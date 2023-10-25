WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Generated solid deposit and loan growth; maintained strong capital levels and credit quality

WHEELING, W.V., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $34.3 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.58, compared to $50.5 million and $0.85 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $116.5 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to $132.3 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, for the 2022 period. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $34.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, and $119.5 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, respectively (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,





2023

2022



2023

2022 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share



Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 34,817

$ 0.59

$ 50,554

$ 0.85



$ 119,496

$ 2.01

$ 133,661

$ 2.21 Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

(506)

(0.01)

(52)

-



(3,026)

(0.05)

(1,352)

(0.02) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 34,311

$ 0.58

$ 50,502

$ 0.85



$ 116,470

$ 1.96

$ 132,309

$ 2.19 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Deposits increased compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2023 , reflecting deposit gathering and retention efforts across retail and business customers Period-end deposits essentially flat to December 31, 2022 Average loans to average deposits were 87%

, reflecting deposit gathering and retention efforts across retail and business customers Total loan growth was 10.1% year-over-year and 7.6% annualized (when compared to December 31, 2022 ), reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams Loan production offices, led by our newest in Chattanooga, TN , are contributing meaningfully to the commercial loan pipeline

), reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams Non-interest income trends remained solid, supported by new commercial loan swap and wealth management fees

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion )

and ) WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet with capacity to fund loan growth

"For the third quarter of 2023, WesBanco returned deposit balances to year-end 2022 levels and delivered another quarter of year-over-year loan growth at 10%, while maintaining strong credit quality metrics. Our solid financial results for the quarter reflect the strength of our franchise and the competitiveness of our growth strategies and teams in the current environment," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "The strong adoption of our new WesBanco One account by new and existing customers, meaningful pipeline contributions from our latest loan production office in Chattanooga, and forthcoming treasury management offerings to support commercial customers are all proof points of our commitment to innovation and investments that serve customers better and drive sustainable growth. We remain focused on disciplined expense management and generating positive operating leverage. And, I believe in the long-term growth prospects we are building for our customers, communities, employees and shareholders."

Balance Sheet

Loan growth for the third quarter of 2023 continues to reflect strong performance by our commercial and residential lending teams. As of September 30, 2023, total portfolio loans were $11.3 billion, which increased 10.1% year-over-year driven by strong growth across all markets and the closing of loans from the commercial pipeline. The commercial pipeline totaled $0.8 billion at September 30, 2023, approximately 25% of which is from the four new loan production offices. Commercial and industrial loans increased 4.7% year-over-year and 7.5% annualized quarter-over-quarter to $1.6 billion, as of September 30, 2023, reflecting our strategic loan production office and lender hiring initiatives.

Total deposits, as of September 30, 2023, were $13.1 billion, up 1.8% from June 30, 2023 and consistent with the level reported at December 31, 2022, reflecting the benefit of deposit gathering and retention efforts by our retail and commercial teams. In addition, brokered deposits increased $64 million from June 30, 2023. On a year-over-year basis, the decrease in total deposits reflects the impact of interest rate and inflationary pressures and rising costs across the economy, combined with Federal Reserve's tightening actions to control inflation, which resulted in industry-wide deposit contraction. While there has been some mix shift in the composition of total deposits, total demand deposits continue to represent 57% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 32%, which remains consistent with the percentage range since early 2020.

Credit Quality

As of September 30, 2023, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range throughout the last five quarters. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 23 basis points from the prior year, while criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 21 basis points to 2.22%. During the third quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.3 million, as compared to a release of provision in the prior year period of $0.5 million. The current recorded provision was primarily driven by a $2.9 million specific reserve on one hospitality loan in addition to loan growth and regional macroeconomic factors. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2023 was $126.6 million, or 1.12% of total loans. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.13% of total loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.03% for the third quarter of 2023 decreased 15 basis points sequentially primarily due to higher funding costs from increasing deposit costs and continued remix from non-interest bearing deposits into higher tier money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Total deposit funding costs were 201 basis points for the third quarter of 2023, and, when including non-interest deposits, total deposit funding costs were 136 basis points, up 119 basis points year-over-year and 33 basis points sequentially, which reflect the 525 basis point increase in the federal funds rate since March 2022. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the third quarter net interest margin by 2 basis points, as compared to 5 basis points in the prior year period.

