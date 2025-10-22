WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

News provided by

WesBanco, Inc.

Oct 22, 2025, 16:18 ET

Highlighted by a net interest margin of 3.53% and deposit growth that fully funded loan growth

WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $81.0 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.84, compared to $34.7 million and $0.54 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $124.4 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, which reflected the impact of a day one provision for credit losses and other expenses related to the closing of the Premier Financial Corp. ("PFC") acquisition on February 28th, compared to $94.3 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, for the 2024 period.

As noted below, WesBanco reported $0.94 of earnings per diluted share, in the third quarter, as compared to $0.56 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measures). On a similar basis and excluding the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans, WesBanco reported $2.55 per diluted share, for the nine month period, which was a 58.4% increase compared to $1.61 per diluted share last year (non-GAAP measures).

For the Three Months Ended September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,




2025


2024



2025


2024

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share



Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)


$        81,042


$             0.84


$        34,741


$             0.54



$      124,401


$             1.39


$        94,287


$             1.54

Add: After-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans


-


-


-


-



46,926


0.53


-


-

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses


8,993


0.10


1,562


0.02



57,235


0.63


4,546


0.07

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) (1)


$        90,035


$             0.94


$        36,303


$             0.56



$      228,562


$             2.55


$        98,833


$             1.61

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended September 30, 2025:

  • Deposit growth fully funded loan growth both year-over-year and sequentially
    • Total deposits increased 53.8% year-over-year to $21.3 billion, reflecting $6.9 billion of deposits from PFC and organic growth of 4.1%, and increased 2.5% annualized over the sequential quarter
  • Total loans increased 52.0% year-over-year to $18.9 billion, reflecting organic growth of 4.8% and $5.9 billion of loans from PFC
    • Commercial real estate payoffs have totaled approximately $490 million year-to-date and $235 million during the quarter
  • Net interest margin of 3.53% increased 58 basis points year-over-year reflecting higher earning asset yields and lower funding costs
  • Reflecting the PFC acquisition, market appreciation, and organic growth, WesBanco Trust and Investment Services ("WTIS") assets under management increased to a record $7.7 billion
  • Efficiency ratio of 55.1% improved more than 10 percentage points year-over-year and 44 basis points sequentially due to expense synergies generated from the PFC acquisition, as well as a continued focus on expense management and driving positive operating leverage
  • Criticized and classified loans as a percent of total portfolio loans decreased to 3.22%, while key credit quality metrics continued to remain at low levels and in a consistent range through the last five years
  • Continuing its commitment to expense management and recognizing the market shift to digital delivery channels, WesBanco implemented the next phase of its financial center optimization strategy by approving the closure of 27 locations in early 2026, pending notification to the appropriate regulatory authorities and customers

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the successful integration of Premier and continued operational discipline. Despite elevated commercial real estate payoffs, we delivered strong loan growth, fully funded by deposit growth, while meaningfully expanding our net interest margin and fee income. Combined with our focus on cost control, these efforts drove positive operating leverage and an improved efficiency ratio in the mid-50s," said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO. "Consistent with our focus on operational efficiency and our commitment to supporting evolving customer banking preferences, we are continuing a strategic optimization of our financial center network. This optimization ensures we remain responsive to how customers choose to bank, while supporting long-term growth and value creation."

Financial Center Optimization Strategy
 WesBanco's mission is to deliver financial solutions that empower our customers for success, and that starts with optimizing our financial center network to ensure it reflects where and how our customers want to bank. In addition to closures, this strategy also includes refreshing existing locations, opening new banking centers in select locations within our existing footprint, and continuing to enhance our digital banking offerings. After a careful review of numerous factors, WesBanco has made the decision to close 27 locations across its legacy markets, a similar number to those closed during the last three years. Based on customer migration to digital channels and proximity to existing centers, deposit attrition is anticipated to be minimal. Net pre-tax savings of approximately $6 million are expected to be phased-in during the first half of 2026. WesBanco anticipates incurring total non-recurring restructuring charges of approximately $8 million due to the disposition of assets, lease terminations, severance, and other costs associated with the closures, with approximately $7 million recognized during the third quarter. These closures, which are expected to be completed during January 2026, do not include any locations from WesBanco's acquisition of PFC.

Balance Sheet
 WesBanco's balance sheet, as of September 30, 2025, reflects both the PFC acquisition and organic growth. Total assets increased 48.6% year-over-year to $27.5 billion, including total portfolio loans of $18.9 billion and total securities of $4.4 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 52.0% year-over-year due to acquired PFC loans of $5.9 billion and organic growth of $0.6 billion, driven by the commercial teams. Commercial real estate payoffs have continued to increase and totaled approximately $235 million during the third quarter of 2025 and $490 million year-to-date, more than 2.5 times the prior year-to-date period.

