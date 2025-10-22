WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Highlighted by a net interest margin of 3.53% and deposit growth that fully funded loan growth

WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was $81.0 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.84, compared to $34.7 million and $0.54 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $124.4 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, which reflected the impact of a day one provision for credit losses and other expenses related to the closing of the Premier Financial Corp. ("PFC") acquisition on February 28th, compared to $94.3 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, for the 2024 period.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended Statement of Income September 30,

September 30, Interest and dividend income 2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 295,482

$ 184,215

60.4

$ 803,994

$ 526,550

52.7

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 31,483

17,651

78.4

84,797

51,984

63.1



Tax-exempt 4,692

4,498

4.3

13,837

13,640

1.4





Total interest and dividends on securities 36,175

22,149

63.3

98,634

65,624

50.3

Other interest income 11,229

7,365

52.5

29,872

19,881

50.3 Total interest and dividend income 342,886

213,729

60.4

932,500

612,055

52.4 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 31,351

28,139

11.4

91,132

80,654

13.0

Money market deposits 38,249

19,609

95.1

95,672

54,166

76.6

Savings deposits 9,577

8,246

16.1

25,606

23,796

7.6

Certificates of deposit 23,554

14,284

64.9

63,553

36,513

74.1





Total interest expense on deposits 102,731

70,278

46.2

275,963

195,129

41.4

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 17,337

17,147

1.1

47,056

50,374

(6.6)

Other short-term borrowings 766

1,092

(29.9)

2,703

2,662

1.5

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 5,336

4,070

31.1

14,774

12,189

21.2





Total interest expense 126,170

92,587

36.3

340,496

260,354

30.8 Net interest income 216,716

121,142

78.9

592,004

351,701

68.3

Provision for credit losses 2,082

4,798

(56.6)

74,183

19,352

283.3 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 214,634

116,344

84.5

517,821

332,349

55.8 Non-interest income























Trust fees 8,987

7,517

19.6

27,342

22,902

19.4

Service charges on deposits 11,163

7,945

40.5

30,233

21,841

38.4

Digital banking income 7,324

5,084

44.1

20,053

14,828

35.2

Net swap fee and valuation income/(loss) 3,231

(627)

615.3

4,937

2,712

82.0

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,961

2,659

11.4

9,010

7,808

15.4

Bank-owned life insurance 3,765

2,173

73.3

10,643

7,032

51.4

Mortgage banking income 1,898

1,280

48.3

5,402

3,042

77.6

Net securities gains 1,210

675

79.3

2,302

1,347

70.9

Net gains/losses on other real estate owned and other assets 329

(239)

237.7

400

(51)

884.3

Other income 3,996

3,145

27.1

13,164

10,135

29.9





Total non-interest income 44,864

29,612

51.5

123,486

91,596

34.8 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 60,583

44,890

35.0

169,314

131,879

28.4

Employee benefits 18,040

11,522

56.6

49,867

34,284

45.5

Net occupancy 8,819

6,226

41.6

24,716

19,158

29.0

Equipment and software 16,310

10,157

60.6

46,500

30,622

51.9

Marketing 2,979

2,977

0.1

7,225

7,233

(0.1)

FDIC insurance 5,820

3,604

61.5

15,487

10,576

46.4

Amortization of intangible assets 8,425

2,053

310.4

21,853

6,217

251.5

Restructuring and merger-related expense 11,383

1,977

475.8

72,449

5,755

NM

Other operating expenses 23,829

17,777

34.0

69,278

55,044

25.9





Total non-interest expense 156,188

101,183

54.4

476,689

300,768

58.5 Income before provision for income taxes 103,310

44,773

130.7

164,618

123,177

33.6

Provision for income taxes 19,737

7,501

163.1

32,623

21,296

53.2 Net Income

83,573

37,272

124.2

131,995

101,881

29.6 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

-

7,594

7,594

- Net income available to common shareholders $ 81,042

$ 34,741

133.3

$ 124,401

$ 94,287

31.9



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 217,963

$ 122,338

78.2

$ 595,682

$ 355,327

67.6





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.84

$ 0.54

55.6

$ 1.39

$ 1.54

(9.7) Net income per common share - diluted 0.84

0.54

55.6

1.39

1.54

(9.7) Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.94

0.56

67.9

2.55

1.61

58.4 Dividends declared 0.37

0.36

2.8

1.11

1.08

2.8 Book value (period end) 39.02

39.73

(1.8)

