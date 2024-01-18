WesBanco Named Among Newsweek's Best Regional Banks

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has been named one of America's Best Regional Banks and Credits Unions 2024 by Newsweek. WesBanco's rating places it among the top 250 regional banks in the nation and reflects its ongoing commitment to excellence in community banking.

WesBanco Inc. is proud to be named among America's Best Regional Banks 2024 by Newsweek.

"WesBanco is honored to be recognized as one of America's best regional banks," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "This achievement underscores our commitment to providing exceptional financial services and reinforces our standing as a trusted community partner. We remain dedicated to fostering strong relationships, understanding the unique needs of our customers and delivering personalized solutions that support them in their financial journeys."

Newsweek's list recognizes the pivotal role regional banks and credit unions play in the financial fabric of the communities they serve. Newsweek based the list on a study of nearly 10,000 financial institutions, more than 35,000 customer interviews and almost 150 million online reviews. Institutions were rated based on their operational performance, health and stability and customer experience.

The Newsweek recognition is the latest in a series of national accolades WesBanco has received for financial performance, credit quality, community development, employer of choice and customer satisfaction. Most recently, WesBanco earned its eighth consecutive "Outstanding" FDIC Community Reinvestment Act rating for its work meeting the credit needs of the communities in which it operates, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.

About Wesbanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, Wesbanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2023).The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X, formerly Twitter.