Net interest income of $117.7 million decreased $6.8 million, or 5.5%, during the third quarter of 2023, as compared to the same quarter of 2022, reflecting loan growth and the impact of rising rates on funding costs and loan and securities yields. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net interest income of $363.6 million increased $19.1 million, or 5.6%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income

For the third quarter of 2023, non-interest income of $30.9 million decreased $1.4 million, or 4.3%, from the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to a $1.5 million gain on the sale of the underlying equity investments held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation last year, which was recorded in net gains on other real estate owned and other assets. Excluding this prior year gain on sale, non-interest income would have increased 0.5% year-over-year, reflecting the strength in commercial swap fees, which are now reflected as their own line item on the income statement. New commercial swap fees increased $0.8 million from the prior year period to $2.5 million, while associated fair market value adjustments totaled $1.4 million during the third quarter, as compared to $0.8 million last year.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as lower mortgage banking and bank-owned life insurance income, non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, of $90.4 million increased $0.8 million, or 0.8%. Mortgage banking income decreased $2.5 million from the prior year to $2.0 million due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations, primarily driven by the higher interest rate environment. Bank-owned life insurance of $7.5 million decreased $0.7 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits during 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $97.3 million, reflecting increased salaries and wages, benefits, equipment and software expense, and FDIC insurance. Salaries and wages increased $1.1 million, or 2.4%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to annual merit increases and new revenue-producing hires, mainly commercial lenders, during the past year, offset somewhat by efficiency improvements in the mortgage banking staffing model. Employee benefits increased $1.2 million year-over-year due primarily to higher health insurance contributions. Equipment and software expense increased $1.0 million due to the planned upgrade of our ATM fleet with the latest technology and general inflationary cost increases for existing service agreements. FDIC insurance expense increased $0.7 million year-over-year due to an increase in the minimum rate for all banks.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2023 of $286.7 million increased $21.9 million compared to the prior year period, due primarily to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, FDIC insurance, and equipment and software expense as described above.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At September 30, 2023, Tier I leverage was 9.84%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.07%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.00%, and total risk-based capital was 14.97%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.26%.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 5727200. The replay will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on October 26, 2023 and end at 12 a.m. ET on November 9, 2023. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, Wesbanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2023). The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.

WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended Statement of Income September 30,

September 30, Interest and dividend income 2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 155,206

$ 109,562

41.7

$ 434,352

$ 299,094

45.2

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 18,082

17,531

3.1

55,651

47,468

17.2



Tax-exempt 4,679

4,916

(4.8)

14,191

13,965

1.6





Total interest and dividends on securities 22,761

22,447

1.4

69,842

61,433

13.7

Other interest income 5,622

2,108

166.7

16,004

4,211

280.1 Total interest and dividend income 183,589

134,117

36.9

520,198

364,738

42.6 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 20,873

2,953

606.8

49,181

4,917

900.2

Money market deposits 10,841

968

NM

22,313

1,672

NM

Savings deposits 6,699

1,067

527.8

16,559

1,662

896.3

Certificates of deposit 5,983

958

524.5

10,092

3,347

201.5





Total interest expense on deposits 44,396

5,946

646.7

98,145

11,598

746.2

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 16,463

348

NM

44,477

1,334

NM

Other short-term borrowings 745

147

406.8

1,654

244

577.9

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,303

3,175

35.5

12,342

7,123

73.3





Total interest expense 65,907

9,616

585.4

156,618

20,299

671.6 Net interest income 117,682

124,501

(5.5)

363,580

344,439

5.6

Provision for credit losses 6,327

(535)

NM

12,932

(4,785)

370.3 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 111,355

125,036

(10.9)

350,648

349,224

0.4 Non-interest income























Trust fees 6,705

6,517

2.9

21,116

20,879

1.1

Service charges on deposits 6,726

6,942

(3.1)

19,128

19,520

(2.0)

Electronic banking fees 4,949

4,808

2.9

14,564

15,307

(4.9)

Net swap fee and valuation income 3,845

2,430

58.2

7,257

6,053

19.9

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,394

2,491

(3.9)

7,492

6,969

7.5

Bank-owned life insurance 2,398

1,999

20.0

7,547

8,263

(8.7)

Mortgage banking income 975

1,257

(22.4)

2,002

4,508

(55.6)

Net securities (losses)/gains (337)

656

(151.4)

13

(1,176)

101.1

Net (losses)/gains on other real estate owned and other assets (28)

2,040

(101.4)

1,075

(68)

NM

Other income 3,252

3,116

4.4

10,178

9,367

8.7





Total non-interest income 30,879

32,256

(4.3)

90,372

89,622

0.8 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 45,351

44,271

2.4

131,774

124,421

5.9

Employee benefits 11,922

10,693

11.5

35,492

28,574

24.2

Net occupancy 6,146

6,489

(5.3)

18,921

19,843

(4.6)

