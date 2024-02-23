Wesco Enters Agreement to Sell Integrated Supply Business to Vallen Distribution, Inc.

News provided by

Wesco International

23 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Wesco Integrated Supply (WIS) business to Vallen Distribution, Inc., a portfolio company of Nautic Partners, LLC, for a purchase price of $350 million. The Company expects to use the proceeds to reduce debt and repurchase shares. The sale will include predominately all of Wesco's industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) integrated supply business in North America and Europe. The business that is being divested had annual net sales of approximately $784 million in 2023.

"This divestiture supports our portfolio management strategy to prioritize investments and resources in the areas of our business that offer the strongest growth and profit potential. Our WIS team has consistently provided exceptional value to our customers over the years. I am very proud of their accomplishments and thank them for their outstanding customer service," said John Engel, Chairman, President, and CEO of Wesco.

The sale is anticipated to close in the second quarter following customary regulatory approval.

About Wesco
Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact:
Jennifer Sniderman
+1 717-579-6603
[email protected] 

SOURCE Wesco International

Also from this source

Wesco Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

Wesco Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET....
Wesco Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock and Preferred Stock

Wesco Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock and Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors of Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.