WesBanco, Inc. Appoints Nathan Jones as Chief Risk Officer

WHEELING, W.Va., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that Nathan Jones has been appointed Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, effective April 27, 2026. He succeeds Mike Perkins, who is retiring in June after more than three decades with WesBanco.

Nathan Jones, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, WesBanco

Jones brings nearly 30 years of experience in enterprise risk and credit leadership at large, complex financial institutions. He joins WesBanco from First Interstate Bank, where he most recently served as Chief Risk Officer, overseeing enterprise risk management and governance.

Prior to that role, Jones held senior leadership positions, including Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at Heartland Financial USA and Fulton Financial Corporation, as well as leadership roles at First Horizon National Corporation, BMO Financial Group, and Bank of America. His background spans credit risk, enterprise risk, analytics, consumer and commercial portfolios, and finance.

"Nathan's disciplined risk mindset, deep credit background and proven ability to lead risk organizations through periods of growth and transformation make him an excellent fit for WesBanco," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "I am confident Nathan will build on the strong risk culture and governance foundation established under Mike Perkins' dedicated leadership, and we are pleased to welcome him to our executive leadership team."

In his new role, Jones will be responsible for risk management, compliance, credit administration and credit products, loan review, and model risk management.

"WesBanco's long history and disciplined growth initiatives are impressive, but what truly attracted me to the organization was its people and strong leadership culture," said Jones. "I look forward to supporting the Bank's continued growth by partnering closely with the business and ensuring its strong risk culture remains an enabler of long-term, sustainable growth."

Jones holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Southern Methodist University.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.8 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of March 31, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.