Deposits of $21.3 billion increased 53.8% year-over-year due to acquired PFC deposits of $6.9 billion and organic growth of $0.6 billion, which fully funded year-over-year organic loan growth. On a sequential quarter basis, total deposits increased $130 million due to the efforts of our consumer and business teams more than offsetting the intentional runoff of $50 million of higher cost brokered deposits and less reliance on public funds from PFC. Reflecting the addition of PFC deposits, which included $1.3 billion of certificates of deposit, total demand deposits represented 48% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 25%.

Credit Quality
 As of September 30, 2025, total loans past due, criticized and classified loans, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the loan portfolio and total assets have remained low, from a historical perspective, and within a consistent range through the last five years. As expected, criticized and classified loans as a percent of total portfolio loans decreased 41 basis points from the sequential quarter to 3.22%. Charge-offs, across a variety of loan categories, industries and markets, increased to 0.19% of total loans.

The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2025 was 1.15% of total loans, or $217.7 million. The decrease of $6.2 million from June 30, 2025 was driven by a reduction in PCD loan reserves from a couple of large payoffs and the $5.1 million run off of a qualitative factor established in 2023 to capture elevated interest rate risk, which more than offset increases associated with slightly higher unemployment assumptions and loan growth. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and related coverage ratio are fair market value adjustments on previously acquired loans representing 1.67% of total portfolio loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income
 The third quarter margin of 3.53% improved 58 basis points on a year-over-year basis, through a combination of higher loan and securities yields and lower funding costs. Deposit funding costs of 256 basis points for the third quarter of 2025 decreased 29 basis points from the prior year period. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the third quarter were 192 basis points.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $216.7 million, an increase of $95.6 million, or 78.9% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of the benefits from the PFC acquisition, loan growth, higher loan and securities yields, and lower FHLB borrowing costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net interest income of $592.0 million increased $240.3 million, or 68.3%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.

Non-Interest Income
 For the third quarter of 2025, non-interest income of $44.9 million increased $15.3 million, or 51.5%, from the third quarter of 2024 due primarily to the acquisition of PFC. Service charges on deposits increased $3.2 million year-over-year, reflecting the addition of PFC, fee income from new products and services and treasury management, and increased general consumer spending. Digital banking fees increased $2.2 million from higher volumes primarily associated with our larger customer base. Reflecting record asset levels, trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue increased $1.5 million and $0.3 million, respectively, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth. Bank-owned life insurance increased $1.6 million year-over-year due to the addition of PFC. Gross swap fees were $3.2 million in the third quarter, compared to $1.1 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were a negligible gain as compared to negative adjustment of $1.7 million, respectively.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as mortgage banking income, non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, increased $31.9 million, or 34.8%, year-over-year to $123.5 million. Mortgage Banking income increased due to an approximate 30% year-over-year increase in residential mortgage originations primarily related to our larger customer base.

Non-Interest Expense
 Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $144.8 million, a $45.6 million, or 46.0%, increase year-over-year primarily due to the addition of the PFC expense base associated with approximately 900 employees and 70 financial centers. Salaries and wages of $60.6 million and employee benefits expense of $18.0 million increased due to higher staffing levels and higher health insurance costs. Amortization of intangible assets of $8.4 million increased $6.4 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC. Restructuring and merger-related expenses of $11.4 million are primarily related to costs associated with the financial center optimization.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2025 of $404.2 million increased $109.2 million, or 37.0%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to the expenses described above. Equipment and software expense of $46.5 million reflects the addition of PFC and the additional cost of operating two core systems until the conversion to one platform in mid-May. FDIC insurance expense of $15.5 million increased due to our larger asset size.

Capital
 WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. On September 10th, WesBanco raised $230 million of Series B preferred stock, considered Tier 1 capital, through the issuance of 9,200,000 depositary shares, which are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "WSBCO". WesBanco expects to use approximately $150 million of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full its outstanding Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and approximately $50 million of the net proceeds to redeem in full its outstanding 4.0% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due September 30, 2030, which were assumed in connection with its acquisition of PFC. The remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. At September 30, 2025, Tier I leverage was 9.72%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.83%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.1%, and total risk-based capital was 14.6%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.92%.

Conference Call and Webcast
 WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2025 at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 2433750. The replay will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on October 23, 2025 and end at 12 a.m. ET on November 6, 2025. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements
 Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2025, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and Premier may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger of WesBanco and Premier may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Statements in this presentation with respect to the benefits of the merger between WesBanco and Premier, the parties' plans, obligations, expectations, and intentions, and the statements with respect to accretion, earn back of tangible book value, tangible book value dilution and internal rate of return, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized within the expected time frames; disruption from the merger may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of other business strategies; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; extended disruption of vital infrastructure; and other factors described in WesBanco's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and excluding after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.
 With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our nine-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.7 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of September 30, 2025. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights











Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)































For the Three Months Ended


For the Nine Months Ended

Statement of Income

September 30,


September 30,

Interest and dividend income

2025


2024


% Change


2025


2024


% Change


Loans, including fees

$         295,482


$         184,215


60.4


$         803,994


$         526,550


52.7


Interest and dividends on securities:














Taxable 

31,483


17,651


78.4


84,797


51,984


63.1



Tax-exempt

4,692


4,498


4.3


13,837


13,640


1.4




Total interest and dividends on securities

36,175


22,149


63.3


98,634


65,624


50.3


Other interest income 

11,229


7,365


52.5


29,872


19,881


50.3

          Total interest and dividend income

342,886


213,729


60.4


932,500


612,055


52.4

Interest expense













Interest bearing demand deposits

31,351


28,139


11.4


91,132


80,654


13.0


Money market deposits

38,249


19,609


95.1


95,672


54,166


76.6


Savings deposits

9,577


8,246


16.1


25,606


23,796


7.6


Certificates of deposit

23,554


14,284


64.9


63,553


36,513


74.1




Total interest expense on deposits

102,731


70,278


46.2


275,963


195,129


41.4


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

17,337


17,147


1.1


47,056


50,374


(6.6)


Other short-term borrowings

766


1,092


(29.9)


2,703


2,662


1.5


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 

5,336


4,070


31.1


14,774


12,189


21.2




Total interest expense

126,170


92,587


36.3


340,496


260,354


30.8

Net interest income 

216,716


121,142


78.9


592,004


351,701


68.3


Provision for credit losses

2,082


4,798


(56.6)


74,183


19,352


283.3

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

214,634


116,344


84.5


517,821


332,349


55.8

Non-interest income













Trust fees

8,987


7,517


19.6


27,342


22,902


19.4


Service charges on deposits

11,163


7,945


40.5


30,233


21,841


38.4


Digital banking income

7,324


5,084


44.1


20,053


14,828


35.2


Net swap fee and valuation income/(loss)

3,231


(627)


615.3


4,937


2,712


82.0


Net securities brokerage revenue

2,961


2,659


11.4


9,010


7,808


15.4


Bank-owned life insurance

3,765


2,173


73.3


10,643


7,032


51.4


Mortgage banking income

1,898


1,280


48.3


5,402


3,042


77.6


Net securities gains

1,210


675


79.3


2,302


1,347


70.9


Net gains/losses on other real estate owned and other assets

329


(239)


237.7


400


(51)


884.3


Other income

3,996


3,145


27.1


13,164


10,135


29.9




Total non-interest income

44,864


29,612


51.5


123,486


91,596


34.8

Non-interest expense













Salaries and wages

60,583


44,890


35.0


169,314


131,879


28.4


Employee benefits

18,040


11,522


56.6


49,867


34,284


45.5


Net occupancy

8,819


6,226


41.6


24,716


19,158


29.0


Equipment and software

16,310


10,157


60.6


46,500


30,622


51.9


Marketing

2,979


2,977


0.1


7,225


7,233


(0.1)


FDIC insurance 

5,820


3,604


61.5


15,487


10,576


46.4


Amortization of intangible assets

8,425


2,053


310.4


21,853


6,217


251.5


Restructuring and merger-related expense

11,383


1,977


475.8


72,449


5,755


 NM 


Other operating expenses  

23,829


17,777


34.0


69,278


55,044


25.9




Total non-interest expense

156,188


101,183


54.4


476,689


300,768


58.5

Income before provision for income taxes

103,310


44,773


130.7


164,618


123,177


33.6


 Provision for income taxes 

19,737


7,501


163.1


32,623


21,296


53.2

Net Income


83,573


37,272


124.2


131,995


101,881


29.6

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531


-


7,594


7,594


-

Net income available to common shareholders

$           81,042


$           34,741


133.3


$         124,401


$           94,287


31.9































Taxable equivalent net interest income

$        217,963


$        122,338


78.2


$        595,682


$        355,327


67.6
















Per common share data












Net income per common share - basic

$               0.84


$               0.54


55.6


$               1.39


$               1.54


(9.7)

Net income per common share - diluted

0.84


0.54


55.6


1.39


1.54


(9.7)

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.94


0.56


67.9


2.55


1.61


58.4

Dividends declared

0.37


0.36


2.8


1.11


1.08


2.8

Book value (period end)

39.02


39.73


(1.8)


39.02


39.73


(1.8)

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

21.29


22.99


(7.4)


21.29


22.99


(7.4)

Average common shares outstanding - basic

95,995,174


64,488,962


48.9


89,593,739


61,143,452


46.5

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

96,116,617


64,634,208


48.7


89,718,706


61,272,602


46.4

Period end common shares outstanding

96,044,222


66,871,479


43.6


96,044,222


66,871,479


43.6

Period end preferred shares outstanding

380,000


150,000


153.3


380,000


150,000


153.3
















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.









(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

NM = Not Meaningful



























WESBANCO, INC.


















