reflecting our normal loan grade review process post-acquisition and in conjunction with two downgraded relationships in our legacy portfolio, as reported last quarter. Reflecting the overall high quality of the loan portfolio, the provision for credit losses held steady as a percentage of the total loan portfolio, and annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was five basis points.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 increased 24 basis points year-over-year to 3.67%. The net interest margin benefited from increases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate during 2018 and the higher margin on the acquired FFKT net assets, partially offset by higher funding costs as well as a flattening of the yield curve. The increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities was primarily due to higher rates for interest bearing public funds, higher tier money market accounts, and Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings. Lastly, accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 18 basis points, which included 3 basis points related to a prior acquisition impaired loan payment, as compared to 12 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income increased $16.1 million, or 19.6%, during the second quarter of 2019, as compared to the same quarter of 2018, due to a 11.5% increase in average total earning assets, primarily driven by the FFKT acquisition and related accretion from purchase accounting, as well as an overall higher net interest margin. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased $41.3 million, or 26.5%, due to higher average total earning assets and an overall higher net interest margin, as discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2019, non-interest income of $31.2 million increased $7.7 million, or 33.1%, from the second quarter of 2018, driven by the FFKT acquisition and net securities gains. The associated larger customer deposit base and higher transaction volumes resulted in the year-over-year increases in electronic banking fees and service charges on deposits. Trust fees increased year-over-year primarily due to higher trust assets from the addition of FFKT's trust business. Net securities gains reflects a $2.6 million gain from the sale of Visa Class B common stock in the current period, as compared to the prior year period. Other income increased $1.7 million primarily due to an increase in payment processing fee income and higher commercial customer loan swap income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income increased $11.4 million, or 24.1%. The primary drivers of this increase were higher net securities gains, service charges on deposits, electronic banking fees, and trust fees, as discussed above, partially offset by lower bank-owned life insurance benefits due to mortality-related proceeds in the prior year period.

Non-Interest Expense

Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled during both the three- and six-month periods ending June 30, 2019. The FFKT cost savings of 35% announced in April 2018 remain on track for 75% of the anticipated savings to be achieved during 2019, and 100% thereafter. Focused expense savings associated with the FFKT acquisition began after the February branch and data processing conversions, and the majority of the anticipated 2019 cost savings related to personnel have occurred by the end of the second quarter.

Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ending June 30, 2019 increased $13.7 million, or 23.6%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the FFKT acquisition. This year-over-year increase is primarily due to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, net occupancy, and equipment costs associated with additional staffing and financial center locations from the acquisition, as well as intangibles amortization. FDIC insurance expense increased $0.3 million, or 33.1%, year-over-year due to now being assessed as a large bank with more than $10 billion in total assets. On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first half of 2019 increased $30.7 million, or 27.3%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the acquisitions of FTSB and FFKT.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain strong regulatory capital ratios as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2019, Tier I leverage was 11.09%, Tier I Risk-Based capital was 15.39%, Total Risk-Based capital was 16.32%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 13.83%. Tangible common equity also remained strong, increasing to 10.10% at period-end from 8.43% as of June 30, 2018.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2019, and the announced merger with Old Line Bancshares, Inc., at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10126868. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on July 24, and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 7. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.wesbanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, that the businesses of WesBanco and Old Line Bancshares, Inc. ("Old Line") may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than excepted; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and Old Line may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger of WesBanco and Old Line may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.5 billion (as of June 30, 2019). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2019), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 199 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended STATEMENT OF INCOME June 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 96,415

$ 78,538

22.8

$ 191,917

$ 147,671

30.0

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 16,444

14,194

15.9

33,175

25,738

28.9



Tax-exempt 5,142

5,055

1.7

10,684

9,890

8.0





Total interest and dividends on securities 21,586

19,249

12.1

43,859

35,628

23.1

Other interest income 1,542

1,101

40.1

2,820

1,904

48.1 Total interest and dividend income 119,543

98,888

20.9

238,596

185,203

28.8 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 4,314

3,150

37.0

8,259

5,673

45.6

Money market deposits 2,009

1,093

83.8

3,908

1,972

98.2

Savings deposits 678

227

198.7

1,200

416

188.5

Certificates of deposit 4,098

2,977

37.7

8,001

5,513

45.1





Total interest expense on deposits 11,099

7,447

49.0

21,368

13,574

57.4

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 6,287

5,953

5.6

12,624

10,451

20.8

Other short-term borrowings 1,483

973

52.4

3,039

1,532

98.4

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 2,214

2,168

2.1

4,743

4,110

15.4





Total interest expense 21,083

16,541

27.5

41,774

29,667

40.8 Net interest income 98,460

82,347

19.6

196,822

155,536

26.5

Provision for credit losses 2,747

1,708

60.8

5,254

3,876

35.6 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 95,713

80,639

18.7

191,568

151,660

26.3 Non-interest income























Trust fees 6,339

5,752

10.2

13,454

12,255

9.8

Service charges on deposits 6,197

5,146

20.4

12,747

9,969

27.9

Electronic banking fees 7,154

5,728

24.9

13,046

10,558

23.6

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,973

1,809

9.1

3,833

3,479

10.2

Bank-owned life insurance 1,340

1,128

18.8

2,659

3,884

(31.5)

