WesBanco, Inc. Named Among Forbes' Inaugural Most Trusted Companies in America

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that it has been named to Forbes' 2025 Most Trusted Companies in America, one of just 300 public companies to make the list. This recognition is a testament to the bank's steadfast commitment to living its Mission, Vision and Pledge, which serve as its foundation and guide towards sustained success.

"WesBanco is honored to be included in Forbes' first-ever list of Most Trusted Companies," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition reaffirms what has set WesBanco apart for nearly 155 years – our commitment to cultivating trust across all stakeholders to help our customers, communities, employees and shareholders thrive. This distinction underscores our ongoing commitment to fostering genuine connections and delivering value to all those we serve."

Forbes' created its list of Most Trusted Companies in America in partnership with research companies HundredX, Signal AI and Glassdoor. The list combines data on a wide range of factors across four categories: employee trust, customer trust, investor trust and media sentiment—and is fueled by hundreds of millions of data points.

This accolade is the latest in a series of third-party recognitions for WesBanco for financial performance, customer and employee satisfaction and community reinvestment. In 2024, Forbes named WesBanco as one of America's Best Banks, and the Bank previously earned its eighth consecutive "Outstanding" FDIC Community Reinvestment Act Rating for its work meeting the credit needs of the communities in which it operates, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $18.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $6.1 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $1.9 billion through our broker/dealer, as of September 30, 2024. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

