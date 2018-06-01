WesBanco Bank Again Receives The America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence

WesBanco is proud of its more than 12-year partnership with America Saves to provide valuable financial resources to educate and encourage individuals about savings. Across Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, WesBanco actively encourages savings year-round with special products designed to encourage wealth building. In addition, WesBanco has become a participating employer in the Split to Save program, which motivates employees to split a portion of their regular pay for a savings goal of their choice to help with the stress and worry that comes about with financial emergencies and other issues.

"For the third consecutive year, WesBanco is extremely pleased to be recognized by America Saves for our organization's efforts to encourage wealth-building," said Lynn Asensio, WesBanco's Executive Vice President for Retail. "For almost 150 years, WesBanco has maintained its strong community banking roots by focusing on the success of the communities in which we do business. In fact, our employees collectively dedicate thousands of hours per year to savings education, including participation in Teach Children to Save, Get Smart About Credit, and Split to Save initiatives."

"At a time when just two in five American households report making good or excellent savings progress, WesBanco Bank, Inc. went above and beyond to encourage and support its community to save," said George Barany, America Saves Director. "This year's designees are the leaders in their field at responding to the savings crisis by working directly with American families to open and add to savings accounts. WesBanco doesn't just tell people why it's important to save, it helps them do it."

America Saves Week is an annual opportunity for people to assess their savings status and make a plan to start or increase saving, and for organizations like banks or credit unions to support good savings behavior. America Saves Week is coordinated each year by America Saves and the American Savings Education Council. WesBanco Bank was one of 15 banks, 17 credit unions, and five military-affiliated organizations recognized around the world.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $10.2 billion (as of March 31, 2018). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.0 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2018), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 177 financial centers (including the five locations of First Sentry Bancshares, acquired on April 5, 2018) in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

About America Saves

America Saves is a campaign managed by the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America that uses the principles of behavioral economics and social marketing to motivate, encourage, and support low- to moderate-income households to save money, reduce debt, and build wealth. America Saves encourages individuals and families to take the America Saves pledge and organizations to promote savings year-round and during America Saves Week. Learn more at americasaves.org and americasavesweek.org.

For more information about the America Saves Designation of Excellence visit:

Bank Designation: http://americasavesweek.org/america-saves-designation-of-excellence-for-banks-criteria/

Credit Union Designation: http://americasavesweek.org/america-saves-designation-of-excellence-for-credit-unions/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-bank-again-receives-the-america-saves-designation-of-savings-excellence-300658079.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wesbanco.com

