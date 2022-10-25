WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Oct 25, 2022, 16:20 ET
WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $50.5 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.85, compared to $41.9 million and $0.64 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $132.3 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, compared to $180.5 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the 2021 period, which included a release of provision for credit losses of $50.7 million, or $40.5 million net of tax. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was $50.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, as compared to $45.4 million and $0.70 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $133.7 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, as compared to $185.7 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net income available to common
|
$ 50,554
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 45,406
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 133,661
|
$ 2.21
|
$ 185,685
|
$ 2.79
|
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-
|
(52)
|
-
|
(3,529)
|
(0.06)
|
(1,352)
|
(0.02)
|
(5,167)
|
(0.08)
|
Net income available to common
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 132,309
|
$ 2.19
|
$ 180,518
|
$ 2.71
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended September 30, 2022:
- Third quarter net interest margin of 3.33% increased 30 basis points sequentially, and, when excluding purchase accounting and Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loan accretion, it increased 34 basis points sequentially to 3.27%
- Reflecting the pricing advantage of our robust legacy deposit base and growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits, year-over-year total deposits increased 8 basis points to 0.17%
- Reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams, total loan growth was 6.5% year-over-year, and 0.8%, or 3.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2022, excluding SBA PPP loans
- Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 3.2% year-over-year and essentially flat compared to the second quarter, driven by growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits and savings accounts
- Strong discretionary cost control as evidenced by non-interest expenses increasing just 1.8% year-over-year, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
- WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet
- Returns on average assets and tangible equity were 1.19% and 15.39%, respectively
"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the third quarter of 2022, as we continued to deliver loan growth, control discretionary expenses, and manage the costs of our funding sources," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We again reported strong, broad-based, year-over-year loan growth during the quarter, despite elevated commercial real estate loan payoffs. Furthermore, our commercial loan pipeline remains robust. Our core funding advantage of our legacy markets continues to provide us with strong, low cost deposit flows during a time of quickly rising interest rates. And, our historic strengths of risk management and loan underwriting remain evident through our solid credit quality measures."
Mr. Clossin added, "For more than 150 years, we have been a source of stability, strength and trust for our customers, communities, employees, and shareholders. The success of our operational strategies implemented the past few years continues to be evident, and combined with our core strengths, will allow us to succeed regardless of the operating environment."
Balance Sheet
Loan growth for the third quarter of 2022 reflects strong performance by our commercial and consumer lending teams and more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages retained on the balance sheet, partially offset by the continuation of both SBA PPP loan forgiveness and elevated commercial real estate payoffs. As of September 30, 2022, total portfolio loans of $10.3 billion, when excluding SBA PPP loans, driven by strong growth across all loan categories and markets, increased 6.5% year-over-year, and 0.8%, or 3.2% annualized, when compared to June 30, 2022. While down from the prior year period, commercial real estate payoffs increased to $173 million during the third quarter, as compared to $98 million in the second quarter. The third quarter of 2022 included the forgiveness of approximately $14 million of SBA PPP loans, with approximately $13 million remaining in the loan portfolio (net of deferred fees).
As of September 30, 2022, total deposits of $13.4 billion increased $21.1 million year-over-year due primarily to increased net personal savings across the other deposit categories, which more than offset a $362.7 million year-over-year reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, were essentially flat to the quarter ending June 30, 2022 but increased 3.2% year-over-year, driven by a 1.6% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 59% of total deposits, and a 10.2% increase in savings accounts.
Credit Quality
As of September 30, 2022, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low, from a historical perspective, and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 178 basis points year-over-year to 2.43%. For the third quarter, net loan charge-offs to average loans totaled $1.1 million, as compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2022 was $114.6 million, or 1.11% of total loans, reflecting a slight increase in projected future unemployment rates, offset by continued improvements in COVID-impacted borrowers. During the prior year three- and nine- month periods ending September 30, 2021, we recorded negative provisions for credit losses of $1.7 million and $50.7 million, respectively, due to significantly improved macroeconomic forecasts and other factors, as compared to negative provisions of $0.5 million and $4.8 million, respectively, in the current year.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.33% for the third quarter of 2022 increased 30 basis points sequentially, which reflects the 225 basis point increase in the federal fund rate from March through July, as well as our successful deployment of excess cash into higher-yielding loans. Variable rate securities, which represent 18% of the total securities portfolio also contributed to the margin. We remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources, which is enhanced by the pricing advantage of our robust legacy deposit base. Deposit funding costs increased just 13 basis points year-over-year to 27 basis points for the third quarter of 2022, or 17 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. This reflects a total deposit beta of just 4%, when compared to the 225 basis point increase in the federal fund rate through July of this year. Further, total deposit funding costs also increased 8 basis points on a sequential quarter basis. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the third quarter net interest margin by 5 basis points, as compared to 10 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans benefited the third quarter of 2022 net interest margin by a net 1 basis point, as compared to a net 14 basis points in the prior year period.
Net interest income increased $9.2 million, or 8.0%, during the third quarter of 2022, as compared to the same quarter of 2021, reflecting loan growth and the benefit of rising rates on loan and securities yields, which more than offset lower accretion from purchase accounting and lower SBA PPP-related loan income. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income decreased $3.2 million, or 0.9%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the third quarter of 2022, non-interest income of $32.3 million decreased $0.5 million, or 1.5%, from the third quarter of 2021, driven primarily by lower mortgage banking income. Other income of $5.5 million increased $1.5 million, or 37.4%, year-over-year due primarily to higher commercial loan swap-related income. Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets increased $1.3 million year-over-year to $2.0 million due to the gain on the sale of the underlying equity investments held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation. Mortgage banking income decreased $3.3 million year-over-year due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations and our retention of more residential mortgages on the balance sheet. Third quarter mortgage originations decreased 38% year-over-year to $235 million, with approximately 73% retained, as compared to 63% last year.