Equipment and software 9,132

8,083

13.0

27,018

23,795

13.5

Marketing 3,115

2,377

31.0

8,203

7,546

8.7

FDIC insurance 3,125

2,391

30.7

8,880

5,850

51.8

Amortization of intangible assets 2,262

2,560

(11.6)

6,845

7,738

(11.5)

Restructuring and merger-related expense 641

66

871.2

3,830

1,712

123.7

Other operating expenses 16,245

15,011

8.2

49,535

47,032

5.3





Total non-interest expense 97,939

91,941

6.5

290,498

266,511

9.0 Income before provision for income taxes 44,295

65,351

(32.2)

150,522

172,335

(12.7)

Provision for income taxes 7,453

12,318

(39.5)

26,458

32,432

(18.4) Net Income 36,842

53,033

(30.5)

124,064

139,903

(11.3) Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

-

7,594

7,594

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 34,311

$ 50,502

(32.1)

$ 116,470

$ 132,309

(12.0)



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 118,926

$ 125,808

(5.5)

$ 367,352

$ 348,151

5.5





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.58

$ 0.85

(31.8)

$ 1.96

$ 2.19

(10.5) Net income per common share - diluted 0.58

0.85

(31.8)

1.96

2.19

(10.5) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.59

0.85

(30.6)

2.01

2.21

(9.0) Dividends declared 0.35

0.34

2.9

1.05

1.02

2.9 Book value (period end) 38.80

37.96

2.2

38.80

37.96

2.2 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 19.82

18.84

5.2

19.82

18.84

5.2 Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,358,653

59,549,244

(0.3)

59,280,644

60,336,637

(1.8) Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,443,366

59,697,676

(0.4)

59,386,429

60,489,248

(1.8) Period end common shares outstanding 59,364,696

59,304,505

0.1

59,364,696

59,304,505

0.1 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

-

150,000

150,000

-





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.











NM = Not Meaningful





















































WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































































Selected ratios













































For the Nine Months Ended

















September 30,

















2023

2022

% Change

















































Return on average assets







0.91 % 1.04 % (12.50) %











Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.93

1.05

(11.43)













Return on average equity







6.29

6.93

(9.24)













Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



6.45

7.01

(7.99)













Return on average tangible equity (1)





12.09

13.09

(7.64)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



12.39

13.22

(6.28)













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





13.55

14.58

(7.06)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding



























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



13.88

14.72

(5.71)













Yield on earning assets (2)







4.55

3.29

38.30













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.08

0.29

617.24













Net interest spread (2)









2.47

3.00

(17.67)













Net interest margin (2)









3.19

3.11

2.57













Efficiency (1) (2)









62.63

60.49

3.54













Average loans to average deposits







85.25

72.82

17.07













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.03

0.02

50.00













Effective income tax rate







17.58

18.82

(6.59)









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

















2023

2023

2023

2022

2022









































Return on average assets







0.78 % 0.98 % 0.95 % 1.18 % 1.19 %



Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



0.80

0.98

1.01

1.18

1.19





Return on average equity







5.49

6.81

6.57

8.18

8.05





Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



5.57

6.82

6.98

8.18

8.06





Return on average tangible equity (1)





10.60

12.98

12.72

16.05

15.39





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



10.75

12.99

13.48

16.05

15.41





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





11.87

14.52

14.28

18.09

17.23





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding



























after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)



12.03

14.53

15.13

18.10

17.25





Yield on earning assets (2)







4.72

4.59

4.32

4.00

3.59





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.52

2.15

1.52

0.82

0.41





Net interest spread (2)









2.20

2.44

2.80

3.18

3.18





Net interest margin (2)









3.03

3.18

3.36

3.49

3.33





Efficiency (1) (2)









64.95

62.33

60.66

56.91

58.13





Average loans to average deposits







86.79

85.44

83.46

78.43

75.01





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans 0.01

0.02

0.07

0.02

0.04





Effective income tax rate







16.83

16.80

19.02

18.51

18.85





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 4,982,324

$ 5,127,265

$ 5,026,631

$ 4,878,479

$ 4,622,878









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.













(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully











taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt









loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and









provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

September 30,



December 31, December 31, 2022 Assets





2023

2022

% Change 2022 to September 30, 2023 Cash and due from banks

$ 153,012

$ 212,341

(27.9) $ 166,182 (7.9) Due from banks - interest bearing

342,070

166,215

105.8 242,229 41.2 Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

11,453

11,964

(4.3) 11,506 (0.5)

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,196,141

2,645,748

(17.0) 2,529,140 (13.2)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $998,987; $1,065,833

















and $1,084,390, respectively)

1,210,992

1,262,467

(4.1) 1,248,629 (3.0)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(180)

(225)

20.0 (220) 18.2

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,210,812

1,262,242

(4.1) 1,248,409 (3.0)



Total securities

3,418,406

3,919,954

(12.8) 3,789,055 (9.8) Loans held for sale

17,677

12,887

37.2 8,249 114.3 Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

6,387,183

5,831,384

9.5 6,061,344 5.4

Commercial and industrial

1,587,611

1,516,856

4.7 1,579,395 0.5

Residential real estate

2,392,531

2,010,344

19.0 2,140,584 11.8

Home equity

715,186

609,765

17.3 695,065 2.9

Consumer

233,362

309,313

(24.6) 226,340 3.1 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

11,315,873

10,277,662

10.1 10,702,728 5.7 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(126,615)

(114,584)

(10.5) (117,790) (7.5)



Net portfolio loans

11,189,258

10,163,078

10.1 10,584,938 5.7 Premises and equipment, net

226,377

221,355

2.3 220,892 2.5 Accrued interest receivable

73,014

63,375

15.2 68,522 6.6 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,134,510

1,143,896

(0.8) 1,141,355 (0.6) Bank-owned life insurance

356,962

350,806

1.8 352,361 1.3 Other assets

433,091

350,840

23.4 358,122 20.9 Total Assets

$ 17,344,377

$ 16,604,747

4.5 $ 16,931,905 2.4























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,169,956

$ 4,736,722

(12.0) $ 4,700,438 (11.3)

Interest bearing demand

3,278,956

3,201,714

2.4 3,119,807 5.1

Money market

1,905,001

1,772,481

7.5 1,684,023 13.1

Savings deposits

2,559,894

2,741,937

(6.6) 2,741,004 (6.6)

Certificates of deposit

1,176,421

991,512

18.6 885,818 32.8



Total deposits

13,090,228

13,444,366

(2.6) 13,131,090 (0.3) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,125,000

56,998

NM 705,000 59.6 Other short-term borrowings

106,693

127,983

(16.6) 135,069 (21.0) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

282,079

281,179

0.3 281,404 0.2



Total borrowings

1,513,772

466,160

224.7 1,121,473 35.0 Accrued interest payable

11,416

4,358

162.0 4,593 148.6 Other liabilities

281,020

294,211

(4.5) 248,087 13.3 Total Liabilities

14,896,436

14,209,095

4.8 14,505,243 2.7























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

















68,081,306 shares issued; 59,364,696, 59,304,505 and 59,198,963

















shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834

- 141,834 - Capital surplus

1,633,395

1,634,280

(0.1) 1,635,877 (0.2) Retained earnings

1,131,597

1,048,532

7.9 1,077,675 5.0 Treasury stock (8,716,610, 8,776,801 and 8,882,343 shares - at cost, respectively)

(303,424)

(305,033)

0.5 (308,964) 1.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(297,906)

(266,640)

(11.7) (262,416) (13.5) Deferred benefits for directors

(2,039)

(1,805)

(13.0) (1,828) (11.5) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,447,941

2,395,652

2.2 2,426,662 0.9 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,344,377

$ 16,604,747

4.5 $ 16,931,905 2.4























NM = Not Meaningful

















WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)











Balance sheet

September 30,

June 30,



Assets





2023

2023

% Change Cash and due from banks

$ 153,012

$ 178,057

(14.1) Due from banks - interest bearing

342,070

384,261

(11.0) Securities:















Equity securities, at fair value

11,453

11,948

(4.1)

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,196,141

2,329,222

(5.7)

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $998,987;













and $1,072,229, respectively)

1,210,992

1,224,470

(1.1)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(180)

(193)

6.7

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,210,812

1,224,277

(1.1)



Total securities

3,418,406

3,565,447

(4.1) Loans held for sale

17,677

28,970

(39.0) Portfolio loans:













Commercial real estate

6,387,183

6,295,467

1.5

Commercial and industrial

1,587,611

1,558,491

1.9

Residential real estate

2,392,531

2,341,928

2.2

Home equity

715,186

701,824

1.9

Consumer

233,362

232,254

0.5 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

11,315,873

11,129,964

1.7 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(126,615)

(120,166)

(5.4)



Net portfolio loans

11,189,258

11,009,798

1.6 Premises and equipment, net

226,377

219,934

2.9 Accrued interest receivable

73,014

69,773

4.6 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,134,510

1,136,773

(0.2) Bank-owned life insurance

356,962

355,204

0.5 Other assets

433,091

408,737

6.0 Total Assets

$ 17,344,377

$ 17,356,954

(0.1)



















Liabilities













Deposits:















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 4,169,956

$ 4,286,235

(2.7)

