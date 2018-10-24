WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2018 Net Income

News provided by

WesBanco, Inc.

16:15 ET

WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.  Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 was $32.5 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.64, compared to $26.4 million and $0.60 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2017.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income was $99.2 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to $78.6 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the 2017 period.  Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2018, increased 55.6% year-over-year to $41.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share as compared to $0.60 per diluted share in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measure).  On the same basis, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 increased 42.2% year-over-year to $112.2 million, or $2.38 per diluted share versus $1.79 per diluted share in the prior year period (non-GAAP measure).

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 

2018

2017

2018

2017

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Net Income

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Net income (Non-GAAP)(1)

$      41,027

$       0.81

$      26,356

$       0.60

$    112,194

$       2.38

$      78,903

$       1.79

Less: After tax merger-related expenses

(8,541)

(0.17)

-

-

(13,010)

(0.27)

(319)

(0.01)

Net income (GAAP)

$      32,486

$       0.64

$      26,356

$       0.60

$      99,184

$       2.11

$      78,584

$       1.78

(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

On April 5, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc. ("FTSB"), a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, WV with $0.7 billion in assets, excluding goodwill.  In addition, on August 20, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with Farmers Capital Bank Corporation ("FFKT"), a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, KY with approximately $1.6 billion in assets, excluding goodwill.  Financial results for both FTSB and FFKT have been included in WesBanco's results from their respective merger consummation dates.

Financial and operational highlights:

  • Execution of well-defined long-term growth strategies driving strong profitability
    • Year-to-date income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes increased 6.8% year-over-year, or 20.4% when excluding merger-related costs
  • Sequential improvement in net interest margin reflects partial quarter of recently consummated FFKT acquisition
  • Solid expense management as demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 55.0% (non-GAAP measure), despite the inclusion of FFKT's operating expenses since August 20, 2018
  • Continued strength across key credit quality metrics
  • Successful completion of the merger with FFKT to become a top ten financial institution in the state of Kentucky

"We are pleased with our financial performance during the third quarter of 2018 as we remain focused on enhancing long-term shareholder value," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We continued to drive strong profitability and positive operating leverage while successfully executing upon our long-term growth and diversification strategies and maintaining our legacy of sound credit quality in the third quarter."

Mr. Clossin added, "On August 20th, we welcomed the customers and employees of Farmers Capital Bank and its banking affiliate, United Bank & Capital Trust Company, into WesBanco.  I am excited about our opportunities in Kentucky, as we have grown from not having a presence two years ago to now being a top ten financial institution in the state.  We look forward to maintaining a strong commitment to client service and community banking, as we provide our newest customers with a broader array of banking services."

Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $7.7 billion, as of September 30, 2018, increased 21.2% when compared to the prior year period due to the acquisitions of FTSB and FFKT.  Total organic loans were relatively flat at just 0.5% down year-over-year, when excluding the consumer loan portfolio de-emphasis strategy, or down 1.2% in total.  The year-over-year decline in total organic loan growth resulted from continued targeted reductions in the consumer portfolio to reduce its risk profile, lower home equity loan balances due to lower demand as a result of higher interest rates, elevated levels of commercial real estate loans moving to an aggressive secondary financing market, and continued deleveraging by commercial customers reflective of the current operating environment and higher cash levels from tax reform.  Total deposits increased 25.9% year-over-year to $8.9 billion due to the FTSB and FFKT acquisitions.  Continuing to reflect the strength of our legacy footprint, total deposits, excluding CDs, increased 3.4% organically, driven by 4.8% organic growth in interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Credit Quality

