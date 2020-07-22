WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Reflecting the impact from the 2020 adoption of the new Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard, net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $4.5 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.07, compared to $44.8 million and $0.82 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $27.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $85.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the 2019 period. Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, was $4.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, as compared to $44.9 million and $0.82 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $32.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, as compared to $1.60 per diluted share in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 4,858

$ 0.07

$ 44,878

$ 0.82

$ 32,334

$ 0.48

$ 87,670

$ 1.60 Less: After tax merger-related expenses

(370)

(0.00)

(64)

(0.00)

(4,450)

(0.07)

(2,519)

(0.04) Net income (GAAP)

$ 4,488

$ 0.07

$ 44,814

$ 0.82

$ 27,884

$ 0.41

$ 85,151

$ 1.56 (1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

On November 22, 2019, WesBanco consummated the merger with Old Line Bancshares, Inc. ("OLBK"), a bank holding company headquartered in Bowie, MD with approximately $3.0 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. Financial results for OLBK have been included in WesBanco's results from the merger consummation date.

WesBanco believes that pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP measure) provides a more comparable year-over-year measure as it removes the impact of the new CECL accounting standard implemented earlier this year. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding merger-related expenses, increased 15.7% year-over-year to $66.8 million. On the same basis, pre-tax, pre-provision income, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, increased 14.5% year-over-year to $128.8 million. WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they enhance investors' understanding of the company's business and performance.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended June 30, 2020:

WesBanco is a well-capitalized financial institution with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet

Organic loan growth was 11.3% year-over-year, driven by WesBanco's support of communities impacted by the pandemic, as well as the commercial and residential real estate loan categories

Loan growth includes approximately $837 million of loans funded through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP"), as established by the CARES Act

of loans funded through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP"), as established by the CARES Act

Commercial and residential real estate loans increased organically 3.9% and 1.6% year-over-year, respectively

Organic deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit, was 20.3% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits

Mortgage banking income increased 365.5% year-over-year to a record $7.5 million due to strong originations and organic growth in the current low interest rate environment

due to strong originations and organic growth in the current low interest rate environment Continued expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 56.62% (non-GAAP measure)

Non-interest expenses, excluding merger-related costs, decreased $1.1 million from the first quarter driven by lower salaries and wages

from the first quarter driven by lower salaries and wages Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, criticized & classified loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, has remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion , for the four quarters prior to the current earnings period

and , for the four quarters prior to the current earnings period The utilization of updated June macroeconomic forecasts, which have deteriorated since the end of the first quarter, resulted in increases in allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses on both a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis

"WesBanco's underlying performance during the second quarter was evidenced by the strong year-over-year growth of 15.7% in our pre-tax, pre-provision income," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "While continuing to make important technology investments, we have maintained our diligent focus on expense management in order to deliver a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 56.6%. Furthermore, we believe we are well-positioned for the current operating environment due to our well-defined strategies, strong legacy of credit and risk management, solid liquidity, and sound capital position."

Mr. Clossin added, "I am proud of our entire organization as it has worked tirelessly to serve our customers and communities. Recently, WesBanco Bank was named, for the second year in a row, a World's Best Bank by Forbes magazine. This ranking is based on customer satisfaction and consumer feedback, and we received very high scores for customer services, financial advice, satisfaction, and digital services. The efforts of our employees are a true testimonial to our being a community bank."

Pandemic Responses

As a responsible, community-based financial institution, we have endeavored to assist and help protect our communities, customers, and employees. Thus, on March 18th, we were one of the first banks to launch a number of initiatives and precautionary measures intended to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak by mainly offering 90-day payment relief options to affected borrowers, as well as participating in the SBA PPP. Since that early initiation date, we have seen a reduction in the amount of loans receiving payment relief as the significant majority of customers coming off deferral status are not requesting a second deferral. Thus, as of June 30, 2020, loans receiving relief now total 17% of total loans, as we have assisted our residential mortgage customers with 470 loan modifications totaling $119 million, consumer and home equity loan customers with 620 loan modifications totaling $24 million, and commercial and business customers with 2,180 loan modifications totaling $1.8 billion. Furthermore, through the first two rounds of the SBA PPP, as of June 30, 2020, we have funded roughly 6,800 loans totaling approximately $837 million. In response to the success of our employees working remotely and the increased utilization of our digital channels by our customers, we anticipate accelerating our branch optimization strategy during the second half of 2020.

Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $11.1 billion as of June 30, 2020 increased 43.1% when compared to the prior year period due to the OLBK acquisition and participation in the SBA PPP. Total organic loan growth was 11.3% year-over-year, driven by the SBA PPP, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. When excluding SBA PPP loans, total organic growth increased 0.5% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of shuttered state economies due to the pandemic. Total deposits increased 40.2% year-over-year to $12.2 billion due primarily to the OLBK acquisition, CARES Act stimulus, and increased personal savings due to the current recession. Total deposits, excluding the OLBK acquisition, increased $1.1 billion, or 12.3%, year-over-year due to CARES Act stimulus and increased personal savings, which more than offset a $417.1 million reduction in certificates of deposit, as higher cost CDs were allowed to runoff.

Credit Quality

Overall, we believe our credit quality ratios remained strong as we balanced disciplined loan origination in the current environment with prudent lending standards. The granting of loan deferrals has resulted in continued relatively benign asset quality metrics, as nonperforming and delinquency amounts do not reflect loans that have been modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 30, 2020, both non-performing loans and non-performing assets as percentages of the portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. Criticized and classified loan balances increased slightly to 2.23% of total portfolio loans, comparable to the last four quarters. Reflecting weakened macroeconomic factors, the provision for credit losses increased to $61.8 million, approximately double from the first quarter of 2020. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans remained low for the quarter and year-to-date periods at seven and 13 basis points, respectively.

On January 1, 2020, WesBanco adopted the CECL accounting standard, resulting in adjustments to retained earnings and the allowance for credit losses; prior to this date, the allowance for credit losses was calculated under the incurred loss method. The allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2020 was $168.5 million, or 1.52% of total loans; or, when excluding SBA PPP loans, 1.65% of total portfolio loans. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.43% of total loans. The increase in the allowance and related provision for credit losses was related to the continued deterioration in the macroeconomic forecast during the second quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the negative forecasted economic impacts of COVID-19. The forecast, based upon a blend of two nationally-recognized published economic data through June 30, 2020, is primarily driven by national unemployment and interest rate spreads.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.32% for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 35 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment from the five decreases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate, totaling 225 basis points, from July 2019 through March 2020, as well as a flattening of the yield curve. Reflecting the significantly lower interest rate environment, we aggressively reduced our deposit rates beginning in late March, which helped to lower deposit funding costs 40 basis points year-over-year to 30 basis points for the second quarter of 2020. In addition, we shortened the maturities and experienced lower rates in our second quarter FHLB borrowings as compared to the prior year, which helped to lower the cost of borrowings 38 basis points year-over-year. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the second quarter net interest margin by 19 basis points, as compared to 18 basis points in the prior year period and 22 basis points during the first quarter of 2020. Lastly, while the SBA PPP loans will positively impact the net interest margin as the loans are forgiven during the next several quarters, the funding of these loans negatively impacted the second quarter of 2020 net interest margin by a net two basis points.

Net interest income increased $20.5 million, or 20.9%, during the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the same quarter of 2019, due to a 33.7% increase in average total earning assets, primarily driven by the OLBK acquisition and related accretion from purchase accounting, partially offset by the lower loan yields, reflecting repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net interest income increased $42.4 million, or 21.5%, due to higher average total earning assets and an overall higher net interest margin, as discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2020, non-interest income of $32.9 million increased $1.7 million, or 5.5%, from the second quarter of 2019, driven primarily by mortgage banking income and higher commercial customer loan swap-related income, which were partially offset by the limitation on interchange fees for debit card processing and lower service charges on deposits. Reflecting the low interest rate environment and organic growth, mortgage banking fees increased $5.9 million, or 365.5%, compared to the prior year period, due to growth of roughly 125% in residential mortgage origination dollar volume and the associated sale of one-half of those originations into the secondary market. Loan swap-related income increased $2.4 million, or 477.2%, to $2.9 million, inclusive of $0.5 million in fair value adjustments, due to commercial loan customer demand in the current rate environment. The limitation on interchange fees is due to the Durbin amendment in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act ("Dodd-Frank Act"), which took effect for WesBanco during the third quarter of 2019, negatively impacted fee income by approximately $2.7 million. Service charges on deposits were lower due to higher consumer deposits associated with CARES Act stimulus and lower general consumer spending, resulting in fewer eligible account fees. Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, increased $1.9 million, or 3.3%.

Non-Interest Expense

Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled during the six-month period ending June 30, 2020, as demonstrated by an efficiency ratio of 56.62%. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased $13.2 million, or 18.3%, to $85.0 million compared to the prior year period, primarily reflecting additional staffing and financial center locations from the OLBK acquisition. In addition, FDIC insurance expense increased $1.2 million, or 107.4%, due to a higher assessment rate associated with our larger asset level. On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first half of 2020 increased $28.0 million, or 19.6%, compared to the prior year period, primarily reflecting the OLBK acquisition and the mid-2019 annual salary increases.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2020, Tier I leverage was 9.09%, Tier I risk-based capital and common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") were 12.59%, and total risk-based capital was 15.33%. As compared to the prior year period, Tier 1 leverage and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were adversely impacted by the movement of $136.5 million of trust preferred securities, during the fourth quarter of 2019, from Tier 1 to Tier 2 risk-based capital, as required by the Dodd-Frank Act for financial institutions with total assets greater than $15 billion.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10136713. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on July 23, and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 6. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A and under "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of WesBanco's March 31, 2020 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 236 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)





































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended STATEMENT OF INCOME June 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 115,068

$ 96,415

19.3

$ 234,571

$ 191,917

22.2

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 14,047

16,444

(14.6)

31,034

33,175

(6.5)



Tax-exempt 4,302

5,142

(16.3)

8,758

10,684

(18.0)





Total interest and dividends on securities 18,349

21,586

(15.0)

39,792

43,859

(9.3)

Other interest income 1,277

1,542

(17.2)

2,779

2,820

(1.5) Total interest and dividend income 134,694

119,543

12.7

277,142

238,596

16.2 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 1,350

4,314

(68.7)