Interest bearing demand

3,278,956

3,273,745

0.2

Money market

1,905,001

1,685,667

13.0

Savings deposits

2,559,894

2,655,680

(3.6)

Certificates of deposit

1,176,421

960,107

22.5



Total deposits

13,090,228

12,861,434

1.8 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,125,000

1,380,000

(18.5) Other short-term borrowings

106,693

101,286

5.3 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

282,079

281,854

0.1



Total borrowings

1,513,772

1,763,140

(14.1) Accrued interest payable

11,416

8,869

28.7 Other liabilities

281,020

258,513

8.7 Total Liabilities

14,896,436

14,891,956

0.0



















Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares













6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation













preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;













68,081,306 shares issued; 59,364,696, and 59,355,062













shares outstanding, respectively

141,834

141,834

- Capital surplus

1,633,395

1,630,963

0.1 Retained earnings

1,131,597

1,118,135

1.2 Treasury stock (8,716,610 and 8,726,244 shares - at cost, respectively)

(303,424)

(303,770)

0.1 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(297,906)

(264,627)

(12.6) Deferred benefits for directors

(2,039)

(2,021)

(0.9) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,447,941

2,464,998

(0.7) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,344,377

$ 17,356,954

(0.1)

WESBANCO, INC.



































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

































Average balance sheet and

































net interest margin analysis



For the Three Months Ended Sept. 30,





For the Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,











2023 2022



2023 2022









Average

Average



Average Average



Average Average



Average Average

Assets





Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing



$ 341,206 5.21 %

$ 375,136 2.09 %

$ 353,312 5.18 %

$ 757,325 0.67 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)



11,271,211 5.46



10,224,494 4.25



11,012,054 5.27



9,958,318 4.02

Securities: (2)



































Taxable





3,100,769 2.31



3,548,271 1.96



3,199,826 2.33



3,472,211 1.83

Tax-exempt (3)





778,069 3.02



823,133 3.00



788,250 3.05



782,141 3.02

Total securities





3,878,838 2.46



4,371,404 2.16



3,988,076 2.47



4,254,352 2.05

Other earning assets





60,963 7.41



12,808 4.05



56,207 5.53



13,840 3.89

Total earning assets (3)



15,552,218 4.72 %

14,983,842 3.59 %

15,409,649 4.55 %

14,983,835 3.29 % Other assets





1,789,741





1,887,813





1,793,998





1,960,951



Total Assets





$ 17,341,959





$ 16,871,655





$ 17,203,647





$ 16,944,786









































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Interest bearing demand deposits



$ 3,294,370 2.51 %

$ 3,306,339 0.35 %

$ 3,185,340 2.06 %

$ 3,363,152 0.20 % Money market accounts



1,797,562 2.39



1,780,338 0.22



1,689,350 1.77



1,785,703 0.13

Savings deposits





2,604,075 1.02



2,714,684 0.16



2,702,050 0.82



2,681,084 0.08

Certificates of deposit





1,065,140 2.23



1,049,694 0.36



947,404 1.42



1,154,812 0.39

Total interest bearing deposits



8,761,147 2.01



8,851,055 0.27



8,524,144 1.54



8,984,751 0.17

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,212,554 5.39



113,530 1.22



1,157,821 5.14



138,766 1.29

Repurchase agreements



112,233 2.63



148,179 0.39



116,159 1.90



150,126 0.22

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 281,943 6.06



281,002 4.48



281,715 5.86



237,046 4.02

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)

10,367,877 2.52 %

9,393,766 0.41 %

10,079,839 2.08 %

9,510,689 0.29 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits

4,225,529





4,779,216





4,393,714





4,690,218



Other liabilities





269,891





209,735





253,410





193,070



Shareholders' equity





2,478,662





2,488,938





2,476,684





2,550,809



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 17,341,959





$ 16,871,655





$ 17,203,647





$ 16,944,786



Taxable equivalent net interest spread



2.20 %



3.18 %



2.47 %



3.00 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin



3.03 %



3.33 %



3.19 %



3.11 %











































































(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.8 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and were $1.9 million and $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.0 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $3.5 million and $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost. (3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented. (4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $35 thousand and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.3 million and $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30, Interest and dividend income 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Loans, including fees $ 155,206