39.02

39.73

(1.8) Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.29

22.99

(7.4)

21.29

22.99

(7.4) Average common shares outstanding - basic 95,995,174

64,488,962

48.9

89,593,739

61,143,452

46.5 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 96,116,617

64,634,208

48.7

89,718,706

61,272,602

46.4 Period end common shares outstanding 96,044,222

66,871,479

43.6

96,044,222

66,871,479

43.6 Period end preferred shares outstanding 380,000

150,000

153.3

380,000

150,000

153.3





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans. NM = Not Meaningful





















































WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

































































Selected ratios













































For the Nine Months Ended

















September 30,

















2025

2024

% Change

















































Return on average assets









0.65 % 0.70 % (7.14) %











Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)





1.20

0.73

64.38













Return on average equity









4.59

4.84

(5.17)













Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)





8.43

5.07

66.27













Return on average tangible equity (1)







9.10

8.96

1.56













Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



15.79

9.37

68.52













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





9.84

9.93

(0.91)













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



17.07

10.38

64.45













Yield on earning assets (2)







5.50

5.09

8.06













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.75

3.10

(11.29)













Net interest spread (2)









2.75

1.99

38.19













Net interest margin (2)









3.50

2.94

19.05













Efficiency (1) (2)









56.21

66.01

(14.85)













Average loans to average deposits







89.42

89.56

(0.16)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.12

0.11

9.09













Effective income tax rate







19.82

17.29

14.63









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

















2025

2025

2025

2024

2024









































Return on average assets









1.17 % 0.81 % (0.22) % 1.01 % 0.76 %



Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)





1.30

1.28

0.96

1.02

0.79





Return on average equity









8.25

5.76

(1.45)

6.68

5.09





Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)





9.16

9.17

6.45

6.75

5.32





Return on average tangible equity (1)







15.86

11.27

(1.74)

11.49

9.07





Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



17.48

17.16

11.61

11.61

9.46





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





17.26

12.06

(1.89)

12.56

9.97





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



19.03

18.36

12.56

12.69

10.40





Yield on earning assets (2)







5.58

5.56

5.33

5.10

5.19





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.79

2.69

2.78

2.96

3.21





Net interest spread (2)









2.79

2.87

2.55

2.14

1.98





Net interest margin (2)









3.53

3.59

3.35

3.03

2.95





Efficiency (1) (2)









55.10

55.54

58.62

61.23

65.29





Average loans to average deposits







89.41

89.47

89.32

89.24

90.58





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans



0.19

0.09

0.08

0.13

0.05





Effective income tax rate







19.10

19.10

(6.96)

19.87

16.75





Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)





$ 7,688

$ 7,205

$ 6,951

$ 5,968

$ 6,061





Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)



$ 2,588

$ 2,554

$ 2,359

$ 1,852

$ 1,853









































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired





loans. See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully

















taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt













loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and













provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

September 30,



December 31, December 31, 2024 Assets





2025

2024

% Change 2024 to Sept. 30, 2025 Cash and due from banks

$ 231,814

$ 172,221

34.6 $ 142,271 62.9 Due from banks - interest bearing

776,423

448,676

73.0 425,866 82.3 Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

30,374

13,355

127.4 13,427 126.2

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,268,016

2,228,527

46.6 2,246,072 45.5

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,042,503, $1,052,781

















and $1,006,817, respectively)