Non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, decreased $12.5 million, or 12.2%, to $89.6 million. In addition to the items discussed above, service charges on deposits increased $3.7 million year-over-year to $19.5 million, reflective of increased general consumer spending. Bank-owned life insurance of $8.3 million increased $2.2 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits and the impact of new policies purchased during the third quarter of 2021. The net loss on other real estate owned and other assets of $0.1 million also reflects the change in the fair value of underlying equity investments held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation primarily driven by the decline in the equity market during the second quarter of 2022, as compared to a net gain of $4.2 million for the same investment during the first nine months of 2021.
Non-Interest Expense
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $91.9 million, an increase of only 1.8% year-over-year, reflecting discretionary cost control. As compared to the second quarter, the increase in expenses reflects the hiring of additional commercial and residential lenders and hourly wage increases, as noted in our prior quarterly comments. Salaries and wages increased $4.8 million, or 12.1%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to normal merit increases, higher staffing levels, and hourly wage increase implemented during the third quarter. FDIC insurance of $2.4 million increased $1.2 million from last year due primarily to the benefit to last year's FDIC insurance calculation from the large negative credit loss provision recognized during 2021.
On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2022 increased $6.5 million, or 2.5%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to higher salaries and wages and higher FDIC insurance, as described above, partially offset by lower employee benefits from lower deferred compensation expense and discretionary cost control.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At September 30, 2022, Tier I leverage was 9.68%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.51%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.35%, and total risk-based capital was 15.37%.
During the third quarter of 2022, WesBanco repurchased 409 thousand shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $14.2 million, or $34.64 per share. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 1.3 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on February 24, 2022, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.
Conference Call and Webcast
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 5
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
Statement of Income
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Interest and dividend income
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 109,562
|
$ 103,206
|
6.2
|
$ 299,094
|
$ 318,532
|
(6.1)
|
Interest and dividends on securities:
|
Taxable
|
17,531
|
13,481
|
30.0
|
47,468
|
37,467
|
26.7
|
Tax-exempt
|
4,916
|
4,063
|
21.0
|
13,965
|
11,925
|
17.1
|
Total interest and dividends on securities
|
22,447
|
17,544
|
27.9
|
61,433
|
49,392
|
24.4
|
Other interest income
|
2,108
|
628
|
235.7
|
4,211
|
1,836
|
129.4
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
134,117
|
121,378
|
10.5
|
364,738
|
369,760
|
(1.4)
|
Interest expense
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
2,953
|
815
|
262.3
|
4,917
|
2,859
|
72.0
|
Money market deposits
|
968
|
350
|
176.6
|
1,672
|
1,488
|
12.4
|
Savings deposits
|
1,067
|
244
|
337.3
|
1,662
|
769
|
116.1
|
Certificates of deposit
|
958
|
1,726
|
(44.5)
|
3,347
|
6,122
|
(45.3)
|
Total interest expense on deposits
|
5,946
|
3,135
|
89.7
|
11,598
|
11,238
|
3.2
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
348
|
1,192
|
(70.8)
|
1,334
|
5,387
|
(75.2)
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
147
|
33
|
345.5
|
244
|
192
|
27.1
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
3,175
|
1,743
|
82.2
|
7,123
|
5,336
|
33.5
|
Total interest expense
|
9,616
|
6,103
|
57.6
|
20,299
|
22,153
|
(8.4)
|
Net interest income
|
124,501
|
115,275
|
8.0
|
344,439
|
347,607
|
(0.9)
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(535)
|
(1,730)
|
69.1
|
(4,785)
|
(50,714)
|
90.6
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
125,036
|
117,005
|
6.9
|
349,224
|
398,321
|
(12.3)
|
Non-interest income
|
Trust fees
|
6,517
|
7,289
|
(10.6)
|
20,879
|
22,069
|
(5.4)
|
Service charges on deposits
|
6,942
|
6,050
|
14.7
|
19,520
|
15,820
|
23.4
|
Electronic banking fees
|
4,808
|
5,427
|
(11.4)
|
15,307
|
14,853
|
3.1
|
Net securities brokerage revenue
|
2,491
|
1,965
|
26.8
|
6,969
|
5,318
|
31.0
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
1,999
|
2,656
|
(24.7)
|
8,263
|
6,072
|
36.1
|
Mortgage banking income
|
1,257
|
4,563
|
(72.5)
|
4,508
|
16,656
|
(72.9)
|
Net securities gains/(losses)
|
656
|
(15)
|
NM
|
(1,176)
|
740
|
(258.9)
|
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
|
2,040
|
785
|
159.9
|
(68)
|
4,974
|
(101.4)
|
Other income
|
5,546
|
4,035
|
37.4
|
15,420
|
15,574
|
(1.0)
|
Total non-interest income
|
32,256
|
32,755
|
(1.5)
|
89,622
|
102,076
|
(12.2)
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and wages
|
44,271
|
39,497
|
12.1
|
124,421
|
113,822
|
9.3
|
Employee benefits
|
10,693
|
10,658
|
0.3
|
28,574
|
30,191
|
(5.4)
|
Net occupancy
|
6,489
|
6,825
|
(4.9)
|
19,843
|
20,430
|
(2.9)
|
Equipment and software
|
8,083
|
7,609
|
6.2
|
23,795
|
21,654
|
9.9
|
Marketing
|
2,377
|
1,848
|
28.6
|
7,546
|
6,033
|
25.1
|
FDIC insurance
|
2,391
|
1,227
|
94.9
|
5,850
|
2,690
|
117.5
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,560
|
2,854
|
(10.3)
|
7,738
|
8,622
|
(10.3)
|
Restructuring and merger-related expense
|
66
|
4,467
|
(98.5)
|
1,712
|
6,540
|
(73.8)
|
Other operating expenses
|
15,011
|
19,716
|
(23.9)
|
47,032
|
54,858
|
(14.3)
|
Total non-interest expense
|
91,941
|
94,701
|
(2.9)
|
266,511
|
264,840
|
0.6