$ 145,741

$ 133,406

$ 123,307

$ 109,562

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 18,082

18,483

19,086

18,655

17,531



Tax-exempt 4,679

4,723

4,790

4,853

4,916





Total interest and dividends on securities 22,761

23,206

23,876

23,508

22,447

Other interest income 5,622

7,108

3,273

2,103

2,108 Total interest and dividend income 183,589

176,055

160,555

148,918

134,117 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 20,873

17,203

11,106

7,264

2,953

Money market deposits 10,841

7,220

4,252

1,890

968

Savings deposits 6,699

5,860

4,000

2,454

1,067

Certificates of deposit 5,983

2,906

1,203

742

958





Total interest expense on deposits 44,396

33,189

20,561

12,350

5,946

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 16,463

16,713

11,300

2,634

348

Other short-term borrowings 745

492

418

324

147

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,303

4,094

3,944

3,736

3,175





Total interest expense 65,907

54,488

36,223

19,044

9,616 Net interest income 117,682

121,567

124,332

129,874

124,501

Provision for credit losses 6,327

3,028

3,577

3,123

(535) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 111,355

118,539

120,755

126,751

125,036 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 6,705

6,918

7,494

6,672

6,517

Service charges on deposits 6,726

6,232

6,170

6,762

6,942

Electronic banking fees 4,949

5,010

4,605

4,695

4,808

Net swap fee and valuation income 3,845

2,612

799

1,015

2,430

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,394

2,523

2,576

2,556

2,491

Bank-owned life insurance 2,398

3,189

1,959

2,464

1,999

Mortgage banking income 975

601

426

621

1,257

Net securities (losses)/gains (337)

205

145

(600)

656

Net (losses)/gains on other real estate owned and other assets (28)

871

232

550

2,040

Other income 3,252

3,680

3,247

3,035

3,116





Total non-interest income 30,879

31,841

27,653

27,770

32,256 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 45,351

44,471

41,952

42,606

44,271

Employee benefits 11,922

11,511

12,060

9,198

10,693

Net occupancy 6,146

6,132

6,643

6,262

6,489

Equipment and software 9,132

8,823

9,063

8,712

8,083

Marketing 3,115

2,763

2,325

1,788

2,377

FDIC insurance 3,125

2,871

2,884

2,051

2,391

Amortization of intangible assets 2,262

2,282

2,301

2,541

2,560

Restructuring and merger-related expense 641

35

3,153

11

66

Other operating expenses 16,245

17,549

15,744

17,286

15,011





Total non-interest expense 97,939

96,437

96,125

90,455

91,941 Income before provision for income taxes 44,295

53,943

52,283

64,066

65,351

Provision for income taxes 7,453

9,063

9,942

11,856

12,318 Net Income 36,842

44,880

42,341

52,210

53,033 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 118,926

$ 122,822

$ 125,605

$ 131,164

$ 125,808

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.58

$ 0.71

$ 0.67

$ 0.84

$ 0.85 Net income per common share - diluted 0.58

0.71

0.67

0.84

0.85 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.59

0.71

0.71

0.84

0.85 Dividends declared 0.35

0.35

0.35

0.35

0.34 Book value (period end) 38.80

39.10

39.34

38.55

37.96 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 19.82

20.08

20.27

19.43

18.84 Average common shares outstanding - basic 59,358,653

59,263,949

59,217,711

59,188,238

59,549,244 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 59,443,366

59,385,847

59,375,053

59,374,204

59,697,676 Period end common shares outstanding 59,364,696

59,355,062

59,246,569

59,198,963

59,304,505 Period end preferred shares outstanding 150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,427

2,542

2,501

2,495

2,480

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.









WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



Page 11 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Asset quality data

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 3,230

$ 4,583



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

-

-

-

1,711

1,756





Other non-accrual loans

29,878

31,555

39,216

36,474

26,428





Total non-accrual loans

29,878

31,555

39,216

38,185

28,184





Total non-performing loans

29,878

31,555

39,216

41,415

32,767



Other real estate and repossessed assets 1,333

1,432

1,554

1,486

1,595





Total non-performing assets

$ 31,211

$ 32,987

$ 40,770

$ 42,901

$ 34,362





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 16,030

$ 18,348

$ 12,920

$ 15,439

$ 21,836



Loans past due 90 days or more

8,606

5,147

4,570

5,443

24,311





Total past due loans

$ 24,636

$ 23,495

$ 17,490

$ 20,882

$ 46,147





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 180,136

$ 119,771

$ 116,608

$ 147,945

$ 163,176



Classified loans

70,997

67,036

57,222

102,555

86,861





Total criticized and classified loans $ 251,133

$ 186,807

$ 173,830

$ 250,500

$ 250,037





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.21 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.08

0.05

0.04

0.05

0.24

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.26

0.28

0.36

0.39

0.32

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.28

0.30

0.37

0.40

0.33

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.18

0.19

0.24

0.25

0.21

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 2.22

1.68

1.60

2.34

2.43





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 126,615

$ 120,166

$ 118,698

$ 117,790

$ 114,584

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 9,729

10,124

9,127

8,368

8,938

Provision for credit losses

6,327

3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 286

581

1,919

493

1,102





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.12 % 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.11 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 4.24 x 3.81 x 3.03 x 2.84 x 3.50 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

