WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Generated solid deposit and loan growth; maintained strong capital levels and credit quality
WHEELING, W.V., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $34.3 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.58, compared to $50.5 million and $0.85 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $116.5 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to $132.3 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, for the 2022 period. As noted in the following table, net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $34.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, and $119.5 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, respectively (non-GAAP measures).
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net Income
|
Diluted
|
Net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP)(1)
|
$ 34,817
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 50,554
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 119,496
|
$ 2.01
|
$ 133,661
|
$ 2.21
|
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
(506)
|
(0.01)
|
(52)
|
-
|
(3,026)
|
(0.05)
|
(1,352)
|
(0.02)
|
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$ 34,311
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 116,470
|
$ 1.96
|
$ 132,309
|
$ 2.19
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended September 30, 2023:
- Deposits increased compared to the quarter ending June 30, 2023, reflecting deposit gathering and retention efforts across retail and business customers
- Period-end deposits essentially flat to December 31, 2022
- Average loans to average deposits were 87%
- Total loan growth was 10.1% year-over-year and 7.6% annualized (when compared to December 31, 2022), reflecting the strength of our markets and lending teams
- Loan production offices, led by our newest in Chattanooga, TN, are contributing meaningfully to the commercial loan pipeline
- Non-interest income trends remained solid, supported by new commercial loan swap and wealth management fees
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, total past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages (based upon the prior four quarters for banks with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion)
- WesBanco remains well-capitalized with solid liquidity and a strong balance sheet with capacity to fund loan growth
"For the third quarter of 2023, WesBanco returned deposit balances to year-end 2022 levels and delivered another quarter of year-over-year loan growth at 10%, while maintaining strong credit quality metrics. Our solid financial results for the quarter reflect the strength of our franchise and the competitiveness of our growth strategies and teams in the current environment," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "The strong adoption of our new WesBanco One account by new and existing customers, meaningful pipeline contributions from our latest loan production office in Chattanooga, and forthcoming treasury management offerings to support commercial customers are all proof points of our commitment to innovation and investments that serve customers better and drive sustainable growth. We remain focused on disciplined expense management and generating positive operating leverage. And, I believe in the long-term growth prospects we are building for our customers, communities, employees and shareholders."
Balance Sheet
Loan growth for the third quarter of 2023 continues to reflect strong performance by our commercial and residential lending teams. As of September 30, 2023, total portfolio loans were $11.3 billion, which increased 10.1% year-over-year driven by strong growth across all markets and the closing of loans from the commercial pipeline. The commercial pipeline totaled $0.8 billion at September 30, 2023, approximately 25% of which is from the four new loan production offices. Commercial and industrial loans increased 4.7% year-over-year and 7.5% annualized quarter-over-quarter to $1.6 billion, as of September 30, 2023, reflecting our strategic loan production office and lender hiring initiatives.
Total deposits, as of September 30, 2023, were $13.1 billion, up 1.8% from June 30, 2023 and consistent with the level reported at December 31, 2022, reflecting the benefit of deposit gathering and retention efforts by our retail and commercial teams. In addition, brokered deposits increased $64 million from June 30, 2023. On a year-over-year basis, the decrease in total deposits reflects the impact of interest rate and inflationary pressures and rising costs across the economy, combined with Federal Reserve's tightening actions to control inflation, which resulted in industry-wide deposit contraction. While there has been some mix shift in the composition of total deposits, total demand deposits continue to represent 57% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 32%, which remains consistent with the percentage range since early 2020.
Credit Quality
As of September 30, 2023, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range throughout the last five quarters. Total loans past due as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 23 basis points from the prior year, while criticized and classified loans as a percent of the loan portfolio decreased 21 basis points to 2.22%. During the third quarter of 2023, we recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.3 million, as compared to a release of provision in the prior year period of $0.5 million. The current recorded provision was primarily driven by a $2.9 million specific reserve on one hospitality loan in addition to loan growth and regional macroeconomic factors. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2023 was $126.6 million, or 1.12% of total loans. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 0.13% of total loans.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.03% for the third quarter of 2023 decreased 15 basis points sequentially primarily due to higher funding costs from increasing deposit costs and continued remix from non-interest bearing deposits into higher tier money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Total deposit funding costs were 201 basis points for the third quarter of 2023, and, when including non-interest deposits, total deposit funding costs were 136 basis points, up 119 basis points year-over-year and 33 basis points sequentially, which reflect the 525 basis point increase in the federal funds rate since March 2022. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the third quarter net interest margin by 2 basis points, as compared to 5 basis points in the prior year period.
Net interest income of $117.7 million decreased $6.8 million, or 5.5%, during the third quarter of 2023, as compared to the same quarter of 2022, reflecting loan growth and the impact of rising rates on funding costs and loan and securities yields. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net interest income of $363.6 million increased $19.1 million, or 5.6%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the third quarter of 2023, non-interest income of $30.9 million decreased $1.4 million, or 4.3%, from the third quarter of 2022, due primarily to a $1.5 million gain on the sale of the underlying equity investments held by WesBanco Community Development Corporation last year, which was recorded in net gains on other real estate owned and other assets. Excluding this prior year gain on sale, non-interest income would have increased 0.5% year-over-year, reflecting the strength in commercial swap fees, which are now reflected as their own line item on the income statement. New commercial swap fees increased $0.8 million from the prior year period to $2.5 million, while associated fair market value adjustments totaled $1.4 million during the third quarter, as compared to $0.8 million last year.
Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as lower mortgage banking and bank-owned life insurance income, non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, of $90.4 million increased $0.8 million, or 0.8%. Mortgage banking income decreased $2.5 million from the prior year to $2.0 million due to a reduction in residential mortgage originations, primarily driven by the higher interest rate environment. Bank-owned life insurance of $7.5 million decreased $0.7 million year-over-year due to higher death benefits during 2022.
