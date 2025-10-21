Wescott Financial Advisory Group Recognized Among Nation's Leading Wealth Management Firms in 2025

Philadelphia-based firm earns multiple prestigious rankings and industry recognition, underscoring its commitment to values-based service, innovation, and a people-first culture

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wescott Financial Advisory Group, an independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) based in Philadelphia, has once again earned recognition across the industry's most respected rankings and awards lists in 2025. The firm's achievements reflect Wescott's ongoing commitment to a people-first culture, forward-looking innovation, and helping clients align their wealth with their values.

This year, Wescott and its leadership team have been recognized for excellence, growth, and community impact across the following prestigious lists and awards:

Industry Awards & Recognition

InvestmentNews Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service – Grant Rawdin honored as an Excellence Awardee for his deep commitment to philanthropy and community leadership. (June 2025)

– Recognizing top individuals and firms making outstanding contributions to the industry: Grant Rawdin named a finalist for the Luminaries with Heart category which honors individuals who have gone above and beyond in their work in philanthropy (December 2025)

Mark McCarron named a finalist for the CIO of the Year category, which honors chief investment officers who have gone above and beyond in leading a firm that has recently demonstrated strong client service, innovation or other success (December 2025)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group named a finalist for the Estate Planning Services, Product & Service Innovation category, which honors firms that have gone above and beyond by recently introducing an incredibly interesting, dynamic and new client product or service. (December 2025)

WealthManagement.com Industry Awards 2025 Finalist – Grant Rawdin named a finalist for CEO of the Year in the Individual RIA Firms category. (September 2025)

National and Regional Rankings

"These honors are a reflection of the dedication of our incredible team," said Grant Rawdin, Founder & CEO of Wescott. "We're deeply grateful to our team, who remain focused on continuing to grow, innovate, and serve our clients with purpose."

About Wescott Financial Advisory Group

Wescott Financial Advisory Group is an independent, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) based in Philadelphia, offering holistic wealth management services to pre-retirees, retirees, business owners and corporate executives. Founded in 1987, Wescott has nearly $4 billion in assets under management with offices in Philadelphia, Harleysville, and Miami. With nearly 40 years of experience, the team at Wescott aims to provide a life-aligned approach to financial planning that goes beyond wealth, to help ensure clients' financial resources serve their goals and values. Wescott has received several notable accolades and certifications, including being a Barron's Hall of Fame Inductee in 2019 and earning its status as a Certified B Corp in 2020. For more information, visit www.Wescott.com.