Our strong legacy of credit and risk management is reflected in the strength of our credit quality ratios as we continue to focus on prudent lending standards while remaining disciplined and balanced on loan growth.  As of September 30, 2018, despite the addition of approximately $1.4 billion of loans from the acquisitions of FTSB and FFKT, non-performing assets, past due loans, and criticized and classified loans decreased year-over-year on both an absolute dollar basis and as a percentage of the portfolio, excluding certain underperforming commercial loans held for sale related to recent mergers.  Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.35%, non-performing loans as a percentage of total portfolio loans of 0.49%, and annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average portfolio loans of 0.02%, on a year-to-date basis, have continued to show improvement and have declined to the lowest levels in many years.  The modest absolute dollar increase in those categories from the sequential quarter was due to the FFKT merger.  Further reflecting the consistently high quality of the loan portfolio, the provision for credit losses decreased from $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $1.0 million in the current quarter, a result of net recoveries in the quarter of 0.02% and overall improved credit ratios.  Year-to-date, the provision decreased 35.5% due to net charge-offs of 0.02% and the improved credit ratios.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2018 increased 2 basis points year-over-year to 3.50%.  The net interest margin benefited from increases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate through the past year and partial quarter benefit from the higher margins on the acquired FFKT net assets, partially offset by higher funding costs as well as a flattening of the yield curve.  Also impacting the year-over-year change in the net interest margin was a six basis point reduction related to the lower tax-equivalency of the state and local municipal tax-exempt securities resulting from the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act".  The increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities was primarily due to higher rates for interest bearing public funds, higher tier money market accounts, and Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings.  Further, reflecting the benefit of our legacy deposit footprint, the year-to-date deposit beta on the four federal funds rate increases since the year ago quarter was 15%, or only 11% when including the strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits.  Lastly, accretion from acquisitions benefited the third quarter net interest margin by approximately 11 basis points, as compared to 12 basis points in the prior year period, and it was 10 basis points for the year-to-date period versus 9 basis points for the same 2017 period.

Net interest income increased $15.7 million, or 21.1%, during the third quarter of 2018 as compared to the same quarter of 2017 due to an 18.1% increase in average total earning assets, primarily driven by the FTSB and FFKT acquisitions and related accretion from purchase accounting.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net interest income increased $28.4 million, or 13.1%, due to higher average total earning assets from a larger investment portfolio and the $2.2 billion in earning assets acquired from FTSB and FFKT.

Non-Interest Income

For the third quarter of 2018, non-interest income of $26.2 million increased $5.3 million, or 25.5%, from the third quarter of 2017, driven by the FTSB and FFKT acquisitions.  The associated larger customer deposit base and higher transaction volumes drove the year-over-year increases in electronic banking fees and service charges on deposits.  Higher trust fees were due to a 21% increase in trust assets from a combination of the acquisition of FFKT's trust business and organic growth, as well as improvement in the equity markets.  Other income increased $1.0 million primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in commercial customer loan swap-related income.  In addition, mortgage banking income increased $0.4 million, or 37.9%, due to the strength of the residential mortgage lending program.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, non-interest income increased $7.8 million, or 11.8%.  The primary drivers of this year-to-date increase were increased customer levels, transaction volumes, mortgage banking income, and trust assets, as discussed above.

Non-Interest Expense

Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled during the third quarter of 2018, despite the inclusion of FFKT's operating expenses since August 20th.  The FFKT cost savings of 35% announced in April remain on track for 75% of the anticipated savings to be achieved during 2019 and 100% thereafter.  Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $9.6 million, or 17.1%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the two acquisitions.  This year-over-year increase is primarily due to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, net occupancy, and equipment costs associated with additional staffing and financial center locations from the two acquisitions.  These increases were balanced by strong discretionary expense management as demonstrated by the 148 basis point year-over-year decrease in the efficiency ratio to 55.6%.

Excluding merger-related expenses in both years, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2018 increased $12.2 million, or 7.4%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the acquisition of both FTSB and FFKT, partially offset by strong legacy expense management.

