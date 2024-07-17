WesBanco Inc. Named to Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces

Recognized for building a culture of engagement, belonging and opportunity

WHEELING, W.Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group have recognized it as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2024. WesBanco received a four-and-a-half out of five-star rating and is among fewer than 30 banks in the second annual ranking, spanning nearly 80 individual business sectors.

Newsweek and Plant-A based the recognition on a large-scale survey of more than 250,000 U.S. employees, which resulted in 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews. The survey covered compensation and benefits, training and career progression, work-life balance and company culture. Post-survey desk research considered each ranked company's online mentions, diversity and inclusion ratings, and reviews of senior management.

"At WesBanco, our mission is to build lasting prosperity not only for our customers and communities but also for our organization and people. So we are proud to be recognized by Newsweek for our commitment to fostering a workplace environment where employees feel valued, motivated and empowered to succeed," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "At every level of the organization, we're continually striving to build a workplace culture where purpose, belonging and opportunity thrive, ultimately benefitting all our stakeholders."

WesBanco fosters a strong sense of employee purpose and engagement through its Mission, Vision and Pledge and has implemented numerous employee initiatives that support a positive environment and long-term growth opportunities, including:

A Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Council that is driving initiatives to support an inclusive workplace, such as three employee resource groups and three annual symposiums.

A health and wellness initiative to encourage and incent wellness habits for employees and their families.

Flexible work arrangements, including remote and hybrid, that support work-life balance.

Talent and leadership development programs for every level of the organization.

Structured talent review and succession planning that provide ample opportunities for advancement

Noteworthy incentive plans that encourage and reward employee accomplishments

An employee educational assistance program for continuing education and development opportunities

In the company's 2023 employee engagement survey, the majority of respondents expressed high satisfaction with WesBanco. Nearly 95 percent said their work is fulfilling, and approximately 90 percent said they had recommended WesBanco as a great place to work to people outside the organization. This high level of satisfaction is a testament to WesBanco's commitment to workforce culture and development.

WesBanco's ranking by Newsweek as a great workplace is particularly impressive given the current national trend of falling employee engagement numbers. In Newsweek's coverage of its workplace rankings, it cited a Gallup poll reporting that U.S. worker engagement hit an 11-year low, falling to 30 percent of full- and part-time employees feeling "highly involved and enthusiastic about their work and workplaces." This was down three percentage points from the number of workers who felt the same way in the last quarter of 2023.

"Finding a great workplace is an important decision that needs to factor in pay, respect, training and advancement as well as healthy work-life balance. Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to publish "America's Greatest Workplaces 2024," the second annual ranking that highlights companies which are committed to offering a positive and supportive working environment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief – Newsweek.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2024). The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.

