WesBanco CEO to Participate in the KBW Community Bank Investor Conference

WHEELING, W.Va., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq:WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company announced today that Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel K. Weiss, Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller, are scheduled to participate in the KBW Community Bank Investor Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

The conference does not include a formal presentation; therefore, no webcast will be available.

Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

On July 23, 2019, WesBanco and WesBanco Bank, Inc. ("WesBanco Bank") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Old Line and Old Line Bank, Inc. ("Old Line Bank"), pursuant to which Old Line will be merged with and into WesBanco, with WesBanco being the surviving company (the "Merger"), and Old Line Bank will be merged with and into WesBanco Bank, with WesBanco Bank the surviving bank. In connection with the proposed Merger, WesBanco will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a Proxy Statement of Old Line and WesBanco and a Prospectus of WesBanco, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. SHAREHOLDERS OF WESBANCO, STOCKHOLDERS OF OLD LINE AND OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be mailed to shareholders of WesBanco and stockholders of Old Line prior to the respective shareholder and stockholder meetings, which have not yet been scheduled. In addition, when the Registration Statement on Form S-4, which will include the Proxy Statements/Prospectus, and other related documents are filed by WesBanco with the SEC, they may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, and from either WesBanco's or Old Line's website at http://www.wesbanco.com or http://www.oldlinebank.com, respectively.

Participants in the Solicitation

WesBanco and Old Line and their respective executive officers and directors may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of WesBanco and the stockholders of Old Line in connection with the proposed Merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of WesBanco is set forth in the proxy statement for WesBanco's 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on March 13, 2019 and as supplemented on April 5, 2019. Information about the directors and executive officers of Old Line is set forth in the proxy statement for Old Line's 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, as filed with the SEC on April 26, 2019. Information about any other persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of WesBanco shareholders or Old Line stockholders in connection with the proposed Merger will be included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus. You can obtain free copies of these documents from the SEC, WesBanco or Old Line using the website information above. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

WESBANCO SHAREHOLDERS AND OLD LINE STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED MERGER.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.5 billion (as of June 30, 2019). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2019), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 199 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wesbanco.com