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)


































Selected ratios
























For the Nine Months Ended










September 30,










2025


2024


% Change


























Return on average assets






0.65

%

0.70

%

(7.14)

%







Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)




1.20


0.73


64.38








Return on average equity






4.59


4.84


(5.17)








Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)




8.43


5.07


66.27








Return on average tangible equity (1)





9.10


8.96


1.56








Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



15.79


9.37


68.52








Return on average tangible common equity (1)




9.84


9.93


(0.91)








Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



17.07


10.38


64.45








Yield on earning assets (2) 





5.50


5.09


8.06








Cost of interest bearing liabilities





2.75


3.10


(11.29)








Net interest spread (2)






2.75


1.99


38.19








Net interest margin (2)






3.50


2.94


19.05








Efficiency (1) (2)






56.21


66.01


(14.85)








Average loans to average deposits





89.42


89.56


(0.16)








Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans




0.12


0.11


9.09








Effective income tax rate 





19.82


17.29


14.63






















































































For the Three Months Ended










Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,










2025


2025


2025


2024


2024






















Return on average assets






1.17

%

0.81

%

(0.22)

%

1.01

%

0.76

%



Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)




1.30


1.28


0.96


1.02


0.79




Return on average equity






8.25


5.76


(1.45)


6.68


5.09




Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)




9.16


9.17


6.45


6.75


5.32




Return on average tangible equity (1)





15.86


11.27


(1.74)


11.49


9.07




Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



17.48


17.16


11.61


11.61


9.46




Return on average tangible common equity (1)




17.26


12.06


(1.89)


12.56


9.97




Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



19.03


18.36


12.56


12.69


10.40




Yield on earning assets (2) 





5.58


5.56


5.33


5.10


5.19




Cost of interest bearing liabilities





2.79


2.69


2.78


2.96


3.21




Net interest spread (2)






2.79


2.87


2.55


2.14


1.98




Net interest margin (2)






3.53


3.59


3.35


3.03


2.95




Efficiency (1) (2) 






55.10


55.54


58.62


61.23


65.29




Average loans to average deposits





89.41


89.47


89.32


89.24


90.58




Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans



0.19


0.09


0.08


0.13


0.05




Effective income tax rate 





19.10


19.10


(6.96)


19.87


16.75




Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)




$            7,688


$            7,205


$            6,951


$            5,968


$            6,061




Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)



$            2,588


$            2,554


$            2,359


$            1,852


$            1,853






















(1) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired




       loans.  See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.










(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully 










       taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt 








       loans and investments.   WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and








       provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.













(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights








Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)








% Change

Balance sheet


September 30,



December 31,

December 31, 2024

Assets




2025


2024


% Change

2024

to Sept. 30, 2025

Cash and due from banks


$             231,814


$         172,221


34.6

$           142,271

62.9

Due from banks - interest bearing


776,423


448,676


73.0

425,866

82.3

Securities:











Equity securities, at fair value


30,374


13,355


127.4

13,427

126.2


Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


3,268,016


2,228,527


46.6

2,246,072

45.5


Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,042,503, $1,052,781










and $1,006,817, respectively)


1,150,520


1,162,359


(1.0)

1,152,906

(0.2)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities


(181)


(148)


(22.3)

(146)

(24.0)


Net held-to-maturity debt securities


1,150,339


1,162,211


(1.0)

1,152,760

(0.2)



Total securities


4,448,729


3,404,093


30.7

3,412,259

30.4

Loans held for sale


125,971


22,127


469.3

18,695

573.8

Portfolio loans:










Commercial real estate


10,755,370


7,206,271


49.3

7,326,681

46.8


Commercial and industrial


2,771,906


1,717,369


61.4

1,787,277

55.1


Residential real estate 


3,928,469


2,519,089


55.9

2,520,086

55.9


Home equity


1,091,636


796,594


37.0

821,110

32.9


Consumer 


384,693


212,107


81.4

201,275

91.1

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


18,932,074


12,451,430


52.0

12,656,429

49.6

Allowance for credit losses - loans 


(217,666)


(140,872)


(54.5)

(138,766)

(56.9)



Net portfolio loans


18,714,408


12,310,558


52.0

12,517,663

49.5

Premises and equipment, net


267,521


222,005


20.5

219,076

22.1

Accrued interest receivable


108,865


79,465


37.0

78,324

39.0

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,736,073


1,126,050


54.2

1,124,016

54.5

Bank-owned life insurance


555,104


358,701


54.8

360,738

53.9

Other assets



553,134


370,273


49.4

385,390

43.5

Total Assets


$        27,518,042


$    18,514,169


48.6

$      18,684,298

47.3













Liabilities










Deposits:











Non-interest bearing demand


$          5,285,740


$      3,777,781


39.9

$        3,842,758

37.6


Interest bearing demand


5,025,216


3,667,082


37.0

3,771,314

33.2


Money market


4,901,863


2,347,444


108.8

2,429,977

101.7


Savings deposits


3,141,075


2,381,542


31.9

2,362,736

32.9


Certificates of deposit


2,930,368


1,663,494


76.2

1,726,932

69.7



Total deposits


21,284,262


13,837,343


53.8

14,133,717

50.6

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


1,275,000


1,175,000


8.5

1,000,000

27.5

Other short-term borrowings


113,501


140,641


(19.3)