Non-Interest Expense
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $97.3 million, reflecting increased salaries and wages, benefits, equipment and software expense, and FDIC insurance. Salaries and wages increased $1.1 million, or 2.4%, compared to the prior year period due to higher salary expense related to annual merit increases and new revenue-producing hires, mainly commercial lenders, during the past year, offset somewhat by efficiency improvements in the mortgage banking staffing model. Employee benefits increased $1.2 million year-over-year due primarily to higher health insurance contributions. Equipment and software expense increased $1.0 million due to the planned upgrade of our ATM fleet with the latest technology and general inflationary cost increases for existing service agreements. FDIC insurance expense increased $0.7 million year-over-year due to an increase in the minimum rate for all banks.
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2023 of $286.7 million increased $21.9 million compared to the prior year period, due primarily to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, FDIC insurance, and equipment and software expense as described above.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At September 30, 2023, Tier I leverage was 9.84%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 12.07%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 11.00%, and total risk-based capital was 14.97%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.26%.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, Wesbanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2023). The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 5
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
Statement of Income
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
Interest and dividend income
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 155,206
|
$ 109,562
|
41.7
|
$ 434,352
|
$ 299,094
|
45.2
|
Interest and dividends on securities:
|
Taxable
|
18,082
|
17,531
|
3.1
|
55,651
|
47,468
|
17.2
|
Tax-exempt
|
4,679
|
4,916
|
(4.8)
|
14,191
|
13,965
|
1.6
|
Total interest and dividends on securities
|
22,761
|
22,447
|
1.4
|
69,842
|
61,433
|
13.7
|
Other interest income
|
5,622
|
2,108
|
166.7
|
16,004
|
4,211
|
280.1
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
183,589
|
134,117
|
36.9
|
520,198
|
364,738
|
42.6
|
Interest expense
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
20,873
|
2,953
|
606.8
|
49,181
|
4,917
|
900.2
|
Money market deposits
|
10,841
|
968
|
NM
|
22,313
|
1,672
|
NM
|
Savings deposits
|
6,699
|
1,067
|
527.8
|
16,559
|
1,662
|
896.3
|
Certificates of deposit
|
5,983
|
958
|
524.5
|
10,092
|
3,347
|
201.5
|
Total interest expense on deposits
|
44,396
|
5,946
|
646.7
|
98,145
|
11,598
|
746.2
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
16,463
|
348
|
NM
|
44,477
|
1,334
|
NM
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
745
|
147
|
406.8
|
1,654
|
244
|
577.9
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
4,303
|
3,175
|
35.5
|
12,342
|
7,123
|
73.3
|
Total interest expense
|
65,907
|
9,616
|
585.4
|
156,618
|
20,299
|
671.6
|
Net interest income
|
117,682
|
124,501
|
(5.5)
|
363,580
|
344,439
|
5.6
|
Provision for credit losses
|
6,327
|
(535)
|
NM
|
12,932
|
(4,785)
|
370.3
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
111,355
|
125,036
|
(10.9)
|
350,648
|
349,224
|
0.4
|
Non-interest income
|
Trust fees
|
6,705
|
6,517
|
2.9
|
21,116
|
20,879
|
1.1
|
Service charges on deposits
|
6,726
|
6,942
|
(3.1)
|
19,128
|
19,520
|
(2.0)
|
Electronic banking fees
|
4,949
|
4,808
|
2.9
|
14,564
|
15,307
|
(4.9)
|
Net swap fee and valuation income
|
3,845
|
2,430
|
58.2
|
7,257
|
6,053
|
19.9
|
Net securities brokerage revenue
|
2,394
|
2,491
|
(3.9)
|
7,492
|
6,969
|
7.5
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
2,398
|
1,999
|
20.0
|
7,547
|
8,263
|
(8.7)
|
Mortgage banking income
|
975
|
1,257
|
(22.4)
|
2,002
|
4,508
|
(55.6)
|
Net securities (losses)/gains
|
(337)
|
656
|
(151.4)
|
13
|
(1,176)
|
101.1
|
Net (losses)/gains on other real estate owned and other assets
|
(28)
|
2,040
|
(101.4)
|
1,075
|
(68)
|
NM
|
Other income
|
3,252
|
3,116
|
4.4
|
10,178
|
9,367
|
8.7
|
Total non-interest income
|
30,879
|
32,256
|
(4.3)
|
90,372
|
89,622
|
0.8
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and wages
|
45,351
|
44,271
|
2.4
|
131,774
|
124,421
|
5.9
|
Employee benefits
|
11,922
|
10,693
|
11.5
|
35,492
|
28,574
|
24.2
|
Net occupancy
|
6,146
|
6,489
|
(5.3)
|
18,921
|
19,843
|
(4.6)
|
Equipment and software
|
9,132
|
8,083
|
13.0
|
27,018
|
23,795
|
13.5
|
Marketing
|
3,115
|
2,377
|
31.0
|
8,203
|
7,546
|
8.7
|
FDIC insurance
|
3,125
|
2,391
|
30.7
|
8,880
|
5,850
|
51.8
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,262
|
2,560
|
(11.6)
|
6,845
|
7,738
|
(11.5)
|
Restructuring and merger-related expense
|
641
|
66
|
871.2
|
3,830
|
1,712
|
123.7
|
Other operating expenses
|
16,245
|
15,011
|
8.2
|
49,535
|
47,032
|
5.3
|
Total non-interest expense
|
97,939
|
91,941
|
6.5
|
290,498
|
266,511
|
9.0
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
44,295
|
65,351
|
(32.2)
|
150,522
|
172,335
|
(12.7)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
7,453
|
12,318
|
(39.5)
|
26,458
|
32,432
|
(18.4)
|
Net Income
|
36,842
|
53,033
|
(30.5)
|
124,064
|
139,903
|
(11.3)
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
-
|
7,594
|
7,594
|
-
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 34,311
|
$ 50,502
|
(32.1)
|
$ 116,470
|
$ 132,309
|
(12.0)
|
Taxable equivalent net interest income
|
$ 118,926
|
$ 125,808
|
(5.5)
|
$ 367,352
|
$ 348,151
|
5.5
|
Per common share data
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.85
|
(31.8)
|
$ 1.96
|
$ 2.19
|
(10.5)
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
0.58
|
0.85
|
(31.8)
|
1.96
|
2.19
|
(10.5)
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
|
0.59
|
0.85
|
(30.6)
|
2.01
|
2.21
|
(9.0)
|
Dividends declared
|
0.35
|
0.34
|
2.9
|
1.05
|
1.02
|
2.9
|
Book value (period end)
|
38.80
|
37.96
|
2.2
|
38.80
|
37.96
|
2.2
|
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