Provision for Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate and associated provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2018 are reflective of the recently enacted "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act", which lowered the statutory Federal income tax rate for corporations to 21%.  During the third quarter, the effective tax rate was 16.71% as compared to 28.54% last year, while the provision for income taxes decreased $4.0 million to $6.5 million, despite higher year-over-year pre-tax income.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain strong regulatory capital ratios as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards.  At September 30, 2018, Tier I leverage was 11.22%, Tier I Risk-Based capital was 14.32%, Total Risk-Based capital was 15.20%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.41%.  Tangible common equity also remained strong at 8.66% at period-end.  Record earnings achieved during 2017, strong regulatory capital and liquidity positions, and solid execution on well-defined long-term operational and growth strategies enabled WesBanco to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 11.5% to $0.29 per share during February of this year.  This was the eleventh increase during the last eight years, representing a cumulative increase of 107%.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2018 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 25, 2018.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10115497.  The replay will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on October 25, and end at 12 a.m. ET on November 6.  An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2018, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.wesbanco.com.  Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A.  Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, that the businesses of WesBanco and FFKT may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than excepted; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and FFKT may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger of WesBanco and FFKT may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; internet hacking; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance.  WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.6 billion (as of September 30, 2018).  WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management.  WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.7 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2018), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds.  WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 209 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.  In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

Page 4

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

STATEMENT OF INCOME

September 30,

September 30,

Interest and dividend income

2018

2017

% Change

2018

2017

% Change

Loans, including fees

$             86,605

$               70,342

23.1

$          234,276

$             202,600

15.6

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable 

14,964

9,711

54.1

40,702

28,682

41.9

Tax-exempt

5,326

4,862

9.5

15,216

14,617

4.1

Total interest and dividends on securities

20,290

14,573

39.2

55,918

43,299

29.1

Other interest income 

1,498

574

161.0

3,402

1,674

103.2

          Total interest and dividend income

108,393

85,489

26.8

293,596

247,573

18.6

Interest expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

3,501

1,814

93.0

9,174

4,413

107.9

Money market deposits

1,360

751

81.1

3,332

1,970

69.1

Savings deposits

352

189

86.2

768

555

38.4

Certificates of deposit

3,276

2,610

25.5

8,789

7,512

17.0

Total interest expense on deposits

8,489

5,364

58.3

22,063

14,450

52.7

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

6,691

3,628

84.4

17,142

9,608

78.4

Other short-term borrowings

965

394

144.9

2,497

954

161.7

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 

2,315

1,849

25.2

6,425

5,449

17.9

Total interest expense

18,460

11,235

64.3

48,127

30,461

58.0

Net interest income 

89,933

74,254

21.1

245,469

217,112

13.1

Provision for credit losses

1,035

2,516

(58.9)

4,911

7,610

(35.5)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

88,898

71,738

23.9

240,558

209,502

14.8

Non-interest income

Trust fees

6,265

5,358

16.9

18,520

17,073

8.5

Service charges on deposits

6,313

5,320

18.7

16,282

15,254

6.7

Electronic banking fees

6,139

4,883

25.7

16,697

14,395

16.0

Net securities brokerage revenue

1,836

1,721

6.7

5,315

5,164

2.9

Bank-owned life insurance

1,232

1,164

5.8

5,116

3,671

39.4

Mortgage banking income

1,521

1,103

37.9

4,297

3,511

22.4

Net securities gains

84

6

1,300.0

403

511

(21.1)

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets

150

(298)

150.3

641

9

7,022.2

Other income

2,684

1,642

63.5

6,444

6,318

2.0

Total non-interest income

26,224

20,899

25.5

73,715

65,906

11.8

Non-interest expense

Salaries and wages

30,335

24,957

21.5

82,213

71,575

14.9

Employee benefits

7,905

7,728

2.3

22,782

23,670

(3.8)

Net occupancy

4,957

4,132

20.0

13,715

12,969

5.8

Equipment 

4,488

3,905

14.9

12,532

12,043

4.1

Marketing

1,446

1,599

(9.6)

3,967

4,482

(11.5)

FDIC insurance 

789

945

(16.5)

2,315

2,677

(13.5)

Amortization of intangible assets

1,821

1,223

48.9

4,218

3,736

12.9

Restructuring and merger-related expense

10,811

-

100.0

16,468

491

3,254.0

Other operating expenses  

13,568

11,265

20.4

36,024

34,380

4.8

Total non-interest expense

76,120

55,754

36.5

194,234

166,023

17.0

Income before provision for income taxes

39,002

36,883

5.7

120,039

109,385

9.7

Provision for income taxes 

6,516

10,527

(38.1)