192,073

(40.9)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 


358,373


279,251


28.3

279,308

28.3



Total borrowings


1,746,874


1,594,892


9.5

1,471,381

18.7

Accrued interest payable


25,472


16,406


55.3

14,228

79.0

Other liabilities


344,907


263,943


30.7

274,691

25.6

Total Liabilities


23,401,515


15,712,584


48.9

15,894,017

47.2













Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares










6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation










preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


144,484


144,484


-

144,484

-

Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000 shares










7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation










preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025










and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024


224,383


-


100.0

-

100.0

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 100,000,000 and 200,000,000










shares authorized; 96,044,222, 75,354,034 and 75,354,034 shares issued;










96,044,222, 68,871,479 and 66,919,805 shares outstanding, respectively


200,088


156,985


27.5

156,985

27.5

Capital surplus


2,487,564


1,808,272


37.6

1,809,679

37.5

Retained earnings


1,210,823


1,169,808


3.5

1,192,091

1.6

Treasury stock (0, 8,482,555 and 8,434,229 shares - at cost, respectively)


-


(294,079)


(100.0)

(292,244)

(100.0)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(148,669)


(181,804)


18.2

(218,632)

32.0

Deferred benefits for directors


(2,146)


(2,081)


(3.1)

(2,082)

(3.1)

Total Shareholders' Equity


4,116,527


2,801,585


46.9

2,790,281

47.5

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$        27,518,042


$    18,514,169


48.6

$      18,684,298

47.3























WESBANCO, INC.







Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights






Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)







Balance sheet


September 30,


June 30,



Assets




2025


2025


% Change

Cash and due from banks


$                  231,814


$             402,755


(42.4)

Due from banks - interest bearing


776,423


754,275


2.9

Securities:









Equity securities, at fair value


30,374


29,538


2.8


Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


3,268,016


3,222,819


1.4


Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,042,503; 








and $1,006,110, respectively)


1,150,520


1,137,782


1.1



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities


(181)


(178)


(1.7)


Net held-to-maturity debt securities


1,150,339


1,137,604


1.1



Total securities


4,448,729


4,389,961


1.3

Loans held for sale


125,971


123,019


2.4

Portfolio loans:








Commercial real estate


10,755,370


10,600,210


1.5


Commercial and industrial


2,771,906


2,819,096


(1.7)


Residential real estate 


3,928,469


3,939,796


(0.3)


Home equity


1,091,636


1,052,334


3.7


Consumer 


384,693


417,190


(7.8)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


18,932,074


18,828,626


0.5

Allowance for credit losses - loans 


(217,666)


(223,866)


2.8



Net portfolio loans


18,714,408


18,604,760


0.6

Premises and equipment, net


267,521


274,137


(2.4)

Accrued interest receivable


108,865


106,410


2.3

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,736,073


1,745,170


(0.5)

Bank-owned life insurance


555,104


552,051


0.6

Other assets



553,134


619,038


(10.6)

Total Assets


$             27,518,042


$        27,571,576


(0.2)











Liabilities








Deposits:









Non-interest bearing demand


$               5,285,740


$          5,328,181


(0.8)


Interest bearing demand


5,025,216


4,865,091


3.3


Money market


4,901,863


4,825,154


1.6


Savings deposits


3,141,075


3,192,943


(1.6)


Certificates of deposit


2,930,368


2,943,187


(0.4)



Total deposits


21,284,262


21,154,556


0.6

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


1,275,000


1,750,000


(27.1)

Other short-term borrowings


113,501


103,666


9.5

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 


358,373


357,762


0.2



Total borrowings


1,746,874


2,211,428


(21.0)

Accrued interest payable


25,472


25,967


(1.9)

Other liabilities


344,907


360,405


(4.3)

Total Liabilities


23,401,515


23,752,356


(1.5)











Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares








6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation








preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


144,484


144,484


-

Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000 shares








7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation








preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025








and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025


224,383


-


100.0

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;








96,044,222 and 95,986,023 shares issued; 96,044,222 and 95,986,023








shares outstanding, respectively


200,088


199,967


0.1

Capital surplus


2,487,564


2,485,458


0.1

Retained earnings


1,210,823


1,165,058


3.9

Treasury stock (0 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)


-


-


-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(148,669)


(173,644)


14.4

Deferred benefits for directors


(2,146)


(2,103)


(2.0)

Total Shareholders' Equity


4,116,527


3,819,220


7.8

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$             27,518,042


$        27,571,576


(0.2)

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights


















Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)




















Average balance sheet and




















net interest margin analysis






For the Three Months Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 









2025


2024


2025



2024









Average 

Average



Average 

Average


Average 

Average



Average 

Average


Assets







Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Due from banks - interest bearing






$           761,410

4.90

%


$        435,417

5.64

%

$        704,757

4.81

%


$        388,064

5.65

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)






18,990,507

6.17



12,355,547

5.93


17,553,879

6.12



12,057,841

5.83


Securities: (2)





















