WesBanco Inc. Names Kimberly Griffith as Group Head, Human Resources and Facilities

WHEELING, W.Va., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today the appointment of Kimberly Griffith as Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, Human Resources and Facilities.

WesBanco Inc. has appointed Kimberly Griffith as Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head, Human Resources and Facilities.

Griffith, a WesBanco veteran, most recently served in this role on an interim basis during Anthony Pietranton's extended leave of absence, ensuring continuity and strong leadership. In this permanent role, she will continue to advance the highest standards of human resources and facilities management and drive talent and recruitment initiatives that support business growth strategies and enhanced employee experience.

"At WesBanco, we recognize that our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to investing in them," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "Kim's leadership and dedication to building a high-performance workforce and fostering a positive work culture have been instrumental in our growth and success over the past two decades. As we seek to deliver excellence for our customers, communities, shareholders and teams, I am confident her vision and commitment will continue to advance our company strategy and ensure WesBanco remains a top employer and a leader in our industry."

"I am honored to step into this role and build on the strong foundation laid by my predecessor and mentor, Tony Pietranton," said Griffith. "Across our markets, our people make the difference, so it is with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment that I carry forward his legacy, striving to continually enhance our workplace culture and support our talented team in achieving our shared goals."

Griffith is a seasoned HR leader with more than 20 years of experience and a proven record of success in developing and executing HR initiatives across all bank business lines and functions. Since joining WesBanco in 2006, she has been instrumental in growing the workforce to approximately 2,300 team members, leading the HR effort through multiple mergers and acquisitions, implementing more efficient HR processes and forming the company's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.

Griffith holds a Bachelor of Arts in industrial psychology with a minor in business from West Virginia University and a Senior Professional Human Resources (SPHR) certification. She is a board member of the Youth Services System of Upper Ohio Valley and a member of Leadership West Virginia.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2024). The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.