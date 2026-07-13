WesBanco, Inc. Named One of America's High Growth Companies by Business Insider

WHEELING, W.Va., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America's High Growth Companies for 2026 by Business Insider. The distinction highlights the Company's sustained financial performance, disciplined execution, and ability to deliver consistent value to shareholders.

WesBanco named one of America’s High Growth Companies by Business Insider

"This meaningful recognition underscores WesBanco's long-term strategy and disciplined approach to sustained growth," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to execute with consistency and purpose, prioritizing responsible growth while delivering relationship-driven banking to the people, businesses, and communities we serve."

The 2026 list includes 500 large U.S. corporations selected from more than 3,000 publicly traded companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Companies were evaluated across key performance metrics, including revenue and profitability growth, investor value, and financial stability.

WesBanco's inclusion reflects its strong financial performance and disciplined execution, highlighted by a loan growth CAGR of seven percent since 2021, significant year-over-year earnings per share (EPS) and net interest margin (NIM) growth, and a strong return on tangible common equity ratio. This performance has been driven by a balanced mix of organic momentum and strategic initiatives, including the successful acquisition and integration of Premier Financial Corp. in 2025 as well as targeted Commercial and Retail expansion in high-growth markets such as South Florida and Tennessee, which have enhanced the Company's scale. Together, these efforts have strengthened the Bank's long-term growth profile and positions WesBanco as a growing regional financial institution.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.8 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of March 31, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.