1,150,520

1,162,359

(1.0) 1,152,906 (0.2)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(181)

(148)

(22.3) (146) (24.0)

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,150,339

1,162,211

(1.0) 1,152,760 (0.2)



Total securities

4,448,729

3,404,093

30.7 3,412,259 30.4 Loans held for sale

125,971

22,127

469.3 18,695 573.8 Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

10,755,370

7,206,271

49.3 7,326,681 46.8

Commercial and industrial

2,771,906

1,717,369

61.4 1,787,277 55.1

Residential real estate

3,928,469

2,519,089

55.9 2,520,086 55.9

Home equity

1,091,636

796,594

37.0 821,110 32.9

Consumer

384,693

212,107

81.4 201,275 91.1 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

18,932,074

12,451,430

52.0 12,656,429 49.6 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(217,666)

(140,872)

(54.5) (138,766) (56.9)



Net portfolio loans

18,714,408

12,310,558

52.0 12,517,663 49.5 Premises and equipment, net

267,521

222,005

20.5 219,076 22.1 Accrued interest receivable

108,865

79,465

37.0 78,324 39.0 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,736,073

1,126,050

54.2 1,124,016 54.5 Bank-owned life insurance

555,104

358,701

54.8 360,738 53.9 Other assets



553,134

370,273

49.4 385,390 43.5 Total Assets

$ 27,518,042

$ 18,514,169

48.6 $ 18,684,298 47.3























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,285,740

$ 3,777,781

39.9 $ 3,842,758 37.6

Interest bearing demand

5,025,216

3,667,082

37.0 3,771,314 33.2

Money market

4,901,863

2,347,444

108.8 2,429,977 101.7

Savings deposits

3,141,075

2,381,542

31.9 2,362,736 32.9

Certificates of deposit

2,930,368

1,663,494

76.2 1,726,932 69.7



Total deposits

21,284,262

13,837,343

53.8 14,133,717 50.6 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,275,000

1,175,000

8.5 1,000,000 27.5 Other short-term borrowings

113,501

140,641

(19.3) 192,073 (40.9) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

358,373

279,251

28.3 279,308 28.3



Total borrowings

1,746,874

1,594,892

9.5 1,471,381 18.7 Accrued interest payable

25,472

16,406

55.3 14,228 79.0 Other liabilities

344,907

263,943

30.7 274,691 25.6 Total Liabilities

23,401,515

15,712,584

48.9 15,894,017 47.2























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares

















6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- 144,484 - Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000 shares

















7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation

















preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025

















and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024

224,383

-

100.0 - 100.0 Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 100,000,000 and 200,000,000

















shares authorized; 96,044,222, 75,354,034 and 75,354,034 shares issued;

















96,044,222, 68,871,479 and 66,919,805 shares outstanding, respectively

200,088

156,985

27.5 156,985 27.5 Capital surplus

2,487,564

1,808,272

37.6 1,809,679 37.5 Retained earnings

1,210,823

1,169,808

3.5 1,192,091 1.6 Treasury stock (0, 8,482,555 and 8,434,229 shares - at cost, respectively)

-

(294,079)

(100.0) (292,244) (100.0) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(148,669)

(181,804)

18.2 (218,632) 32.0 Deferred benefits for directors

(2,146)

(2,081)

(3.1) (2,082) (3.1) Total Shareholders' Equity

4,116,527

2,801,585

46.9 2,790,281 47.5 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 27,518,042

$ 18,514,169

48.6 $ 18,684,298 47.3













































WESBANCO, INC.











Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)











Balance sheet

September 30,

June 30,



Assets





2025

2025

% Change Cash and due from banks

$ 231,814

$ 402,755

(42.4) Due from banks - interest bearing

776,423

754,275

2.9 Securities:















Equity securities, at fair value

30,374

29,538

2.8

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,268,016

3,222,819

1.4

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,042,503;













and $1,006,110, respectively)

1,150,520

1,137,782

1.1



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(181)

(178)

(1.7)

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,150,339

1,137,604

1.1



Total securities

4,448,729

4,389,961

1.3 Loans held for sale

125,971

123,019

2.4 Portfolio loans:













Commercial real estate

10,755,370

10,600,210

1.5

Commercial and industrial

2,771,906

2,819,096

(1.7)

Residential real estate

3,928,469

3,939,796

(0.3)

Home equity

1,091,636

1,052,334

3.7

Consumer

384,693

417,190

(7.8) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

18,932,074

18,828,626

0.5 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(217,666)

(223,866)

2.8



Net portfolio loans

18,714,408

18,604,760

0.6 Premises and equipment, net

267,521

274,137

(2.4) Accrued interest receivable

108,865

106,410

2.3 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,736,073

1,745,170

(0.5) Bank-owned life insurance

555,104

552,051

0.6 Other assets



553,134

619,038

(10.6) Total Assets

$ 27,518,042

$ 27,571,576

(0.2)



















Liabilities













Deposits:















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,285,740

$ 5,328,181

(0.8)

Interest bearing demand

5,025,216

4,865,091

3.3

Money market

4,901,863

4,825,154

1.6

Savings deposits

3,141,075

3,192,943

(1.6)

Certificates of deposit

2,930,368

2,943,187

(0.4)



Total deposits

21,284,262

21,154,556

0.6 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,275,000

1,750,000

(27.1) Other short-term borrowings

113,501

103,666

9.5 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

358,373

357,762

0.2



Total borrowings

1,746,874

2,211,428

(21.0) Accrued interest payable

25,472

25,967

(1.9) Other liabilities

344,907

360,405

(4.3) Total Liabilities

23,401,515

23,752,356

(1.5)



















Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 150,000 shares













6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation













preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

144,484

144,484

- Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000 shares













7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation













preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025













and 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025

224,383

-

100.0 Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;













96,044,222 and 95,986,023 shares issued; 96,044,222 and 95,986,023













shares outstanding, respectively

200,088

199,967

0.1 Capital surplus

2,487,564

2,485,458

0.1 Retained earnings

1,210,823

1,165,058

3.9 Treasury stock (0 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)

-

-

- Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(148,669)

(173,644)

14.4 Deferred benefits for directors

(2,146)

(2,103)

(2.0) Total Shareholders' Equity

4,116,527

3,819,220

7.8 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 27,518,042

$ 27,571,576

(0.2)

WESBANCO, INC.







































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

































Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





































Average balance sheet and





































net interest margin analysis









For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,















2025

2024

2025



2024















Average Average



Average Average

Average Average



Average Average

Assets











Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing









$ 761,410 4.90 %

$ 435,417 5.64 % $ 704,757 4.81 %

$ 388,064 5.65 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)









18,990,507 6.17



12,355,547 5.93

17,553,879 6.12



12,057,841 5.83

Securities: (2)







































Taxable











3,901,533 3.20



2,863,374 2.45

3,679,815 3.08



2,885,072 2.41

Tax-exempt (3)











733,493 3.21



745,517 3.04

732,823 3.20



752,795 3.06

Total securities











4,635,026 3.20



3,608,891 2.57

4,412,638 3.10



3,637,867 2.54

Other earning assets











77,308 9.40



63,187 7.51

75,338 8.04



60,073 7.68

Total earning assets (3)









24,464,251 5.58 %

16,463,042 5.19 % 22,746,612 5.50 %

16,143,845 5.09 % Other assets











2,955,475





1,832,541



2,710,747





1,820,755



Total Assets











$ 27,419,726





$ 18,295,583



$ 25,457,359





$ 17,964,600













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Interest bearing demand deposits