20,855

30,801

(32.3)

Net Income

$             32,486

$               26,356

23.3

$             99,184

$               78,584

26.2

Taxable equivalent net interest income

$            91,348

$              76,872

18.8

$          249,514

$            224,983

10.9

Per common share data

Net income per common share - basic

$                 0.65

$                   0.60

8.3

$                 2.11

$                   1.79

17.9

Net income per common share - diluted

0.64

0.60

6.7

2.11

1.78

18.5

Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.81

0.60

35.0

2.38

1.79

33.0

Dividends declared

0.29

0.26

11.5

0.87

0.78

11.5

Book value (period end)

35.30

31.67

11.5

35.30

31.67

11.5

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

18.54

18.40

0.8

18.54

18.40

0.8

Average common shares outstanding - basic

50,277,847

44,031,813

14.2

46,965,095

43,992,017

6.8

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

50,432,112

44,086,881

14.4

47,107,829

44,059,469

6.9

Period end common shares outstanding

54,603,967

44,033,585

24.0

54,603,967

44,033,585

24.0

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses and the net deferred tax asset revaluation.

WESBANCO, INC.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Selected ratios

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2018

2017

% Change

Return on average assets

1.21

%

1.07

%

13.08

%

Return on average assets, excluding

    after-tax merger-related expenses and

    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)

1.37

1.07

28.04

Return on average equity

8.59

7.63

12.58

Return on average equity, excluding

    after-tax merger-related expenses and

    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)

9.71

7.66

26.76

Return on average tangible equity (1)

15.71

13.69

14.76

Return on average tangible equity, excluding 

    after-tax merger-related expenses and

    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)

17.70

13.74

28.82

Yield on earning assets (2) 

4.11

3.92

4.85

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.89

0.62

43.55

Net interest spread (2)

3.22

3.30

(2.42)

Net interest margin (2)

3.44

3.45

(0.29)

Efficiency (1) (2)

55.00

56.91

(3.36)

Average loans to average deposits

88.25

89.72

(1.64)

Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs/average loans

0.02

0.12

(83.33)

Effective income tax rate (3)

17.37

28.16

(38.32)

For the Quarter Ended

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

Return on average assets

1.10

%

1.22

%

1.36

%

0.64

%

1.06

%

Return on average assets, excluding

    after-tax merger-related expenses and

    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)

1.39

1.38

1.37

1.16

1.06

Return on average equity

7.50

8.77

9.70

4.48

7.50

Return on average equity, excluding

    after-tax merger-related expenses and

    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)

9.47

9.90

9.76

8.17

7.50

Return on average tangible equity (1)

14.25

15.87

17.10

8.05

13.31

Return on average tangible equity, excluding 

    after-tax merger-related expenses and

    net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)

17.85

17.85

17.20

14.36

13.31

Yield on earning assets (2) 

4.21

4.11

3.98

3.95

3.99

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.95

0.91

0.80

0.71

0.67

Net interest spread (2)

3.26

3.20

3.18

3.24

3.32

Net interest margin (2)

3.50

3.43

3.38

3.43

3.48

Efficiency (1) (2) 

55.55

54.28

55.12

55.08

57.03

Average loans to average deposits

87.56

88.15

89.26

90.26

90.43

Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs/average loans

(0.02)

0.03

0.07

0.16

0.12

Effective income tax rate (3)

16.71

18.11

17.28

59.14

28.54

Trust assets, market value at period end

$     4,743,894

$        4,044,207

$        4,027,358

$        3,943,519

$        3,908,705

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully 

    taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt 

   loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and

   provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.

(3) The three months ended December 31, 2017 include a $12.8 million tax expense as a result of the net deferred tax asset revaluation.

