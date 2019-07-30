West Cancer Center & Research Institute Partners with PatientPoint to Implement Innovative Patient Engagement Platform

PatientPoint is the trusted leader in patient and physician engagement solutions and delivers educational, customized content through a cohesive communication platform offered in more than 10 distinct specialties. In oncology, a projected 4,100 oncologists nationwide are leveraging PatientPoint solutions to educate, inform and improve communication with their patients—resulting in an enriched patient experience.

The PatientPoint patient engagement offering in West clinics includes interactive exam room touchscreens and digital waiting room screens—both designed to help patients better understand their diagnosis, support patient-physician discussions and reinforce key steps for treatment compliance.

"At PatientPoint we have one simple goal: to make every doctor-patient engagement better," said PatientPoint Chief Provider Officer and President, Hospital, Chris Martini. "We're thrilled to partner with West to provide trusted, award-winning content that their providers can leverage to communicate, educate and engage patients and caregivers in the moments that matter most."

West's new PatientPoint interactive exam room screens feature videos, 3D anatomicals and other multimedia learning tools for more than 20 cancer types. West providers can also easily text and email information to patients, extending engagement beyond the four walls of the physician office. West's digital waiting room screens feature award-winning PatientPoint education designed to empower patients while they wait. West is also leveraging both exam room and waiting room PatientPoint screens to develop and showcase custom messages promoting key services, patient portal access, events and more.

"At West, we walk hand-in-hand with our patients and their families to help them manage what can be a very scary journey. To do that well, we have to continue to be innovative and utilize new technology to better communicate and educate our patients, and this PatientPoint platform allows us to do just that," said West Co-Founder and Chairman Kurt Tauer, MD. "We can now pull up 3D videos and diagrams while patients and their loved ones are in the room to better explain where a tumor is or how a procedure is done. It is our obligation and responsibility to provide the most advanced care to our patients, but we also understand that knowledge is power during this time of uncertainty, and we want to be that resource."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About West Cancer Center & Research Institute

West Cancer Center & Research Institute is the leader in comprehensive adult cancer care and research in the mid-south, providing the complete continuum of care to more than 30,000 individuals each year. With a 40 year history of clinical excellence and a longstanding commitment to groundbreaking research, West provides patients with a full-spectrum of care; including access to Phase I through Phase III clinical trials. In 2019, West joined OneOncology - a partnership of the nation's leading community oncology practices with a mission of driving the future of cancer care through a patient-centric, physician-led, data-driven and technology-powered model. To learn more about West Cancer Center, visit: https://westcancercenter.org/.

SOURCE PatientPoint

Related Links

http://www.patientpoint.com

