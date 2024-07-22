WesBanco Bank Earns 2024 Designation of Savings Excellence Award from America Saves

Award recognizes exceptional efforts to promote savings during America Saves Week

WHEELING, W.Va., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has earned the America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence (DOSE) award for the ninth consecutive year. This honor is explicitly reserved for financial institutions that created measurable impact and displayed exceptional achievement during the annual America Saves Week campaign. WesBanco is one of only nine banks to be honored with this distinction out of more than 4,600 participating organizations.

"WesBanco's recognition with the 2024 America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence is a testament to our commitment to financial literacy and the economic well-being of our customers and communities," said Jennifer Mott, EVP Retail Banking, WesBanco. "We are incredibly proud of the collaborative efforts of our teams and partners, whose dedication to promoting savings and financial education is making a significant difference in the lives of our customers. This award highlights the real-life impact of our mission to empower our customers for success in their financial journeys."

During this year's America Saves Week, the participating financial institutions collectively encouraged nearly $354 million worth of deposits into new and existing accounts. Additionally, 231,000 new accounts were opened, and 64,000 individuals increased their automatic saving transfers or deposits into existing savings accounts.

As part of its America Saves Week activities, WesBanco enrolled more than 1,800 individuals across five states in its Savers program, which provides subscribers with financial literacy information from national experts. WesBanco also launched a new partnership with Veteran Saves, a component of America Saves that seeks to support and encourage the veteran community to save money, reduce debt and build wealth.

Other WesBanco initiatives included financial literacy outreach programs hosted in collaboration with community organizations and the Split-to-Save program, which encourages employees to direct a portion of their regular pay to a savings goal. In addition, WesBanco actively encourages savings year-round with products designed to promote personal savings and through the efforts of its employees who dedicate thousands of hours per year to savings education programs such as Teach Children to Save and Get Smart about Credit.

"Congratulations to the financial institutions awarded the 2024 Designation of Saving Excellence for their achievements during America Saves Week 2024. Their commitment to empowering customers and members to save money not only strengthens individual financial security but also contributes significantly to our nation's economic stability," commented Carolyn Pemberton, America Saves Program Manager. "Their leadership sets a commendable example for the financial industry, demonstrating how proactive investments in savings can foster a resilient and prosperous future for all."

The DOSE award is the latest in a series of accolades for WesBanco for soundness and profitability, customer service, employer of choice and community development, including its eighth consecutive "Outstanding" FDIC Community Reinvestment Act rating, Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Newsweek's Best Regional Banks and Forbes' America's Best Banks.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, Wesbanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2023).The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About America Saves

America Saves is a campaign coordinated by the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and is dedicated to empowering all, particularly those who are financially vulnerable, to build financial confidence through effective saving, debt reduction, and wealth building strategies. Learn more at americasaves.org and americasavesweek.org.