WESBANCO, INC.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)

% Change

Balance sheets

September 30,

December 31,

December 31, 2017

Assets

2018

2017

% Change

2017

to Sept. 30, 2018

Cash and due from banks

$           184,826

$          96,167

92.2

$                97,746

89.1

Due from banks - interest bearing

88,854

14,704

504.3

19,826

348.2

Securities:

Equity securities, at fair value

12,784

7,929

61.2

13,457

(5.0)

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,008,232

1,305,532

53.8

1,261,865

59.1

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,014,361; $1,044,748 

and $1,023,784, respectively)

1,025,538

1,025,688

(0.0)

1,009,500

1.6

Total securities

3,046,554

2,339,149

30.2

2,284,822

33.3

Loans held for sale

55,913

26,888

107.9

20,320

175.2

Portfolio loans:

Commercial real estate

3,906,221

3,014,412

29.6

2,994,448

30.4

Commercial and industrial

1,292,073

1,125,693

14.8

1,125,327

14.8

Residential real estate 

1,598,477

1,356,580

17.8

1,353,301

18.1

Home equity

604,106

527,216

14.6

529,196

14.2

Consumer 

325,546

349,148

(6.8)

339,169

(4.0)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

7,726,423

6,373,049

21.2

6,341,441

21.8

Allowance for loan losses

(48,902)

(45,487)

(7.5)

(45,284)

(8.0)

Net portfolio loans

7,677,521

6,327,562

21.3

6,296,157

21.9

Premises and equipment, net

159,284

133,497

19.3

130,722

21.8

Accrued interest receivable

39,465

30,152

30.9

29,728

32.8

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

928,083

590,249

57.2

589,264

57.5

Bank-owned life insurance

223,995

191,466

17.0

192,589

16.3

Other assets

194,984

168,443

15.8

155,004

25.8

Total Assets

$      12,599,479

$      9,918,277

27.0

$           9,816,178

28.4

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$        2,411,862

$      1,851,167

30.3

$           1,846,748

30.6

Interest bearing demand

2,187,662

1,666,117

31.3

1,625,015

34.6

Money market

1,178,950

990,788

19.0

1,024,856

15.0

Savings deposits

1,649,684

1,258,887

31.0

1,269,912

29.9

Certificates of deposit

1,513,600

1,334,066

13.5

1,277,057

18.5

Total deposits

8,941,758

7,101,025

25.9

7,043,588

26.9

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,131,253

1,015,011

11.5

948,203

19.3

Other short-term borrowings

294,281

165,576

77.7

184,805

59.2

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 

189,745

164,278

15.5

164,327

15.5

Total borrowings

1,615,279

1,344,865

20.1

1,297,335

24.5

Accrued interest payable

6,623

3,924

68.8

3,178

108.4

Other liabilities

108,550

73,905

46.9

76,756

41.4

Total Liabilities

10,672,210

8,523,719

25.2

8,420,857

26.7

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 

none outstanding

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in

2018 and 2017, respectively; 54,604,294,  44,041,572 and 44,043,244 shares

issued, respectively; 54,603,967, 44,033,585 and 44,043,244 shares

113,758

91,753

24.0

91,756

24.0

outstanding, respectively

Capital surplus

1,165,006

683,348

70.5

684,730

70.1

Retained earnings

709,477

641,329

10.6

651,357

8.9

Treasury stock (327,  7,987 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)

(15)

(300)

95.0

-

-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(59,873)

(20,837)

(187.3)

(31,495)

(90.1)

Deferred benefits for directors

(1,084)

(735)

(47.5)

(1,027)

(5.6)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,927,269

1,394,558

38.2

1,395,321

38.1

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$    12,599,479

$   9,918,277

27.0

$         9,816,178

28.4

WESBANCO, INC.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)

Balance sheets

September 30,

June 30,

Assets

2018

2018

% Change

Cash and due from banks

$         184,826

$        101,905

81.4

Due from banks - interest bearing

88,854

53,654

65.6

Securities:

Trading securities, at fair value

12,784

13,494

(5.3)

Available-for-sale, at fair value

2,008,232

1,796,571

11.8

Held-to-maturity (fair values of $1,014,361 and 1,016,111, respectively)