4,745

8,259

(42.5)

Money market deposits 879

2,009

(56.2)

3,231

3,908

(17.3)

Savings deposits 297

678

(56.2)

1,220

1,200

1.7

Certificates of deposit 3,514

4,098

(14.3)

7,568

8,001

(5.4)





Total interest expense on deposits 6,040

11,099

(45.6)

16,764

21,368

(21.5)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 7,293

6,287

16.0

15,525

12,624

23.0

Other short-term borrowings 279

1,483

(81.2)

1,149

3,039

(62.2)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 2,069

2,214

(6.5)

4,530

4,743

(4.5)





Total interest expense 15,681

21,083

(25.6)

37,968

41,774

(9.1) Net interest income 119,013

98,460

20.9

239,174

196,822

21.5

Provision for credit losses 61,841

2,747

NM

91,661

5,254

NM Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,172

95,713

(40.3)

147,513

191,568

(23.0) Non-interest income























Trust fees 6,202

6,339

(2.2)

13,154

13,454

(2.2)

Service charges on deposits 4,323

6,197

(30.2)

10,940

12,747

(14.2)

Electronic banking fees 4,066

7,154

(43.2)

8,320

13,046

(36.2)

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,384

1,973

(29.9)

3,063

3,833

(20.1)

Bank-owned life insurance 1,752

1,340

30.7

3,521

2,659

32.4

Mortgage banking income 7,531

1,618

365.5

8,807

2,674

229.4

Net securities gains 1,299

2,909

(55.3)

2,790

3,566

(21.8)

Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets (66)

376

(117.6)

103

512

(79.9)

Other income 6,369

3,250

96.0

10,171

6,438

58.0





Total non-interest income 32,860

31,156

5.5

60,869

58,929

3.3 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 36,773

31,646

16.2

75,683

62,585

20.9

Employee benefits 10,138

9,705

4.5

20,511

19,694

4.1

Net occupancy 6,634

5,385

23.2

13,717

10,951

25.3

Equipment 5,722

4,818

18.8

11,761

9,651

21.9

Marketing 1,567

1,254

25.0

2,705

2,497

8.3

FDIC insurance 2,395

1,155

107.4

4,508

2,508

79.7

Amortization of intangible assets 3,365

2,465

36.5

6,739

4,978

35.4

Restructuring and merger-related expense 468

81

477.8

5,633

3,188

76.7

Other operating expenses 18,440

15,443

19.4

35,578

30,333

17.3





Total non-interest expense 85,502

71,952

18.8

176,835

146,385

20.8 Income before provision for income taxes 4,530

54,917

(91.8)

31,547

104,112

(69.7)

Provision for income taxes 42

10,103

(99.6)

3,663

18,961

(80.7) Net Income $ 4,488

$ 44,814

(90.0)

$ 27,884

$ 85,151

(67.3)





























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 120,156

$ 99,827

20.4

$ 241,502

$ 199,662

21.0





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.07

$ 0.82

(91.5)

$ 0.41

$ 1.56

(73.7) Net income per common share - diluted 0.07

0.82

(91.5)

0.41

1.56

(73.7) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.07

0.82

(91.5)

0.48

1.60

(70.0) Dividends declared 0.32

0.31

3.2

0.64

0.62

3.2 Book value (period end) 38.23

37.92

0.8

38.23

37.92

0.8 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.10

21.40

(1.4)

21.10

21.40

(1.4) Average common shares outstanding - basic 67,104,628

54,628,029

22.8

67,295,589

54,613,346

23.2 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 67,181,755

54,773,521

22.7

67,410,460

54,724,209

23.2 Period end common shares outstanding 67,211,192

54,697,199

22.9

67,211,192

54,697,199

22.9





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses.













































NM - Not Meaningful























WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)























































Selected ratios















































For the Six Months Ended

















June 30,



















2020

2019

% Change





















































Return on average assets







0.35 % 1.37 % (74.45) %













Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax merger-related expenses (1)





0.40

1.41

(71.63)















Return on average equity







2.16

8.47

(74.50)















Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax merger-related expenses (1)





2.50

8.72

(71.33)















Return on average tangible equity (1)





4.56

16.01

(71.52)















Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses (1)





5.17

16.46

(68.59)















Yield on earning assets (2)







3.96

4.45

(11.01)















Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.77

1.07

(28.04)















Net interest spread (2)









3.19

3.38

(5.62)















Net interest margin (2)









3.42

3.68

(7.07)















Efficiency (1) (2)









56.62

55.38

2.24















Average loans to average deposits





93.18

87.18

6.88















Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans



0.13

0.06

116.67















Effective income tax rate







11.61

18.21

(36.24)



















































































































































































For the Quarter Ended



















June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,



















2020

2020

2019

2019

2019













































Return on average assets







0.11 % 0.60 % 1.04 % 1.19 % 1.44 %





Return on average assets, excluding































after-tax merger-related expenses (1)





0.12

0.70

1.30

1.23

1.44







Return on average equity







0.69

3.63

6.20

7.06

8.77







Return on average equity, excluding































after-tax merger-related expenses (1)





0.75

4.26

7.75

7.32

8.78







Return on average tangible equity (1)