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
65,351
|
55,059
|
18.7
|
172,335
|
235,557
|
(26.8)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
12,318
|
10,651
|
15.7
|
32,432
|
47,445
|
(31.6)
|
Net Income
|
53,033
|
44,408
|
19.4
|
139,903
|
188,112
|
(25.6)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
-
|
7,594
|
7,594
|
-
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 41,877
|
20.6
|
$ 132,309
|
$ 180,518
|
(26.7)
|
Taxable equivalent net interest income
|
$ 125,808
|
$ 116,355
|
8.1
|
$ 348,151
|
$ 350,777
|
(0.7)
|
Per common share data
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 0.64
|
32.8
|
$ 2.19
|
$ 2.72
|
(19.5)
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
0.85
|
0.64
|
32.8
|
2.19
|
2.71
|
(19.2)
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
|
0.85
|
0.70
|
21.4
|
2.21
|
2.79
|
(20.8)
|
Dividends declared
|
0.34
|
0.33
|
3.0
|
1.02
|
0.99
|
3.0
|
Book value (period end)
|
37.96
|
40.41
|
(6.1)
|
37.96
|
40.41
|
(6.1)
|
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
|
18.84
|
22.51
|
(16.3)
|
18.84
|
22.51
|
(16.3)
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
59,549,244
|
64,931,764
|
(8.3)
|
60,336,637
|
66,354,750
|
(9.1)
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
59,697,676
|
65,065,848
|
(8.3)
|
60,489,248
|
66,510,357
|
(9.1)
|
Period end common shares outstanding
|
59,304,505
|
63,838,549
|
(7.1)
|
59,304,505
|
63,838,549
|
(7.1)
|
Period end preferred shares outstanding
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
-
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
-
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
|
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
|
NM = Not Meaningful
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 6
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Selected ratios
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
Return on average assets
|
1.04
|
%
|
1.43
|
%
|
(27.27)
|
%
|
Return on average assets, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
1.05
|
1.47
|
(28.57)
|
Return on average equity
|
6.93
|
8.67
|
(20.07)
|
Return on average equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
7.01
|
8.92
|
(21.41)
|
Return on average tangible equity (1)
|
13.09
|
15.30
|
(14.44)
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
13.22
|
15.72
|
(15.90)
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
14.58
|
16.78
|
(13.11)
|
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
14.72
|
17.25
|
(14.67)
|
Yield on earning assets (2)
|
3.29
|
3.36
|
(2.08)
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
0.29
|
0.31
|
(6.45)
|
Net interest spread (2)
|
3.00
|
3.05
|
(1.64)
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.11
|
3.16
|
(1.58)
|
Efficiency (1) (2)
|
60.49
|
57.04
|
6.05
|
Average loans to average deposits
|
72.82
|
80.01
|
(8.99)
|
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
100.00
|
Effective income tax rate
|
18.82
|
20.14
|
(6.55)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Return on average assets
|
1.19
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
0.99
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
Return on average assets, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
1.19
|
0.95
|
1.02
|
1.21
|
1.06
|
Return on average equity
|
8.05
|
6.43
|
6.35
|
7.56
|
5.98
|
Return on average equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
8.06
|
6.43
|
6.54
|
7.58
|
6.49
|
Return on average tangible equity (1)
|
15.39
|
12.35
|
11.67
|
13.62
|
10.72
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
15.41
|
12.36
|
12.01
|
13.66
|
11.57
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
17.23
|
13.80
|
12.90
|
15.00
|
11.76
|
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
17.25
|
13.82
|
13.27
|
15.04
|
12.70
|
Yield on earning assets (2)
|
3.59
|
3.20
|
3.07
|
3.10
|
3.24
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
0.41
|
0.26
|
0.19
|
0.20
|
0.25
|
Net interest spread (2)
|
3.18
|
2.94
|
2.88
|
2.90
|
2.99
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.33
|
3.03
|
2.95
|
2.97
|
3.08
|
Efficiency (1) (2)
|
58.13
|
61.91
|
61.73
|
61.99
|
60.52
|
Average loans to average deposits
|
75.01
|
72.36
|
71.05
|
72.61
|
75.46
|
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
|
0.04
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
Effective income tax rate
|
18.85
|
19.35
|
18.26
|
18.32
|
19.34
|
Trust assets, market value at period end
|
$ 4,622,878
|
$ 4,803,043
|
$ 5,412,342
|
$ 5,644,975
|
$ 5,464,159
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
|
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
|
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
|
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
|
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 7
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
|
% Change
|
Balance sheet
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31, 2021
|
Assets
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
2021
|
to Sept. 30, 2022
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 212,341
|
$ 201,505
|
5.4
|
$ 157,046
|
35.2
|
Due from banks - interest bearing
|
166,215
|
919,611
|
(81.9)
|
1,094,312
|
(84.8)
|
Securities:
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
11,964
|
13,451
|
(11.1)
|
13,466
|
(11.2)
|
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
|
2,645,748
|
2,986,803
|
(11.4)
|
3,013,462
|
(12.2)
|
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,065,833; $978,494
|
and $1,028,452, respectively)
|
1,262,467
|
953,920
|
32.3
|
1,004,823
|
25.6
|
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
|
(225)
|
(257)
|
12.5
|
(268)
|
16.0
|
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
|
1,262,242
|
953,663
|
32.4
|
1,004,555
|
25.7
|
Total securities
|
3,919,954
|
3,953,917
|
(0.9)
|
4,031,483
|
(2.8)
|
Loans held for sale
|
12,887
|
32,308
|
(60.1)
|
25,277
|
(49.0)
|
Portfolio loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
5,831,384
|
5,657,886
|
3.1
|
5,538,968
|
5.3