    Taxable







3,901,533

3.20



2,863,374

2.45


3,679,815

3.08



2,885,072

2.41


    Tax-exempt (3)







733,493

3.21



745,517

3.04


732,823

3.20



752,795

3.06


        Total securities







4,635,026

3.20



3,608,891

2.57


4,412,638

3.10



3,637,867

2.54


Other earning assets 







77,308

9.40



63,187

7.51


75,338

8.04



60,073

7.68


         Total earning assets (3)






24,464,251

5.58

%


16,463,042

5.19

%

22,746,612

5.50

%


16,143,845

5.09

%

Other assets







2,955,475




1,832,541



2,710,747




1,820,755



Total Assets







$      27,419,726




$   18,295,583



$   25,457,359




$   17,964,600
























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Interest bearing demand deposits






$        4,963,468

2.51

%


$     3,624,061

3.09

%

$     4,676,955

2.61

%


$     3,551,076

3.03

%

Money market accounts 







4,905,387

3.09



2,295,192

3.40


4,322,300

2.96



2,203,768

3.28


Savings deposits







3,152,927

1.21



2,403,806

1.36


2,962,302

1.16



2,442,015

1.30


Certificates of deposit







2,928,961

3.19



1,500,816

3.79


2,694,587

3.15



1,388,115

3.51


    Total interest bearing deposits






15,950,743

2.56



9,823,875

2.85


14,656,144

2.52



9,584,974

2.72


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings






1,500,272

4.58



1,256,250

5.43


1,419,571

4.43



1,228,832

5.48


Repurchase agreements







110,452

2.75



122,159

3.56


130,592

2.77



107,565

3.31


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 




358,007

5.91



279,218

5.80


340,425

5.80



279,160

5.83


      Total interest bearing liabilities (4)





17,919,474

2.79

%


11,481,502

3.21

%

16,546,732

2.75

%


11,200,531

3.10

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits





5,289,568




3,817,184



4,975,638




3,878,063



Other liabilities







312,542




281,436



309,656




284,172



Shareholders' equity







3,898,142




2,715,461



3,625,333




2,601,834



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$      27,419,726




$   18,295,583



$   25,457,359




$   17,964,600



Taxable equivalent net interest spread






2.79

%



1.98

%


2.75

%



1.99

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin 






3.53

%



2.95

%


3.50

%



2.94

%











































(1) Gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale.  Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.4 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and were $5.5 million and $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.   Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $16.0 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was  $39.3 million and $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.






(2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost.























(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% for each period presented.























(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.7 million  and $7 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was $9.6 million and $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.



WESBANCO, INC.










Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









 Page 10 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)














Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

Sept. 30,


June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,

Interest and dividend income

2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


Loans, including fees

$         295,482


$         290,104


$         218,409


$         183,251


$         184,215


Interest and dividends on securities:












Taxable 

31,483


31,066


22,247


18,575


17,651



Tax-exempt

4,692


4,616


4,529


4,449


4,498




Total interest and dividends on securities

36,175


35,682


26,776


23,024


22,149


Other interest income 

11,229


10,596


8,047


7,310


7,365

          Total interest and dividend income

342,886


336,382


253,232


213,585


213,729

Interest expense











Interest bearing demand deposits

31,351


30,405


29,377


27,044


28,139


Money market deposits

38,249


36,287


21,134


18,734


19,609


Savings deposits

9,577


8,670


7,359


7,271


8,246


Certificates of deposit

23,554


21,442


18,558


16,723


14,284




Total interest expense on deposits

102,731


96,804


76,428


69,772


70,278


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

17,337


16,683


13,034


12,114


17,147


Other short-term borrowings

766


816


1,122


1,291


1,092


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

5,336


5,310


4,129


3,902


4,070




Total interest expense

126,170


119,613


94,713


87,079


92,587

Net interest income 

216,716


216,769


158,519


126,506


121,142


Provision for credit losses

2,082


3,218


68,883


(147)


4,798

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

214,634


213,551


89,636


126,653


116,344

Non-interest income











Trust fees

8,987


9,657


8,697


7,775


7,517


Service charges on deposits

11,163


10,484


8,587


8,138


7,945


Digital banking income

7,324


7,325


5,404


5,125


5,084


Net swap fee and valuation income/ (loss)

3,231


746


961


3,230


(627)


Net securities brokerage revenue

2,961


3,348


2,701


2,430


2,659


Bank-owned life insurance

3,765


3,450


3,428


2,512


2,173


Mortgage banking income

1,898


2,364


1,140


1,229


1,280


Net securities gains / (losses) 

1,210


1,410


(318)


61


675


Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets

329


111


(40)


193


(239)