|
19.82
|
18.84
|
5.2
|
19.82
|
18.84
|
5.2
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
59,358,653
|
59,549,244
|
(0.3)
|
59,280,644
|
60,336,637
|
(1.8)
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
59,443,366
|
59,697,676
|
(0.4)
|
59,386,429
|
60,489,248
|
(1.8)
|
Period end common shares outstanding
|
59,364,696
|
59,304,505
|
0.1
|
59,364,696
|
59,304,505
|
0.1
|
Period end preferred shares outstanding
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
-
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
-
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
|
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
|
NM = Not Meaningful
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 6
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Selected ratios
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
Return on average assets
|
0.91
|
%
|
1.04
|
%
|
(12.50)
|
%
|
Return on average assets, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
0.93
|
1.05
|
(11.43)
|
Return on average equity
|
6.29
|
6.93
|
(9.24)
|
Return on average equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
6.45
|
7.01
|
(7.99)
|
Return on average tangible equity (1)
|
12.09
|
13.09
|
(7.64)
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
12.39
|
13.22
|
(6.28)
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
13.55
|
14.58
|
(7.06)
|
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
13.88
|
14.72
|
(5.71)
|
Yield on earning assets (2)
|
4.55
|
3.29
|
38.30
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
2.08
|
0.29
|
617.24
|
Net interest spread (2)
|
2.47
|
3.00
|
(17.67)
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.19
|
3.11
|
2.57
|
Efficiency (1) (2)
|
62.63
|
60.49
|
3.54
|
Average loans to average deposits
|
85.25
|
72.82
|
17.07
|
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
|
0.03
|
0.02
|
50.00
|
Effective income tax rate
|
17.58
|
18.82
|
(6.59)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
Return on average assets
|
0.78
|
%
|
0.98
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.19
|
%
|
Return on average assets, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
0.80
|
0.98
|
1.01
|
1.18
|
1.19
|
Return on average equity
|
5.49
|
6.81
|
6.57
|
8.18
|
8.05
|
Return on average equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
5.57
|
6.82
|
6.98
|
8.18
|
8.06
|
Return on average tangible equity (1)
|
10.60
|
12.98
|
12.72
|
16.05
|
15.39
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
10.75
|
12.99
|
13.48
|
16.05
|
15.41
|
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
11.87
|
14.52
|
14.28
|
18.09
|
17.23
|
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
|
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
12.03
|
14.53
|
15.13
|
18.10
|
17.25
|
Yield on earning assets (2)
|
4.72
|
4.59
|
4.32
|
4.00
|
3.59
|
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|
2.52
|
2.15
|
1.52
|
0.82
|
0.41
|
Net interest spread (2)
|
2.20
|
2.44
|
2.80
|
3.18
|
3.18
|
Net interest margin (2)
|
3.03
|
3.18
|
3.36
|
3.49
|
3.33
|
Efficiency (1) (2)
|
64.95
|
62.33
|
60.66
|
56.91
|
58.13
|
Average loans to average deposits
|
86.79
|
85.44
|
83.46
|
78.43
|
75.01
|
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.07
|
0.02
|
0.04
|
Effective income tax rate
|
16.83
|
16.80
|
19.02
|
18.51
|
18.85
|
Trust assets, market value at period end
|
$ 4,982,324
|
$ 5,127,265
|
$ 5,026,631
|
$ 4,878,479
|
$ 4,622,878
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
|
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
|
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
|
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
|
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 7
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
|
% Change
|
Balance sheet
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
December 31, 2022
|
Assets
|
2023
|
2022
|
% Change
|
2022
|
to September 30, 2023
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 153,012
|
$ 212,341
|
(27.9)
|
$ 166,182
|
(7.9)
|
Due from banks - interest bearing
|
342,070
|
166,215
|
105.8
|
242,229
|
41.2
|
Securities:
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
11,453
|
11,964
|
(4.3)
|
11,506
|
(0.5)
|
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
|
2,196,141
|
2,645,748
|
(17.0)
|
2,529,140
|
(13.2)
|
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $998,987; $1,065,833
|
and $1,084,390, respectively)
|
1,210,992
|
1,262,467
|
(4.1)
|
1,248,629
|
(3.0)
|
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
|
(180)
|
(225)
|
20.0
|
(220)
|
18.2
|
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
|
1,210,812
|
1,262,242
|
(4.1)
|
1,248,409
|
(3.0)
|
Total securities
|
3,418,406
|
3,919,954
|
(12.8)
|
3,789,055
|
(9.8)
|
Loans held for sale
|
17,677
|
12,887
|
37.2
|
8,249
|
114.3
|
Portfolio loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
6,387,183
|
5,831,384
|
9.5
|
6,061,344
|
5.4
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,587,611
|
1,516,856
|
4.7
|
1,579,395
|
0.5
|
Residential real estate
|
2,392,531
|
2,010,344
|
19.0
|
2,140,584
|
11.8
|
Home equity
|
715,186
|
609,765
|
17.3
|
695,065
|
2.9
|
Consumer
|
233,362
|
309,313
|
(24.6)
|
226,340
|
3.1
|
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
|
11,315,873
|
10,277,662
|
10.1
|
10,702,728
|
5.7
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
(126,615)
|
(114,584)
|
(10.5)
|
(117,790)
|
(7.5)
|
Net portfolio loans
|
11,189,258
|
10,163,078
|
10.1
|
10,584,938
|
5.7
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
226,377
|
221,355
|
2.3
|
220,892
|
2.5
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
73,014
|
63,375
|
15.2
|
68,522
|
6.6
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
1,134,510
|
1,143,896
|
(0.8)
|
1,141,355
|
(0.6)
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
356,962
|
350,806
|
1.8
|
352,361
|
1.3
|
Other assets
|
433,091
|
350,840
|
23.4
|
358,122
|
20.9
|
Total Assets
|
$ 17,344,377
|
$ 16,604,747
|
4.5
|
$ 16,931,905
|
2.4
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest bearing demand
|
$ 4,169,956
|
$ 4,736,722
|
(12.0)
|
$ 4,700,438
|
(11.3)
|
Interest bearing demand
|
3,278,956
|
3,201,714
|
2.4
|
3,119,807
|
5.1
|
Money market
|
1,905,001
|
1,772,481
|
7.5
|
1,684,023
|
13.1
|
Savings deposits
|
2,559,894
|
2,741,937
|
(6.6)
|
2,741,004
|
(6.6)
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,176,421
|
991,512
|
18.6
|
885,818
|
32.8
|
Total deposits
|
13,090,228
|
13,444,366
|
(2.6)
|
13,131,090
|
(0.3)
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
1,125,000
|
56,998
|
NM
|
705,000
|
59.6
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
106,693
|
127,983
|
(16.6)
|
135,069
|
(21.0)
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
282,079
|
281,179
|
0.3
|
281,404
|
0.2
|
Total borrowings
|
1,513,772
|
466,160
|
224.7
|
1,121,473
|
35.0
|
Accrued interest payable
|
11,416
|
4,358
|
162.0
|
4,593
|
148.6
|
Other liabilities
|
281,020
|
294,211
|
(4.5)
|
248,087
|
13.3
|
Total Liabilities
|
14,896,436
|
14,209,095
|
4.8
|
14,505,243
|
2.7
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
|
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
|
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
|
144,484
|
144,484
|
-
|
144,484
|
-
|
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
|
68,081,306 shares issued; 59,364,696, 59,304,505 and 59,198,963
|
shares outstanding, respectively
|
141,834
|
141,834
|
-
|
141,834
|
-
|
Capital surplus
|
1,633,395
|
1,634,280
|
(0.1)
|
1,635,877
|
(0.2)
|
Retained earnings
|
1,131,597
|
1,048,532
|
7.9
|
1,077,675
|
5.0
|
Treasury stock (8,716,610, 8,776,801 and 8,882,343 shares - at cost, respectively)
|
(303,424)
|
(305,033)
|
0.5
|
(308,964)
|
1.8
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(297,906)
|
(266,640)
|
(11.7)
|
(262,416)
|
(13.5)
|
Deferred benefits for directors
|
(2,039)
|
(1,805)
|
(13.0)
|
(1,828)
|
(11.5)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,447,941
|
2,395,652
|
2.2
|
2,426,662
|
0.9
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 17,344,377
|
$ 16,604,747
|
4.5
|
$ 16,931,905
|
2.4
|
NM = Not Meaningful
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 8
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
|
Balance sheet
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
Assets
|
2023
|
2023
|
% Change
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 153,012
|
$ 178,057
|
(14.1)
|
Due from banks - interest bearing
|
342,070
|
384,261
|
(11.0)
|
Securities:
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
11,453
|
11,948
|
(4.1)
|
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
|
2,196,141
|
2,329,222
|
(5.7)
|
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $998,987;
|
and $1,072,229, respectively)
|
1,210,992
|
1,224,470
|
(1.1)
|
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
|
(180)
|
(193)
|
6.7
|
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
|
1,210,812
|
1,224,277
|
(1.1)
|
Total securities
|
3,418,406
|
3,565,447
|
(4.1)
|
Loans held for sale
|
17,677
|
28,970
|
(39.0)
|
Portfolio loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
6,387,183
|
6,295,467
|
1.5
|
Commercial and industrial
|
1,587,611
|
1,558,491
|
1.9
|
Residential real estate
|
2,392,531
|
2,341,928
|
2.2
|
Home equity
|
715,186
|
701,824
|
1.9
|
Consumer
|
233,362
|
232,254
|
0.5
|
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
|
11,315,873
|
11,129,964
|
1.7
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
(126,615)
|
(120,166)
|
(5.4)
|
Net portfolio loans
|
11,189,258
|
11,009,798
|
1.6
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
226,377
|
219,934
|
2.9
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
73,014
|
69,773
|
4.6
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
1,134,510
|
1,136,773
|
(0.2)
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
356,962
|
355,204
|
0.5
|
Other assets
|
433,091
|
408,737
|
6.0
|
Total Assets
|
$ 17,344,377
|
$ 17,356,954
|
(0.1)
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest bearing demand
|
$ 4,169,956
|
$ 4,286,235
|
(2.7)
|
Interest bearing demand
|
3,278,956
|
3,273,745
|
0.2
|
Money market
|
1,905,001
|
1,685,667
|
13.0
|
Savings deposits
|
2,559,894
|
2,655,680
|
(3.6)
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,176,421
|
960,107
|
22.5
|
Total deposits
|
13,090,228
|
12,861,434
|
1.8
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
1,125,000
|
1,380,000
|
(18.5)
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
106,693
|
101,286
|
5.3
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
282,079
|
281,854
|
0.1
|
Total borrowings
|
1,513,772
|
1,763,140
|
(14.1)
|
Accrued interest payable
|
11,416
|
8,869
|
28.7
|
Other liabilities
|
281,020
|
258,513
|
8.7
|
Total Liabilities
|
14,896,436
|
14,891,956
|
0.0
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares
|
6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
|
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
|
144,484
|
144,484
|
-
|
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
|
68,081,306 shares issued; 59,364,696, and 59,355,062
|
shares outstanding, respectively
|
141,834
|
141,834
|
-
|
Capital surplus
|
1,633,395
|
1,630,963
|
0.1
|
Retained earnings
|
1,131,597
|
1,118,135
|
1.2
|
Treasury stock (8,716,610 and 8,726,244 shares - at cost, respectively)
|
(303,424)
|
(303,770)
|
0.1
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(297,906)
|
(264,627)
|
(12.6)
|
Deferred benefits for directors
|
(2,039)
|
(2,021)
|
(0.9)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
2,447,941
|
2,464,998
|
(0.7)
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 17,344,377
|
$ 17,356,954
|
(0.1)
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 9
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance sheet and
|
net interest margin analysis
|
For the Three Months Ended Sept. 30,
|
For the Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Assets
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Rate
|
Due from banks - interest bearing
|
$ 341,206
|
5.21
|
%
|
$ 375,136
|
2.09
|
%
|
$ 353,312
|
5.18
|
%
|
$ 757,325
|
0.67
|
%
|
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
|
11,271,211
|
5.46
|
10,224,494
|
4.25
|
11,012,054
|
5.27
|
9,958,318
|
4.02
|
Securities: (2)
|
Taxable