1,025,538

1,019,746

0.6

Total securities

3,046,554

2,829,811

7.7

Loans held for sale

55,913

12,053

363.9

Portfolio Loans:

Commercial real estate

3,906,221

3,189,335

22.5

Commercial and industrial

1,292,073

1,294,488

(0.2)

Residential real estate 

1,598,477

1,450,829

10.2

Home equity

604,106

535,653

12.8

Consumer 

325,546

322,594

0.9

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

7,726,423

6,792,899

13.7

Allowance for loan losses

(48,902)

(47,638)

(2.7)

Net portfolio loans

7,677,521

6,745,261

13.8

Premises and equipment, net

159,284

131,502

21.1

Accrued interest receivable

39,465

33,868

16.5

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

928,083

661,616

40.3

Bank-owned life insurance

223,995

191,701

16.8

Other assets

194,984

185,213

5.3

Total Assets

$    12,599,479

$    10,946,584

15.1

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing demand

$      2,411,862

$      2,046,537

17.9

Interest bearing demand

2,187,662

1,809,140

20.9

Money market

1,178,950

1,051,043

12.2

Savings deposits

1,649,684

1,385,356

19.1

Certificates of deposit

1,513,600

1,376,528

10.0

Total deposits

8,941,758

7,668,604

16.6

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,131,253

1,248,406

(9.4)

Other short-term borrowings

294,281

258,067

14.0

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 

189,745

165,420

14.7

Total borrowings

1,615,279

1,671,893

(3.4)

Accrued interest payable

6,623

4,417

49.9

Other liabilities

108,550

77,564

39.9

Total liabilities

10,672,210

9,422,478

13.3

Shareholders' Equity

Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 

none outstanding

-

-

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

54,604,294 and 46,655,012 shares issued, respectively;

54,603,967 and 46,643,250 shares outstanding, respectively

113,758

97,197

17.0

Capital surplus

1,165,006

789,038

47.6

Retained earnings

709,477

692,820

2.4

Treasury stock (327and 11,762 shares - at cost)

(15)

(555)

(97.3)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(59,873)

(53,352)

(12.2)

Deferred benefits for directors

(1,084)

(1,042)

4.1

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,927,269

1,524,106

26.5

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  12,599,479

$ 10,946,584

15.1

WESBANCO, INC.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Average balance sheet and

net interest margin analysis

For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Average 

Average

Average 

Average

Average 

Average

Average 

Average

Assets

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing

$            94,337

2.29

%

$              9,841

1.26

%

$                 50,686

2.28

%

$           12,199

0.80

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)

7,227,835

4.75

6,396,897

4.36

6,787,565

4.61

6,347,626

4.27

Securities: (2)

    Taxable

2,194,708

2.73

1,595,263

2.43

2,038,978

2.66

1,582,875

2.42

    Tax-exempt (3)

785,699

3.43

721,343

4.15

751,403

3.42

722,834

4.15

        Total securities

2,980,407

2.91

2,316,606

2.97

2,790,381

2.87

2,305,709

2.96

Other earning assets 

60,783

6.26

48,961

4.44

56,182

6.02

47,511

4.49

         Total earning assets (3)

10,363,362

4.21

%

8,772,305

3.99

%

9,684,814

4.11

%

8,713,045

3.92

%

Other assets

1,375,434

1,125,182

1,238,728

1,123,193

Total Assets

$      11,738,796

$        9,897,487

$          10,923,542

$      9,836,238

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Interest bearing demand deposits