1.98

7.07

11.53

13.06

16.35







Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses (1)





2.08

8.18

14.24

13.50

16.38







Yield on earning assets (2)







3.75

4.19

4.25

4.34

4.45







Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.63

0.91

0.99

1.09

1.08







Net interest spread (2)









3.12

3.28

3.26

3.25

3.37







Net interest margin (2)









3.32

3.54

3.55

3.56

3.67







Efficiency (1) (2)









55.57

57.69

58.29

57.57

54.87







Average loans to average deposits





91.87

94.61

90.78

88.96

87.35







Annualized net loan charge-offs /average loans



0.07

0.18

0.20

0.04

0.05







Effective income tax rate







0.93

13.40

16.23

18.24

18.40







Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 4,487,042

$ 4,082,141

$ 4,719,966

$ 4,443,430

$ 4,544,103













































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully











taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt











loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and











provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.





















WESBANCO, INC.











Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)







% Change Balance sheets

June 30,



December 31, December 31, 2019 Assets





2020

2019

% Change 2019 to June 30, 2020 Cash and due from banks

$ 219,022

$ 157,965

38.7 $ 182,905 19.7 Due from banks - interest bearing

671,312

36,390

NM 51,891 NM Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

12,277

11,817

3.9 12,343 (0.5)

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,073,949

2,129,284

(2.6) 2,393,558 (13.4)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $802,666; $921,534

















and $874,523, respectively)

766,416

900,605

(14.9) 851,753 (10.0)

Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(817)

-

(100.0) - (100.0)

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

765,599

900,605

(15.0) 851,753 (10.1)

Total securities

2,851,825

3,041,706

(6.2) 3,257,654 (12.5) Loans held for sale

53,324

18,649

185.9 43,013 24.0 Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

5,694,457

3,877,633

46.9 5,725,008 (0.5)

Commercial and industrial

2,496,096

1,300,577

91.9 1,644,699 51.8

Residential real estate

1,893,544

1,633,613

15.9 1,873,647 1.1

Home equity

646,323

590,303

9.5 649,678 (0.5)

Consumer

343,723

335,728

2.4 374,953 (8.3) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

11,074,143

7,737,854

43.1 10,267,985 7.9 Allowance for credit losses - loans (1)

(168,475)

(50,859)

(231.3) (52,429) (221.3)

Net portfolio loans

10,905,668

7,686,995

41.9 10,215,556 6.8 Premises and equipment, net

255,306

179,866

41.9 261,014 (2.2) Accrued interest receivable

59,151

38,450

53.8 43,648 35.5 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,166,853

914,678

27.6 1,149,153 1.5 Bank-owned life insurance

303,022

227,976

32.9 299,516 1.2 Other assets

269,912

191,978

40.6 215,762 25.1 Total Assets

$ 16,755,395

$ 12,494,653

34.1 $ 15,720,112 6.6























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,067,903

$ 2,481,065

64.0 $ 3,178,270 28.0

Interest bearing demand

2,596,132

2,079,795

24.8 2,316,855 12.1

Money market

1,610,248

1,098,917

46.5 1,518,314 6.1

Savings deposits

2,103,154

1,670,035

25.9 1,934,647 8.7

Certificates of deposit

1,809,016

1,365,116

32.5 2,055,920 (12.0)

Total deposits

12,186,453

8,694,928

40.2 11,004,006 10.7 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,129,631

1,121,283

0.7 1,415,615 (20.2) Other short-term borrowings

390,777

296,148

32.0 282,362 38.4 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

192,080

156,534

22.7 199,869 (3.9)

Total borrowings

1,712,488

1,573,965

8.8 1,897,846 (9.8) Accrued interest payable

6,040

6,559

(7.9) 8,077 (25.2) Other liabilities

280,893

145,085

93.6 216,262 29.9 Total Liabilities

14,185,874

10,420,537

36.1 13,126,191 8.1























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;

















none outstanding

-

-

- - - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in

















2020 and 2019, respectively; 68,078,116, 54,697,251 and 68,078,116 shares

















issued, respectively; 67,211,192, 54,697,199 and 67,824,428 shares

141,827

113,952

24.5 141,827 -

outstanding, respectively















Capital surplus

1,633,079

1,168,212

39.8 1,636,966 (0.2) Retained earnings

782,990

788,900

(0.7) 824,694 (5.1) Treasury stock ( 866,924, 52 and 253,688 shares - at cost, respectively)

(27,518)

(2)

NM (9,463) (190.8) Accumulated other comprehensive income

40,516

4,113

885.1 1,201 NM Deferred benefits for directors

(1,373)

(1,059)

(29.7) (1,304) (5.3) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,569,521

2,074,116

23.9 2,593,921 (0.9) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,755,395

$ 12,494,653

34.1 $ 15,720,112 6.6















































(1) Allowance for credit losses - loans as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 includes a day 1 adjustment of $41.4 million due to the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

























NM - Not Meaningful

















WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights







Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)









Balance sheets

June 30, March 31,

Assets





2020

2020 % Change Cash and due from banks

$ 219,022

$ 183,138 19.6 Due from banks - interest bearing

671,312

410,734 63.4 Securities:













Equity securities, at fair value

12,277

11,230 9.3

Available-for-sale, at fair value

2,073,949

2,262,082 (8.3)

Held-to-maturity (fair values of $802,666 and 841,120, respectively)

766,416

814,414 (5.9)

Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(817)

(236) (246.2)

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

765,599

814,178 (6.0)

Total securities

2,851,825

3,087,490 (7.6) Loans held for sale

53,324

48,021 11.0 Portfolio Loans:











Commercial real estate

5,694,457

5,604,405 1.6

Commercial and industrial

2,496,096

1,801,751 38.5

Residential real estate

1,893,544

1,929,590 (1.9)

Home equity

646,323

650,754 (0.7)

Consumer

343,723

363,096 (5.3) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

11,074,143

10,349,596 7.0 Allowance for credit losses - loans (1)

(168,475)

(114,272) (47.4)

Net portfolio loans

10,905,668

10,235,324 6.5 Premises and equipment, net

255,306

258,200 (1.1) Accrued interest receivable

59,151

43,960 34.6 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,166,853

1,170,070 (0.3) Bank-owned life insurance

303,022

301,270 0.6 Other assets

269,912

257,365 4.9 Total Assets

$ 16,755,395

$ 15,995,572 4.8

















Liabilities











Deposits:













Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,067,903

$ 3,191,713 27.5

Interest bearing demand

2,596,132

2,388,406 8.7

Money market

1,610,248

1,539,835 4.6

Savings deposits

2,103,154

1,984,057 6.0

Certificates of deposit

1,809,016

1,939,321 (6.7)

Total deposits

12,186,453

11,043,332 10.4 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,129,631

1,585,608 (28.8) Other short-term borrowings

390,777

333,966 17.0 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

192,080

192,008 0.0

Total borrowings

1,712,488

2,111,582 (18.9) Accrued interest payable

6,040

7,667 (21.2) Other liabilities

280,893

246,931 13.8 Total liabilities

14,185,874

13,409,512 5.8

















Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;











none outstanding

-

- - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;











68,078,116 and 68,078,116 shares issued, respectively;











67,211,192 and 67,058,155 shares outstanding, respectively

141,827

141,827 - Capital surplus

1,633,079

1,638,122 (0.3) Retained earnings

782,990

800,064 (2.1) Treasury stock (866,924 and 1,019,961 shares - at cost)

(27,518)

(33,714) 18.4 Accumulated other comprehensive income

40,516

41,141 (1.5) Deferred benefits for directors

(1,373)

(1,380) 0.5 Total Shareholders' Equity

2,569,521

2,586,060 (0.6) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 16,755,395

$ 15,995,572 4.75



































(1) Allowance for credit losses - loans includes a day 1 adjustment of $41.4 million due to the adoption of ASU 2016-13.



















NM - Not Meaningful











WESBANCO, INC.



























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





















Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



























Average balance sheet and



































net interest margin analysis





Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,











2020 2019



2020 2019











Average Average



Average Average



Average Average



Average Average

Assets







Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing





$ 637,979 0.17 %

$ 72,563 3.46 %

$ 385,755 0.35 %

$ 74,774 2.55 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)





10,955,694 4.22



7,700,355 5.02



10,665,441 4.42



7,680,062 5.04

Securities: (2)





































Taxable







2,288,409 2.47



2,336,099 2.82



2,432,539 2.57



2,344,929 2.83

Tax-exempt (3)







622,637 3.52



741,371 3.51



634,612 3.51



775,845 3.49

Total securities







2,911,046 2.69



3,077,470 2.98



3,067,151 2.76



3,120,774 2.99

Other earning assets







71,493 5.68



50,555 7.26



70,537 6.02



51,330 7.28

Total earning assets (3)





14,576,212 3.75 %

10,900,943 4.45 %

14,188,884 3.96 %

10,926,940 4.45 % Other assets







2,138,999





1,588,720





2,061,191





1,572,988



Total Assets







$ 16,715,211





$ 12,489,663





$ 16,250,075





$ 12,499,928











































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest bearing demand deposits





$ 2,558,768 0.21 %

$ 2,139,372 0.81 %

$ 2,450,605 0.39 %

$ 2,134,514 0.78 % Money market accounts





1,603,395 0.22



1,116,124 0.72



1,573,579 0.41



1,135,237 0.69

Savings deposits







2,060,392 0.06



1,676,477 0.16



2,006,940 0.12



1,668,160 0.15

Certificates of deposit







1,846,929 0.77



1,397,167 1.18



1,918,189 0.79



1,417,703 1.14

Total interest bearing deposits





8,069,484 0.30



6,329,140 0.70



7,949,313 0.42



6,355,614 0.68

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



1,381,093 2.12



1,008,027 2.50



1,426,134 2.19



1,030,396 2.47

Other borrowings







365,793 0.31



320,269 1.86



350,917 0.66



324,033 1.89

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt



192,021 4.33



164,108 5.41



195,257 4.67



176,746 5.41

Total interest bearing liabilities



10,008,391 0.63 %

7,821,544 1.08 %

9,921,621 0.77 %

7,886,789 1.07 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits



3,856,291





2,486,710





3,496,784





2,453,770



Other liabilities







247,591





131,219





233,166





132,657



Shareholders' equity







2,602,938





2,050,190





2,598,504





2,026,712



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$ 16,715,211





$ 12,489,663





$ 16,250,075





$ 12,499,928



Taxable equivalent net interest spread





3.12 %



3.37 %



3.19 %



3.38 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin





3.32 %



3.67 %



3.42 %



3.68 %















































































(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income.

Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans are $2.6 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and are $3.3 million and $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As part of loan fees for both the three and six month ended June 30, 2020, is $2.1 million of PPP loan fees. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $4.1 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and are $8.2 million and $9.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from the prior acquisitions was $2.6 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and are $6.0 million and $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

WESBANCO, INC.













Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)













Quarter Ended Statement of Income June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Loans, including fees $ 115,068

$ 119,503

$ 105,879

$ 95,369

$ 96,415

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 14,047

16,986

16,586

15,887

16,444



Tax-exempt 4,302

4,456

4,563

4,759

5,142





Total interest and dividends on securities 18,349

21,442

21,149

20,646

21,586

Other interest income 1,277

1,503

1,281

1,333

1,542 Total interest and dividend income 134,694

142,448

128,309

117,348

119,543 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 1,350

3,393

4,054

4,489

4,314

Money market deposits 879

2,352

2,143

1,973

2,009

Savings deposits 297

923

935

861

678

Certificates of deposit 3,514

4,054

3,800

3,830

4,098





Total interest expense on deposits 6,040

10,723

10,932

11,153

11,099

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 7,293

8,232

7,279

6,645

6,287

Other short-term borrowings 279

870

1,009

1,353

1,483

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 2,069

2,461

2,125

2,077

2,214





Total interest expense 15,681

22,286

21,345

21,228

21,083 Net interest income 119,013

120,162

106,964

96,120

98,460

Provision for credit losses 61,841

29,821

1,824

4,121

2,747 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,172

90,341

105,140

91,999

95,713 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 6,202

6,952

6,699

6,425

6,339

Service charges on deposits 4,323

6,617

7,171

7,056

6,197

Electronic banking fees 4,066

4,254

4,336

5,253

7,154

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,384

1,679

1,393

1,765

1,973

Bank-owned life insurance 1,752

1,769

1,882

1,373

1,340

Mortgage banking income 7,531

1,276

2,957

2,588

1,618

Net securities gains 1,299

1,491

520

235

2,909

Net (loss) / gain on other real estate owned and other assets (66)

169

61

158

376

Other income 6,369

3,802

5,819

2,097

3,250





Total non-interest income 32,860

28,009

30,838

26,950

31,156 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 36,773

38,910

36,984

32,915

31,646

Employee benefits 10,138

10,373

9,894

9,726

9,705

Net occupancy 6,634

7,084

6,162

5,392

5,385

Equipment 5,722

6,039

5,570

5,273

4,818

Marketing 1,567

1,138

2,059

1,505

1,254

FDIC insurance 2,395

2,113

668

(1,221)

1,155

Amortization of intangible assets 3,365

3,374

2,916

2,446

2,465

Restructuring and merger-related expense 468

5,164

11,522

1,688

81

Other operating expenses 18,440

17,138

16,781

15,544

15,443





Total non-interest expense 85,502

91,333

92,556

73,268

71,952 Income before provision for income taxes 4,530

27,017

43,422

45,681

54,917

Provision for income taxes 42

3,621

7,046

8,334

10,103 Net Income

$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

$ 37,347

$ 44,814

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 120,156

$ 121,346

$ 108,177

$ 97,385

$ 99,827

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.07

$ 0.34

$ 0.60

$ 0.68

$ 0.82 Net income per common share - diluted 0.07

0.34

0.60

0.68

0.82 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.07

0.40

0.75

0.71

0.82 Dividends declared 0.32

0.32

0.31

0.31

0.31 Book value (period end) 38.23

38.56

38.24

38.42

37.92 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.10

21.36

21.55

21.89

21.40 Average common shares outstanding - basic 67,104,628

67,486,550

60,461,325

54,695,578

54,628,029 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 67,181,755

67,587,446

60,562,366

54,751,344

54,773,521 Period end common shares outstanding 67,211,192

67,058,155

67,824,428

54,691,225

54,697,199 Full time equivalent employees 2,676

2,703

2,705

2,330

2,353



















































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses.

WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 11

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



















Quarter Ended









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Asset quality data

2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing

$ 5,105

$ 5,434

$ 5,431

$ 5,840

$ 5,487



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

1,339

1,571

1,422

1,345

1,924





Other non-accrual loans

34,119

32,796

43,491

33,456

30,974





Total non-accrual loans

35,458

34,367

44,913

34,801

32,898





Total non-performing loans

40,563

39,801

50,344

40,641

38,385



Other real estate and repossessed assets

1,212

1,083

4,178

3,678

4,973





Total non-performing assets

$ 41,775

$ 40,884

$ 54,522

$ 44,319

$ 43,358





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 30,595

$ 32,805

$ 36,330

$ 17,906

$ 15,446



Loans past due 90 days or more

36,903

14,287

11,613

5,425

2,634





Total past due loans

$ 67,498

$ 47,092

$ 47,943

$ 23,331

$ 18,080





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 148,580

$ 120,801

$ 118,959

$ 78,880

$ 73,236



Classified loans

98,127

95,162

103,519

95,071

41,004





Total criticized and classified loans

$ 246,707

$ 215,963

$ 222,478

$ 173,951

$ 114,240





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3) 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.35 % 0.23 % 0.20 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.33