$ 4,963,468 2.51 %

$ 3,624,061 3.09 % $ 4,676,955 2.61 %

$ 3,551,076 3.03 % Money market accounts











4,905,387 3.09



2,295,192 3.40

4,322,300 2.96



2,203,768 3.28

Savings deposits











3,152,927 1.21



2,403,806 1.36

2,962,302 1.16



2,442,015 1.30

Certificates of deposit











2,928,961 3.19



1,500,816 3.79

2,694,587 3.15



1,388,115 3.51

Total interest bearing deposits









15,950,743 2.56



9,823,875 2.85

14,656,144 2.52



9,584,974 2.72

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









1,500,272 4.58



1,256,250 5.43

1,419,571 4.43



1,228,832 5.48

Repurchase agreements











110,452 2.75



122,159 3.56

130,592 2.77



107,565 3.31

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt





358,007 5.91



279,218 5.80

340,425 5.80



279,160 5.83

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)







17,919,474 2.79 %

11,481,502 3.21 % 16,546,732 2.75 %

11,200,531 3.10 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits







5,289,568





3,817,184



4,975,638





3,878,063



Other liabilities











312,542





281,436



309,656





284,172



Shareholders' equity











3,898,142





2,715,461



3,625,333





2,601,834



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







$ 27,419,726





$ 18,295,583



$ 25,457,359





$ 17,964,600



Taxable equivalent net interest spread









2.79 %



1.98 %

2.75 %



1.99 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin









3.53 %



2.95 %

3.50 %



2.94 %



















































































(1) Gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.4 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and were $5.5 million and $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $16.0 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was $39.3 million and $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.









(2) Average yields on available-for-sale debt securities are calculated based on amortized cost.











































(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% for each period presented.











































(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $1.7 million and $7 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and was $9.6 million and $0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.





WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30, Interest and dividend income 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Loans, including fees $ 295,482

$ 290,104

$ 218,409

$ 183,251

$ 184,215

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 31,483

31,066

22,247

18,575

17,651



Tax-exempt 4,692

4,616

4,529

4,449

4,498





Total interest and dividends on securities 36,175

35,682

26,776

23,024

22,149

Other interest income 11,229

10,596

8,047

7,310

7,365 Total interest and dividend income 342,886

336,382

253,232

213,585

213,729 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 31,351

30,405

29,377

27,044

28,139

Money market deposits 38,249

36,287

21,134

18,734

19,609

Savings deposits 9,577

8,670

7,359

7,271

8,246

Certificates of deposit 23,554

21,442

18,558

16,723

14,284





Total interest expense on deposits 102,731

96,804

76,428

69,772

70,278

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 17,337

16,683

13,034

12,114

17,147

Other short-term borrowings 766

816

1,122

1,291

1,092

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 5,336

5,310

4,129

3,902

4,070





Total interest expense 126,170

119,613

94,713

87,079

92,587 Net interest income 216,716

216,769

158,519

126,506

121,142

Provision for credit losses 2,082

3,218

68,883

(147)

4,798 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 214,634

213,551

89,636

126,653

116,344 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 8,987

9,657

8,697

7,775

7,517

Service charges on deposits 11,163

10,484

8,587

8,138

7,945

Digital banking income 7,324

7,325

5,404

5,125

5,084

Net swap fee and valuation income/ (loss) 3,231

746

961

3,230

(627)

Net securities brokerage revenue 2,961

3,348

2,701

2,430

2,659

Bank-owned life insurance 3,765

3,450

3,428

2,512

2,173

Mortgage banking income 1,898

2,364

1,140

1,229

1,280

Net securities gains / (losses) 1,210

1,410

(318)

61

675

Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets 329

111

(40)

193

(239)

