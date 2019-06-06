WesBanco Bank Announces the Appointment of Eric Giesecke as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

WHEELING, W.Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has appointed Eric Giesecke as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Mr. Giesecke will be responsible for the daily operations and strategic direction of the Marketing Department, as well as establishing and communicating the marketing plan to achieve the bank's objectives and support its brand.

"We are excited to welcome Eric Giesecke to our management team as our new Chief Marketing Officer," said Jay Zatta, WesBanco Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. "Eric is a strong leader, who brings a wealth of banking and marketing experience to WesBanco. He has been responsible for the development and execution of a multi-channel, integrated marketing strategy across diverse geographies and business lines. We look forward to the opportunities Eric brings to achieve the successful integration of marketing and business strategies as we continue to grow and strengthen our diversified businesses and enhance our strong market positions across our footprint."

Mr. Giesecke brings more than 20 years of banking experience to WesBanco, including strategic marketing executive and sales professional roles. Most recently, he was the Head of Corporate & Institutional Bank Marketing for PNC Bank where he led a team of 20 professionals. Eric brings significant marketing experience in direct, digital, and mass media strategies; brand positioning and differentiated messaging; localized marketing; and the integration of marketing and sales.

Todd F. Clossin, WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am very pleased that someone with Eric's background and expertise has joined the WesBanco family to lead our marketing team. He is a proven leader who has both the experience and insight to bring our marketing strategy to the next level."

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.6 billion (as of March 31, 2019). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2019), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 203 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