0.14

0.11

0.07

0.03

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.37

0.38

0.49

0.52

0.50

Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.38

0.39

0.53

0.57

0.56

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.25

0.26

0.35

0.35

0.35

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 2.23

2.09

2.17

2.24

1.48





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans (4)

$ 168,475

$ 114,272

$ 52,429

$ 54,317

$ 50,859

Provision for credit losses (4)

61,841

29,821

1,824

4,121

2,747

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs 1,942

4,716

4,476

791

947





























Annualized net loan charge-offs /average loans

0.07 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.04 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.52 % 1.10 % 0.51 % 0.70 % 0.66 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans 1.65 % 1.10 % 0.51 % 0.70 % 0.66 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 4.15 x 2.87 x 1.04 x 1.34 x 1.32 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

1.56 x 1.32 x 0.53 x 0.85 x 0.90 x































































Quarter Ended









June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,









2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.09 % 9.64 % 11.30 % 11.30 % 11.09 % Tier I risk-based capital

12.59

12.51

12.89

15.40

15.39

Total risk-based capital

15.33

14.83

15.12

16.36

16.32

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

12.59

12.51

12.89

13.87

13.83

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

15.57

16.43

16.73

16.80

16.42

Tangible equity to tangible assets (5)

9.09

9.65

10.02

10.24

10.10

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.







(3) Total portfolio loans includes $836.8 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2020.

















(4) The provision for credit losses includes $5.1 million and $1.7 million for loan commitments for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Excludes the allowance for credit losses - loan commitments, which is included in other liabilities, is $10.7 million and $5.6 million as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.





(5) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended

Year to Date







June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020 2019 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income



$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

$ 37,347

$ 44,814

$ 27,884 $ 85,151

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (1) 370

4,080

9,102

1,334

64

4,450 2,519

Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses 4,858

27,476

45,478

38,681

44,878

32,334 87,670

































Average total assets

$ 16,715,211

$ 15,784,939

$ 13,919,430

$ 12,488,153

$ 12,489,663

$ 16,250,075 $ 12,499,928































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 0.12%

0.70%

1.30%

1.23%

1.44%

0.40% 1.41%































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income



$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

$ 37,347

$ 44,814

$ 27,884 $ 85,151

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (1) 370

4,080

9,102

1,334

64

4,450 2,519

Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses 4,858

27,476

45,478

38,681

44,878

32,334 87,670

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,602,938

2,594,069

2,329,121

2,097,534

2,050,190

2,598,504 2,026,712































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 0.75%

4.26%

7.75%

7.32%

8.78%

2.50% 8.72%































Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income



$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

$ 37,347

$ 44,814

$ 27,884 $ 85,151

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,658

2,665

2,304

1,932

1,947

5,324 3,933

Net income before amortization of intangibles 7,146

26,061

38,680

39,279

46,761

33,208 89,084

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,602,938

2,594,069

2,329,121

2,097,534

2,050,190

2,598,504 2,026,712

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,152,856)

(1,112,327)

(997,658)

(904,204)

(903,243)

(1,132,591) (904,634)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

$ 1,331,463

$ 1,193,330

$ 1,146,947

$ 1,465,913 $ 1,122,078































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 1.98%

7.07%

11.53%

13.06%

16.35%

4.56% 16.01%































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income



$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

$ 37,347

$ 44,814

$ 27,884 $ 85,151

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (1) 370

4,080

9,102

1,334

64

4,450 2,519

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 2,658

2,665

2,304

1,932

1,947

5,324 3,933

Net income before amortization of intangibles and excluding

























after-tax merger-related expenses 7,516

30,141

47,782

40,613

46,825

37,659 91,603

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,602,938

2,594,069

2,329,121

2,097,534

2,050,190

2,598,504 2,026,712

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,152,856)

(1,112,327)

(997,658)

(904,204)

(903,243)

(1,132,591) (904,634)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

$ 1,331,463

$ 1,193,330

$ 1,146,947

$ 1,465,913 $ 1,122,078































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 2.08%

8.18%

14.24%

13.50%

16.38%

5.17% 16.46%































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$ 85,502

$ 91,333

$ 92,556

$ 73,268

$ 71,952

$ 176,835 $ 146,385

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (468)

(5,164)

(11,522)

(1,688)

(81)

(5,633) (3,188)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 85,034

86,169

81,034

71,580

71,871

171,202 143,197

































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 120,156

121,346

108,177

97,385

99,827

241,502 199,662

Non-interest income

32,860

28,009

30,838

26,950

31,156

60,869 58,929

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 153,016

$ 149,355

$ 139,015

$ 124,335

$ 130,983

$ 302,371 $ 258,591

Efficiency Ratio

55.57%

57.69%

58.29%

57.57%

54.87%

56.62% 55.38%































Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income



$ 4,488

$ 23,396

$ 36,376

$ 37,347

$ 44,814

$ 27,884 $ 85,151

Add: After-tax merger-related expenses (1) 370

4,080

9,102

1,334

64

4,450 2,519 Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses $ 4,858

$ 27,476

$ 45,478

$ 38,681

$ 44,878

$ 32,334 $ 87,670































































Net Income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share:

