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,516,856
|
1,707,214
|
(11.2)
|
1,590,320
|
(4.6)
|
Residential real estate
|
2,010,344
|
1,655,229
|
21.5
|
1,721,378
|
16.8
|
Home equity
|
609,765
|
607,735
|
0.3
|
605,682
|
0.7
|
Consumer
|
309,313
|
285,101
|
8.5
|
277,130
|
11.6
|
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
|
10,277,662
|
9,913,165
|
3.7
|
9,733,478
|
5.6
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
(114,584)
|
(136,605)
|
16.1
|
(121,622)
|
5.8
|
Net portfolio loans
|
10,163,078
|
9,776,560
|
4.0
|
9,611,856
|
5.7
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
221,355
|
232,134
|
(4.6)
|
229,016
|
(3.3)
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
63,375
|
61,895
|
2.4
|
60,844
|
4.2
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
1,143,896
|
1,154,468
|
(0.9)
|
1,151,634
|
(0.7)
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
350,806
|
349,735
|
0.3
|
350,359
|
0.1
|
Other assets
|
350,840
|
209,978
|
67.1
|
215,298
|
63.0
|
Total Assets
|
$ 16,604,747
|
$ 16,892,111
|
(1.7)
|
$ 16,927,125
|
(1.9)
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest bearing demand
|
$ 4,736,722
|
$ 4,531,958
|
4.5
|
$ 4,590,895
|
3.2
|
Interest bearing demand
|
3,201,714
|
3,283,444
|
(2.5)
|
3,380,056
|
(5.3)
|
Money market
|
1,772,481
|
1,765,480
|
0.4
|
1,739,750
|
1.9
|
Savings deposits
|
2,741,937
|
2,488,180
|
10.2
|
2,562,510
|
7.0
|
Certificates of deposit
|
991,512
|
1,354,252
|
(26.8)
|
1,292,652
|
(23.3)
|
Total deposits
|
13,444,366
|
13,423,314
|
0.2
|
13,565,863
|
(0.9)
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
56,998
|
208,940
|
(72.7)
|
183,920
|
(69.0)
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
127,983
|
152,546
|
(16.1)
|
141,893
|
(9.8)
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
281,179
|
167,711
|
67.7
|
132,860
|
111.6
|
Total borrowings
|
466,160
|
529,197
|
(11.9)
|
458,673
|
1.6
|
Accrued interest payable
|
4,358
|
2,495
|
74.7
|
1,901
|
129.2
|
Other liabilities
|
294,211
|
213,122
|
38.0
|
207,522
|
41.8
|
Total Liabilities
|
14,209,095
|
14,168,128
|
0.3
|
14,233,959
|
(0.2)
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
|
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
|
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
|
144,484
|
144,484
|
-
|
144,484
|
-
|
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
|
68,081,306 shares issued; 59,304,505, 63,838,549 and 62,307,245
|
shares outstanding, respectively
|
141,834
|
141,834
|
-
|
141,834
|
-
|
Capital surplus
|
1,634,280
|
1,634,086
|
0.0
|
1,635,642
|
(0.1)
|
Retained earnings
|
1,048,532
|
946,746
|
10.8
|
977,765
|
7.2
|
Treasury stock (8,776,801, 4,242,757 and 5,774,061 shares - at cost, respectively)
|
(305,033)
|
(146,102)
|
(108.8)
|
(199,759)
|
(52.7)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
|
(266,640)
|
4,463
|
NM
|
(5,120)
|
NM
|
Deferred benefits for directors
|
(1,805)
|
(1,528)
|
(18.1)
|
(1,680)
|
(7.4)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,395,652
|
2,723,983
|
(12.1)
|
2,693,166
|
(11.0)
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 16,604,747
|
$ 16,892,111
|
(1.7)
|
$ 16,927,125
|
(1.9)
|
NM = Not Meaningful
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 8
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
|
Balance sheet
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
Assets
|
2022
|
2022
|
% Change
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 212,341
|
$ 186,534
|
13.8
|
Due from banks - interest bearing
|
166,215
|
263,475
|
(36.9)
|
Securities:
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
11,964
|
11,413
|
4.8
|
Available-for-sale, at fair value
|
2,645,748
|
2,884,651
|
(8.3)
|
Held-to-maturity (fair values of $1,065,833 and $1,153,594 , respectively)
|
1,262,467
|
1,281,295
|
(1.5)
|
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
|
(225)
|
(265)
|
15.1
|
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
|
1,262,242
|
1,281,030
|
(1.5)
|
Total securities
|
3,919,954
|
4,177,094
|
(6.2)
|
Loans held for sale
|
12,887
|
17,560
|
(26.6)
|
Portfolio Loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
5,831,384
|
5,852,564
|
(0.4)
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,516,856
|
1,549,768
|
(2.1)
|
Residential real estate
|
2,010,344
|
1,907,875
|
5.4
|
Home equity
|
609,765
|
597,845
|
2.0
|
Consumer
|
309,313
|
300,637
|
2.9
|
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
|
10,277,662
|
10,208,689
|
0.7
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
(114,584)
|
(117,403)
|
2.4
|
Net portfolio loans
|
10,163,078
|
10,091,286
|
0.7
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
221,355
|
216,293
|
2.3
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
63,375
|
61,918
|
2.4
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
1,143,896
|
1,146,456
|
(0.2)
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
350,806
|
348,807
|
0.6
|
Other assets
|
350,840
|
290,201
|
20.9
|
Total Assets
|
$ 16,604,747
|
$ 16,799,624
|
(1.2)
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest bearing demand
|
$ 4,736,722
|
$ 4,738,830
|
(0.0)
|
Interest bearing demand
|
3,201,714
|
3,258,871
|
(1.8)
|
Money market
|
1,772,481
|
1,770,859
|
0.1
|
Savings deposits
|
2,741,937
|
2,695,437
|
1.7
|
Certificates of deposit
|
991,512
|
1,105,305
|
(10.3)
|
Total deposits
|
13,444,366
|
13,569,302
|
(0.9)
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
56,998
|
122,650
|
(53.5)
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
127,983
|
147,964
|
(13.5)
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
281,179
|
280,910
|
0.1
|
Total borrowings
|
466,160
|
551,524
|
(15.5)
|
Accrued interest payable
|
4,358
|
2,815
|
54.8
|
Other liabilities
|
294,211
|
208,032
|
41.4
|
Total liabilities
|
14,209,095
|
14,331,673
|
(0.9)
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;
|
150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,
|
liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding
|
, respectively
|
144,484
|
144,484
|
-
|