|
3,100,769
|
2.31
|
3,548,271
|
1.96
|
3,199,826
|
2.33
|
3,472,211
|
1.83
|
Tax-exempt (3)
|
778,069
|
3.02
|
823,133
|
3.00
|
788,250
|
3.05
|
782,141
|
3.02
|
Total securities
|
3,878,838
|
2.46
|
4,371,404
|
2.16
|
3,988,076
|
2.47
|
4,254,352
|
2.05
|
Other earning assets
|
60,963
|
7.41
|
12,808
|
4.05
|
56,207
|
5.53
|
13,840
|
3.89
|
Total earning assets (3)
|
15,552,218
|
4.72
|
%
|
14,983,842
|
3.59
|
%
|
15,409,649
|
4.55
|
%
|
14,983,835
|
3.29
|
%
|
Other assets
|
1,789,741
|
1,887,813
|
1,793,998
|
1,960,951
|
Total Assets
|
$ 17,341,959
|
$ 16,871,655
|
$ 17,203,647
|
$ 16,944,786
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 3,294,370
|
2.51
|
%
|
$ 3,306,339
|
0.35
|
%
|
$ 3,185,340
|
2.06
|
%
|
$ 3,363,152
|
0.20
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
1,797,562
|
2.39
|
1,780,338
|
0.22
|
1,689,350
|
1.77
|
1,785,703
|
0.13
|
Savings deposits
|
2,604,075
|
1.02
|
2,714,684
|
0.16
|
2,702,050
|
0.82
|
2,681,084
|
0.08
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,065,140
|
2.23
|
1,049,694
|
0.36
|
947,404
|
1.42
|
1,154,812
|
0.39
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
8,761,147
|
2.01
|
8,851,055
|
0.27
|
8,524,144
|
1.54
|
8,984,751
|
0.17
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
1,212,554
|
5.39
|
113,530
|
1.22
|
1,157,821
|
5.14
|
138,766
|
1.29
|
Repurchase agreements
|
112,233
|
2.63
|
148,179
|
0.39
|
116,159
|
1.90
|
150,126
|
0.22
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
281,943
|
6.06
|
281,002
|
4.48
|
281,715
|
5.86
|
237,046
|
4.02
|
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
|
10,367,877
|
2.52
|
%
|
9,393,766
|
0.41
|
%
|
10,079,839
|
2.08
|
%
|
9,510,689
|
0.29
|
%
|
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|
4,225,529
|
4,779,216
|
4,393,714
|
4,690,218
|
Other liabilities
|
269,891
|
209,735
|
253,410
|
193,070
|
Shareholders' equity
|
2,478,662
|
2,488,938
|
2,476,684
|
2,550,809
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 17,341,959
|
$ 16,871,655
|
$ 17,203,647
|
$ 16,944,786
|
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
|
2.20
|
%
|
3.18
|
%
|
2.47
|
%
|
3.00
|
%
|
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
|
3.03
|
%
|
3.33
|
%
|
3.19
|
%
|
3.11
|
%
|
(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $0.8 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and
2022, respectively, and were $1.9 million and $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.0 million and $1.7 million
for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $3.5 million and $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
|
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
|
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $35 thousand and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.3 million and $0.9 million for the nine months ended
September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 10
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Statement of Income
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Interest and dividend income
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 155,206
|
$ 145,741
|
$ 133,406
|
$ 123,307
|
$ 109,562
|
Interest and dividends on securities:
|
Taxable
|
18,082
|
18,483
|
19,086
|
18,655
|
17,531
|
Tax-exempt
|
4,679
|
4,723
|
4,790
|
4,853
|
4,916
|
Total interest and dividends on securities
|
22,761
|
23,206
|
23,876
|
23,508
|
22,447
|
Other interest income
|
5,622
|
7,108
|
3,273
|
2,103
|
2,108
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
183,589
|
176,055
|
160,555
|
148,918
|
134,117
|
Interest expense
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
20,873
|
17,203
|
11,106
|
7,264
|
2,953
|
Money market deposits
|
10,841
|
7,220
|
4,252
|
1,890
|
968
|
Savings deposits
|
6,699
|
5,860
|
4,000
|
2,454
|
1,067
|
Certificates of deposit
|
5,983
|
2,906
|
1,203
|
742
|
958
|
Total interest expense on deposits
|
44,396
|
33,189
|
20,561
|
12,350
|
5,946
|
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
|
16,463
|
16,713
|
11,300
|
2,634
|
348
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
745
|
492
|
418
|
324
|
147
|
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
|
4,303
|
4,094
|
3,944
|
3,736
|
3,175
|
Total interest expense
|
65,907
|
54,488
|
36,223
|
19,044
|
9,616
|
Net interest income
|
117,682
|
121,567
|
124,332
|
129,874
|
124,501
|
Provision for credit losses
|
6,327
|
3,028
|
3,577
|
3,123
|
(535)
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
111,355
|
118,539
|
120,755
|
126,751
|
125,036
|
Non-interest income
|
Trust fees
|
6,705
|
6,918
|
7,494
|
6,672
|
6,517
|
Service charges on deposits
|
6,726
|
6,232
|
6,170
|
6,762
|
6,942
|
Electronic banking fees
|
4,949
|
5,010
|
4,605
|
4,695
|
4,808
|
Net swap fee and valuation income
|
3,845
|
2,612
|
799
|
1,015
|
2,430
|
Net securities brokerage revenue
|
2,394
|
2,523
|
2,576
|
2,556
|
2,491
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
2,398
|
3,189
|
1,959
|
2,464
|
1,999
|
Mortgage banking income
|
975
|
601
|
426
|
621
|
1,257
|
Net securities (losses)/gains
|
(337)
|
205
|
145
|
(600)
|
656
|
Net (losses)/gains on other real estate owned and other assets
|
(28)
|
871
|
232
|
550
|
2,040
|
Other income
|
3,252
|
3,680
|
3,247
|
3,035
|
3,116
|
Total non-interest income
|
30,879
|
31,841
|
27,653
|
27,770
|
32,256
|
Non-interest expense
|
Salaries and wages
|
45,351
|
44,471
|
41,952
|
42,606
|
44,271
|
Employee benefits
|
11,922
|
11,511
|
12,060
|
9,198
|
10,693
|
Net occupancy
|
6,146
|
6,132
|
6,643
|
6,262
|
6,489
|
Equipment and software
|
9,132
|
8,823
|
9,063
|
8,712
|
8,083
|
Marketing
|
3,115
|
2,763
|
2,325
|
1,788
|
2,377
|
FDIC insurance
|
3,125
|
2,871
|
2,884
|
2,051
|
2,391
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,262
|
2,282
|
2,301
|
2,541
|
2,560
|
Restructuring and merger-related expense
|
641
|
35
|
3,153
|
11
|
66
|
Other operating expenses
|
16,245
|
17,549
|
15,744
|
17,286
|
15,011
|
Total non-interest expense
|
97,939
|
96,437
|
96,125
|
90,455
|
91,941
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
44,295
|
53,943
|
52,283
|
64,066
|
65,351
|
Provision for income taxes
|
7,453
|
9,063
|
9,942
|
11,856
|
12,318
|
Net Income
|
36,842
|
44,880
|
42,341
|
52,210
|
53,033
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
2,531
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 34,311
|
$ 42,349
|
$ 39,810
|
$ 49,679
|
$ 50,502
|
Taxable equivalent net interest income
|
$ 118,926
|
$ 122,822
|
$ 125,605
|
$ 131,164
|
$ 125,808
|
Per common share data
|
Net income per common share - basic
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.84
|
$ 0.85
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
0.58
|
0.71
|
0.67
|
0.84
|
0.85
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
|
0.59
|
0.71
|
0.71
|
0.84
|
0.85
|
Dividends declared
|
0.35
|
0.35
|
0.35
|
0.35
|
0.34
|
Book value (period end)
|
38.80
|
39.10
|
39.34
|
38.55
|
37.96
|
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
|
19.82
|
20.08
|
20.27
|
19.43
|
18.84
|
Average common shares outstanding - basic
|
59,358,653
|
59,263,949
|
59,217,711
|
59,188,238
|
59,549,244
|
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
59,443,366
|
59,385,847
|
59,375,053
|
59,374,204
|
59,697,676
|
Period end common shares outstanding
|
59,364,696
|
59,355,062
|
59,246,569
|
59,198,963
|
59,304,505
|
Period end preferred shares outstanding
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
150,000
|
Full time equivalent employees
|
2,427
|
2,542
|
2,501
|
2,495
|
2,480
|
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
|
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
Page 11
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Asset quality data
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
Non-performing assets:
|
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 3,230
|
$ 4,583
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
Troubled debt restructurings
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,711
|
1,756
|
Other non-accrual loans
|
29,878
|
31,555
|
39,216
|
36,474
|
26,428
|
Total non-accrual loans
|
29,878
|
31,555
|
39,216
|
38,185
|
28,184
|
Total non-performing loans
|
29,878
|
31,555
|
39,216
|
41,415
|
32,767
|
Other real estate and repossessed assets
|
1,333
|
1,432
|
1,554
|
1,486
|
1,595
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 31,211
|
$ 32,987
|
$ 40,770
|
$ 42,901
|
$ 34,362
|
Past due loans (1):
|
Loans past due 30-89 days
|
$ 16,030
|
$ 18,348
|
$ 12,920
|
$ 15,439
|
$ 21,836
|
Loans past due 90 days or more
|
8,606
|
5,147
|
4,570
|
5,443
|
24,311
|
Total past due loans
|
$ 24,636
|
$ 23,495
|
$ 17,490
|
$ 20,882
|
$ 46,147
|
Criticized and classified loans (2):
|
Criticized loans
|
$ 180,136
|
$ 119,771
|
$ 116,608
|
$ 147,945
|
$ 163,176
|
Classified loans
|
70,997
|
67,036
|
57,222
|
102,555
|
86,861
|
Total criticized and classified loans
|
$ 251,133
|
$ 186,807
|
$ 173,830
|
$ 250,500
|
$ 250,037
|
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.16
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
|
0.08
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
0.05
|
0.24
|
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
|
0.26
|
0.28
|
0.36
|
0.39
|
0.32
|
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
|
real estate and repossessed assets
|
0.28
|
0.30
|
0.37
|
0.40
|
0.33
|
Non-performing assets / total assets
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
0.21
|
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
|
2.22
|
1.68
|
1.60
|
2.34
|
2.43
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
$ 126,615
|
$ 120,166
|
$ 118,698
|
$ 117,790
|
$ 114,584
|
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
|
9,729
|
10,124
|
9,127
|
8,368
|
8,938
|
Provision for credit losses
|
6,327
|
3,028
|
3,577
|
3,123
|
(535)
|
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
|
286
|
581
|
1,919
|
493
|
1,102
|
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.07
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
|
1.12
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
1.09
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
|
4.24
|
x
|
3.81
|
x
|
3.03
|
x
|
2.84
|
x
|
3.50
|
x
|
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
|
loans past due
|
2.32
|
x
|
2.18
|
x
|
2.09
|
x
|
1.89
|
x
|
1.45
|
x
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
Capital ratios
|
Tier I leverage capital
|
9.84
|
%
|
9.78
|
%
|
9.82
|
%
|
9.90
|
%
|
9.68
|
%
|
Tier I risk-based capital
|
12.07
|
12.12
|
12.22
|
12.33
|
12.51
|
Total risk-based capital
|
14.97
|
14.83
|
14.97
|
15.11
|
15.37
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
|
11.00
|
11.04
|
11.11
|
11.20
|
11.35
|
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
|
14.29
|
14.42
|
14.48
|
14.45
|
14.75
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
|
8.15
|
8.24
|
8.33
|
8.19
|
8.16
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
|
7.26
|
7.35
|
7.44
|
7.28
|
7.22
|
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
|
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
|
(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Page 12
|
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of
WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 34,311
|
$ 42,349
|
$ 39,810
|
$ 49,679
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 116,470
|
$ 132,309
|
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
506
|
28
|
2,491
|
9
|
52
|
3,026
|
1,352
|
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
34,817
|
42,377
|
42,301
|
49,688
|
50,554
|
119,496
|
133,661
|
Average total assets
|
$ 17,341,959
|
$ 17,294,346
|
$ 16,970,554
|
$ 16,685,930
|
$ 16,871,655
|
$ 17,203,647
|
$ 16,944,786
|
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
0.80 %
|
0.98 %
|
1.01 %
|
1.18 %
|
1.19 %
|
0.93 %
|
1.05 %
|
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 34,311
|
$ 42,349
|
$ 39,810
|
$ 49,679
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 116,470
|
$ 132,309
|
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
506
|
28
|
2,491
|
9
|
52
|
3,026
|
1,352
|
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
34,817
|
42,377
|
42,301
|
49,688
|
50,554
|
119,496
|
133,661
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,478,662
|
$ 2,493,096
|
$ 2,458,067
|
$ 2,410,761
|
$ 2,488,938
|
$ 2,476,684
|
$ 2,550,809
|
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
5.57 %
|
6.82 %
|
6.98 %
|
8.18 %
|
8.06 %
|
6.45 %
|
7.01 %
|
Return on average tangible equity:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 34,311
|
$ 42,349
|
$ 39,810
|
$ 49,679
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 116,470
|
$ 132,309
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
|
1,787
|
1,803
|
1,818
|
2,007
|
2,022
|
5,408
|
6,113
|
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
|
36,098
|
44,152
|
41,628
|
51,686
|
52,524
|
121,878
|
138,422
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
2,478,662
|
2,493,096
|
2,458,067
|
2,410,761
|
2,488,938
|
2,476,684
|
2,550,809
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,127,404)
|
(1,129,155)
|
(1,131,027)
|
(1,132,894)
|
(1,135,007)
|
(1,129,182)
|
(1,137,130)
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 1,351,258
|
$ 1,363,941
|
$ 1,327,040
|
$ 1,277,867
|
$ 1,353,931
|
$ 1,347,502
|
$ 1,413,679
|
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
|
10.60 %
|
12.98 %
|
12.72 %
|
16.05 %
|
15.39 %
|
12.09 %
|
13.09 %
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$ 1,206,774
|
$ 1,219,457
|
$ 1,182,556
|
$ 1,133,383
|
$ 1,209,447
|
$ 1,203,018
|
$ 1,269,195
|
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
|
11.87 %
|
14.52 %
|
14.28 %
|
18.10 %
|
17.23 %
|
13.55 %
|
14.58 %
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 34,311
|
$ 42,349
|
$ 39,810
|
$ 49,679
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 116,470
|
$ 132,309
|
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
506
|
28
|
2,491
|
9
|
52
|
3,026
|
1,352
|
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
|
1,787
|
1,803
|
1,818
|
2,007
|
2,022
|
5,408
|
6,113
|
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
|
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
36,604
|
44,180
|
44,119
|
51,695
|
52,576
|
124,904
|
139,774
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
2,478,662
|
2,493,096
|
2,458,067
|
2,410,761
|
2,488,938
|
2,476,684
|
2,550,809
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,127,404)
|
(1,129,155)
|
(1,131,027)
|
(1,132,894)
|
(1,135,007)
|
(1,129,182)
|
(1,137,130)
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 1,351,258
|
$ 1,363,941
|
$ 1,327,040
|
$ 1,277,867
|
$ 1,353,931
|
$ 1,347,502
|
$ 1,413,679
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
10.75 %
|
12.99 %
|
13.48 %
|
16.05 %
|
15.41 %
|
12.39 %
|
13.22 %
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$ 1,206,774
|
$ 1,219,457
|
$ 1,182,556
|
$ 1,133,383
|
$ 1,209,447
|
$ 1,203,018
|
$ 1,269,195
|
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
|
12.03 %
|
14.53 %
|
15.13 %
|
18.10 %
|
17.25 %
|
13.88 %
|
14.72 %
|
Efficiency ratio:
|
Non-interest expense
|
$ 97,939
|
$ 96,437
|
$ 96,125
|
$ 90,455
|
$ 91,941
|
$ 290,498
|
$ 266,511
|
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
|
(641)
|
(35)
|
(3,153)
|
(11)
|
(66)
|
(3,830)
|
(1,712)
|
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
|
97,298
|
96,402
|
92,972
|
90,444
|
91,875
|
286,668
|
264,799
|
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
|
118,926
|
122,822
|
125,605
|
131,164
|
125,808
|
367,352
|
348,151
|
Non-interest income
|
30,879
|
31,841
|
27,653
|
27,770
|
32,256
|
90,372
|
89,622
|
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
|
$ 149,805
|
$ 154,663
|
$ 153,258
|
$ 158,934
|
$ 158,064
|
$ 457,724
|
$ 437,773
|
Efficiency ratio
|
64.95 %
|
62.33 %
|
60.66 %
|
56.91 %
|
58.13 %
|
62.63 %
|
60.49 %
|
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 34,311
|
$ 42,349
|
$ 39,810
|
$ 49,679
|
$ 50,502
|
$ 116,470
|
$ 132,309
|
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
|
506
|
28
|
2,491
|
9
|
52
|
3,026
|
1,352
|
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
$ 34,817
|
$ 42,377
|
$ 42,301
|
$ 49,688
|
$ 50,554
|
$ 119,496
|
$ 133,661
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Net income per common share - diluted
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 0.67
|
$ 0.84
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 1.96
|
$ 2.19
|
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
|
0.01
|
-
|
0.04
|
-
|
-
|
0.05
|
0.02
|
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
$ 0.59
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 0.84
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 2.01
|
$ 2.21
|
Period End
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
Tangible book value per share:
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,447,941
|
$ 2,464,998
|
$ 2,475,457
|
$ 2,426,662
|
$ 2,395,652
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,126,583)
|
(1,128,371)
|
(1,130,172)
|
(1,131,990)
|
(1,133,998)
|
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
Tangible common equity
|
1,176,874
|
1,192,143
|
1,200,801
|
1,150,188
|
1,117,170
|
Common shares outstanding
|
59,364,696
|
59,355,062
|
59,246,569
|
59,198,963
|
59,304,505
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 19.82
|
$ 20.08
|
$ 20.27
|
$ 19.43
|
$ 18.84
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,447,941
|
$ 2,464,998
|
$ 2,475,457
|
$ 2,426,662
|
$ 2,395,652
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,126,583)
|
(1,128,371)
|
(1,130,172)
|
(1,131,990)
|
(1,133,998)
|
Tangible equity
|
1,321,358
|
1,336,627
|
1,345,285
|
1,294,672
|
1,261,654
|
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
(144,484)
|
Tangible common equity
|
1,176,874
|
1,192,143
|
1,200,801
|
1,150,188
|
1,117,170
|
Total assets
|
17,344,377
|
17,356,954
|
17,274,626
|
16,931,905
|
16,604,747
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,126,583)
|
(1,128,371)
|
(1,130,172)
|
(1,131,990)
|
(1,133,998)
|
Tangible assets
|
$ 16,217,794
|
$ 16,228,583
|
$ 16,144,454
|
$ 15,799,915
|
$ 15,470,749
|
Tangible equity to tangible assets
|
8.15 %
|
8.24 %
|
8.33 %
|
8.19 %
|
8.16 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
7.26 %
|
7.35 %
|
7.44 %
|
7.28 %
|
7.22 %
|
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
|
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
|
WESBANCO, INC.