2.32 x 2.18 x 2.09 x 1.89 x 1.45 x



























































































Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,









2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.84 % 9.78 % 9.82 % 9.90 % 9.68 % Tier I risk-based capital

12.07

12.12

12.22

12.33

12.51

Total risk-based capital

14.97

14.83

14.97

15.11

15.37

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 11.00

11.04

11.11

11.20

11.35

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.29

14.42

14.48

14.45

14.75

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

8.15

8.24

8.33

8.19

8.16

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.26

7.35

7.44

7.28

7.22

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















WESBANCO, INC. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.











Three Months Ended

Year to Date







Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023 2022 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 116,470 $ 132,309

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 506

28

2,491

9

52

3,026 1,352

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 34,817

42,377

42,301

49,688

50,554

119,496 133,661

































Average total assets

$ 17,341,959

$ 17,294,346

$ 16,970,554

$ 16,685,930

$ 16,871,655

$ 17,203,647 $ 16,944,786































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 0.80 %

0.98 %

1.01 %

1.18 %

1.19 %

0.93 % 1.05 %































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 116,470 $ 132,309

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 506

28

2,491

9

52

3,026 1,352

Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 34,817

42,377

42,301

49,688

50,554

119,496 133,661

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,478,662

$ 2,493,096

$ 2,458,067

$ 2,410,761

$ 2,488,938

$ 2,476,684 $ 2,550,809































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 5.57 %

6.82 %

6.98 %

8.18 %

8.06 %

6.45 % 7.01 %































Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 116,470 $ 132,309

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 1,787

1,803

1,818

2,007

2,022

5,408 6,113

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 36,098

44,152

41,628

51,686

52,524

121,878 138,422

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,478,662

2,493,096

2,458,067

2,410,761

2,488,938

2,476,684 2,550,809

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,127,404)

(1,129,155)

(1,131,027)

(1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,129,182) (1,137,130)

Average tangible equity $ 1,351,258

$ 1,363,941

$ 1,327,040

$ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,347,502 $ 1,413,679































Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 10.60 %

12.98 %

12.72 %

16.05 %

15.39 %

12.09 % 13.09 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,206,774

$ 1,219,457

$ 1,182,556

$ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,203,018 $ 1,269,195 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 11.87 %

14.52 %

14.28 %

18.10 %

17.23 %

13.55 % 14.58 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 116,470 $ 132,309

Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 506

28

2,491

9

52

3,026 1,352

Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 1,787

1,803

1,818

2,007

2,022

5,408 6,113

Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

























and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses 36,604

44,180

44,119

51,695

52,576

124,904 139,774

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,478,662

2,493,096

2,458,067

2,410,761

2,488,938

2,476,684 2,550,809

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,127,404)

(1,129,155)

(1,131,027)

(1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,129,182) (1,137,130)

Average tangible equity $ 1,351,258

$ 1,363,941

$ 1,327,040

$ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,347,502 $ 1,413,679































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 10.75 %

12.99 %

13.48 %

16.05 %

15.41 %

12.39 % 13.22 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,206,774

$ 1,219,457

$ 1,182,556

$ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,203,018 $ 1,269,195 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 12.03 %

14.53 %

15.13 %

18.10 %

17.25 %

13.88 % 14.72 %































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$ 97,939

$ 96,437

$ 96,125

$ 90,455

$ 91,941

$ 290,498 $ 266,511

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (641)

(35)

(3,153)

(11)

(66)

(3,830) (1,712)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 97,298

96,402

92,972

90,444

91,875

286,668 264,799

































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 118,926

122,822

125,605

131,164

125,808

367,352 348,151

Non-interest income

30,879

31,841

27,653

27,770

32,256

90,372 89,622

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 149,805

$ 154,663

$ 153,258

$ 158,934

$ 158,064

$ 457,724 $ 437,773

Efficiency ratio

64.95 %

62.33 %

60.66 %

56.91 %

58.13 %

62.63 % 60.49 %































































Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income available to common shareholders $ 34,311

$ 42,349

$ 39,810

$ 49,679

$ 50,502

$ 116,470 $ 132,309

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 506

28

2,491

9

52

3,026 1,352 Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 34,817

$ 42,377

$ 42,301

$ 49,688

$ 50,554

$ 119,496 $ 133,661































































Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.58

$ 0.71

$ 0.67

$ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 1.96 $ 2.19

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.01

-

0.04

-

-

0.05 0.02 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 0.59

$ 0.71

$ 0.71

$ 0.84

$ 0.85

$ 2.01 $ 2.21







































































Period End













Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,













2023

2023

2023

2022

2022





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,447,941

$ 2,464,998

$ 2,475,457

$ 2,426,662

$ 2,395,652







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,126,583)