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
|
68,081,306 shares issued;
|
59,304,505 and 59,698,788 shares outstanding, respectively
|
141,834
|
141,834
|
-
|
Capital surplus
|
1,634,280
|
1,632,617
|
0.1
|
Retained earnings
|
1,048,532
|
1,018,209
|
3.0
|
Treasury stock (8,776,801 and 8,382,518 shares - at cost)
|
(305,033)
|
(291,337)
|
(4.7)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(266,640)
|
(176,061)
|
(51.4)
|
Deferred benefits for directors
|
(1,805)
|
(1,795)
|
(0.6)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,395,652
|
2,467,951
|
(2.9)
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 16,604,747
|
$ 16,799,624
|
(1.2)
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 9
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance sheet and
|
net interest margin analysis
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Assets
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Due from banks - interest bearing
|
$ 375,136
|
2.09
|
%
|
$ 936,084
|
0.16
|
%
|
$ 757,325
|
0.67
|
%
|
$ 803,713
|
0.12
|
%
|
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
|
10,224,494
|
4.25
|
10,164,279
|
4.03
|
9,958,318
|
4.02
|
10,562,879
|
4.03
|
Securities: (2)
|
Taxable
|
3,548,271
|
1.96
|
3,210,878
|
1.67
|
3,472,211
|
1.83
|
2,856,041
|
1.75
|
Tax-exempt (3)
|
823,133
|
3.00
|
650,397
|
3.14
|
782,141
|
3.02
|
610,449
|
3.31
|
Total securities
|
4,371,404
|
2.16
|
3,861,275
|
1.91
|
4,254,352
|
2.05
|
3,466,490
|
2.03
|
Other earning assets
|
12,808
|
4.05
|
23,646
|
4.23
|
13,840
|
3.89
|
28,494
|
5.11
|
Total earning assets (3)
|
14,983,842
|
3.59
|
%
|
14,985,284
|
3.24
|
%
|
14,983,835
|
3.29
|
%
|
14,861,576
|
3.36
|
%
|
Other assets
|
1,887,813
|
2,072,509
|
1,960,951
|
2,060,312
|
Total Assets
|
$ 16,871,655
|
$ 17,057,793
|
$ 16,944,786
|
$ 16,921,888
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 3,306,339
|
0.35
|
%
|
$ 3,297,702
|
0.10
|
%
|
$ 3,363,152
|
0.20
|
%
|
$ 3,139,992
|
0.12
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
1,780,338
|
0.22
|
1,791,494
|
0.08
|
1,785,703
|
0.13
|
1,764,462
|
0.11
|
Savings deposits
|
2,714,684
|
0.16
|
2,471,593
|
0.04
|
2,681,084
|
0.08
|
2,393,066
|
0.04
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,049,694
|
0.36
|
1,403,812
|
0.49
|
1,154,812
|
0.39
|
1,501,857
|
0.54
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
8,851,055
|
0.27
|
8,964,601
|
0.14
|
8,984,751
|
0.17
|
8,799,377
|
0.17
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
113,530
|
1.22
|
289,334
|
1.63
|
138,766
|
1.29
|
388,518
|
1.85
|
Repurchase agreements
|
148,179
|
0.39
|
136,028
|
0.10
|
150,126
|
0.22
|
152,450
|
0.17
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
281,002
|
4.48
|
188,276
|
3.67
|
237,046
|
4.02
|
191,018
|
3.73
|
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
|
9,393,766
|
0.41
|
%
|
9,578,239
|
0.25
|
%
|
9,510,689
|
0.29
|
%
|
9,531,363
|
0.31
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
4,779,216
|
4,504,332
|
4,690,218
|
4,402,487
|
Other liabilities
|
209,735
|
197,916
|
193,070
|
205,309
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,488,938
|
2,777,306
|
2,550,809
|
2,782,729
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 16,871,655
|
$ 17,057,793
|
$ 16,944,786
|
$ 16,921,888
|
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
|
3.18
|
%
|
2.99
|
%
|
3.00
|
%
|
3.05
|
%
|
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
|
3.33
|
%
|
3.08
|
%
|
3.11
|
%
|
3.16
|
%
|
(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income, Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.4 million and $6.8 million for
|
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
|
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
|
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.2 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.9 million and
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 10
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Statement of Income
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Interest and dividend income
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 109,562
|
$ 96,412
|
$ 93,121
|
$ 97,432
|
$ 103,206
|
Interest and dividends on securities:
|
Taxable
|
17,531
|
15,825
|
14,112
|
12,934
|
13,481
|
Tax-exempt
|
4,916
|
4,706
|
4,344
|
4,236
|
4,063
|
Total interest and dividends on securities
|
22,447
|
20,531
|
18,456
|
17,170
|
17,544
|
Other interest income
|
2,108
|
1,504
|
597
|
605
|
628
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
134,117
|
118,447
|
112,174
|
115,207
|
121,378
|
Interest expense
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
2,953
|
1,153
|
811
|
810
|
815
|
Money market deposits
|
968
|
383
|
321
|
315
|
350
|
Savings deposits
|
1,067
|
330
|
264
|
261
|
244
|
Certificates of deposit
|
958
|
1,116
|
1,273
|
1,501
|
1,726
|
Total interest expense on deposits
|
5,946
|
2,982
|
2,669
|
2,887
|
3,135
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
348
|
411
|
575
|
780
|
1,192
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
147
|
48
|
48
|
35
|
33
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
3,175
|
2,778
|
1,171
|
1,178
|
1,743
|
Total interest expense
|
9,616
|
6,219
|
4,463
|
4,880
|
6,103
|
Net interest income
|
124,501
|
112,228
|
107,711
|
110,327
|
115,275
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(535)
|
(812)
|
(3,438)
|
(13,559)
|
(1,730)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
125,036
|
113,040
|
111,149
|
123,886
|
117,005
|
Non-interest income
|
Trust fees
|
6,517
|
6,527
|
7,835
|
7,441
|
7,289
|
Service charges on deposits
|
6,942
|
6,487
|
6,090
|
6,592
|
6,050
|
Electronic banking fees
|
4,808
|
5,154
|
5,345
|
4,465
|
5,427
|
Net securities brokerage revenue
|
2,491
|
2,258
|
2,220
|
1,579
|
1,965
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
1,999
|
2,384
|
3,881
|
2,864
|
2,656
|
Mortgage banking income
|
1,257
|
1,328
|
1,923
|
2,872
|
4,563
|
Net securities gains/(losses)
|
656
|
(1,183)
|
(650)
|
372
|
(15)
|
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