|
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
Page 13
|
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
|
Three Months Ended
|
Year to Date
|
Sept. 30,
|
June 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
2023
|
2023
|
2023
|
2022
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 44,295
|
$ 53,943
|
$ 52,283
|
$ 64,066
|
$ 65,351
|
$ 150,522
|
$ 172,335
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
6,327
|
3,028
|
3,577
|
3,123
|
(535)
|
12,932
|
(4,785)
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|
$ 50,622
|
$ 56,971
|
$ 55,860
|
$ 67,189
|
$ 64,816
|
$ 163,454
|
$ 167,550
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 44,295
|
$ 53,943
|
$ 52,283
|
$ 64,066
|
$ 65,351
|
$ 150,522
|
$ 172,335
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
6,327
|
3,028
|
3,577
|
3,123
|
(535)
|
12,932
|
(4,785)
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
641
|
35
|
3,153
|
11
|
66
|
3,830
|
1,712
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
$ 51,263
|
$ 57,006
|
$ 59,013
|
$ 67,200
|
$ 64,882
|
$ 167,284
|
$ 169,262
|
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 44,295
|
$ 53,943
|
$ 52,283
|
$ 64,066
|
$ 65,351
|
$ 150,522
|
$ 172,335
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
6,327
|
3,028
|
3,577
|
3,123
|
(535)
|
12,932
|
(4,785)
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
641
|
35
|
3,153
|
11
|
66
|
3,830
|
1,712
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
51,263
|
57,006
|
59,013
|
67,200
|
64,882
|
167,284
|
169,262
|
Average total assets
|
$ 17,341,959
|
$ 17,294,346
|
$ 16,970,554
|
$ 16,685,930
|
$ 16,871,655
|
$ 17,203,647
|
$ 16,944,786
|
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
|
1.17 %
|
1.32 %
|
1.41 %
|
1.60 %
|
1.53 %
|
1.30 %
|
1.34 %
|
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 44,295
|
$ 53,943
|
$ 52,283
|
$ 64,066
|
$ 65,351
|
$ 150,522
|
$ 172,335
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
6,327
|
3,028
|
3,577
|
3,123
|
(535)
|
12,932
|
(4,785)
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
641
|
35
|
3,153
|
11
|
66
|
3,830
|
1,712
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
51,263
|
57,006
|
59,013
|
67,200
|
64,882
|
167,284
|
169,262
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
$ 2,478,662
|
$ 2,493,096
|
$ 2,458,067
|
$ 2,410,761
|
$ 2,488,938
|
$ 2,476,684
|
$ 2,550,809
|
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
|
8.21 %
|
9.17 %
|
9.74 %
|
11.06 %
|
10.34 %
|
9.03 %
|
8.87 %
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
$ 44,295
|
$ 53,943
|
$ 52,283
|
$ 64,066
|
$ 65,351
|
$ 150,522
|
$ 172,335
|
Add: provision for credit losses
|
6,327
|
3,028
|
3,577
|
3,123
|
(535)
|
12,932
|
(4,785)
|
Add: amortization of intangibles
|
2,262
|
2,282
|
2,301
|
2,541
|
2,560
|
6,845
|
7,738
|
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
|
641
|
35
|
3,153
|
11
|
66
|
3,830
|
1,712
|
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
|
53,525
|
59,288
|
61,314
|
69,741
|
67,442
|
174,129
|
177,000
|
Average total shareholders' equity
|
2,478,662
|
2,493,096
|
2,458,067
|
2,410,761
|
2,488,938
|
2,476,684
|
2,550,809
|
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
|
(1,127,404)
|
(1,129,155)
|
(1,131,027)
|
(1,132,894)
|
(1,135,007)
|
(1,129,182)
|
(1,137,130)
|
Average tangible equity
|
$ 1,351,258
|
$ 1,363,941
|
$ 1,327,040
|
$ 1,277,867
|
$ 1,353,931
|
$ 1,347,502
|
$ 1,413,679
|
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
|
15.72 %
|
17.44 %
|
18.74 %
|
21.65 %
|
19.76 %
|
17.28 %
|
16.74 %
|
Average tangible common equity
|
$ 1,206,774
|
$ 1,219,457
|
$ 1,182,556
|
$ 1,133,383
|
$ 1,209,447
|
$ 1,203,018
|
$ 1,269,195
|
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
|
17.60 %
|
19.50 %
|
21.03 %
|
24.41 %
|
22.12 %
|
19.35 %
|
18.65 %
|
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
|
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.
