WesBanco Announces the Promotions of LaReta Lowther and Jan Pattishall-Krupinski

WHEELING, W.Va., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today the promotions of two executives. LaReta Lowther has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Director of Community Development and Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") Compliance. In her new role, Ms. Lowther will be responsible for oversight of community development for the organization along with social responsibility including community service and donations. She will also continue to build on WesBanco's strong CRA programs, as well as assume oversight of the New Markets Tax Program.

Jan Pattishall-Krupinski has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President – Director of Operations. In Ms. Pattishall-Krupinski's new executive level position, she will be responsible for oversight of loan operations, electronic banking, deposit operations, core systems, and branch administration. In addition, this consolidation of operational areas will enhance the continued advancement of WesBanco's digital delivery channel.

"We are delighted to expand the breadth and depth of our leadership team with the promotion of these two exceptional employees," said Mike Perkins, WesBanco Executive Vice President and Chief Risk & Administrative Officer.

Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco, stated, "The promotions of both LaReta and Jan are richly deserved. They are proven leaders with exceptional experience, work ethic, and dedication to our customers and fellow employees which will benefit WesBanco as we continue to execute our long term objectives."

A 39-year veteran of the banking industry, Ms. Lowther's area of expertise has focused on bank regulatory compliance issues, with the last 18 years being concentrated on compliance with CRA and community development issues. She has extensive experience with program and process development, comprehensive analysis, and executive-level reporting, training and exam management. In addition to being a featured presenter and panelist at industry conferences, Ms. Lowther also serves on a number of organizations, including the Advisory Board of the Northern WV Brownfields Assistance Center at WVU and the American Bankers Association CRA Modernization Working Group.

Ms. Pattishall-Krupinski worked as a technology and communications consultant prior to joining WesBanco during 2011. She is a graduate of Penn State University, and has since earned a certificate in Operational Excellence from Case Western University's Weatherhead School and graduated the Leadership West Virginia program. In addition, she was named a 2018 Young Gun by West Virginia Executive magazine, and a 2019 Generation Next 40 under 40 by the State Journal. Ms. Pattishall-Krupinski leads a strong and motivated team focused upon personal and professional development and contributing to WesBanco's shared vision of providing customer service levels that exceed expectations. She is also actively involved in her community as a member of the Junior League of Wheeling as well as other community service and outreach programs, and serves on the Board of Directors for Leadership West Virginia and Crittenton Services, Inc.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.4 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2019). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 236 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