|
2,040
|
(1,302)
|
(806)
|
(158)
|
785
|
Other income
|
5,546
|
5,330
|
4,544
|
4,682
|
4,035
|
Total non-interest income
|
32,256
|
26,983
|
30,382
|
30,709
|
32,755
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and wages
|
44,271
|
41,213
|
38,937
|
40,420
|
39,497
|
Employee benefits
|
10,693
|
8,722
|
9,158
|
10,842
|
10,658
|
Net occupancy
|
6,489
|
6,119
|
7,234
|
6,413
|
6,825
|
Equipment and software
|
8,083
|
7,702
|
8,011
|
8,352
|
7,609
|
Marketing
|
2,377
|
2,749
|
2,421
|
2,601
|
1,848
|
FDIC insurance
|
2,391
|
1,937
|
1,522
|
1,460
|
1,227
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,560
|
2,579
|
2,598
|
2,834
|
2,854
|
Restructuring and merger-related expense
|
66
|
52
|
1,593
|
177
|
4,467
|
Other operating expenses
|
15,011
|
15,946
|
16,074
|
15,204
|
19,716
|
Total non-interest expense
|
91,941
|
87,019
|
87,548
|
88,303
|
94,701
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
65,351
|
53,004
|
53,983
|
66,292
|
55,059
|
Provision for income taxes
|
12,318
|
10,256
|
9,859
|
12,144
|
10,651
|
Net Income
|
53,033
|
42,748
|
44,124
|
54,148
|
44,408
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 40,217
|
$ 41,593
|
$ 51,617
|
$ 41,877
|
Taxable equivalent net interest income
|
$ 125,808
|
$ 113,479
|
$ 108,866
|
$ 111,453
|
$ 116,355
|
Per common share data
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.68
|
$ 0.82
|
$ 0.64
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
0.85
|
0.67
|
0.68
|
0.82
|
0.64
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
|
0.85
|
0.67
|
0.70
|
0.82
|
0.70
|
Dividends declared
|
0.34
|
0.34
|
0.34
|
0.33
|
0.33
|
Book value (period end)
|
37.96
|
38.92
|
39.64
|
40.91
|
40.41
|
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
|
18.84
|
19.89
|
20.87
|
22.61
|
22.51
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
59,549,244
|
60,036,103
|
61,445,399
|
63,045,061
|
64,931,764
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
59,697,676
|
60,185,207
|
61,593,365
|
63,183,411
|
65,065,848
|
Period end common shares outstanding
|
59,304,505
|
59,698,788
|
60,613,414
|
62,307,245
|
63,838,549
|
Period end preferred shares outstanding
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
Full time equivalent employees
|
2,480
|
2,509
|
2,456
|
2,462
|
2,425
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
|
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 11
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Asset quality data
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Non-performing assets:
|
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
|
$ 4,583
|
$ 3,579
|
$ 3,731
|
$ 3,746
|
$ 3,707
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
Troubled debt restructurings
|
1,756
|
2,120
|
1,348
|
1,547
|
1,615
|
Other non-accrual loans
|
26,428
|
29,594
|
32,024
|
34,195
|
34,644
|
Total non-accrual loans
|
28,184
|
31,714
|
33,372
|
35,742
|
36,259
|
Total non-performing loans
|
32,767
|
35,293
|
37,103
|
39,488
|
39,966
|
Other real estate and repossessed assets
|
1,595
|
31
|
87
|
-
|
293
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 34,362
|
$ 35,324
|
$ 37,190
|
$ 39,488
|
$ 40,259
|
Past due loans (1):
|
Loans past due 30-89 days
|
$ 21,836
|
$ 31,388
|
$ 28,322
|
$ 27,152
|
$ 32,682
|
Loans past due 90 days or more
|
24,311
|
9,560
|
6,142
|
7,804
|
11,252
|
Total past due loans
|
$ 46,147
|
$ 40,948
|
$ 34,464
|
$ 34,956
|
$ 43,934
|
Criticized and classified loans (2):
|
Criticized loans
|
$ 163,176
|
$ 193,871
|
$ 234,143
|
$ 248,518
|
$ 290,281
|
Classified loans
|
86,861
|
126,257
|
123,837
|
116,013
|
127,022
|
Total criticized and classified loans
|
$ 250,037
|
$ 320,128
|
$ 357,980
|
$ 364,531
|
$ 417,303
|
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3)
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.28
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
|
0.24
|
0.09
|
0.06
|
0.08
|
0.11
|
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
|
0.32
|
0.35
|
0.38
|
0.41
|
0.40
|
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
|
real estate and repossessed assets
|
0.33
|
0.35
|
0.38
|
0.41
|
0.41
|
Non-performing assets / total assets
|
0.21
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
|
2.43
|
3.14
|
3.68
|
3.75
|
4.21
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
$ 114,584
|
$ 117,403
|
$ 117,865
|
$ 121,622
|
$ 136,605
|
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
|
8,938
|
7,718
|
8,050
|
7,775
|
7,290
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(535)
|
(812)
|
(3,438)
|
(13,559)
|
(1,730)
|
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
|
1,102
|
2
|
27
|
929
|
842
|
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.00
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
|
1.11
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.21
|
%
|
1.25
|
%
|
1.38
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans
|
1.12
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.22
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
|
3.50
|
x
|
3.33
|
x
|
3.18
|
x
|
3.08
|
x
|
3.42
|
x
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
|
loans past due
|
1.45
|
x
|
1.54
|
x
|
1.65
|
x
|
1.63
|
x
|
1.63
|
x
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Capital ratios
|
Tier I leverage capital
|
9.68
|
%
|
9.51
|
%
|
9.67
|
%
|
10.02
|
%
|
10.10
|
%
|
Tier I risk-based capital
|
12.51
|
12.49
|
13.25
|
14.05
|
14.18
|
Total risk-based capital
|
15.37
|
15.40
|
16.32
|
15.91
|
16.38
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
|
11.35
|
11.31
|
12.01
|
12.77
|
12.91
|
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|
14.75
|
14.79
|
15.63
|
15.99
|
16.28
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
|
8.16
|
8.50
|
8.83
|
9.84
|
10.04
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
|
7.22
|
7.58
|
7.92
|
8.92
|
9.12
|
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
|
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
|
(3) Total portfolio loans includes $13.0 million of PPP loans as of September 30, 2022.
|
(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Page 12
|
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 40,217
|
$ 41,593
|
$ 51,617
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 132,309
|
$ 180,518
|
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
52
|
41
|
1,258
|
140
|
3,529
|
1,352
|
5,167
|
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
50,554
|
40,258
|
42,851
|
51,757
|
45,406
|
133,661
|
185,685
|
Average total assets
|
$ 16,871,655
|
$ 16,971,452
|
$ 16,992,598
|
$ 16,947,662
|
$17,057,793
|
$ 16,944,786
|
$ 16,921,888
|
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
1.19 %
|
0.95 %
|
1.02 %
|
1.21 %
|
1.06 %
|
1.05 %
|
1.47 %
|
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 40,217
|
$ 41,593
|
$ 51,617
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 132,309
|
$ 180,518
|
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
52
|
41
|
1,258
|
140
|
3,529
|
1,352
|
5,167
|
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
50,554
|
40,258
|
42,851
|
51,757
|
45,406
|
133,661
|
185,685
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,488,938
|
$ 2,509,439
|
$ 2,655,807
|
$ 2,709,782
|
$ 2,777,306
|
$ 2,550,809
|
$ 2,782,729
|
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
8.06 %
|
6.43 %
|
6.54 %
|
7.58 %
|
6.49 %
|
7.01 %
|
8.92 %
|
Return on average tangible equity:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 40,217
|
$ 41,593
|
$ 51,617
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 132,309
|
$ 180,518
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
|
2,022
|
2,037
|
2,052
|
2,239
|
2,255
|
6,113
|
6,811
|
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
|
52,524
|
42,254
|
43,645
|
53,856
|
44,132
|
138,422
|
187,329
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
2,488,938
|
2,509,439
|
2,655,807
|
2,709,782
|
2,777,306
|
2,550,809
|
2,782,729
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,135,007)
|
(1,137,187)
|
(1,139,242)
|
(1,141,307)
|
(1,143,522)
|
(1,137,130)
|
(1,145,841)
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 1,353,931
|
$ 1,372,252
|
$ 1,516,565
|
$ 1,568,475
|
$ 1,633,784
|
$ 1,413,679
|
$ 1,636,888
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
|
15.39 %
|
12.35 %
|
11.67 %
|
13.62 %
|
10.72 %
|
13.09 %
|
15.30 %
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$ 1,209,447
|
$ 1,227,768
|
$ 1,372,081
|
$ 1,423,991
|
$ 1,489,300
|
$ 1,269,195
|
$ 1,492,404
|
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
|
17.23 %
|
13.80 %
|
12.90 %
|
15.00 %
|
11.76 %
|
14.58 %
|
16.78 %
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 40,217
|
$ 41,593
|
$ 51,617
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 132,309
|
$ 180,518
|
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
52
|
41
|
1,258
|
140
|
3,529
|
1,352
|
5,167
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
|
2,022
|
2,037
|
2,052
|
2,239
|
2,255
|
6,113
|
6,811
|
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
|
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
52,576
|
42,295
|
44,903
|
53,996
|
47,661
|
139,774
|
192,496
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
2,488,938
|
2,509,439
|
2,655,807
|
2,709,782
|
2,777,306
|
2,550,809
|
2,782,729
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,135,007)
|
(1,137,187)
|
(1,139,242)
|
(1,141,307)
|
(1,143,522)
|
(1,137,130)
|
(1,145,841)
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 1,353,931
|
$ 1,372,252
|
$ 1,516,565
|
$ 1,568,475
|
$ 1,633,784
|
$ 1,413,679
|
$ 1,636,888
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
15.41 %
|
12.36 %
|
12.01 %
|
13.66 %
|
11.57 %
|
13.22 %
|
15.72 %
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$ 1,209,447
|
$ 1,227,768
|
$ 1,372,081
|
$ 1,423,991
|
$ 1,489,300
|
$ 1,269,195
|
$ 1,492,404
|
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
17.25 %
|
13.82 %
|
13.27 %
|
15.04 %
|
12.70 %
|
14.72 %
|
17.25 %
|
Efficiency ratio:
|
Non-interest expense
|
$ 91,941
|
$ 87,019
|
$ 87,548
|
$ 88,303
|
$ 94,701
|
$ 266,511
|
$ 264,840
|
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
|
(66)
|
(52)
|
(1,593)
|
(177)
|
(4,467)
|
(1,712)
|
(6,540)
|
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
|
91,875
|
86,967
|
85,955
|
88,126
|
90,234
|
264,799
|
258,300
|
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
|
125,808
|
113,479
|
108,866
|
111,453
|
116,355
|
348,151
|
350,777
|
Non-interest income
|
32,256
|
26,983
|
30,382
|
30,709
|
32,755
|
89,622
|
102,076
|
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
|
$ 158,064
|
$ 140,462
|
$ 139,248
|
$ 142,162
|
$ 149,110
|
$ 437,773
|
$ 452,853
|
Efficiency ratio
|
58.13 %
|
61.91 %
|
61.73 %
|
61.99 %
|
60.52 %
|
60.49 %
|
57.04 %
|
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 40,217
|
$ 41,593
|
$ 51,617
|
$ 41,877
|
$ 132,309
|
$ 180,518
|
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
52
|
41
|
1,258
|
140
|
3,529
|
1,352
|
5,167
|
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
$ 50,554
|
$ 40,258
|
$ 42,851
|
$ 51,757
|
$ 45,406
|
$ 133,661
|
$ 185,685
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.68
|
$ 0.82
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 2.19
|
$ 2.71
|
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