Net income per diluted share $ 0.07

$ 0.35

$ 0.60

$ 0.68

$ 0.82

$ 0.41 $ 1.56

Add: After-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share (1) (0.00)

0.06

0.15

0.03

0.00

0.07 0.04 Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share $ 0.07

$ 0.41

$ 0.75

$ 0.71

$ 0.82

$ 0.48 $ 1.60







































































Period End













June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,













2020

2020

2019

2019

2019





Tangible book value per share:



























Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,569,521

$ 2,586,060

$ 2,593,921

$ 2,101,269

$ 2,074,116







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,151,523)

(1,154,033)

(1,132,262)

(904,256)

(903,729)







Tangible equity

1,417,998

1,432,027

1,461,659

1,197,013

1,170,387







































Common shares outstanding 67,211,192

67,058,155

67,824,428

54,691,225

54,697,199





































Tangible book value per share

$ 21.10

$ 21.36

$ 21.55

$ 21.89

$ 21.40





































Tangible equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,569,521

$ 2,586,060

$ 2,593,921

$ 2,101,269

$ 2,074,116







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,151,523)

(1,154,033)

(1,132,262)

(904,256)

(903,729)







Tangible equity

1,417,998

1,432,027

1,461,659

1,197,013

1,170,387







































Total assets



16,755,395

15,995,572

15,720,112

12,593,887

12,494,653







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,151,523)

(1,154,033)

(1,132,262)

(904,256)

(903,729)







Tangible assets

$ 15,603,872

$ 14,841,539

$ 14,587,850

$ 11,689,631

$ 11,590,924





































Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.09%

9.65%

10.02%

10.24%

10.10%





































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented. (2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

ADDITIONAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





















Page 13 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







































Three Months Ended

Year to Date







June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

June 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2020

2020

2019

2019

2019

2020 2019 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:



























Income before provision for income taxes $ 4,530

$ 27,017

$ 43,422

$ 45,681

$ 54,917

$ 31,547 $ 104,112

Add: provision for credit losses 61,841

29,821

1,824

4,121

2,747

91,661 5,254 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 66,371

$ 56,838

$ 45,246

$ 49,802

$ 57,664

$ 123,208 $ 109,366































Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding merger-related expenses:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 4,530

$ 27,017

$ 43,422

$ 45,681

$ 54,917

$ 31,547 $ 104,112

Add: provision for credit losses 61,841

29,821

1,824

4,121

2,747

91,661 5,254

Add: merger-related expenses 468

5,164

11,522

1,688

81

5,633 3,188 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding merger-related expenses $ 66,839

$ 62,002

$ 56,768

$ 51,490

$ 57,745

$ 128,841 $ 112,554































Return on average assets, excluding provision items:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 4,530

$ 27,017

$ 43,422

$ 45,681

$ 54,917

$ 31,547 $ 104,112

Add: provision for credit losses 61,841

29,821

1,824

4,121

2,747

91,661 5,254 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

66,371

56,838

45,246

49,802

57,664

123,208 109,366

































Average total assets

$ 16,715,211

$ 15,784,939

$ 13,919,430

$ 12,488,153

$ 12,489,663

$ 16,250,075 $ 12,499,928































Return on average assets, excluding provision items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.60%

1.45%

1.29%

1.58%

1.85%

1.52% 1.76%































Return on average equity, excluding provision items:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 4,530

$ 27,017

$ 43,422

$ 45,681

$ 54,917

$ 31,547 $ 104,112

Add: provision for credit losses 61,841

29,821

1,824

4,121

2,747

91,661 5,254 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

66,371

56,838

45,246

49,802

57,664

123,208 109,366

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,602,938

2,594,069

2,329,121

2,097,534

2,050,190

2,598,504 2,026,712































Return on average equity, excluding provision items (annualized) (1) (2) 10.26%

8.81%

7.71%

9.42%

11.28%

9.54% 10.88%































Return on average tangible equity, excluding provision items:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 4,530

$ 27,017

$ 43,422

$ 45,681

$ 54,917

$ 31,547 $ 104,112

Add: provision for credit losses 61,841

29,821

1,824

4,121

2,747

91,661 5,254

Add: amortization of intangibles 3,365

3,374

2,916

2,446

2,465

6,739 4,978

Income before provision and amortization of intangibles 69,736

60,212

48,162

52,248

60,129

129,947 114,344

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,602,938

2,594,069

2,329,121

2,097,534

2,050,190

2,598,504 2,026,712

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,152,856)

(1,112,327)

(997,658)

(904,204)

(903,243)

(1,132,591) (904,634)

Average tangible equity

$ 1,450,082

$ 1,481,742

$ 1,331,463

$ 1,193,330

$ 1,146,947

$ 1,465,913 $ 1,122,078































Return on average tangible equity, excluding provision items (annualized) (1) (2) 19.34%

16.34%

14.35%

17.37%

21.03%

17.83% 20.55%































































































(1) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year. (2) The ratios exclude credit loss provision and income tax provision.

