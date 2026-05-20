WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

WHEELING, W.Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share to be paid to its holders of common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 5, 2026, and represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $1.52 per common share.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 7.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Nasdaq:WSBCO). The declared cash dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock is for the period from April 1, 2026, up to, but excluding July 1, 2026. The declared cash dividend equates to $0.4609 per depositary share, or $18.4375 per share of the Series B Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on July 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 5, 2026.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.8 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of March 31, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.