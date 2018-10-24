WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2018 Net Income

WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $32.5 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.64, compared to $26.4 million and $0.60 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income was $99.2 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $78.6 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the 2017 period. Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2018, increased 55.6% year-over-year to $41.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share as compared to $0.60 per diluted share in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure). On the same basis, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased 42.2% year-over-year to $112.2 million, or $2.38 per diluted share versus $1.79 per diluted share in the prior year period (non-GAAP measure).

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts) Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share Net Income Diluted Earnings Per Share Net income (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 41,027 $ 0.81 $ 26,356 $ 0.60 $ 112,194 $ 2.38 $ 78,903 $ 1.79 Less: After tax merger-related expenses (8,541) (0.17) - - (13,010) (0.27) (319) (0.01) Net income (GAAP) $ 32,486 $ 0.64 $ 26,356 $ 0.60 $ 99,184 $ 2.11 $ 78,584 $ 1.78 (1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

On April 5, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc. ("FTSB"), a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, WV with $0.7 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. In addition, on August 20, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with Farmers Capital Bank Corporation ("FFKT"), a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, KY with approximately $1.6 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. Financial results for both FTSB and FFKT have been included in WesBanco's results from their respective merger consummation dates.

Financial and operational highlights:

Execution of well-defined long-term growth strategies driving strong profitability

Year-to-date income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes increased 6.8% year-over-year, or 20.4% when excluding merger-related costs

Sequential improvement in net interest margin reflects partial quarter of recently consummated FFKT acquisition

Solid expense management as demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 55.0% (non-GAAP measure), despite the inclusion of FFKT's operating expenses since August 20, 2018

Continued strength across key credit quality metrics

Successful completion of the merger with FFKT to become a top ten financial institution in the state of Kentucky

"We are pleased with our financial performance during the third quarter of 2018 as we remain focused on enhancing long-term shareholder value," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We continued to drive strong profitability and positive operating leverage while successfully executing upon our long-term growth and diversification strategies and maintaining our legacy of sound credit quality in the third quarter."

Mr. Clossin added, "On August 20th, we welcomed the customers and employees of Farmers Capital Bank and its banking affiliate, United Bank & Capital Trust Company, into WesBanco. I am excited about our opportunities in Kentucky, as we have grown from not having a presence two years ago to now being a top ten financial institution in the state. We look forward to maintaining a strong commitment to client service and community banking, as we provide our newest customers with a broader array of banking services."

Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $7.7 billion, as of September 30, 2018, increased 21.2% when compared to the prior year period due to the acquisitions of FTSB and FFKT. Total organic loans were relatively flat at just 0.5% down year-over-year, when excluding the consumer loan portfolio de-emphasis strategy, or down 1.2% in total. The year-over-year decline in total organic loan growth resulted from continued targeted reductions in the consumer portfolio to reduce its risk profile, lower home equity loan balances due to lower demand as a result of higher interest rates, elevated levels of commercial real estate loans moving to an aggressive secondary financing market, and continued deleveraging by commercial customers reflective of the current operating environment and higher cash levels from tax reform. Total deposits increased 25.9% year-over-year to $8.9 billion due to the FTSB and FFKT acquisitions. Continuing to reflect the strength of our legacy footprint, total deposits, excluding CDs, increased 3.4% organically, driven by 4.8% organic growth in interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Credit Quality

Our strong legacy of credit and risk management is reflected in the strength of our credit quality ratios as we continue to focus on prudent lending standards while remaining disciplined and balanced on loan growth. As of September 30, 2018, despite the addition of approximately $1.4 billion of loans from the acquisitions of FTSB and FFKT, non-performing assets, past due loans, and criticized and classified loans decreased year-over-year on both an absolute dollar basis and as a percentage of the portfolio, excluding certain underperforming commercial loans held for sale related to recent mergers. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.35%, non-performing loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans of 0.49%, and annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average portfolio loans of 0.02%, on a year-to-date basis, have continued to show improvement and have declined to the lowest levels in many years. The modest absolute dollar increase in those categories from the sequential quarter was due to the FFKT merger. Further reflecting the consistently high quality of the loan portfolio, the provision for credit losses decreased from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $1.0 million in the current quarter, a result of net recoveries in the quarter of 0.02% and overall improved credit ratios. Year-to-date, the provision decreased 35.5% due to net charge-offs of 0.02% and the improved credit ratios.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2018 increased 2 basis points year-over-year to 3.50%. The net interest margin benefited from increases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate through the past year and partial quarter benefit from the higher margins on the acquired FFKT net assets, partially offset by higher funding costs as well as a flattening of the yield curve. Also impacting the year-over-year change in the net interest margin was a six basis point reduction related to the lower tax-equivalency of the state and local municipal tax-exempt securities resulting from the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act". The increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities was primarily due to higher rates for interest bearing public funds, higher tier money market accounts, and Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings. Further, reflecting the benefit of our legacy deposit footprint, the year-to-date deposit beta on the four federal funds rate increases since the year ago quarter was 15%, or only 11% when including the strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits. Lastly, accretion from acquisitions benefited the third quarter net interest margin by approximately 11 basis points, as compared to 12 basis points in the prior year period, and it was 10 basis points for the year-to-date period versus 9 basis points for the same 2017 period.

Net interest income increased $15.7 million, or 21.1%, during the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the same quarter of 2017 due to an 18.1% increase in average total earning assets, primarily driven by the FTSB and FFKT acquisitions and related accretion from purchase accounting. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net interest income increased $28.4 million, or 13.1%, due to higher average total earning assets from a larger investment portfolio and the $2.2 billion in earning assets acquired from FTSB and FFKT.

Non-Interest Income

For the third quarter of 2018, non-interest income of $26.2 million increased $5.3 million, or 25.5%, from the third quarter of 2017, driven by the FTSB and FFKT acquisitions. The associated larger customer deposit base and higher transaction volumes drove the year-over-year increases in electronic banking fees and service charges on deposits. Higher trust fees were due to a 21% increase in trust assets from a combination of the acquisition of FFKT's trust business and organic growth, as well as improvement in the equity markets. Other income increased $1.0 million primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in commercial customer loan swap-related income. In addition, mortgage banking income increased $0.4 million, or 37.9%, due to the strength of the residential mortgage lending program.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, non-interest income increased $7.8 million, or 11.8%. The primary drivers of this year-to-date increase were increased customer levels, transaction volumes, mortgage banking income, and trust assets, as discussed above.

Non-Interest Expense

Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled during the third quarter of 2018, despite the inclusion of FFKT's operating expenses since August 20th. The FFKT cost savings of 35% announced in April remain on track for 75% of the anticipated savings to be achieved during 2019 and 100% thereafter. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $9.6 million, or 17.1%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the two acquisitions. This year-over-year increase is primarily due to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, net occupancy, and equipment costs associated with additional staffing and financial center locations from the two acquisitions. These increases were balanced by strong discretionary expense management as demonstrated by the 148 basis point year-over-year decrease in the efficiency ratio to 55.6%.

Excluding merger-related expenses in both years, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2018 increased $12.2 million, or 7.4%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the acquisition of both FTSB and FFKT, partially offset by strong legacy expense management.

Provision for Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate and associated provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2018 are reflective of the recently enacted "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act", which lowered the statutory Federal income tax rate for corporations to 21%. During the third quarter, the effective tax rate was 16.71% as compared to 28.54% last year, while the provision for income taxes decreased $4.0 million to $6.5 million, despite higher year-over-year pre-tax income.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain strong regulatory capital ratios as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At September 30, 2018, Tier I leverage was 11.22%, Tier I Risk-Based capital was 14.32%, Total Risk-Based capital was 15.20%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.41%. Tangible common equity also remained strong at 8.66% at period-end. Record earnings achieved during 2017, strong regulatory capital and liquidity positions, and solid execution on well-defined long-term operational and growth strategies enabled WesBanco to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 11.5% to $0.29 per share during February of this year. This was the eleventh increase during the last eight years, representing a cumulative increase of 107%.

Conference Call and Webcast

Forward-Looking Statements

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.6 billion (as of September 30, 2018). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.7 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2018), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 209 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights Page 4 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended STATEMENT OF INCOME September 30, September 30, Interest and dividend income 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Loans, including fees $ 86,605 $ 70,342 23.1 $ 234,276 $ 202,600 15.6 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 14,964 9,711 54.1 40,702 28,682 41.9 Tax-exempt 5,326 4,862 9.5 15,216 14,617 4.1 Total interest and dividends on securities 20,290 14,573 39.2 55,918 43,299 29.1 Other interest income 1,498 574 161.0 3,402 1,674 103.2 Total interest and dividend income 108,393 85,489 26.8 293,596 247,573 18.6 Interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 3,501 1,814 93.0 9,174 4,413 107.9 Money market deposits 1,360 751 81.1 3,332 1,970 69.1 Savings deposits 352 189 86.2 768 555 38.4 Certificates of deposit 3,276 2,610 25.5 8,789 7,512 17.0 Total interest expense on deposits 8,489 5,364 58.3 22,063 14,450 52.7 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 6,691 3,628 84.4 17,142 9,608 78.4 Other short-term borrowings 965 394 144.9 2,497 954 161.7 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 2,315 1,849 25.2 6,425 5,449 17.9 Total interest expense 18,460 11,235 64.3 48,127 30,461 58.0 Net interest income 89,933 74,254 21.1 245,469 217,112 13.1 Provision for credit losses 1,035 2,516 (58.9) 4,911 7,610 (35.5) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 88,898 71,738 23.9 240,558 209,502 14.8 Non-interest income Trust fees 6,265 5,358 16.9 18,520 17,073 8.5 Service charges on deposits 6,313 5,320 18.7 16,282 15,254 6.7 Electronic banking fees 6,139 4,883 25.7 16,697 14,395 16.0 Net securities brokerage revenue 1,836 1,721 6.7 5,315 5,164 2.9 Bank-owned life insurance 1,232 1,164 5.8 5,116 3,671 39.4 Mortgage banking income 1,521 1,103 37.9 4,297 3,511 22.4 Net securities gains 84 6 1,300.0 403 511 (21.1) Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 150 (298) 150.3 641 9 7,022.2 Other income 2,684 1,642 63.5 6,444 6,318 2.0 Total non-interest income 26,224 20,899 25.5 73,715 65,906 11.8 Non-interest expense Salaries and wages 30,335 24,957 21.5 82,213 71,575 14.9 Employee benefits 7,905 7,728 2.3 22,782 23,670 (3.8) Net occupancy 4,957 4,132 20.0 13,715 12,969 5.8 Equipment 4,488 3,905 14.9 12,532 12,043 4.1 Marketing 1,446 1,599 (9.6) 3,967 4,482 (11.5) FDIC insurance 789 945 (16.5) 2,315 2,677 (13.5) Amortization of intangible assets 1,821 1,223 48.9 4,218 3,736 12.9 Restructuring and merger-related expense 10,811 - 100.0 16,468 491 3,254.0 Other operating expenses 13,568 11,265 20.4 36,024 34,380 4.8 Total non-interest expense 76,120 55,754 36.5 194,234 166,023 17.0 Income before provision for income taxes 39,002 36,883 5.7 120,039 109,385 9.7 Provision for income taxes 6,516 10,527 (38.1) 20,855 30,801 (32.3) Net Income $ 32,486 $ 26,356 23.3 $ 99,184 $ 78,584 26.2 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 91,348 $ 76,872 18.8 $ 249,514 $ 224,983 10.9 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.65 $ 0.60 8.3 $ 2.11 $ 1.79 17.9 Net income per common share - diluted 0.64 0.60 6.7 2.11 1.78 18.5 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.81 0.60 35.0 2.38 1.79 33.0 Dividends declared 0.29 0.26 11.5 0.87 0.78 11.5 Book value (period end) 35.30 31.67 11.5 35.30 31.67 11.5 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 18.54 18.40 0.8 18.54 18.40 0.8 Average common shares outstanding - basic 50,277,847 44,031,813 14.2 46,965,095 43,992,017 6.8 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 50,432,112 44,086,881 14.4 47,107,829 44,059,469 6.9 Period end common shares outstanding 54,603,967 44,033,585 24.0 54,603,967 44,033,585 24.0 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses and the net deferred tax asset revaluation.

WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Selected ratios For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 % Change Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.07 % 13.08 % Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (1) 1.37 1.07 28.04 Return on average equity 8.59 7.63 12.58 Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (1) 9.71 7.66 26.76 Return on average tangible equity (1) 15.71 13.69 14.76 Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (1) 17.70 13.74 28.82 Yield on earning assets (2) 4.11 3.92 4.85 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.89 0.62 43.55 Net interest spread (2) 3.22 3.30 (2.42) Net interest margin (2) 3.44 3.45 (0.29) Efficiency (1) (2) 55.00 56.91 (3.36) Average loans to average deposits 88.25 89.72 (1.64) Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs/average loans 0.02 0.12 (83.33) Effective income tax rate (3) 17.37 28.16 (38.32) For the Quarter Ended Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2018 2018 2018 2017 2017 Return on average assets 1.10 % 1.22 % 1.36 % 0.64 % 1.06 % Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (1) 1.39 1.38 1.37 1.16 1.06 Return on average equity 7.50 8.77 9.70 4.48 7.50 Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (1) 9.47 9.90 9.76 8.17 7.50 Return on average tangible equity (1) 14.25 15.87 17.10 8.05 13.31 Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and net deferred tax asset revaluation (1) 17.85 17.85 17.20 14.36 13.31 Yield on earning assets (2) 4.21 4.11 3.98 3.95 3.99 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.95 0.91 0.80 0.71 0.67 Net interest spread (2) 3.26 3.20 3.18 3.24 3.32 Net interest margin (2) 3.50 3.43 3.38 3.43 3.48 Efficiency (1) (2) 55.55 54.28 55.12 55.08 57.03 Average loans to average deposits 87.56 88.15 89.26 90.26 90.43 Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs/average loans (0.02) 0.03 0.07 0.16 0.12 Effective income tax rate (3) 16.71 18.11 17.28 59.14 28.54 Trust assets, market value at period end $ 4,743,894 $ 4,044,207 $ 4,027,358 $ 3,943,519 $ 3,908,705 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts. (3) The three months ended December 31, 2017 include a $12.8 million tax expense as a result of the net deferred tax asset revaluation.

WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares) % Change Balance sheets September 30, December 31, December 31, 2017 Assets 2018 2017 % Change 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 184,826 $ 96,167 92.2 $ 97,746 89.1 Due from banks - interest bearing 88,854 14,704 504.3 19,826 348.2 Securities: Equity securities, at fair value 12,784 7,929 61.2 13,457 (5.0) Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 2,008,232 1,305,532 53.8 1,261,865 59.1 Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,014,361; $1,044,748 and $1,023,784, respectively) 1,025,538 1,025,688 (0.0) 1,009,500 1.6 Total securities 3,046,554 2,339,149 30.2 2,284,822 33.3 Loans held for sale 55,913 26,888 107.9 20,320 175.2 Portfolio loans: Commercial real estate 3,906,221 3,014,412 29.6 2,994,448 30.4 Commercial and industrial 1,292,073 1,125,693 14.8 1,125,327 14.8 Residential real estate 1,598,477 1,356,580 17.8 1,353,301 18.1 Home equity 604,106 527,216 14.6 529,196 14.2 Consumer 325,546 349,148 (6.8) 339,169 (4.0) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income 7,726,423 6,373,049 21.2 6,341,441 21.8 Allowance for loan losses (48,902) (45,487) (7.5) (45,284) (8.0) Net portfolio loans 7,677,521 6,327,562 21.3 6,296,157 21.9 Premises and equipment, net 159,284 133,497 19.3 130,722 21.8 Accrued interest receivable 39,465 30,152 30.9 29,728 32.8 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 928,083 590,249 57.2 589,264 57.5 Bank-owned life insurance 223,995 191,466 17.0 192,589 16.3 Other assets 194,984 168,443 15.8 155,004 25.8 Total Assets $ 12,599,479 $ 9,918,277 27.0 $ 9,816,178 28.4 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 2,411,862 $ 1,851,167 30.3 $ 1,846,748 30.6 Interest bearing demand 2,187,662 1,666,117 31.3 1,625,015 34.6 Money market 1,178,950 990,788 19.0 1,024,856 15.0 Savings deposits 1,649,684 1,258,887 31.0 1,269,912 29.9 Certificates of deposit 1,513,600 1,334,066 13.5 1,277,057 18.5 Total deposits 8,941,758 7,101,025 25.9 7,043,588 26.9 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,131,253 1,015,011 11.5 948,203 19.3 Other short-term borrowings 294,281 165,576 77.7 184,805 59.2 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 189,745 164,278 15.5 164,327 15.5 Total borrowings 1,615,279 1,344,865 20.1 1,297,335 24.5 Accrued interest payable 6,623 3,924 68.8 3,178 108.4 Other liabilities 108,550 73,905 46.9 76,756 41.4 Total Liabilities 10,672,210 8,523,719 25.2 8,420,857 26.7 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding - - - - - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in 2018 and 2017, respectively; 54,604,294, 44,041,572 and 44,043,244 shares issued, respectively; 54,603,967, 44,033,585 and 44,043,244 shares 113,758 91,753 24.0 91,756 24.0 outstanding, respectively Capital surplus 1,165,006 683,348 70.5 684,730 70.1 Retained earnings 709,477 641,329 10.6 651,357 8.9 Treasury stock (327, 7,987 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively) (15) (300) 95.0 - - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,873) (20,837) (187.3) (31,495) (90.1) Deferred benefits for directors (1,084) (735) (47.5) (1,027) (5.6) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,927,269 1,394,558 38.2 1,395,321 38.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 12,599,479 $ 9,918,277 27.0 $ 9,816,178 28.4

WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares) Balance sheets September 30, June 30, Assets 2018 2018 % Change Cash and due from banks $ 184,826 $ 101,905 81.4 Due from banks - interest bearing 88,854 53,654 65.6 Securities: Trading securities, at fair value 12,784 13,494 (5.3) Available-for-sale, at fair value 2,008,232 1,796,571 11.8 Held-to-maturity (fair values of $1,014,361 and 1,016,111, respectively) 1,025,538 1,019,746 0.6 Total securities 3,046,554 2,829,811 7.7 Loans held for sale 55,913 12,053 363.9 Portfolio Loans: Commercial real estate 3,906,221 3,189,335 22.5 Commercial and industrial 1,292,073 1,294,488 (0.2) Residential real estate 1,598,477 1,450,829 10.2 Home equity 604,106 535,653 12.8 Consumer 325,546 322,594 0.9 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income 7,726,423 6,792,899 13.7 Allowance for loan losses (48,902) (47,638) (2.7) Net portfolio loans 7,677,521 6,745,261 13.8 Premises and equipment, net 159,284 131,502 21.1 Accrued interest receivable 39,465 33,868 16.5 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 928,083 661,616 40.3 Bank-owned life insurance 223,995 191,701 16.8 Other assets 194,984 185,213 5.3 Total Assets $ 12,599,479 $ 10,946,584 15.1 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 2,411,862 $ 2,046,537 17.9 Interest bearing demand 2,187,662 1,809,140 20.9 Money market 1,178,950 1,051,043 12.2 Savings deposits 1,649,684 1,385,356 19.1 Certificates of deposit 1,513,600 1,376,528 10.0 Total deposits 8,941,758 7,668,604 16.6 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,131,253 1,248,406 (9.4) Other short-term borrowings 294,281 258,067 14.0 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 189,745 165,420 14.7 Total borrowings 1,615,279 1,671,893 (3.4) Accrued interest payable 6,623 4,417 49.9 Other liabilities 108,550 77,564 39.9 Total liabilities 10,672,210 9,422,478 13.3 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding - - - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 54,604,294 and 46,655,012 shares issued, respectively; 54,603,967 and 46,643,250 shares outstanding, respectively 113,758 97,197 17.0 Capital surplus 1,165,006 789,038 47.6 Retained earnings 709,477 692,820 2.4 Treasury stock (327and 11,762 shares - at cost) (15) (555) (97.3) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,873) (53,352) (12.2) Deferred benefits for directors (1,084) (1,042) 4.1 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,927,269 1,524,106 26.5 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 12,599,479 $ 10,946,584 15.1

WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average balance sheet and net interest margin analysis For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Average Average Average Average Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Balance Rate Due from banks - interest bearing $ 94,337 2.29 % $ 9,841 1.26 % $ 50,686 2.28 % $ 12,199 0.80 % Loans, net of unearned income (1) 7,227,835 4.75 6,396,897 4.36 6,787,565 4.61 6,347,626 4.27 Securities: (2) Taxable 2,194,708 2.73 1,595,263 2.43 2,038,978 2.66 1,582,875 2.42 Tax-exempt (3) 785,699 3.43 721,343 4.15 751,403 3.42 722,834 4.15 Total securities 2,980,407 2.91 2,316,606 2.97 2,790,381 2.87 2,305,709 2.96 Other earning assets 60,783 6.26 48,961 4.44 56,182 6.02 47,511 4.49 Total earning assets (3) 10,363,362 4.21 % 8,772,305 3.99 % 9,684,814 4.11 % 8,713,045 3.92 % Other assets 1,375,434 1,125,182 1,238,728 1,123,193 Total Assets $ 11,738,796 $ 9,897,487 $ 10,923,542 $ 9,836,238 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,983,340 0.70 % $ 1,635,956 0.44 % $ 1,844,423 0.67 % $ 1,602,546 0.37 % Money market accounts 1,111,341 0.49 994,772 0.30 1,051,104 0.42 1,015,852 0.26 Savings deposits 1,511,075 0.09 1,257,785 0.06 1,389,613 0.07 1,246,252 0.06 Certificates of deposit 1,439,658 0.90 1,367,581 0.76 1,366,109 0.86 1,408,231 0.71 Total interest bearing deposits 6,045,414 0.56 5,256,094 0.40 5,651,249 0.52 5,272,881 0.37 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,194,940 2.22 1,005,106 1.43 1,138,350 2.01 967,356 1.33 Other borrowings 269,342 1.42 185,051 0.85 249,030 1.34 178,613 0.71 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 180,074 5.10 164,236 4.47 172,518 4.98 164,112 4.44 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,689,770 0.95 % 6,610,487 0.67 % 7,211,147 0.89 % 6,582,962 0.62 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 2,209,235 1,817,781 2,040,292 1,801,945 Other liabilities 120,302 75,254 127,699 74,920 Shareholders' equity 1,719,489 1,393,965 1,544,404 1,376,411 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,738,796 $ 9,897,487 $ 10,923,542 $ 9,836,238 Taxable equivalent net interest spread 3.26 % 3.32 % 3.22 % 3.30 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.50 % 3.48 % 3.44 % 3.45 % (1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans are $0.9 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $2.3 million and $2.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $2.4 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 and $5.9 million and $4.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from the prior acquisitions was $0.6 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $1.5 million and $1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost. (3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for each prior period presented.