(1,128,371)

(1,130,172)

(1,131,990)

(1,133,998)







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity 1,176,874

1,192,143

1,200,801

1,150,188

1,117,170







































Common shares outstanding 59,364,696

59,355,062

59,246,569

59,198,963

59,304,505





































Tangible book value per share $ 19.82

$ 20.08

$ 20.27

$ 19.43

$ 18.84





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,447,941

$ 2,464,998

$ 2,475,457

$ 2,426,662

$ 2,395,652







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,126,583)

(1,128,371)

(1,130,172)

(1,131,990)

(1,133,998)







Tangible equity

1,321,358

1,336,627

1,345,285

1,294,672

1,261,654







Less: preferred shareholder's equity (144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)

(144,484)







Tangible common equity 1,176,874

1,192,143

1,200,801

1,150,188

1,117,170







































Total assets

17,344,377

17,356,954

17,274,626

16,931,905

16,604,747







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,126,583)

(1,128,371)

(1,130,172)

(1,131,990)

(1,133,998)







Tangible assets

$ 16,217,794

$ 16,228,583

$ 16,144,454

$ 15,799,915

$ 15,470,749





































Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.15 %

8.24 %

8.33 %

8.19 %

8.16 %





































Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.26 %

7.35 %

7.44 %

7.28 %

7.22 %





































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.























(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























WESBANCO, INC. Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Page 13 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons

with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.













































Three Months Ended

Year to Date







Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Sept. 30, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023 2022 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 150,522 $ 172,335

Add: provision for credit losses 6,327

3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

12,932 (4,785) Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 50,622

$ 56,971

$ 55,860

$ 67,189

$ 64,816

$ 163,454 $ 167,550































Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 150,522 $ 172,335

Add: provision for credit losses 6,327

3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

12,932 (4,785)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 641

35

3,153

11

66

3,830 1,712 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 51,263

$ 57,006

$ 59,013

$ 67,200

$ 64,882

$ 167,284 $ 169,262































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 150,522 $ 172,335

Add: provision for credit losses 6,327

3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

12,932 (4,785)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 641

35

3,153

11

66

3,830 1,712 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 51,263

57,006

59,013

67,200

64,882

167,284 169,262

































Average total assets

$ 17,341,959

$ 17,294,346

$ 16,970,554

$ 16,685,930

$ 16,871,655

$ 17,203,647 $ 16,944,786































Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 1.17 %

1.32 %

1.41 %

1.60 %

1.53 %

1.30 % 1.34 %































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 150,522 $ 172,335

Add: provision for credit losses 6,327

3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

12,932 (4,785)

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 641

35

3,153

11

66

3,830 1,712 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 51,263

57,006

59,013

67,200

64,882

167,284 169,262

































Average total shareholders' equity $ 2,478,662

$ 2,493,096

$ 2,458,067

$ 2,410,761

$ 2,488,938

$ 2,476,684 $ 2,550,809































Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 8.21 %

9.17 %

9.74 %

11.06 %

10.34 %

9.03 % 8.87 %































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):

























Income before provision for income taxes $ 44,295

$ 53,943

$ 52,283

$ 64,066

$ 65,351

$ 150,522 $ 172,335

Add: provision for credit losses 6,327

3,028

3,577

3,123

(535)

12,932 (4,785)

Add: amortization of intangibles 2,262

2,282

2,301

2,541

2,560

6,845 7,738

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 641

35

3,153

11

66

3,830 1,712 Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 53,525

59,288

61,314

69,741

67,442

174,129 177,000

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,478,662

2,493,096

2,458,067

2,410,761

2,488,938

2,476,684 2,550,809

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,127,404)

(1,129,155)

(1,131,027)

(1,132,894)

(1,135,007)

(1,129,182) (1,137,130)

Average tangible equity $ 1,351,258

$ 1,363,941

$ 1,327,040

$ 1,277,867

$ 1,353,931

$ 1,347,502 $ 1,413,679































Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 15.72 %

17.44 %

18.74 %

21.65 %

19.76 %

17.28 % 16.74 %

































Average tangible common equity $ 1,206,774

$ 1,219,457

$ 1,182,556

$ 1,133,383

$ 1,209,447

$ 1,203,018 $ 1,269,195 Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 17.60 %

19.50 %

21.03 %

24.41 %

22.12 %

19.35 % 18.65 %































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.













(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.

























SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.