|
-
|
-
|
0.02
|
-
|
0.06
|
0.02
|
0.08
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.82
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 2.21
|
$ 2.79
|
Period End
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Tangible book value per share:
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,395,652
|
$ 2,467,951
|
$ 2,547,316
|
$ 2,693,166
|
$ 2,723,983
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,133,998)
|
(1,136,020)
|
(1,138,057)
|
(1,140,111)
|
(1,142,350)
|
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
Tangible common equity
|
1,117,170
|
1,187,447
|
1,264,775
|
1,408,571
|
1,437,149
|
Common shares outstanding
|
59,304,505
|
59,698,788
|
60,613,414
|
62,307,245
|
63,838,549
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 18.84
|
$ 19.89
|
$ 20.87
|
$ 22.61
|
$ 22.51
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,395,652
|
$ 2,467,951
|
$ 2,547,316
|
$ 2,693,166
|
$ 2,723,983
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,133,998)
|
(1,136,020)
|
(1,138,057)
|
(1,140,111)
|
(1,142,350)
|
Tangible equity
|
1,261,654
|
1,331,931
|
1,409,259
|
1,553,055
|
1,581,633
|
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
Tangible common equity
|
1,117,170
|
1,187,447
|
1,264,775
|
1,408,571
|
1,437,149
|
Total assets
|
16,604,747
|
16,799,624
|
17,104,015
|
16,927,125
|
16,892,111
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,133,998)
|
(1,136,020)
|
(1,138,057)
|
(1,140,111)
|
(1,142,350)
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 15,470,749
|
$ 15,663,604
|
$ 15,965,958
|
$ 15,787,014
|
$15,749,761
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets
|
8.16 %
|
8.50 %
|
8.83 %
|
9.84 %
|
10.04 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
7.22 %
|
7.58 %
|
7.92 %
|
8.92 %
|
9.12 %
|
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
|
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Page 13
|
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 65,351
|
$ 53,004
|
$ 53,983
|
$ 66,292
|
$ 55,059
|
$ 172,335
|
$ 235,557
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
(535)
|
(812)
|
(3,438)
|
(13,559)
|
(1,730)
|
(4,785)
|
(50,714)
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|
$ 64,816
|
$ 52,192
|
$ 50,545
|
$ 52,733
|
$ 53,329
|
$ 167,550
|
$ 184,843
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 65,351
|
$ 53,004
|
$ 53,983
|
$ 66,292
|
$ 55,059
|
$ 172,335
|
$ 235,557
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
(535)
|
(812)
|
(3,438)
|
(13,559)
|
(1,730)
|
(4,785)
|
(50,714)
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
66
|
52
|
1,593
|
177
|
4,467
|
1,712
|
6,540
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
$ 64,882
|
$ 52,244
|
$ 52,138
|
$ 52,910
|
$ 57,796
|
$ 169,262
|
$ 191,383
|
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 65,351
|
$ 53,004
|
$ 53,983
|
$ 66,292
|
$ 55,059
|
$ 172,335
|
$ 235,557
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
(535)
|
(812)
|
(3,438)
|
(13,559)
|
(1,730)
|
(4,785)
|
(50,714)
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
66
|
52
|
1,593
|
177
|
4,467
|
1,712
|
6,540
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
64,882
|
52,244
|
52,138
|
52,910
|
57,796
|
169,262
|
191,383
|
Average total assets
|
$ 16,871,655
|
$ 16,971,452
|
$ 16,992,598
|
$ 16,947,662
|
$ 17,057,793
|
$ 16,944,786
|
$ 16,921,888
|
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
|
1.53 %
|
1.23 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.34 %
|
1.34 %
|
1.51 %
|
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 65,351
|
$ 53,004
|
$ 53,983
|
$ 66,292
|
$ 55,059
|
$ 172,335
|
$ 235,557
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
(535)
|
(812)
|
(3,438)
|
(13,559)
|
(1,730)
|
(4,785)
|
(50,714)
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
66
|
52
|
1,593
|
177
|
4,467
|
1,712
|
6,540
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
64,882
|
52,244
|
52,138
|
52,910
|
57,796
|
169,262
|
191,383
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,488,938
|
$ 2,509,439
|
$ 2,655,807
|
$ 2,709,782
|
$ 2,777,306
|
$ 2,550,809
|
$ 2,782,729
|
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
|
10.34 %
|
8.35 %
|
7.96 %
|
7.75 %
|
8.26 %
|
8.87 %
|
9.20 %
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 65,351
|
$ 53,004
|
$ 53,983
|
$ 66,292
|
$ 55,059
|
$ 172,335
|
$ 235,557
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
(535)
|
(812)
|
(3,438)
|
(13,559)
|
(1,730)
|
(4,785)
|
(50,714)
|
Add: amortization of intangibles
|
2,560
|
2,579
|
2,598
|
2,834
|
2,854
|
7,738
|
8,622
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
66
|
52
|
1,593
|
177
|
4,467
|
1,712
|
6,540
|
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
|
67,442
|
54,823
|
54,736
|
55,744
|
60,650
|
177,000
|
200,005
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
2,488,938
|
2,509,439
|
2,655,807
|
2,709,782
|
2,777,306
|
2,550,809
|
2,782,729
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,135,007)
|
(1,137,187)
|
(1,139,242)
|
(1,141,307)
|
(1,143,522)
|
(1,137,130)
|
(1,145,841)
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 1,353,931
|
$ 1,372,252
|
$ 1,516,565
|
$ 1,568,475
|
$ 1,633,784
|
$ 1,413,679
$ 1,636,888