$        1,983,340

0.70

%

$        1,635,956

0.44

%

$            1,844,423

0.67

%

$      1,602,546

0.37

%

Money market accounts 

1,111,341

0.49

994,772

0.30

1,051,104

0.42

1,015,852

0.26

Savings deposits

1,511,075

0.09

1,257,785

0.06

1,389,613

0.07

1,246,252

0.06

Certificates of deposit

1,439,658

0.90

1,367,581

0.76

1,366,109

0.86

1,408,231

0.71

    Total interest bearing deposits

6,045,414

0.56

5,256,094

0.40

5,651,249

0.52

5,272,881

0.37

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,194,940

2.22

1,005,106

1.43

1,138,350

2.01

967,356

1.33

Other borrowings

269,342

1.42

185,051

0.85

249,030

1.34

178,613

0.71

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 

180,074

5.10

164,236

4.47

172,518

4.98

164,112

4.44

      Total interest bearing liabilities 

7,689,770

0.95

%

6,610,487

0.67

%

7,211,147

0.89

%

6,582,962

0.62

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

2,209,235

1,817,781

2,040,292

1,801,945

Other liabilities

120,302

75,254

127,699

74,920

Shareholders' equity

1,719,489

1,393,965

1,544,404

1,376,411

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   11,738,796

$     9,897,487

$        10,923,542

$    9,836,238

Taxable equivalent net interest spread

3.26

%

3.32

%

3.22

%

3.30

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin 

3.50

%

3.48

%

3.44

%

3.45

%

(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income.  Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.

Loan fees included in interest income on loans are $0.9 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $2.3 million and $2.4 million for

the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $2.4 million for both the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017

and $5.9 million and $4.9 million  for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from the prior acquisitions was $0.6 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, 

and $1.5 million and $1.1 million  for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for each prior period presented.

WESBANCO, INC.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

 Page 9 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

Sept.  30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept.  30,

Interest income

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

Loans, including fees

$                        86,605

$                78,538

$              69,237

$                69,408

$              70,342

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable 

14,964

14,194

11,543

9,948

9,711

Tax-exempt

5,326

5,055

4,834

4,872

4,862

Total interest and dividends on securities

20,290

19,249

16,377

14,820

14,573

Other interest income 

1,498

1,101

803

623

574

          Total interest and dividend income

108,393

98,888

86,417

84,851

85,489

Interest expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

3,501

3,150

2,524

2,039

1,814

Money market deposits

1,360

1,093

878

805

751

Savings deposits

352

227

189

189

189

Certificates of deposit

3,276

2,977

2,536

2,597

2,610

Total interest expense on deposits

8,489

7,447

6,127

5,630

5,364

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

6,691

5,953

4,498

3,682

3,628

Other short-term borrowings

965

973

558

489

394

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

2,315

2,168

1,942

1,868

1,849

Total interest expense

18,460

16,541

13,125

11,669

11,235

Net interest income 

89,933

82,347

73,292

73,182

74,254

Provision for credit losses

1,035

1,708

2,168

2,376

2,516

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

88,898

80,639

71,124

70,806

71,738

Non-interest income

Trust fees

6,265

5,752

6,503

5,667

5,358

Service charges on deposits

6,313

5,146

4,822

5,278

5,320

Electronic banking fees

6,139

5,728

4,829

4,788

4,883

Net securities brokerage revenue

1,836

1,809

1,670

1,508

1,721

Bank-owned life insurance

1,232

1,128

2,756

1,123

1,164

Mortgage banking income

1,521

1,670

1,004

1,542

1,103

Net securities gains/(losses)

84

358

(39)

56

6

Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets

150

229

262

649

(298)

Other income

2,684

1,588

2,173

2,323

1,642

Total non-interest income

26,224

23,408

23,980

22,934

20,899

Non-interest expense

Salaries and wages

30,335

26,872

25,006

25,786

24,957

Employee benefits

7,905

7,965

6,912

6,263

7,728

Net occupancy

4,957

4,103

4,656

4,132

4,132

Equipment 

4,488

4,095

3,949

3,983

3,905

Marketing

1,446

1,405

1,116

1,238

1,599

FDIC insurance 

789

868

658

827

945

Amortization of intangible assets

1,821

1,312

1,086

1,204

1,223

Restructuring and merger-related expense

10,811

5,412

245

454

-

Other operating expenses  

13,568

11,511

10,943

10,950

11,265

Total non-interest expense

76,120

63,543

54,571

54,837

55,754

Income before provision for income taxes

39,002

40,504

40,533

38,903

36,883

Provision for income taxes 

6,516

7,335

7,004