Mortgage banking income 1,618

1,670

(3.1)

2,674

2,776

(3.7)

Net securities gains 2,909

358

712.6

3,566

319

1,017.9

Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets 376

229

64.2

512

491

4.3

Other income 3,250

1,588

104.7

6,438

3,760

71.2





Total non-interest income 31,156

23,408

33.1

58,929

47,491

24.1 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 31,646

26,872

17.8

62,585

51,878

20.6

Employee benefits 9,705

7,965

21.8

19,694

14,877

32.4

Net occupancy 5,385

4,103

31.2

10,951

8,759

25.0

Equipment 4,818

4,095

17.7

9,651

8,044

20.0

Marketing 1,254

1,405

(10.7)

2,497

2,521

(1.0)

FDIC insurance 1,155

868

33.1

2,508

1,526

64.4

Amortization of intangible assets 2,465

1,312

87.9

4,978

2,397

107.7

Restructuring and merger-related expense 81

5,412

(98.5)

3,188

5,657

(43.6)

Other operating expenses 15,443

11,511

34.2

30,333

22,455

35.1





Total non-interest expense 71,952

63,543

13.2

146,385

118,114

23.9 Income before provision for income taxes 54,917

40,504

35.6

104,112

81,037

28.5

Provision for income taxes 10,103

7,335

37.7

18,961

14,339

32.2 Net Income $ 44,814

$ 33,169

35.1

$ 85,151

$ 66,698

27.7





























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 99,827

$ 83,691

19.3

$ 199,662

$ 158,165

26.2





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.82

$ 0.71

15.5

$ 1.56

$ 1.47

6.1 Net income per common share - diluted 0.82

0.71

15.5

1.56

1.47

6.1 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.82

0.80

2.5

1.60

1.57

1.9 Dividends declared 0.31

0.29

6.9

0.62

0.58

6.9 Book value (period end) 37.92

32.68

16.0

37.92

32.68

16.0 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.40

18.59

15.1

21.40

18.59

15.1 Average common shares outstanding - basic 54,628,029

46,498,305

17.5

54,613,346

45,281,264

20.6 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 54,773,521

46,639,780

17.4

54,724,209

45,417,010

20.5 Period end common shares outstanding 54,697,199

46,643,250

17.3

54,697,199

46,643,250

17.3





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses.



















WESBANCO, INC.































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

































































Selected ratios













































For the Six Months Ended















June 30,

















2019

2018

% Change

















































Return on average assets







1.37 % 1.29 % 6.20 %











Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





1.41

1.37

2.92













Return on average equity







8.47

9.22

(8.13)













Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





8.72

9.83

(11.29)













Return on average tangible equity (1)





16.01

16.46

(2.73)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





16.46

17.53

(6.10)













Yield on earning assets (2)







4.45

4.05

9.88













Cost of interest bearing liabilities





1.07

0.86

24.42













Net interest spread (2)







3.38

3.19

5.96













Net interest margin (2)







3.68

3.41

7.92













Efficiency (1) (2)









55.38

54.68

1.28













Average loans to average deposits





87.18

88.68

(1.69)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.06

0.05

20.00













Effective income tax rate







18.21

17.69

2.94









































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

















June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

















2019

2019

2018

2018

2018









































Return on average assets







1.44 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.10 % 1.22 %



Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





1.44

1.39

1.42

1.39

1.38





Return on average equity







8.77

8.17

8.94

7.50

8.77





Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





8.78

8.67

9.16

9.47

9.90





Return on average tangible equity (1)





16.35

15.65

17.67

14.25

15.87





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses





16.38

16.56

18.09

17.85

17.85





Yield on earning assets (2)







4.45

4.45

4.42

4.21

4.11





Cost of interest bearing liabilities





1.08

1.06

0.97

0.95

0.91





Net interest spread (2)







3.37

3.39

3.45

3.26

3.20





Net interest margin (2)







3.67

3.68

3.72

3.50

3.43





Efficiency (1) (2)









54.87

55.89

53.62

55.55

54.28





Average loans to average deposits





87.35

87.01

85.94

87.56

88.15





Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans 0.05

0.07

0.14

(0.02)

0.03





Effective income tax rate







18.40

18.01

19.37

16.71

18.11





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 4,544,103

$ 4,514,013

$ 4,269,961

$ 4,743,894

$ 4,044,207









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.



(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt



loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.