Other income 3,996

5,062

4,105

5,695

3,145





Total non-interest income 44,864

43,957

34,665

36,388

29,612 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 60,583

60,153

48,577

45,638

44,890

Employee benefits 18,040

18,857

12,970

11,856

11,522

Net occupancy 8,819

8,119

7,778

5,999

6,226

Equipment and software 16,310

17,140

13,050

10,681

10,157

Marketing 2,979

1,864

2,382

2,531

2,977

FDIC insurance 5,820

5,479

4,187

3,640

3,604

Amortization of intangible assets 8,425

9,204

4,223

2,034

2,053

Restructuring and merger-related expense 11,383

41,056

20,010

646

1,977

Other operating expenses 23,829

24,663

20,789

18,079

17,777





Total non-interest expense 156,188

186,535

133,966

101,104

101,183 Income / (loss) before provision for income taxes 103,310

70,973

(9,665)

61,937

44,773

Provision / (benefit) provision for income taxes 19,737

13,558

(673)

12,308

7,501 Net Income /(loss) 83,573

57,415

(8,992)

49,629

37,272 Preferred stock dividends 2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 81,042

$ 54,884

$ (11,523)

$ 47,098

$ 34,741

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 217,963

$ 217,996

$ 159,723

$ 127,689

$ 122,338

























Per common share data

















Net income / (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.84

$ 0.57

$ (0.15)

$ 0.70

$ 0.54 Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted 0.84

0.57

(0.15)

0.70

0.54 Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.94

0.91

0.66

0.71

0.56 Dividends declared 0.37

0.37

0.37

0.37

0.36 Book value (period end) 39.02

38.28

38.02

39.54

39.73 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.29

20.48

20.06

22.83

22.99 Average common shares outstanding - basic 95,995,174

95,744,980

76,830,460

66,895,834

64,488,962 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 96,116,617

95,808,310

77,020,592

66,992,009

64,634,208 Period end common shares outstanding 96,044,222

95,986,023

95,672,204

66,919,805

66,871,479 Period end preferred shares outstanding 380,000

150,000

150,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 3,064

3,253

3,205

2,262

2,277

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 11 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

Asset quality data

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Non-performing assets:























Total non-performing loans



$ 94,463

$ 84,319

$ 81,489

$ 39,752

$ 30,421



Other real estate and repossessed assets 997

958

1,854

852

906



Total non-performing assets

$ 95,460

$ 85,277

$ 83,343

$ 40,604

$ 31,327





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 80,333

$ 65,401

$ 69,755

$ 45,926

$ 33,762



Loans past due 90 days or more

19,430

20,890

10,734

13,553

20,427



Total past due loans

$ 99,763

$ 86,291

$ 80,489

$ 59,479

$ 54,189





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 433,320

$ 531,415

$ 470,619

$ 242,000

$ 200,540



Classified loans

175,648

151,849

149,452

112,669

93,185



Total criticized and classified loans

$ 608,968

$ 683,264

$ 620,071

$ 354,669

$ 293,725





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.42 % 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.27 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.10

0.11

0.06

0.11

0.16

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.50

0.45

0.44

0.31

0.24

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.50

0.45

0.45

0.32

0.25

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.35

0.31

0.30

0.22

0.17

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 3.22

3.63

3.32

2.80

2.36





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 217,666

$ 223,866

$ 233,617

$ 138,766

$ 140,872

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 7,628

6,168

6,459

6,120

8,225

Provision for credit losses

2,082

3,218

68,883

(147)

4,798

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 8,867

4,329

2,771

4,066

1,420





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.19 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.13 % 0.05 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.25 % 1.10 % 1.13 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 2.30 x 2.65 x 2.87 x 3.49 x 4.63 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

1.12 x 1.31 x 1.44 x 1.40 x 1.66 x



























































































Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,









2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.72 % 8.66 % 11.01 % 10.68 % 10.69 % Tier I risk-based capital

11.83

10.59

10.69

13.06

12.89

Total risk-based capital

14.58

13.40

13.59

15.88

15.74

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 10.10

9.90

9.99

12.07

11.89

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.22

13.99

14.86

15.09

14.84

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

9.35

8.16

8.03

9.52

9.67

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.92

7.60

7.47

8.70

8.84

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.









(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.