Other income

3,996


5,062


4,105


5,695


3,145




Total non-interest income

44,864


43,957


34,665


36,388


29,612

Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages

60,583


60,153


48,577


45,638


44,890


Employee benefits

18,040


18,857


12,970


11,856


11,522


Net occupancy

8,819


8,119


7,778


5,999


6,226


Equipment and software

16,310


17,140


13,050


10,681


10,157


Marketing

2,979


1,864


2,382


2,531


2,977


FDIC insurance 

5,820


5,479


4,187


3,640


3,604


Amortization of intangible assets

8,425


9,204


4,223


2,034


2,053


Restructuring and merger-related expense

11,383


41,056


20,010


646


1,977


Other operating expenses  

23,829


24,663


20,789


18,079


17,777




Total non-interest expense

156,188


186,535


133,966


101,104


101,183

Income / (loss) before provision for income taxes

103,310


70,973


(9,665)


61,937


44,773


Provision / (benefit) provision for income taxes 

19,737


13,558


(673)


12,308


7,501

Net Income /(loss)

83,573


57,415


(8,992)


49,629


37,272

Preferred stock dividends

2,531


2,531


2,531


2,531


2,531

Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$           81,042


$           54,884


$         (11,523)


$           47,098


$           34,741














Taxable equivalent net interest income

$        217,963


$        217,996


$        159,723


$        127,689


$        122,338














Per common share data










Net income / (loss) per common share - basic

$               0.84


$               0.57


$             (0.15)


$               0.70


$               0.54

Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted

0.84


0.57


(0.15)


0.70


0.54

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.94


0.91


0.66


0.71


0.56

Dividends declared

0.37


0.37


0.37


0.37


0.36

Book value (period end)

39.02


38.28


38.02


39.54


39.73

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

21.29


20.48


20.06


22.83


22.99

Average common shares outstanding - basic

95,995,174


95,744,980


76,830,460


66,895,834


64,488,962

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

96,116,617


95,808,310


77,020,592


66,992,009


64,634,208

Period end common shares outstanding

96,044,222


95,986,023


95,672,204


66,919,805


66,871,479

Period end preferred shares outstanding

380,000


150,000


150,000


150,000


150,000

Full time equivalent employees

3,064


3,253


3,205


2,262


2,277














(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights










 Page 11 

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
















Quarter Ended






Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


Asset quality data


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


Non-performing assets:













Total non-performing loans 



$       94,463


$       84,319


$       81,489


$       39,752


$       30,421



Other real estate and repossessed assets

997


958


1,854


852


906



     Total non-performing assets


$       95,460


$       85,277


$       83,343


$       40,604


$       31,327
















Past due loans (1):













Loans past due 30-89 days


$       80,333


$       65,401


$       69,755


$       45,926


$       33,762



Loans past due 90 days or more


19,430


20,890


10,734


13,553


20,427



     Total past due loans


$       99,763


$       86,291


$       80,489


$       59,479


$       54,189
















Criticized and classified loans (2):













Criticized loans


$     433,320


$     531,415


$     470,619


$     242,000


$     200,540



Classified loans


175,648


151,849


149,452


112,669


93,185



     Total criticized and classified loans


$     608,968


$     683,264


$     620,071


$     354,669


$     293,725
















Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 

0.42

%

0.35

%

0.37

%

0.36

%

0.27

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.10


0.11


0.06


0.11


0.16


Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.50


0.45


0.44


0.31


0.24


Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other












real estate and repossessed assets


0.50


0.45


0.45


0.32


0.25


Non-performing assets / total assets


0.35


0.31


0.30


0.22


0.17


Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

3.22


3.63


3.32


2.80


2.36
















Allowance for credit losses












Allowance for credit losses - loans


$     217,666


$     223,866


$     233,617


$     138,766


$     140,872


Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

7,628


6,168


6,459


6,120


8,225


Provision for credit losses


2,082


3,218


68,883


(147)


4,798


Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

8,867


4,329


2,771


4,066


1,420
















Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.19

%

0.09

%

0.08

%

0.13

%

0.05

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.15

%

1.19

%

1.25

%

1.10

%

1.13

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

2.30

x

2.65

x

2.87

x

3.49

x

4.63

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and












loans past due 


1.12

x

1.31

x

1.44

x

1.40

x

1.66

x















































Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,






2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


Capital ratios












Tier I leverage capital


9.72

%

8.66

%

11.01

%

10.68

%

10.69

%

Tier I risk-based capital


11.83


10.59


10.69


13.06


12.89


Total risk-based capital


14.58


13.40


13.59


15.88


15.74


Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

10.10


9.90


9.99


12.07


11.89


Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.22


13.99


14.86


15.09


14.84


Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)


9.35


8.16


8.03


9.52


9.67


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

7.92


7.60


7.47


8.70


8.84






























(1) Excludes non-performing loans.












(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.






(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.








WESBANCO, INC.














Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Page 12

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.





Three Months Ended


Year to Date 





Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


Sept. 30,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


2025

2024

Return on average assets, excluding certain items:














Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$           81,042


$          54,884


$        (11,523)


$          47,098


$         34,741


$           124,401

$          94,287


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

8,993


32,434


15,808


510


1,562


57,235

4,546


Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


46,926


-


-


46,926

-


Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items

90,035


87,318


51,211


47,608


36,303


228,562

98,833


















Average total assets


$    27,419,726


$   27,304,700


$   21,658,352


$   18,593,265


$  18,295,583


$      25,457,359

$   17,964,600

















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized)  (2)

1.30 %


1.28 %


0.96 %


1.02 %


0.79 %


1.20 %

0.73 %

















Return on average equity, excluding certain items:














Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$           81,042


$          54,884


$        (11,523)


$          47,098


$         34,741


$           124,401

$          94,287


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

8,993


32,434


15,808


510


1,562


57,235

4,546


Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


46,926


-


-


46,926

-


Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items 

90,035


87,318


51,211


47,608


36,303


228,562

98,833


















Average total shareholders' equity

$      3,898,142


$     3,819,513


$     3,218,639


$     2,806,079


$    2,715,461


$        3,625,333

$     2,601,834

















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized)  (2)

9.16 %


9.17 %


6.45 %


6.75 %


5.32 %


8.43 %

5.07 %

















Return on average tangible equity:














Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$           81,042


$          54,884


$        (11,523)


$          47,098


$         34,741


$           124,401

$          94,287


Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

6,656


7,271


3,336


1,607


1,622


17,264

4,911


Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 

87,698


62,155


(8,187)


48,705


36,363


141,665

99,198


















Average total shareholders' equity

3,898,142


3,819,513


3,218,639


2,806,079


2,715,461


3,625,333

2,601,834


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,704,105)


(1,608,358)


(1,312,855)


(1,119,060)


(1,120,662)


(1,543,552)

(1,122,282)


Average tangible equity


$      2,194,037


$     2,211,155


$     1,905,784


$     1,687,019


$    1,594,799


$        2,081,781

$     1,479,552

















Return on average tangible equity (annualized)  (2)

15.86 %


11.27 %


-1.74 %


11.49 %


9.07 %


9.10 %

8.96 %


















Average tangible common equity

$      2,015,329


$     2,066,671


$     1,761,300


$     1,542,535


$    1,450,315


$        1,925,764

$     1,335,068

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)  (2)

17.26 %


12.06 %


-1.89 %


12.56 %


9.97 %


9.84 %

9.92 %

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:














Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$           81,042


$          54,884


$        (11,523)


$          47,098


$         34,741


$           124,401

$          94,287


Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses  (1)

8,993


32,434


15,808


510


1,562


57,235

4,546


Plus: amortization of intangibles  (1)

6,656


7,271


3,336


1,607


1,622


17,264

4,911


Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


46,926


-


-


46,926

-


Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 














     and excluding certain items

96,691


94,589


54,547


49,215


37,925


245,826

103,744


















Average total shareholders' equity

3,898,142


3,819,513


3,218,639


2,806,079


2,715,461


3,625,333

2,601,834


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,704,105)


(1,608,358)


(1,312,855)


(1,119,060)


(1,120,662)


(1,543,552)

(1,122,282)


Average tangible equity


$      2,194,037


$     2,211,155


$     1,905,784


$     1,687,019


$    1,594,799


$        2,081,781

$     1,479,552

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized)  (2)

17.48 %


17.16 %


11.61 %


11.61 %


9.46 %


15.79 %

9.37 %


















Average tangible common equity

$      2,015,329


$     2,066,671


$     1,761,300


$     1,542,535


$    1,450,315


$        1,925,764

$     1,335,068

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized)  (2)

19.03 %


18.36 %


12.56 %


12.69 %


10.40 %


17.07 %

10.38 %

















Efficiency ratio:
















Non-interest expense


$         156,188


$        186,535


$        133,966

#

$        101,104

0

$       101,183


$           476,689

$        300,768


Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(11,383)


(41,056)


(20,010)

#

(646)

0

(1,977)


(72,449)

(5,755)


Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

144,805


145,479


113,956

#

100,458

0

99,206


404,240

295,013


















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

217,963


217,996


159,723

#

127,689

0

122,338


595,682

355,327


Non-interest income


44,864


43,957


34,665

#

36,388

0

29,612


123,486

91,596


Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$         262,827


$        261,953


$        194,388

#

$        164,077

0

$       151,950


$           719,168

$        446,923


Efficiency ratio


55.10 %


55.54 %


58.62 %


61.23 %


65.29 %


56.21 %

66.01 %

































Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:














Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$           81,042


$          54,884


$        (11,523)


$          47,098


$         34,741


$           124,401

$          94,287


Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

8,993


32,434


15,808


510


1,562


57,235

4,546


Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


46,926


-


-


46,926


Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:

$           90,035


$          87,318


$          51,211


$          47,608


$         36,303


$           228,562

$          98,833

















Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:














Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted

$               0.84


$              0.57


$            (0.15)


$              0.70


$             0.54


$                 1.39

$              1.54


Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

0.10


0.34


0.21


0.01


0.02


0.63

0.07


Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


0.60


-


-


0.53

-

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:

$               0.94


$              0.91


$              0.66


$              0.71


$             0.56


$                 2.55

$              1.61





































Period End








Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,








2025


2025


2025


2024


2024




Tangible book value per share: